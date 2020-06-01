ENID, Okla. — There were 67 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including one in Northwest Oklahoma, and no new deaths reported Monday, June 1, 2020, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Cumulative cases were at 6,573, a 1.03% increase from Sunday's 6,506 cases, OSDH data shows.
The Health Department announced Monday it is changing how it reports COVID-19 information with the expiration of the State's Catastrophe Emergency Declaration on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
“OSDH will continue to publish daily the most recent active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county,” said OSDH Communications Director Kristin Davis. An OSDH press release states the agency is no longer able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code or long-term care and nursing home facilities.
However, not all of the state's data for some counties is being reported.
The OSDH data is combining counties with a population of less than 20,000 as "other" and not indicating where the recovered or active cases are nor in which counties — which include Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Major and Woods counties in Northwest Oklahoma — they are located.
The state is continuing to update its COVID-19 Cases by County interactive map that does show the number of cases and deaths in all counties.
That map shows only one county in the News & Eagle coverage area in Northwest Oklahoma saw an increase in cases on Monday. Blaine County has seven cases now, compared to six on Sunday, May 31, according to OSDH. There were no other cases nor deaths in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major Woods or Woodward counties reported on Monday.
In Northwest Oklahoma, OSDH is reporting on Monday that Garfield County has had 28 cumulative cases, with 25 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has had 11 cases; Major County has had 6 cases and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woodward County has had four cases, with four recovered; Woods County has had three cases; Grant County had had 2 cases; and Alfalfa County has had one case.
Davis said the "core purpose of the emergency declaration is no longer needed," and the state is in a stronger positive to continue to address COVID-19. She said Gov. Kevin Stitt and Commissioner Lance Frye are committed to transparency in how the virus data is being distributed and will be "exploring additional legal opinions and solutions" toward making sure relevant COVID-19 data is available to the public, medical community and elected leaders.
State numbers
Overall, there are 728 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 48 compared to Sunday's 680, according to OSDH data. There have been 5,511 Oklahomans, or 83.84%, who have recovered from the virus, with 19 of those on Sunday.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday are 92 in the 0-4 age range, 254 in the 5-17 age range, 1,724 in the 18-35 age range, 1,464 in the 36-49 age range, 1,424 in the 50-64 age range and 1,615 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 48.7, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,469, or 52.78%, have been female, and 3,097, or 47.12%, have been male. Seven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the 334 deaths in the state, 269, or 80.54%, have been 65 and older; 54, or 16.17%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 7, or 2.09%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.20%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 173 or 51.80%, than women, 161 or 48.20%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive who have died, 75.1% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.2, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 61 in Oklahoma County; 54 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 35 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 4 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, McClain, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
There have now been cases confirmed in 74 of the state's 77 counties, with Ellis, Harmon and Roger Mills counties in western Oklahoma the only counties without confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to OSDH.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1284
|61
|1119
|TULSA
|1022
|54
|814
|TEXAS
|926
|5
|859
|CLEVELAND
|503
|37
|446
|OTHER*
|383
|16
|282
|WASHINGTON
|325
|35
|274
|COMANCHE
|283
|3
|233
|CADDO
|162
|10
|122
|WAGONER
|150
|17
|127
|CANADIAN
|133
|3
|118
|MCCLAIN
|105
|3
|93
|DELAWARE
|100
|16
|82
|GRADY
|97
|3
|68
|CREEK
|95
|7
|83
|OSAGE
|95
|8
|85
|ADAIR
|88
|3
|75
|ROGERS
|81
|5
|70
|POTTAWATOMIE
|62
|4
|52
|KAY
|54
|7
|44
|MUSKOGEE
|48
|6
|28
|CARTER
|45
|1
|17
|PAYNE
|45
|1
|44
|MCCURTAIN
|41
|1
|16
|PITTSBURG
|41
|3
|37
|STEPHENS
|38
|1
|33
|OTTAWA
|35
|2
|33
|MAYES
|30
|4
|26
|BRYAN
|29
|1
|19
|CHEROKEE
|29
|1
|27
|GARFIELD
|28
|1
|25
|JACKSON
|27
|3
|19
|OKMULGEE
|26
|0
|20
|SEMINOLE
|26
|2
|19
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|19
|CUSTER
|20
|0
|12
|LOGAN
|19
|1
|17
|GARVIN
|18
|1
|14
|SEQUOYAH
|15
|3
|11
|PONTOTOC
|14
|2
|8
|LE FLORE
|14
|1
|11
|BECKHAM
|10
|0
|6
|WOODWARD
|5
|0
|4
|* Counties with < 20,000 population
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying Thursday, May 28, 2020, that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Long-term care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 948, or 15%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Tuesday evening, which also states there have been 171 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
There are three confirmed positive results associated with long-term care facilities in Enid and one that is being disputed after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported it on Thursday. Officials with Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation said the person at their facility has since tested negative for the virus. OSDH still had the facility listed on its executive report Friday evening, as the testing was taken by a local hospital.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department.
In addition to Garfield County facilities, OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on May 19, one at Center of Family Love in Okarche on May 14 and Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County on May 12.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
