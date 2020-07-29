breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

848 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported Wednesday by OSDH; Enid 19th in state with 300 cases

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.29.20

There have been 34,623 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 523 deaths in 50 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — Another 14 deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also confirmed 848 more cases of COVID-19 in the state, 32 of those in Northwest Oklahoma counties, on Wednesday.

None of the Oklahomans whose deaths were reported Wednesday resided were in the northwest area of the state, and all were older than 50, according to OSDH data. Five were in the 50-64 age group — four men, one each from McCurtain and Oklahoma counties and two from Cleveland County, and a Caddo County woman — and nine were in the 65 and older age group — eight men in Cleveland, Comanche, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner counties and a McCurtain County woman. None of the deaths were in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH.

There have been 523 total deaths, 1.51% of the overall 34,623 cases, since the first case of the virus was confirmed in the state in early March. The number of cases represents less than 1%, or .88, of Oklahoma's population, listed at 3,956,971 in July 2019, according to census.gov.

Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,714 were active, a single-day decrease of 189, as of Wednesday, July 29, and 27,386, just more than 79%, have recovered, including 1,023 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 113 were active on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 case increases among Northwest Oklahoma counties on Wednesday included 16 in Garfield, eight in Kingfisher, four in Blaine, three in Woodward and one in. Case totals in Grant and Noble counties were each reduced by one.

Enid has moved in to the top 20 cities with COVID-19 this week, ranking 19th in the number of cases in the state, with 411 cities or towns reporting at least one case of the virus, according to data from the OSDH. Oklahoma City and Tulsa make up more than a third of the cases, with 6,820 and 5,739, respectively.

Northwest Oklahoma communities seeing increases in cases on Wednesday were 14 in Enid; five in Kingfisher; three in Woodward; two each in Hennessey and Waukomis; and one each in Canton, Hennessey, Okeene and Watonga. Canton decreased by one case.

State numbers

There have been 3,041 cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, an increase of 54 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of those, 663 were hospitalized, an increase of 67, with 228 in intensive care, an increase of 21, based on OSDH data Tuesday evening.

Of the 613,202 specimens taken by OSDH, 571,890, or 93.3%, have been negative for the virus.

Increases of cases per age group were 262 in 18-35, 199 in 36-49, 166 in 50-64, 105 in 65 and older, 95 in 5-17 and 22 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Wednesday.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 804 in the 0-4 age group, 2,911 in the 5-17 age group, 12,413 in the 18-35 age group, 7,562 in the 36-49 age group, 6,107 in the 50-64 age group and 4,825 in the 65 and older age group. One was listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.

Of those testing positive, 17,917 have been female and 16,687 have been male. There were 19 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 523 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 413 have been 65 and older and 85 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95% of the total. There have been 16 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 281, than women, 242, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.

Data shows deaths in 50 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 94 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 45 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 23 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in DelawareCounty; 16 in Muskogee County; 13 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 12 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Canadian, Mayes and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne and Pittsburg counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Okmulgee and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Wednesday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 322 cases, 205 recovered, 113 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 96 cases, 73 recovered and 23 active; Noble with 73 cases, 62 recovered, nine active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 38 cases, 25 recovered and 13 active; Woodward with 31 cases, 24 recovered and seven active; Major with 22 cases, 17 recovered, four active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 13 recovered and two active; Grant with nine cases, seven recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with four cases, one recovered and three active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 300 in Enid (105 active); 43 in Kingfisher (12 active); 27 in Woodward (seven active); 24 in Hennessey (four active); 22 in Okarche (five active); 14 in Watonga (four active), 12 in Alva (two active); 11 in Cashion (three active); nine in Fairview (one active); seven in Waukomis (four active); six in Ringwood; five in Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Lahoma and Longdale (one active); three in Okeene (one active); two each in Canton (one active), Dover, Helena, Lamont (one active) Marshall, Medford (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington, Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 146 cases, with 39 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 154 cases, with 101 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 7.29.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 8444 94 6670
TULSA 8319 94 6870
CLEVELAND 2382 45 1844
TEXAS 1026 7 1000
CANADIAN 941 5 746
MCCURTAIN 809 23 667
COMANCHE 735 10 673
ROGERS 701 13 478
WAGONER 640 22 509
PAYNE 635 3 563
WASHINGTON 547 39 467
CREEK 441 12 327
JACKSON 424 3 248
MUSKOGEE 396 16 256
GRADY 387 6 332
DELAWARE 381 19 308
MCCLAIN 367 4 314
BRYAN 359 1 271
OKMULGEE 353 1 233
OSAGE 340 11 279
POTTAWATOMIE 329 6 226
CADDO 328 13 224
GARFIELD 322 4 205
OTTAWA 304 2 242
CARTER 277 3 221
CHEROKEE 274 1 174
ADAIR 268 5 193
MAYES 259 5 185
KAY 199 10 150
SEQUOYAH 199 4 106
GARVIN 190 4 156
SEMINOLE 175 5 87
LE FLORE 167 1 112
LOGAN 164 1 136
STEPHENS 164 2 136
CUSTER 161 0 127
PITTSBURG 159 3 113
PONTOTOC 159 2 118
CHOCTAW 158 1 148
MCINTOSH 141 1 109
PAWNEE 115 3 93
LINCOLN 106 2 76
KINGFISHER 96 0 73
HUGHES 92 1 30
PUSHMATAHA 79 0 51
GREER 79 7 64
MARSHALL 78 0 58
NOBLE 73 2 62
CRAIG 64 0 47
LOVE 62 0 59
MURRAY 58 0 44
ATOKA 57 0 44
LATIMER 57 1 30
NOWATA 51 1 48
TILLMAN 51 1 43
OKFUSKEE 49 0 26
BECKHAM 40 0 28
BLAINE 38 0 25
BEAVER 36 0 34
JOHNSTON 36 0 29
WOODWARD 31 0 24
HASKELL 30 0 23
JEFFERSON 28 0 25
COAL 27 0 21
KIOWA 24 1 20
WASHITA 23 0 16
MAJOR 22 1 17
18 0 2
COTTON 16 2 13
WOODS 15 0 13
HARMON 12 0 3
GRANT 9 0 7
ROGER MILLS 7 0 3
DEWEY 7 0 6
HARPER 5 0 3
ALFALFA 4 0 1
ELLIS 3 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 7.29.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 6820 80 5300
TULSA 5739 70 4731
BROKEN ARROW 1321 22 1057
EDMOND 1252 15 1052
NORMAN 1202 26 958
GUYMON 853 7 833
OTHER*** 659 5 514
LAWTON 551 9 505
JENKS 529 0 493
STILLWATER 516 2 463
YUKON 503 2 401
MOORE 503 10 423
BARTLESVILLE 439 37 378
CLAREMORE 431 10 269
ALTUS 391 3 232
BROKEN BOW 368 19 305
OWASSO 345 2 274
ENID 300 4 191
BIXBY 294 2 240
MUSKOGEE 286 12 176
IDABEL 265 3 216
SHAWNEE 232 6 155
ARDMORE 230 1 188
DURANT 225 0 168
GLENPOOL 225 0 186
SAPULPA 220 4 165
CHICKASHA 211 4 184
BETHANY 205 1 158
TAHLEQUAH 197 1 129
MIAMI 180 2 154
SKIATOOK 175 7 144
PONCA CITY 172 8 130
STILWELL 169 4 108
SAND SPRINGS 168 2 133
GROVE 165 16 133
COWETA 161 13 130
MUSTANG 161 1 131
OKMULGEE 148 0 95
PURCELL 146 3 130
EL RENO 145 1 110
COLLINSVILLE 138 1 118
LEXINGTON 136 0 50
CHOCTAW 132 2 97
HUGO 131 1 122
ADA 125 0 94
ANADARKO 118 1 51
BLANCHARD 114 0 101
MCALESTER 107 3 74
DUNCAN 103 1 83
WAGONER 100 5 75
HENRYETTA 99 1 68
GUTHRIE 97 0 81
HINTON 97 0 89
HOOKER 91 0 91
PAULS VALLEY 91 1 79
NEWCASTLE 89 1 68
PRYOR CREEK 87 1 60
JAY 85 1 78
SALLISAW 85 1 46
CLINTON 85 0 59
TUTTLE 84 2 70
MIDWEST CITY 82 2 68
NOBLE 77 1 59
WARR ACRES 76 0 60
MANGUM 76 7 61
CHECOTAH 75 1 59
WEWOKA 74 1 32
PIEDMONT 69 1 57
SEMINOLE 68 3 44
HOLDENVILLE 64 1 19
WEATHERFORD 61 0 57
EUFAULA 61 0 47
CUSHING 61 1 47
AFTON 60 0 40
WESTVILLE 58 1 50
DEL CITY 58 0 44
LOCUST GROVE 57 0 47
CLEVELAND 55 3 47
WRIGHT CITY 54 0 41
CATOOSA 54 0 41
SPENCER 53 1 43
SPERRY 51 1 40
BRISTOW 50 1 34
DEWEY 50 1 41
MADILL 50 0 36
LINDSAY 50 2 40
VINITA 49 0 40
FORT GIBSON 49 3 39
ATOKA 47 0 38
NICHOLS HILLS 47 0 43
INOLA 47 2 33
MULDROW 47 1 31
BINGER 46 9 37
COMMERCE 44 0 38
SALINA 44 1 24
MARIETTA 44 0 42
KINGFISHER 43 0 31
HOMINY 42 2 38
CHOUTEAU 42 3 30
MOUNDS 42 1 33
POTEAU 42 0 25
FREDERICK 42 1 36
PAWNEE 41 0 32
KELLYVILLE 41 2 33
TALIHINA 41 1 23
VALLIANT 41 0 36
CALERA 40 0 27
HAWORTH 39 0 31
COLCORD 38 1 32
HARRAH 36 0 26
JONES 36 0 29
SULPHUR 36 0 33
MORRIS 35 0 21
MCLOUD 35 0 30
OOLOGAH 34 0 26
TEXHOMA 34 0 30
PERKINS 32 0 29
VIAN 32 1 10
ELK CITY 31 0 22
WILBURTON 31 1 14
CHELSEA 30 0 26
BEGGS 30 0 20
TECUMSEH 30 0 19
COMANCHE 30 1 28
MARLOW 29 0 23
HASKELL 29 0 23
PERRY 29 0 23
NOWATA 29 1 28
MANNFORD 28 1 21
WASHINGTON 28 0 25
KINGSTON 27 0 21
WOODWARD 27 0 20
KIEFER 26 0 17
PAWHUSKA 26 0 20
ELGIN 25 0 21
HULBERT 24 0 13
HENNESSEY 24 0 20
CHANDLER 24 1 20
PRAGUE 23 0 18
OKEMAH 23 0 15
RED ROCK 23 1 21
SPIRO 22 0 14
STROUD 22 0 14
OKARCHE 22 0 17
DAVIS 22 0 11
WAYNE 22 0 19
OCHELATA 22 1 20
HEAVENER 21 0 18
GORE 21 1 11
FAIRFAX 21 0 15
CACHE 21 0 17
ANTLERS 20 0 11
WETUMKA 20 0 6
COLBERT 20 0 19
MEAD 19 1 14
LUTHER 19 0 12
BARNSDALL 19 2 17
WYANDOTTE 19 0 9
CADDO 18 0 13
MAYSVILLE 18 0 16
LONE GROVE 18 1 15
CLAYTON 18 0 16
WATTS 17 0 16
COALGATE 17 0 11
HARTSHORNE 17 0 8
TYRONE 17 0 15
WISTER 17 0 11
ARCADIA 16 0 15
MAUD 16 0 4
GLENCOE 16 0 14
STIGLER 16 0 12
ELMORE CITY 16 0 7
OLUSTEE 16 0 12
PORTER 15 0 9
FORT COBB 15 0 12
APACHE 15 0 9
GARVIN 14 0 13
FAIRLAND 14 0 7
WATONGA 14 0 10
POCOLA 14 0 8
MEEKER 14 0 11
BLACKWELL 14 0 10
GOODWELL 13 0 13
COPAN 13 0 9
KONAWA 13 1 7
WILSON 13 0 8
PORUM 13 1 8
WYNNEWOOD 12 1 11
RAMONA 12 0 12
DEWAR 12 0 7
RINGLING 12 0 11
ALVA 12 0 10
EARLSBORO 11 0 5
WALTERS 11 0 10
BIG CABIN 11 1 5
GEARY 11 0 6
RUSH SPRINGS 11 0 8
YALE 11 0 10
CASHION 11 0 8
WELEETKA 11 0 6
KANSAS 11 0 8
QUAPAW 11 0 9
ALEX 11 0 10
STONEWALL 10 1 8
ROLAND 10 0 5
TALALA 10 0 6
PADEN 10 0 4
TISHOMINGO 10 0 8
HOLLIS 10 0 3
HOBART 9 0 9
BOKOSHE 9 0 7
BENNINGTON 9 0 9
JENNINGS 9 0 7
QUINTON 9 0 9
MINCO 9 0 9
RYAN 9 0 8
TONKAWA 9 0 8
FAIRVIEW 9 0 8
BOKCHITO 9 0 7
FORT TOWSON 9 0 9
FLETCHER 9 0 6
SAYRE 9 0 6
WELLSTON 9 0 6
WARNER 9 0 7
ROFF 9 0 8
GRACEMONT 8 0 7
BLAIR 8 0 3
DELAWARE 8 0 8
DEPEW 8 1 5
WEBBERS FALLS 8 0 4
HEALDTON 8 0 4
TIPTON 8 0 6
NORTH MIAMI 8 0 7
BURNS FLAT 8 0 6
ADAIR 8 0 7
CYRIL 8 1 4
MANNSVILLE 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
CRESCENT 8 0 7
OPTIMA 8 0 8
CARNEGIE 7 0 4
BOSWELL 7 0 6
AMBER 7 0 7
CHEYENNE 7 0 3
MCCURTAIN 7 0 6
MORRISON 7 0 6
LOOKEBA 7 2 5
WAUKOMIS 7 0 3
INDIAHOMA 7 0 6
DRUMRIGHT 7 0 4
LEHIGH 7 0 6
ALLEN 7 1 2
ACHILLE 6 0 6
POCASSET 6 0 4
VERDEN 6 0 4
OKTAHA 6 0 4
TAFT 6 0 0
CAMERON 6 0 4
PAOLI 6 0 6
SASAKWA 6 0 4
OSAGE 6 0 4
WELCH 6 0 4
WAURIKA 6 0 6
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
GERONIMO 6 0 5
NEWKIRK 6 1 4
THOMAS 5 0 5
KIOWA 5 0 4
CANEY 5 0 4
SNYDER 5 0 3
PANAMA 5 0 3
SPAVINAW 5 0 3
RIPLEY 5 0 5
ALBION 5 0 3
AGRA 5 1 3
ASHER 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
SHADY POINT 5 0 5
CEMENT 5 0 5
ARAPAHO 5 0 5
POND CREEK 5 0 5
LONGDALE 4 0 3
LAHOMA 4 0 4
LANGLEY 4 0 1
BURBANK 4 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 2
SAVANNA 4 0 4
HOWE 4 0 2
ORLANDO 4 0 4
WANETTE 4 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 2
CANADIAN 4 0 4
GARBER 4 0 4
NINNEKAH 4 0 2
TERLTON 4 0 4
UNION CITY 4 0 4
FREEDOM 4 0 4
NEW CORDELL 4 0 2
SPRINGER 4 1 3
HARDESTY 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
PRUE 4 0 4
HYDRO 4 0 3
CALUMET 4 0 4
MULHALL 3 0 3
THACKERVILLE 3 0 3
WANN 3 0 3
BOYNTON 3 0 3
ARKOMA 3 0 1
SENTINEL 3 0 3
KETCHUM 3 0 3
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
BERNICE 3 0 3
MILLERTON 3 0 3
GANS 3 0 1
SHATTUCK 3 0 1
CALVIN 3 0 2
OKEENE 3 0 2
LENAPAH 3 0 3
VICI 3 0 3
KEOTA 3 0 3
CARNEY 3 0 2
KINTA 3 0 3
RATTAN 3 0 3
RED OAK 3 0 1
CASTLE 3 0 0
CROWDER 3 0 3
STRATFORD 3 0 3
KENEFIC 3 0 2
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3
DILL CITY 3 0 2
LAVERNE 3 0 3
LANGSTON 3 0 3
BUTLER 3 0 0
OAKS 2 0 2
HAILEYVILLE 2 0 1
RAVIA 2 0 2
RATLIFF CITY 2 0 0
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
HELENA 2 0 0
MEDFORD 2 0 1
ELDORADO 2 0 1
MILBURN 2 0 0
DOVER 2 0 2
FOSS 2 0 1
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
TRYON 2 0 1
SLICK 2 0 0
LAMONT 2 0 1
KAW CITY 2 1 1
CANTON 2 0 1
OILTON 2 1 1
FRANCIS 2 0 2
WYNONA 2 0 1
BUFFALO 2 0 0
HASTINGS 2 0 1
STRINGTOWN 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
LAMAR 2 0 1
BRAGGS 2 0 1
GRANITE 2 0 2
MARTHA 2 0 0
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
KREBS 2 0 2
STUART 2 0 2
MARSHALL 2 0 2
SHIDLER 2 0 0
DISNEY 2 0 1
SCHULTER 2 0 1
SAWYER 2 0 2
GOULD 2 0 0
BOLEY 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
OKAY 2 0 2
CORN 2 0 2
SOPER 2 0 2
MENO 2 0 2
BOWLEGS 2 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
COYLE 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 1 0
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
BLUEJACKET 1 0 0
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 0
TUPELO 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
CANUTE 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
FOYIL 1 0 1
COVINGTON 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
BESSIE 1 0 0
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

