699 new COVID-19 cases, with 4 more in Enid, and 7 deaths reported Friday by OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Another seven deaths have been confirmed among Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 699 new cases, including four more in Enid, increased the cumulative total to 24,140, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday.
Of those total cases — a 2.98% gain since Thursday's reported 23,441 — there are 4,929, or 20.42%, that remain active, and 18,766, or 77.74%, that have recovered, including 671 since Thursday, according to OSDH, which defines recovered as "currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."
OSDH also released on Friday its weekly COVID-19 county-by-county alert system map, which shows 18 of the state's counties, including Kingfisher County in Northwest Oklahoma, in the "moderate risk" category, defined by OSDH as "many COVID-19 positive cases" present in the community "with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread."
Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Major, Woods counties are in the "low risk" category, with cases present and risk of spread elevated. "Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source," according to the OSDH. Alfalfa and Woodward counties are considered "new normal" risk, in which COVID-19 cases are at a manageable level.
In addition to the four new cases in Enid — one in the 73701 Zip Code and three in the 73703 — Woodward and Noble counties each picked up a new case, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the deaths reported Friday by OSDH, two were in the 36-49 age group — a Hughes County man and a Texas County woman — and five were in the 65 and older age group — four men in Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole and Tulsa counties and a Tulsa County woman. Three of those deaths were in the last 24 hours, according to the OSDH.
There have been 445 cumulative deaths, or 1.84% of the total number of cases, associated with the virus in the state, according to OSDH. Of those deaths, 80% have been 65 and older, based on OSDH data.
The number of Oklahomans hospitalized increased by 71 to 2,289 overall, according to OSDH on Friday. Of those, 694 currently are in hospitals, with 247 in intensive care, based on the OSDH latest Executive Report filed Thursday night.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center doubled its COVID-19 patient load in 24 hours, with six in the hospital as of Friday morning, said Lori Boyd, director of marketing for St. Mary’s. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had four patients who had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday.
The Bass intensive care unit was full on Thursday, said Tania Warnock, marketing project lead, as were the negative pressure rooms required for COVID-19 patients at the facility. Warnock said Bass has the closest beds to Integris Baptist in Oklahoma City and is receiving transfers to help ease with patient loads.
St. Mary's reported 73% occupancy in its ICU as of Friday morning.
Both hospitals have adequate ventilator availability, according to the spokeswomen, with St. Mary's reporting 91% of its ventilators are available on Friday morning.
State numbers
A total of 468,644 specimens have been tested for COVID-19, with 440,904, or 94.08%, negative, according to OSDH data on Friday.
An increase among the 18-35 age group continues to lead the rise in numbers, resulting in the average age of those with COVID-19 at 40.7, OSDH data shows.
On Friday, COVID-19 case increases were 272, or 38.91%, in the 18-35 age group, 140, or 20.03%, in the 36-49 age group, 110, or 15.74%, in the 50-64 age group, 82, or 11.73%, in the 65 and older age group, 69, or 9.87%, in the 5-17 age group and 26, or 3.72%, in the 0-4 age group.
Cumulative totals as of Friday were 517 in the 0-4 age group, 1,844 in the 5-17 age group, 8,821 in the 18-35 age group, 5,288 in the 36-49 age group, 4,210 in the 50-64 age group and 3,460 in the 65 and older age group.
Of those testing positive, 12,347, or 51.15%, have been female, and 11,752 or 48.68%, have been male. There are 41 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the overall 445 deaths in the state, 356 or 80%, have been 65 and older; 69 or 15.51%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 12, or 2.7%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.57%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .22%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 233, than women, 212, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 75.1.
OSDH reports 78.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. More than half of the deaths, 221, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,177 cases among long-term care residents and 712 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Thursday evening.
Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 83 in Tulsa County; 77 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 17 in Delaware County; 14 in Muskogee County; 13 in McCurtain County; 11 in Caddo County; 9 each in Comanche, Creek, Kay, Osage and Rogers counties; 7 each in Greer and Texas counties; 5 each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Seminole counties; 3 each in Canadian, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Friday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 144 cases, 109 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 57 cases, 46 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 58 cases, 41 recovered; Blaine with 22 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 17 cases, 14 recovered; Major with 16 cases, 13 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 11 cases, eight recovered; Grant with three cases, two recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 136 in Enid (35 active); 24 in Kingfisher (eight active); 15 in Okarche (four active); 14 each in Hennessey (three active) and Woodward (two active); 10 in Watonga (two active); nine in Alva (one active); seven in Fairview (one active); six in Geary (one active); five in Ringwood (one active); three each in Dover (two active), Garber, Lahoma and Longdale (one active); two each in Freedom (two active), Laverne (one active) and Meno; and one each in Billings (one active), Canton (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene, Pond Creek (one active) and Waukomis, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 67 cases with 52 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 64 cases with 44 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 7.17.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|5997
|83
|4788
|OKLAHOMA
|5978
|77
|4498
|CLEVELAND
|1630
|40
|1267
|TEXAS
|1007
|7
|993
|MCCURTAIN
|661
|13
|519
|CANADIAN
|631
|3
|470
|COMANCHE
|585
|9
|469
|PAYNE
|511
|2
|459
|WASHINGTON
|483
|39
|420
|WAGONER
|440
|19
|336
|ROGERS
|402
|9
|282
|GRADY
|290
|5
|217
|MCCLAIN
|285
|4
|232
|DELAWARE
|279
|17
|211
|CREEK
|247
|9
|195
|MUSKOGEE
|239
|14
|149
|OSAGE
|237
|9
|191
|CADDO
|220
|11
|186
|BRYAN
|219
|1
|149
|CARTER
|207
|2
|167
|OKMULGEE
|204
|0
|113
|OTTAWA
|203
|2
|139
|POTTAWATOMIE
|191
|5
|133
|JACKSON
|169
|3
|58
|ADAIR
|166
|4
|129
|MAYES
|153
|5
|97
|GARFIELD
|144
|2
|109
|GARVIN
|143
|3
|113
|CHEROKEE
|141
|1
|115
|KAY
|141
|9
|111
|CHOCTAW
|135
|1
|119
|LOGAN
|114
|1
|77
|STEPHENS
|111
|1
|77
|CUSTER
|99
|0
|73
|MCINTOSH
|96
|1
|80
|PONTOTOC
|96
|2
|63
|PITTSBURG
|85
|3
|67
|LE FLORE
|84
|1
|49
|SEMINOLE
|81
|4
|46
|SEQUOYAH
|79
|3
|62
|PAWNEE
|78
|3
|65
|GREER
|70
|7
|58
|KINGFISHER
|58
|0
|41
|NOBLE
|57
|1
|46
|LINCOLN
|54
|2
|38
|LOVE
|50
|0
|48
|MARSHALL
|49
|0
|41
|ATOKA
|41
|0
|33
|NOWATA
|40
|1
|37
|PUSHMATAHA
|37
|0
|19
|CRAIG
|35
|0
|24
|BEAVER
|32
|0
|32
|TILLMAN
|30
|1
|25
|MURRAY
|28
|0
|25
|BECKHAM
|25
|0
|15
|LATIMER
|25
|1
|14
|JOHNSTON
|23
|0
|15
|BLAINE
|22
|0
|17
|OKFUSKEE
|22
|0
|16
|HASKELL
|20
|0
|14
|HUGHES
|20
|1
|14
|JEFFERSON
|20
|0
|16
|KIOWA
|18
|1
|14
|WOODWARD
|17
|0
|14
|MAJOR
|16
|1
|13
|COAL
|14
|0
|11
|WASHITA
|13
|0
|6
|COTTON
|12
|2
|7
|WOODS
|11
|0
|8
|DEWEY
|5
|0
|4
|HARMON
|4
|0
|2
|ROGER MILLS
|3
|0
|0
|GRANT
|3
|0
|2
|HARPER
|2
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 7.17.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|4729
|68
|3522
|TULSA
|4157
|61
|3298
|EDMOND
|939
|10
|740
|BROKEN ARROW
|887
|17
|661
|GUYMON
|838
|7
|827
|NORMAN
|837
|23
|655
|JENKS
|466
|0
|433
|LAWTON
|456
|8
|366
|STILLWATER
|423
|1
|398
|OTHER***
|406
|4
|312
|BARTLESVILLE
|395
|37
|339
|MOORE
|386
|9
|299
|YUKON
|344
|1
|257
|BROKEN BOW
|302
|10
|244
|CLAREMORE
|237
|7
|164
|IDABEL
|216
|2
|165
|OWASSO
|208
|2
|158
|BIXBY
|180
|2
|144
|MUSKOGEE
|176
|11
|107
|GLENPOOL
|176
|0
|153
|ARDMORE
|175
|1
|141
|CHICKASHA
|165
|4
|118
|ALTUS
|159
|3
|51
|BETHANY
|147
|1
|114
|ENID
|136
|2
|101
|SKIATOOK
|135
|7
|112
|DURANT
|134
|0
|85
|SHAWNEE
|133
|5
|91
|GROVE
|132
|16
|100
|PONCA CITY
|127
|7
|101
|MIAMI
|127
|2
|87
|PURCELL
|124
|3
|111
|SAPULPA
|119
|3
|94
|COWETA
|118
|13
|92
|HUGO
|115
|1
|103
|SAND SPRINGS
|113
|2
|90
|COLLINSVILLE
|105
|1
|82
|TAHLEQUAH
|103
|1
|87
|MUSTANG
|101
|1
|79
|EL RENO
|99
|1
|68
|HOOKER
|91
|0
|91
|HINTON
|90
|0
|89
|STILWELL
|89
|4
|66
|BLANCHARD
|86
|0
|68
|CHOCTAW
|84
|2
|65
|OKMULGEE
|78
|0
|46
|WAGONER
|74
|4
|61
|ADA
|73
|0
|50
|GUTHRIE
|69
|0
|44
|DUNCAN
|68
|0
|55
|MANGUM
|68
|7
|57
|MIDWEST CITY
|68
|2
|51
|JAY
|66
|0
|49
|PAULS VALLEY
|66
|1
|54
|NEWCASTLE
|62
|1
|41
|HENRYETTA
|62
|0
|27
|TUTTLE
|61
|1
|49
|MCALESTER
|55
|3
|43
|CHECOTAH
|54
|1
|42
|WEATHERFORD
|53
|0
|44
|WARR ACRES
|52
|0
|43
|NOBLE
|50
|1
|41
|PIEDMONT
|49
|0
|36
|PRYOR CREEK
|48
|1
|31
|LEXINGTON
|47
|0
|34
|SPENCER
|47
|1
|29
|CUSHING
|46
|1
|30
|WESTVILLE
|45
|0
|40
|ANADARKO
|43
|1
|31
|DEL CITY
|43
|0
|28
|BINGER
|43
|9
|33
|CLEVELAND
|43
|3
|38
|SEMINOLE
|42
|2
|22
|LINDSAY
|42
|1
|29
|CLINTON
|41
|0
|25
|EUFAULA
|39
|0
|33
|WRIGHT CITY
|39
|0
|30
|NICHOLS HILLS
|38
|0
|33
|DEWEY
|37
|1
|35
|VALLIANT
|36
|0
|27
|LOCUST GROVE
|35
|0
|24
|HOMINY
|34
|0
|27
|MARIETTA
|33
|0
|32
|SPERRY
|33
|1
|23
|ATOKA
|33
|0
|26
|COMMERCE
|33
|0
|25
|CATOOSA
|33
|0
|22
|VINITA
|32
|0
|21
|KELLYVILLE
|32
|2
|27
|COLCORD
|31
|0
|25
|SALLISAW
|31
|0
|25
|CHOUTEAU
|30
|3
|20
|MOUNDS
|29
|1
|20
|WEWOKA
|29
|1
|19
|AFTON
|29
|0
|20
|TEXHOMA
|29
|0
|28
|HAWORTH
|29
|0
|22
|FORT GIBSON
|29
|2
|14
|SALINA
|28
|1
|13
|JONES
|28
|0
|19
|INOLA
|27
|1
|20
|MADILL
|27
|0
|23
|FREDERICK
|26
|1
|23
|COMANCHE
|25
|1
|11
|MULDROW
|25
|1
|20
|NOWATA
|24
|1
|21
|HARRAH
|24
|0
|22
|PERKINS
|24
|0
|18
|KINGFISHER
|24
|0
|16
|MCLOUD
|23
|0
|20
|RED ROCK
|23
|1
|21
|PAWNEE
|23
|0
|17
|WASHINGTON
|23
|0
|20
|ELK CITY
|22
|0
|13
|KINGSTON
|22
|0
|18
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|20
|MORRIS
|21
|0
|13
|OOLOGAH
|21
|0
|18
|SULPHUR
|21
|0
|20
|HASKELL
|21
|0
|19
|PERRY
|20
|0
|13
|MANNFORD
|19
|0
|13
|CALERA
|19
|0
|12
|ELGIN
|18
|0
|13
|TECUMSEH
|18
|0
|11
|BRISTOW
|18
|1
|10
|BEGGS
|18
|0
|13
|COLBERT
|17
|0
|13
|MARLOW
|17
|0
|10
|TALIHINA
|17
|1
|4
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|POTEAU
|17
|0
|6
|PAWHUSKA
|16
|0
|14
|CHELSEA
|16
|0
|11
|KIEFER
|15
|0
|13
|MAYSVILLE
|15
|0
|10
|OKARCHE
|15
|0
|11
|WATTS
|15
|0
|15
|BARNSDALL
|15
|2
|8
|WAYNE
|14
|0
|11
|HOLDENVILLE
|14
|1
|8
|HENNESSEY
|14
|0
|11
|WOODWARD
|14
|0
|12
|HULBERT
|14
|0
|11
|CHANDLER
|14
|1
|11
|CLAYTON
|13
|0
|5
|CACHE
|13
|0
|10
|WILBURTON
|13
|1
|10
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|ARCADIA
|13
|0
|12
|GARVIN
|12
|0
|8
|MEAD
|12
|1
|8
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|11
|HEAVENER
|11
|0
|7
|WYNNEWOOD
|11
|1
|10
|OKEMAH
|11
|0
|10
|SPIRO
|11
|0
|7
|GORE
|11
|1
|8
|PRAGUE
|11
|0
|9
|LONE GROVE
|11
|0
|10
|CADDO
|11
|0
|9
|GLENCOE
|10
|0
|10
|WATONGA
|10
|0
|8
|ALEX
|10
|0
|8
|LUTHER
|10
|0
|7
|FAIRFAX
|10
|0
|8
|FORT COBB
|10
|0
|8
|STIGLER
|10
|0
|7
|STROUD
|10
|0
|7
|APACHE
|9
|0
|8
|OLUSTEE
|9
|0
|4
|PORTER
|9
|0
|7
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|COPAN
|9
|0
|7
|ALVA
|9
|0
|8
|WYANDOTTE
|9
|0
|6
|COALGATE
|9
|0
|7
|QUAPAW
|9
|0
|5
|ANTLERS
|9
|0
|6
|TISHOMINGO
|9
|0
|5
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|VIAN
|8
|1
|5
|MEEKER
|8
|0
|4
|HOBART
|8
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|8
|0
|7
|RINGLING
|8
|0
|5
|ELMORE CITY
|7
|0
|7
|ROFF
|7
|0
|4
|KONAWA
|7
|1
|5
|AMBER
|7
|0
|6
|TONKAWA
|7
|0
|5
|WALTERS
|7
|0
|4
|WELEETKA
|7
|0
|3
|DAVIS
|7
|0
|5
|WISTER
|7
|0
|6
|CASHION
|7
|0
|7
|FAIRVIEW
|7
|0
|6
|STONEWALL
|7
|1
|4
|POCOLA
|7
|0
|5
|YALE
|7
|0
|4
|WILSON
|7
|0
|6
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|BOSWELL
|6
|0
|5
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|6
|0
|5
|RYAN
|6
|0
|6
|TALALA
|6
|0
|4
|FLETCHER
|6
|0
|6
|FORT TOWSON
|6
|0
|5
|PORUM
|6
|1
|4
|NORTH MIAMI
|6
|0
|5
|EARLSBORO
|6
|0
|3
|WAURIKA
|6
|0
|5
|NEWKIRK
|6
|1
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|6
|0
|5
|MINCO
|6
|0
|4
|HEALDTON
|6
|0
|4
|BOKOSHE
|6
|0
|5
|GEARY
|6
|0
|5
|LOOKEBA
|6
|1
|4
|DELAWARE
|6
|0
|6
|HARTSHORNE
|6
|0
|6
|DEWAR
|6
|0
|2
|BLACKWELL
|6
|0
|6
|ACHILLE
|5
|0
|4
|FAIRLAND
|5
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|5
|0
|4
|MCCURTAIN
|5
|0
|3
|BIG CABIN
|5
|1
|1
|WARNER
|5
|0
|5
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|5
|KANSAS
|5
|0
|4
|LEHIGH
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|5
|0
|4
|WETUMKA
|5
|0
|5
|RINGWOOD
|5
|0
|4
|PRUE
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|HOLLIS
|4
|0
|2
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|TERLTON
|4
|0
|4
|PAOLI
|4
|0
|4
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|INDIAHOMA
|4
|0
|4
|WEBBERS FALLS
|4
|0
|2
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|DEPEW
|4
|1
|2
|SHADY POINT
|4
|0
|4
|SAYRE
|4
|0
|3
|CEMENT
|4
|0
|1
|BURNS FLAT
|4
|0
|1
|MORRISON
|4
|0
|3
|KEOTA
|3
|0
|2
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|2
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|CRESCENT
|3
|0
|3
|SENTINEL
|3
|0
|1
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|0
|AGRA
|3
|1
|2
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|VERDEN
|3
|0
|2
|MANNSVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|TIPTON
|3
|0
|1
|PADEN
|3
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|3
|0
|2
|UNION CITY
|3
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|DOVER
|3
|0
|1
|CHEYENNE
|3
|0
|0
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|STRATFORD
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|KIOWA
|3
|0
|2
|SAVANNA
|3
|0
|1
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|RATTAN
|3
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|3
|0
|2
|PANAMA
|3
|0
|1
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|CANEY
|3
|0
|3
|LAHOMA
|3
|0
|3
|GARBER
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|THOMAS
|3
|0
|3
|SASAKWA
|3
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|3
|0
|1
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|OKTAHA
|2
|0
|0
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|0
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|GERONIMO
|2
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|BERNICE
|2
|0
|2
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|1
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|MAUD
|2
|0
|2
|KAW CITY
|2
|1
|1
|LANGSTON
|2
|0
|2
|DILL CITY
|2
|0
|1
|ARKOMA
|2
|0
|0
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|2
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|2
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|SNYDER
|2
|0
|2
|NINNEKAH
|2
|0
|1
|GRANITE
|2
|0
|1
|FREEDOM
|2
|0
|0
|KENEFIC
|2
|0
|1
|CARNEY
|2
|0
|0
|ROLAND
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|OSAGE
|1
|0
|1
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|0
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|BURBANK
|1
|0
|0
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|HITCHCOCK
|1
|0
|1
|POCASSET
|1
|0
|0
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|BOYNTON
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|HAILEYVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|BILLINGS
|1
|0
|0
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|POND CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|KREBS
|1
|0
|1
|CORN
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|0
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|SCHULTER
|1
|0
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|0
|WAUKOMIS
|1
|0
|1
|HOWE
|1
|0
|0
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|ALBION
|1
|0
|0
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|0
|CANTON
|1
|0
|0
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|1
|WELCH
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
Long-term care facilities
Nursing homes with resident- or staff-related COVID-19 cases have remained light in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH reports, with eight in Enid — three at The Arbors, one of which was reported July 14 in the OSDH's Executive Report; two at The Commons in April; and one at Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation, which officials at the facility say subsequently tested negative. Golden Oaks Retirement Community verified July 3 that a contract employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and on July 15 that another contract employee had tested positive, but the facility is not listed on the OSDH report.
Positive tests in long-term care facilities in the area include one each in Blaine, Woods and Woodward counties, five in Kingfisher County and five at Center of Love in Okarche in Canadian County. There have been two in Major County, including one staff member at Seiling Nursing Center who lived in Major County, tested positive and died in April, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.