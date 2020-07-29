848 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported Wednesday by OSDH; Enid 19th in state with 300 cases

ENID, Okla. — Another 14 deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also confirmed 848 more cases of COVID-19 in the state, 32 of those in Northwest Oklahoma counties, on Wednesday.
None of the Oklahomans whose deaths were reported Wednesday resided were in the northwest area of the state, and all were older than 50, according to OSDH data. Five were in the 50-64 age group — four men, one each from McCurtain and Oklahoma counties and two from Cleveland County, and a Caddo County woman — and nine were in the 65 and older age group — eight men in Cleveland, Comanche, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner counties and a McCurtain County woman. None of the deaths were in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH.
There have been 523 total deaths, 1.51% of the overall 34,623 cases, since the first case of the virus was confirmed in the state in early March. The number of cases represents less than 1%, or .88, of Oklahoma's population, listed at 3,956,971 in July 2019, according to census.gov.
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,714 were active, a single-day decrease of 189, as of Wednesday, July 29, and 27,386, just more than 79%, have recovered, including 1,023 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 113 were active on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 case increases among Northwest Oklahoma counties on Wednesday included 16 in Garfield, eight in Kingfisher, four in Blaine, three in Woodward and one in. Case totals in Grant and Noble counties were each reduced by one.
Enid has moved in to the top 20 cities with COVID-19 this week, ranking 19th in the number of cases in the state, with 411 cities or towns reporting at least one case of the virus, according to data from the OSDH. Oklahoma City and Tulsa make up more than a third of the cases, with 6,820 and 5,739, respectively.
Northwest Oklahoma communities seeing increases in cases on Wednesday were 14 in Enid; five in Kingfisher; three in Woodward; two each in Hennessey and Waukomis; and one each in Canton, Hennessey, Okeene and Watonga. Canton decreased by one case.
State numbers
There have been 3,041 cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, an increase of 54 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of those, 663 were hospitalized, an increase of 67, with 228 in intensive care, an increase of 21, based on OSDH data Tuesday evening.
Of the 613,202 specimens taken by OSDH, 571,890, or 93.3%, have been negative for the virus.
Increases of cases per age group were 262 in 18-35, 199 in 36-49, 166 in 50-64, 105 in 65 and older, 95 in 5-17 and 22 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Wednesday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 804 in the 0-4 age group, 2,911 in the 5-17 age group, 12,413 in the 18-35 age group, 7,562 in the 36-49 age group, 6,107 in the 50-64 age group and 4,825 in the 65 and older age group. One was listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.
Of those testing positive, 17,917 have been female and 16,687 have been male. There were 19 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 523 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 413 have been 65 and older and 85 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95% of the total. There have been 16 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 281, than women, 242, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
Data shows deaths in 50 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 94 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 45 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 23 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in DelawareCounty; 16 in Muskogee County; 13 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 12 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Canadian, Mayes and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne and Pittsburg counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Okmulgee and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Wednesday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 322 cases, 205 recovered, 113 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 96 cases, 73 recovered and 23 active; Noble with 73 cases, 62 recovered, nine active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 38 cases, 25 recovered and 13 active; Woodward with 31 cases, 24 recovered and seven active; Major with 22 cases, 17 recovered, four active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 13 recovered and two active; Grant with nine cases, seven recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with four cases, one recovered and three active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 300 in Enid (105 active); 43 in Kingfisher (12 active); 27 in Woodward (seven active); 24 in Hennessey (four active); 22 in Okarche (five active); 14 in Watonga (four active), 12 in Alva (two active); 11 in Cashion (three active); nine in Fairview (one active); seven in Waukomis (four active); six in Ringwood; five in Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Lahoma and Longdale (one active); three in Okeene (one active); two each in Canton (one active), Dover, Helena, Lamont (one active) Marshall, Medford (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington, Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 146 cases, with 39 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 154 cases, with 101 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 7.29.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|8444
|94
|6670
|TULSA
|8319
|94
|6870
|CLEVELAND
|2382
|45
|1844
|TEXAS
|1026
|7
|1000
|CANADIAN
|941
|5
|746
|MCCURTAIN
|809
|23
|667
|COMANCHE
|735
|10
|673
|ROGERS
|701
|13
|478
|WAGONER
|640
|22
|509
|PAYNE
|635
|3
|563
|WASHINGTON
|547
|39
|467
|CREEK
|441
|12
|327
|JACKSON
|424
|3
|248
|MUSKOGEE
|396
|16
|256
|GRADY
|387
|6
|332
|DELAWARE
|381
|19
|308
|MCCLAIN
|367
|4
|314
|BRYAN
|359
|1
|271
|OKMULGEE
|353
|1
|233
|OSAGE
|340
|11
|279
|POTTAWATOMIE
|329
|6
|226
|CADDO
|328
|13
|224
|GARFIELD
|322
|4
|205
|OTTAWA
|304
|2
|242
|CARTER
|277
|3
|221
|CHEROKEE
|274
|1
|174
|ADAIR
|268
|5
|193
|MAYES
|259
|5
|185
|KAY
|199
|10
|150
|SEQUOYAH
|199
|4
|106
|GARVIN
|190
|4
|156
|SEMINOLE
|175
|5
|87
|LE FLORE
|167
|1
|112
|LOGAN
|164
|1
|136
|STEPHENS
|164
|2
|136
|CUSTER
|161
|0
|127
|PITTSBURG
|159
|3
|113
|PONTOTOC
|159
|2
|118
|CHOCTAW
|158
|1
|148
|MCINTOSH
|141
|1
|109
|PAWNEE
|115
|3
|93
|LINCOLN
|106
|2
|76
|KINGFISHER
|96
|0
|73
|HUGHES
|92
|1
|30
|PUSHMATAHA
|79
|0
|51
|GREER
|79
|7
|64
|MARSHALL
|78
|0
|58
|NOBLE
|73
|2
|62
|CRAIG
|64
|0
|47
|LOVE
|62
|0
|59
|MURRAY
|58
|0
|44
|ATOKA
|57
|0
|44
|LATIMER
|57
|1
|30
|NOWATA
|51
|1
|48
|TILLMAN
|51
|1
|43
|OKFUSKEE
|49
|0
|26
|BECKHAM
|40
|0
|28
|BLAINE
|38
|0
|25
|BEAVER
|36
|0
|34
|JOHNSTON
|36
|0
|29
|WOODWARD
|31
|0
|24
|HASKELL
|30
|0
|23
|JEFFERSON
|28
|0
|25
|COAL
|27
|0
|21
|KIOWA
|24
|1
|20
|WASHITA
|23
|0
|16
|MAJOR
|22
|1
|17
|18
|0
|2
|COTTON
|16
|2
|13
|WOODS
|15
|0
|13
|HARMON
|12
|0
|3
|GRANT
|9
|0
|7
|ROGER MILLS
|7
|0
|3
|DEWEY
|7
|0
|6
|HARPER
|5
|0
|3
|ALFALFA
|4
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|3
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 7.29.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|6820
|80
|5300
|TULSA
|5739
|70
|4731
|BROKEN ARROW
|1321
|22
|1057
|EDMOND
|1252
|15
|1052
|NORMAN
|1202
|26
|958
|GUYMON
|853
|7
|833
|OTHER***
|659
|5
|514
|LAWTON
|551
|9
|505
|JENKS
|529
|0
|493
|STILLWATER
|516
|2
|463
|YUKON
|503
|2
|401
|MOORE
|503
|10
|423
|BARTLESVILLE
|439
|37
|378
|CLAREMORE
|431
|10
|269
|ALTUS
|391
|3
|232
|BROKEN BOW
|368
|19
|305
|OWASSO
|345
|2
|274
|ENID
|300
|4
|191
|BIXBY
|294
|2
|240
|MUSKOGEE
|286
|12
|176
|IDABEL
|265
|3
|216
|SHAWNEE
|232
|6
|155
|ARDMORE
|230
|1
|188
|DURANT
|225
|0
|168
|GLENPOOL
|225
|0
|186
|SAPULPA
|220
|4
|165
|CHICKASHA
|211
|4
|184
|BETHANY
|205
|1
|158
|TAHLEQUAH
|197
|1
|129
|MIAMI
|180
|2
|154
|SKIATOOK
|175
|7
|144
|PONCA CITY
|172
|8
|130
|STILWELL
|169
|4
|108
|SAND SPRINGS
|168
|2
|133
|GROVE
|165
|16
|133
|COWETA
|161
|13
|130
|MUSTANG
|161
|1
|131
|OKMULGEE
|148
|0
|95
|PURCELL
|146
|3
|130
|EL RENO
|145
|1
|110
|COLLINSVILLE
|138
|1
|118
|LEXINGTON
|136
|0
|50
|CHOCTAW
|132
|2
|97
|HUGO
|131
|1
|122
|ADA
|125
|0
|94
|ANADARKO
|118
|1
|51
|BLANCHARD
|114
|0
|101
|MCALESTER
|107
|3
|74
|DUNCAN
|103
|1
|83
|WAGONER
|100
|5
|75
|HENRYETTA
|99
|1
|68
|GUTHRIE
|97
|0
|81
|HINTON
|97
|0
|89
|HOOKER
|91
|0
|91
|PAULS VALLEY
|91
|1
|79
|NEWCASTLE
|89
|1
|68
|PRYOR CREEK
|87
|1
|60
|JAY
|85
|1
|78
|SALLISAW
|85
|1
|46
|CLINTON
|85
|0
|59
|TUTTLE
|84
|2
|70
|MIDWEST CITY
|82
|2
|68
|NOBLE
|77
|1
|59
|WARR ACRES
|76
|0
|60
|MANGUM
|76
|7
|61
|CHECOTAH
|75
|1
|59
|WEWOKA
|74
|1
|32
|PIEDMONT
|69
|1
|57
|SEMINOLE
|68
|3
|44
|HOLDENVILLE
|64
|1
|19
|WEATHERFORD
|61
|0
|57
|EUFAULA
|61
|0
|47
|CUSHING
|61
|1
|47
|AFTON
|60
|0
|40
|WESTVILLE
|58
|1
|50
|DEL CITY
|58
|0
|44
|LOCUST GROVE
|57
|0
|47
|CLEVELAND
|55
|3
|47
|WRIGHT CITY
|54
|0
|41
|CATOOSA
|54
|0
|41
|SPENCER
|53
|1
|43
|SPERRY
|51
|1
|40
|BRISTOW
|50
|1
|34
|DEWEY
|50
|1
|41
|MADILL
|50
|0
|36
|LINDSAY
|50
|2
|40
|VINITA
|49
|0
|40
|FORT GIBSON
|49
|3
|39
|ATOKA
|47
|0
|38
|NICHOLS HILLS
|47
|0
|43
|INOLA
|47
|2
|33
|MULDROW
|47
|1
|31
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|COMMERCE
|44
|0
|38
|SALINA
|44
|1
|24
|MARIETTA
|44
|0
|42
|KINGFISHER
|43
|0
|31
|HOMINY
|42
|2
|38
|CHOUTEAU
|42
|3
|30
|MOUNDS
|42
|1
|33
|POTEAU
|42
|0
|25
|FREDERICK
|42
|1
|36
|PAWNEE
|41
|0
|32
|KELLYVILLE
|41
|2
|33
|TALIHINA
|41
|1
|23
|VALLIANT
|41
|0
|36
|CALERA
|40
|0
|27
|HAWORTH
|39
|0
|31
|COLCORD
|38
|1
|32
|HARRAH
|36
|0
|26
|JONES
|36
|0
|29
|SULPHUR
|36
|0
|33
|MORRIS
|35
|0
|21
|MCLOUD
|35
|0
|30
|OOLOGAH
|34
|0
|26
|TEXHOMA
|34
|0
|30
|PERKINS
|32
|0
|29
|VIAN
|32
|1
|10
|ELK CITY
|31
|0
|22
|WILBURTON
|31
|1
|14
|CHELSEA
|30
|0
|26
|BEGGS
|30
|0
|20
|TECUMSEH
|30
|0
|19
|COMANCHE
|30
|1
|28
|MARLOW
|29
|0
|23
|HASKELL
|29
|0
|23
|PERRY
|29
|0
|23
|NOWATA
|29
|1
|28
|MANNFORD
|28
|1
|21
|WASHINGTON
|28
|0
|25
|KINGSTON
|27
|0
|21
|WOODWARD
|27
|0
|20
|KIEFER
|26
|0
|17
|PAWHUSKA
|26
|0
|20
|ELGIN
|25
|0
|21
|HULBERT
|24
|0
|13
|HENNESSEY
|24
|0
|20
|CHANDLER
|24
|1
|20
|PRAGUE
|23
|0
|18
|OKEMAH
|23
|0
|15
|RED ROCK
|23
|1
|21
|SPIRO
|22
|0
|14
|STROUD
|22
|0
|14
|OKARCHE
|22
|0
|17
|DAVIS
|22
|0
|11
|WAYNE
|22
|0
|19
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|20
|HEAVENER
|21
|0
|18
|GORE
|21
|1
|11
|FAIRFAX
|21
|0
|15
|CACHE
|21
|0
|17
|ANTLERS
|20
|0
|11
|WETUMKA
|20
|0
|6
|COLBERT
|20
|0
|19
|MEAD
|19
|1
|14
|LUTHER
|19
|0
|12
|BARNSDALL
|19
|2
|17
|WYANDOTTE
|19
|0
|9
|CADDO
|18
|0
|13
|MAYSVILLE
|18
|0
|16
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|15
|CLAYTON
|18
|0
|16
|WATTS
|17
|0
|16
|COALGATE
|17
|0
|11
|HARTSHORNE
|17
|0
|8
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|WISTER
|17
|0
|11
|ARCADIA
|16
|0
|15
|MAUD
|16
|0
|4
|GLENCOE
|16
|0
|14
|STIGLER
|16
|0
|12
|ELMORE CITY
|16
|0
|7
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|12
|PORTER
|15
|0
|9
|FORT COBB
|15
|0
|12
|APACHE
|15
|0
|9
|GARVIN
|14
|0
|13
|FAIRLAND
|14
|0
|7
|WATONGA
|14
|0
|10
|POCOLA
|14
|0
|8
|MEEKER
|14
|0
|11
|BLACKWELL
|14
|0
|10
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|COPAN
|13
|0
|9
|KONAWA
|13
|1
|7
|WILSON
|13
|0
|8
|PORUM
|13
|1
|8
|WYNNEWOOD
|12
|1
|11
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|DEWAR
|12
|0
|7
|RINGLING
|12
|0
|11
|ALVA
|12
|0
|10
|EARLSBORO
|11
|0
|5
|WALTERS
|11
|0
|10
|BIG CABIN
|11
|1
|5
|GEARY
|11
|0
|6
|RUSH SPRINGS
|11
|0
|8
|YALE
|11
|0
|10
|CASHION
|11
|0
|8
|WELEETKA
|11
|0
|6
|KANSAS
|11
|0
|8
|QUAPAW
|11
|0
|9
|ALEX
|11
|0
|10
|STONEWALL
|10
|1
|8
|ROLAND
|10
|0
|5
|TALALA
|10
|0
|6
|PADEN
|10
|0
|4
|TISHOMINGO
|10
|0
|8
|HOLLIS
|10
|0
|3
|HOBART
|9
|0
|9
|BOKOSHE
|9
|0
|7
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|JENNINGS
|9
|0
|7
|QUINTON
|9
|0
|9
|MINCO
|9
|0
|9
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|TONKAWA
|9
|0
|8
|FAIRVIEW
|9
|0
|8
|BOKCHITO
|9
|0
|7
|FORT TOWSON
|9
|0
|9
|FLETCHER
|9
|0
|6
|SAYRE
|9
|0
|6
|WELLSTON
|9
|0
|6
|WARNER
|9
|0
|7
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|GRACEMONT
|8
|0
|7
|BLAIR
|8
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|8
|0
|8
|DEPEW
|8
|1
|5
|WEBBERS FALLS
|8
|0
|4
|HEALDTON
|8
|0
|4
|TIPTON
|8
|0
|6
|NORTH MIAMI
|8
|0
|7
|BURNS FLAT
|8
|0
|6
|ADAIR
|8
|0
|7
|CYRIL
|8
|1
|4
|MANNSVILLE
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|CRESCENT
|8
|0
|7
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|CARNEGIE
|7
|0
|4
|BOSWELL
|7
|0
|6
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|CHEYENNE
|7
|0
|3
|MCCURTAIN
|7
|0
|6
|MORRISON
|7
|0
|6
|LOOKEBA
|7
|2
|5
|WAUKOMIS
|7
|0
|3
|INDIAHOMA
|7
|0
|6
|DRUMRIGHT
|7
|0
|4
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|6
|ALLEN
|7
|1
|2
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|4
|VERDEN
|6
|0
|4
|OKTAHA
|6
|0
|4
|TAFT
|6
|0
|0
|CAMERON
|6
|0
|4
|PAOLI
|6
|0
|6
|SASAKWA
|6
|0
|4
|OSAGE
|6
|0
|4
|WELCH
|6
|0
|4
|WAURIKA
|6
|0
|6
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|GERONIMO
|6
|0
|5
|NEWKIRK
|6
|1
|4
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|5
|KIOWA
|5
|0
|4
|CANEY
|5
|0
|4
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|3
|PANAMA
|5
|0
|3
|SPAVINAW
|5
|0
|3
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|ALBION
|5
|0
|3
|AGRA
|5
|1
|3
|ASHER
|5
|0
|4
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|SHADY POINT
|5
|0
|5
|CEMENT
|5
|0
|5
|ARAPAHO
|5
|0
|5
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|3
|LAHOMA
|4
|0
|4
|LANGLEY
|4
|0
|1
|BURBANK
|4
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|2
|SAVANNA
|4
|0
|4
|HOWE
|4
|0
|2
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|WANETTE
|4
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|2
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|GARBER
|4
|0
|4
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|4
|0
|4
|UNION CITY
|4
|0
|4
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|2
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|PRUE
|4
|0
|4
|HYDRO
|4
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|BOYNTON
|3
|0
|3
|ARKOMA
|3
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|3
|0
|3
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|3
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|GANS
|3
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|3
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|2
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|KEOTA
|3
|0
|3
|CARNEY
|3
|0
|2
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|RATTAN
|3
|0
|3
|RED OAK
|3
|0
|1
|CASTLE
|3
|0
|0
|CROWDER
|3
|0
|3
|STRATFORD
|3
|0
|3
|KENEFIC
|3
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|2
|LAVERNE
|3
|0
|3
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|0
|OAKS
|2
|0
|2
|HAILEYVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|RATLIFF CITY
|2
|0
|0
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|HELENA
|2
|0
|0
|MEDFORD
|2
|0
|1
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|MILBURN
|2
|0
|0
|DOVER
|2
|0
|2
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|TRYON
|2
|0
|1
|SLICK
|2
|0
|0
|LAMONT
|2
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|2
|1
|1
|CANTON
|2
|0
|1
|OILTON
|2
|1
|1
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|WYNONA
|2
|0
|1
|BUFFALO
|2
|0
|0
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|LAMAR
|2
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|2
|0
|1
|GRANITE
|2
|0
|2
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|0
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|KREBS
|2
|0
|2
|STUART
|2
|0
|2
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|0
|DISNEY
|2
|0
|1
|SCHULTER
|2
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|GOULD
|2
|0
|0
|BOLEY
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|CORN
|2
|0
|2
|SOPER
|2
|0
|2
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|HITCHCOCK
|1
|0
|1
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|BILLINGS
|1
|1
|0
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|BLUEJACKET
|1
|0
|0
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|0
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|0
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.