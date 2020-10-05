665 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths announced Monday by OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 665 new COVID-19 cases and announced the death of three more Oklahomans on Monday.
The .7% increase in cases brought the total to 91,982. Of those cases, 12,772 were active, an increase of 113, and 78,155, or 85%, have recovered, including 549 since OSDH's website update on Sunday. There have been 1,055 deaths in which COVID-19 was determined the cause or a contributing factor, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Monday were all in the 65 and older age range: two men from Beckham and Tulsa counties and a Muskogee County woman. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH late Monday morning.
Garfield County gained 15 cases for a total of 1,842 on Monday, according to OSDH, with 346 of those active and 1,474 recovered. Enid saw a single-day increase of 14 cases for a total of 1,716, with 313 active and 1,381 recovered, OSDH data shows.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were eight in Kingfisher, three each in Alfalfa and Woodward, two in Blaine and one each in Major, Noble and Woodward. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include five in Hennessey, three in Woodward, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alva, Burlington, Cashion, Fairview, Lahoma, Longdale and Okeene. There was a reduction of one case each in Canton and Dover.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group, with 200 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 36% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 150 in the 50-64 age group, 132 in the 36-49 age group, 104 in the 65 and older age group, 62 in the 5-17 age group and 15 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,782 in the 0-4 age group, 8,776 in the 5-17 age group, 33,060 in the 18-35 age group, 19,565 in the 36-49 age group, 16,284 in the 50-64 age group and 12,509 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
There have been 47,889 Oklahoma women and 44,010 men who have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 83 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 1,055 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 848 have been 65 and older and 160 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 582, than women, 473, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 197 in Oklahoma County; 169 in Tulsa County; 74 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 14 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain, Payne and Ottawa counties; six each in Beckham, McIntosh and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnsto, Nowata and Pawnee counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love, Murray and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 1,842 cases, 1,474 recovered, 346 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,120 cases, 1,014 recovered, 101 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 403 cases, 331 recovered, 70 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 161 cases, 141 recovered, 17 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 146 cases, 117 recovered, 28 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 117 cases, 99 recovered and 18 active;
• Major with 100 cases, 84 recovered, 14 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 79 cases, 61 recovered and 18 active;
• Grant with 55 cases, 42 recovered, 12 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,716 in Enid (313 active); Fort Supply 869 (40 active); 193 in Woodward (40 active); 171 in Hennessey (19 active); 141 in Kingfisher (29 active); 102 in Alva (15 active); 57 in Watonga (six active); 52 in Helena (eight active); 47 in Fairview (seven active); 43 in Okarche (four active); 34 in Mooreland (four active); 30 in Garber (six active); 24 in Canton (three active); 23 each in Cashion (three active) and Waukomis (nine active); 22 in Dover (six active); 21 in Okeene (10 active); 19 in Ringwood (two active); 18 in Medford (four active); 17 each Cherokee (six active) and Seiling (one active); 16 in Lahoma (five active); 14 each in Fairmont (six active) and Pond Creek (four active); 12 in Longdale (three active); 11 in Billings; 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (four active), Kremlin (two active) and Meno; seven each in Ames and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (three active); five each in Covington, Hitchcock (one active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Hunter (one active), Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); three each in Burlington (two active) and Goltry (one active); two each in Deer Creek and Hillsdale; and one each in Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 917 cases, with 751 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 786 cases, with 623 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.5.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|19140
|197
|16601
|2020-10-05
|TULSA
|17949
|169
|16105
|2020-10-05
|CLEVELAND
|6535
|75
|5602
|2020-10-05
|CANADIAN
|2558
|17
|2119
|2020-10-05
|PAYNE
|2436
|7
|2117
|2020-10-05
|ROGERS
|1993
|52
|1674
|2020-10-05
|MUSKOGEE
|1958
|25
|1631
|2020-10-05
|GARFIELD
|1842
|22
|1474
|2020-10-05
|COMANCHE
|1773
|13
|1520
|2020-10-05
|TEXAS
|1602
|10
|1458
|2020-10-05
|WAGONER
|1564
|26
|1404
|2020-10-05
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1555
|10
|1240
|2020-10-05
|MCCURTAIN
|1349
|34
|1167
|2020-10-05
|LE FLORE
|1283
|19
|1046
|2020-10-05
|CREEK
|1258
|34
|1056
|2020-10-05
|GRADY
|1217
|11
|968
|2020-10-05
|CHEROKEE
|1177
|8
|953
|2020-10-05
|OSAGE
|1140
|13
|801
|2020-10-05
|WOODWARD
|1120
|5
|1014
|2020-10-05
|BRYAN
|1059
|5
|868
|2020-10-05
|WASHINGTON
|1041
|41
|926
|2020-10-05
|PITTSBURG
|1003
|20
|872
|2020-10-05
|SEQUOYAH
|973
|12
|790
|2020-10-05
|MCCLAIN
|962
|7
|787
|2020-10-05
|OTTAWA
|930
|7
|808
|2020-10-05
|OKMULGEE
|893
|8
|768
|2020-10-05
|CADDO
|879
|21
|690
|2020-10-05
|DELAWARE
|873
|26
|665
|2020-10-05
|JACKSON
|845
|10
|716
|2020-10-05
|CUSTER
|792
|0
|596
|2020-10-05
|MAYES
|726
|11
|539
|2020-10-05
|KAY
|686
|14
|540
|2020-10-05
|ADAIR
|656
|10
|521
|2020-10-05
|BECKHAM
|639
|6
|340
|2020-10-05
|CARTER
|606
|9
|511
|2020-10-05
|LOGAN
|569
|2
|440
|2020-10-05
|LINCOLN
|541
|10
|413
|2020-10-05
|CRAIG
|525
|1
|484
|2020-10-05
|SEMINOLE
|525
|6
|406
|2020-10-05
|PONTOTOC
|485
|3
|375
|2020-10-05
|STEPHENS
|476
|5
|388
|2020-10-05
|GARVIN
|416
|5
|348
|2020-10-05
|KINGFISHER
|403
|2
|331
|2020-10-05
|MCINTOSH
|362
|6
|289
|2020-10-05
|CHOCTAW
|352
|2
|292
|2020-10-05
|ATOKA
|328
|1
|286
|2020-10-05
|HASKELL
|306
|4
|264
|2020-10-05
|HUGHES
|304
|4
|276
|2020-10-05
|PAWNEE
|264
|4
|241
|2020-10-05
|LOVE
|220
|1
|169
|2020-10-05
|JOHNSTON
|213
|4
|155
|2020-10-05
|PUSHMATAHA
|201
|2
|151
|2020-10-05
|MARSHALL
|196
|2
|169
|2020-10-05
|OKFUSKEE
|179
|5
|121
|2020-10-05
|MURRAY
|169
|1
|129
|2020-10-05
|NOBLE
|161
|3
|141
|2020-10-05
|NOWATA
|152
|4
|129
|2020-10-05
|LATIMER
|148
|2
|128
|2020-10-05
|BLAINE
|146
|1
|117
|2020-10-05
|WOODS
|117
|0
|99
|2020-10-05
|GREER
|113
|8
|94
|2020-10-05
|TILLMAN
|109
|2
|88
|2020-10-05
|WASHITA
|101
|0
|68
|2020-10-05
|MAJOR
|100
|2
|84
|2020-10-05
|KIOWA
|92
|2
|67
|2020-10-05
|ALFALFA
|79
|0
|61
|2020-10-05
|COAL
|74
|0
|67
|2020-10-05
|DEWEY
|72
|1
|62
|2020-10-05
|COTTON
|71
|3
|60
|2020-10-05
|ROGER MILLS
|71
|1
|34
|2020-10-05
|BEAVER
|64
|0
|54
|2020-10-05
|GRANT
|55
|1
|42
|2020-10-05
|HARMON
|52
|0
|42
|2020-10-05
|JEFFERSON
|47
|0
|38
|2020-10-05
|39
|0
|6
|2020-10-05
|HARPER
|32
|1
|26
|2020-10-05
|CIMARRON
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-05
|ELLIS
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-05
Oklahoma per city 10.5.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|15393
|165
|13457
|2020-10-05
|TULSA
|11989
|119
|10827
|2020-10-05
|NORMAN
|3471
|39
|3029
|2020-10-05
|BROKEN ARROW
|3348
|34
|2985
|2020-10-05
|EDMOND
|2928
|23
|2482
|2020-10-05
|OTHER***
|2073
|15
|1781
|2020-10-05
|STILLWATER
|2026
|5
|1773
|2020-10-05
|ENID
|1716
|22
|1381
|2020-10-05
|GUYMON
|1272
|10
|1160
|2020-10-05
|YUKON
|1266
|6
|1066
|2020-10-05
|CLAREMORE
|1191
|48
|982
|2020-10-05
|MOORE
|1131
|14
|941
|2020-10-05
|LAWTON
|1127
|11
|910
|2020-10-05
|OWASSO
|902
|3
|801
|2020-10-05
|SHAWNEE
|877
|9
|676
|2020-10-05
|TAHLEQUAH
|871
|4
|693
|2020-10-05
|FORT SUPPLY
|869
|2
|827
|2020-10-05
|BARTLESVILLE
|860
|38
|760
|2020-10-05
|JENKS
|839
|4
|767
|2020-10-05
|MUSKOGEE
|839
|18
|610
|2020-10-05
|MCALESTER
|764
|18
|652
|2020-10-05
|ALTUS
|751
|10
|642
|2020-10-05
|TAFT
|746
|2
|733
|2020-10-05
|BIXBY
|717
|5
|624
|2020-10-05
|DURANT
|673
|2
|553
|2020-10-05
|CHICKASHA
|636
|6
|508
|2020-10-05
|MIAMI
|558
|5
|479
|2020-10-05
|SAPULPA
|555
|12
|467
|2020-10-05
|BROKEN BOW
|548
|22
|481
|2020-10-05
|PONCA CITY
|547
|11
|423
|2020-10-05
|SAND SPRINGS
|519
|5
|443
|2020-10-05
|ARDMORE
|505
|7
|423
|2020-10-05
|EL RENO
|474
|8
|386
|2020-10-05
|HOMINY
|466
|2
|206
|2020-10-05
|VINITA
|460
|1
|420
|2020-10-05
|MUSTANG
|446
|2
|368
|2020-10-05
|BETHANY
|443
|5
|370
|2020-10-05
|STILWELL
|435
|8
|337
|2020-10-05
|IDABEL
|435
|6
|378
|2020-10-05
|CHOCTAW
|419
|3
|333
|2020-10-05
|GLENPOOL
|418
|4
|367
|2020-10-05
|LEXINGTON
|409
|4
|351
|2020-10-05
|ADA
|394
|1
|305
|2020-10-05
|BLANCHARD
|379
|1
|288
|2020-10-05
|SALLISAW
|374
|4
|308
|2020-10-05
|CLINTON
|371
|0
|306
|2020-10-05
|ANADARKO
|366
|6
|300
|2020-10-05
|COLLINSVILLE
|361
|1
|316
|2020-10-05
|OKMULGEE
|353
|5
|299
|2020-10-05
|ELK CITY
|349
|3
|237
|2020-10-05
|MCLOUD
|348
|1
|313
|2020-10-05
|COWETA
|348
|13
|311
|2020-10-05
|GROVE
|345
|18
|270
|2020-10-05
|WEATHERFORD
|335
|0
|227
|2020-10-05
|SKIATOOK
|334
|8
|305
|2020-10-05
|POTEAU
|327
|4
|237
|2020-10-05
|GUTHRIE
|322
|0
|215
|2020-10-05
|DUNCAN
|310
|3
|258
|2020-10-05
|PURCELL
|291
|3
|256
|2020-10-05
|ATOKA
|277
|0
|241
|2020-10-05
|SAYRE
|270
|3
|98
|2020-10-05
|SEMINOLE
|264
|4
|184
|2020-10-05
|NEWCASTLE
|263
|3
|193
|2020-10-05
|HENRYETTA
|262
|3
|224
|2020-10-05
|HUGO
|252
|2
|218
|2020-10-05
|WAGONER
|246
|6
|212
|2020-10-05
|TUTTLE
|242
|4
|191
|2020-10-05
|MULDROW
|242
|3
|181
|2020-10-05
|PRYOR CREEK
|230
|4
|170
|2020-10-05
|NOBLE
|229
|3
|196
|2020-10-05
|CUSHING
|228
|2
|201
|2020-10-05
|HEAVENER
|226
|6
|198
|2020-10-05
|TECUMSEH
|217
|0
|162
|2020-10-05
|HOLDENVILLE
|208
|3
|192
|2020-10-05
|PIEDMONT
|202
|1
|156
|2020-10-05
|BRISTOW
|197
|9
|171
|2020-10-05
|JAY
|197
|1
|134
|2020-10-05
|SPIRO
|197
|1
|178
|2020-10-05
|WOODWARD
|193
|2
|151
|2020-10-05
|MIDWEST CITY
|185
|7
|160
|2020-10-05
|WEWOKA
|185
|1
|159
|2020-10-05
|WARR ACRES
|179
|0
|166
|2020-10-05
|EUFAULA
|177
|3
|140
|2020-10-05
|STIGLER
|176
|3
|142
|2020-10-05
|HARRAH
|175
|0
|132
|2020-10-05
|HENNESSEY
|171
|2
|150
|2020-10-05
|CHECOTAH
|167
|3
|140
|2020-10-05
|HINTON
|160
|0
|138
|2020-10-05
|PAULS VALLEY
|157
|1
|141
|2020-10-05
|CHANDLER
|147
|9
|111
|2020-10-05
|LOCUST GROVE
|147
|0
|113
|2020-10-05
|MARIETTA
|146
|0
|104
|2020-10-05
|SPENCER
|144
|2
|122
|2020-10-05
|FORT GIBSON
|144
|4
|101
|2020-10-05
|VIAN
|144
|3
|129
|2020-10-05
|CLEVELAND
|143
|3
|130
|2020-10-05
|KINGFISHER
|141
|0
|112
|2020-10-05
|CATOOSA
|136
|2
|122
|2020-10-05
|CALERA
|129
|1
|107
|2020-10-05
|DEL CITY
|127
|0
|104
|2020-10-05
|AFTON
|126
|1
|108
|2020-10-05
|SALINA
|126
|1
|83
|2020-10-05
|MOUNDS
|125
|3
|108
|2020-10-05
|MADILL
|122
|1
|111
|2020-10-05
|CHELSEA
|121
|1
|105
|2020-10-05
|INOLA
|119
|3
|102
|2020-10-05
|SPERRY
|119
|2
|109
|2020-10-05
|MANNFORD
|118
|3
|96
|2020-10-05
|HOOKER
|116
|0
|108
|2020-10-05
|WESTVILLE
|115
|2
|93
|2020-10-05
|TISHOMINGO
|115
|3
|83
|2020-10-05
|SULPHUR
|105
|1
|76
|2020-10-05
|HASKELL
|105
|1
|90
|2020-10-05
|ANTLERS
|105
|2
|70
|2020-10-05
|NICHOLS HILLS
|105
|0
|97
|2020-10-05
|ALVA
|102
|0
|87
|2020-10-05
|CHOUTEAU
|101
|6
|82
|2020-10-05
|PERKINS
|100
|1
|84
|2020-10-05
|POCOLA
|100
|3
|80
|2020-10-05
|LINDSAY
|99
|2
|82
|2020-10-05
|ROLAND
|99
|0
|90
|2020-10-05
|WISTER
|98
|0
|81
|2020-10-05
|DEWEY
|96
|1
|89
|2020-10-05
|COMMERCE
|96
|1
|88
|2020-10-05
|HULBERT
|95
|2
|82
|2020-10-05
|JONES
|94
|2
|77
|2020-10-05
|VALLIANT
|94
|2
|77
|2020-10-05
|WRIGHT CITY
|93
|0
|75
|2020-10-05
|MANGUM
|93
|8
|76
|2020-10-05
|HOWE
|92
|0
|73
|2020-10-05
|NOWATA
|91
|3
|82
|2020-10-05
|OOLOGAH
|89
|0
|71
|2020-10-05
|PRAGUE
|88
|0
|76
|2020-10-05
|MEEKER
|87
|0
|52
|2020-10-05
|FREDERICK
|87
|2
|67
|2020-10-05
|BEGGS
|86
|0
|80
|2020-10-05
|GORE
|86
|2
|65
|2020-10-05
|MORRIS
|85
|0
|74
|2020-10-05
|WYANDOTTE
|85
|1
|76
|2020-10-05
|TALIHINA
|84
|3
|76
|2020-10-05
|WASHINGTON
|84
|0
|72
|2020-10-05
|OKEMAH
|84
|3
|69
|2020-10-05
|MARLOW
|83
|0
|59
|2020-10-05
|KANSAS
|77
|3
|60
|2020-10-05
|HAWORTH
|75
|2
|60
|2020-10-05
|TEXHOMA
|75
|0
|69
|2020-10-05
|WILBURTON
|72
|1
|61
|2020-10-05
|KINGSTON
|72
|1
|56
|2020-10-05
|PAWNEE
|72
|1
|66
|2020-10-05
|COMANCHE
|71
|1
|64
|2020-10-05
|KEOTA
|70
|0
|64
|2020-10-05
|COLCORD
|69
|1
|63
|2020-10-05
|GOODWELL
|68
|0
|62
|2020-10-05
|STROUD
|67
|0
|60
|2020-10-05
|KELLYVILLE
|65
|2
|57
|2020-10-05
|PERRY
|65
|1
|59
|2020-10-05
|LUTHER
|62
|1
|51
|2020-10-05
|HARTSHORNE
|62
|0
|60
|2020-10-05
|PAWHUSKA
|61
|0
|51
|2020-10-05
|CACHE
|60
|0
|48
|2020-10-05
|BARNSDALL
|59
|2
|40
|2020-10-05
|FORT COBB
|58
|0
|32
|2020-10-05
|KIEFER
|58
|0
|46
|2020-10-05
|WATONGA
|57
|0
|51
|2020-10-05
|QUAPAW
|57
|0
|46
|2020-10-05
|BINGER
|57
|9
|44
|2020-10-05
|DAVIS
|57
|0
|47
|2020-10-05
|FAIRLAND
|57
|0
|51
|2020-10-05
|APACHE
|56
|1
|42
|2020-10-05
|CADDO
|55
|0
|50
|2020-10-05
|COALGATE
|55
|0
|50
|2020-10-05
|ELGIN
|55
|1
|47
|2020-10-05
|BOKOSHE
|53
|0
|48
|2020-10-05
|WALTERS
|52
|1
|47
|2020-10-05
|WETUMKA
|52
|0
|49
|2020-10-05
|HELENA
|52
|0
|44
|2020-10-05
|MEAD
|51
|1
|44
|2020-10-05
|CARNEGIE
|51
|1
|40
|2020-10-05
|ALEX
|51
|0
|39
|2020-10-05
|BLACKWELL
|51
|1
|44
|2020-10-05
|PORTER
|51
|0
|45
|2020-10-05
|NEWKIRK
|51
|1
|38
|2020-10-05
|DRUMRIGHT
|50
|0
|39
|2020-10-05
|WYNNEWOOD
|50
|1
|37
|2020-10-05
|CAMERON
|50
|0
|34
|2020-10-05
|HOLLIS
|49
|0
|39
|2020-10-05
|TALALA
|49
|0
|38
|2020-10-05
|WATTS
|48
|0
|38
|2020-10-05
|FAIRVIEW
|47
|0
|40
|2020-10-05
|MAYSVILLE
|47
|2
|38
|2020-10-05
|CRESCENT
|46
|1
|41
|2020-10-05
|RED ROCK
|45
|1
|38
|2020-10-05
|HOBART
|44
|1
|29
|2020-10-05
|YALE
|44
|0
|24
|2020-10-05
|OKARCHE
|43
|0
|39
|2020-10-05
|QUINTON
|42
|0
|39
|2020-10-05
|WARNER
|42
|0
|32
|2020-10-05
|KONAWA
|41
|1
|32
|2020-10-05
|COLBERT
|40
|0
|37
|2020-10-05
|EARLSBORO
|40
|0
|33
|2020-10-05
|MINCO
|37
|0
|29
|2020-10-05
|HYDRO
|37
|0
|18
|2020-10-05
|TONKAWA
|36
|0
|30
|2020-10-05
|WAYNE
|36
|0
|36
|2020-10-05
|BLAIR
|36
|0
|28
|2020-10-05
|LONE GROVE
|36
|1
|28
|2020-10-05
|WILSON
|35
|0
|32
|2020-10-05
|BOSWELL
|35
|0
|25
|2020-10-05
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-05
|STRATFORD
|35
|0
|26
|2020-10-05
|CEMENT
|34
|0
|32
|2020-10-05
|BIG CABIN
|34
|1
|28
|2020-10-05
|ADAIR
|34
|0
|23
|2020-10-05
|BOLEY
|34
|1
|5
|2020-10-05
|MOORELAND
|34
|1
|29
|2020-10-05
|ELMORE CITY
|34
|0
|30
|2020-10-05
|NINNEKAH
|34
|0
|28
|2020-10-05
|TYRONE
|34
|0
|29
|2020-10-05
|PORUM
|34
|1
|29
|2020-10-05
|ARCADIA
|33
|0
|30
|2020-10-05
|BOKCHITO
|32
|1
|24
|2020-10-05
|THOMAS
|32
|0
|27
|2020-10-05
|FORT TOWSON
|31
|0
|22
|2020-10-05
|CHEYENNE
|31
|1
|13
|2020-10-05
|WEBBERS FALLS
|31
|0
|25
|2020-10-05
|WELLSTON
|31
|0
|25
|2020-10-05
|WELCH
|31
|0
|30
|2020-10-05
|FAIRFAX
|30
|0
|30
|2020-10-05
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|29
|2020-10-05
|GARBER
|30
|0
|24
|2020-10-05
|OCHELATA
|30
|1
|26
|2020-10-05
|PADEN
|29
|0
|23
|2020-10-05
|HAMMON
|29
|0
|17
|2020-10-05
|FLETCHER
|29
|0
|24
|2020-10-05
|STONEWALL
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-05
|MAUD
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-05
|ALLEN
|28
|1
|17
|2020-10-05
|GRACEMONT
|27
|1
|22
|2020-10-05
|DEWAR
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-05
|NEW CORDELL
|27
|0
|19
|2020-10-05
|CYRIL
|27
|1
|18
|2020-10-05
|LEEDEY
|27
|1
|24
|2020-10-05
|DELAWARE
|26
|1
|21
|2020-10-05
|GLENCOE
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-05
|GEARY
|26
|0
|20
|2020-10-05
|PANAMA
|25
|1
|17
|2020-10-05
|CLAYTON
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-05
|COPAN
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-05
|GERONIMO
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-05
|CANTON
|24
|1
|20
|2020-10-05
|RED OAK
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-05
|SHADY POINT
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-05
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-05
|BEAVER
|24
|0
|18
|2020-10-05
|BOISE CITY
|24
|0
|21
|2020-10-05
|KREBS
|24
|1
|21
|2020-10-05
|DEPEW
|23
|1
|22
|2020-10-05
|ARAPAHO
|23
|0
|14
|2020-10-05
|OLUSTEE
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-05
|BLUEJACKET
|23
|0
|16
|2020-10-05
|JENNINGS
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-05
|CASHION
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-05
|SPAVINAW
|23
|0
|13
|2020-10-05
|PAOLI
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-05
|WAUKOMIS
|23
|0
|14
|2020-10-05
|VERDEN
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-05
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-05
|DAVENPORT
|22
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|GANS
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-05
|DOVER
|22
|0
|16
|2020-10-05
|WANETTE
|22
|0
|16
|2020-10-05
|WELEETKA
|22
|1
|15
|2020-10-05
|LOOKEBA
|21
|2
|13
|2020-10-05
|INDIAHOMA
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-05
|CARNEY
|21
|0
|21
|2020-10-05
|ASHER
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-05
|OKEENE
|21
|0
|11
|2020-10-05
|RUSH SPRINGS
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-05
|MORRISON
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-05
|MILBURN
|20
|1
|14
|2020-10-05
|ARKOMA
|20
|0
|20
|2020-10-05
|BENNINGTON
|20
|0
|14
|2020-10-05
|ACHILLE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-05
|RINGLING
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-05
|KIOWA
|19
|1
|14
|2020-10-05
|TERLTON
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-05
|RINGWOOD
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-05
|MEDFORD
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-05
|GRANITE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-05
|LANGLEY
|18
|0
|12
|2020-10-05
|ROFF
|18
|0
|13
|2020-10-05
|OILTON
|18
|1
|11
|2020-10-05
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-05
|CHEROKEE
|17
|0
|11
|2020-10-05
|OAKS
|17
|1
|3
|2020-10-05
|KAW CITY
|17
|1
|12
|2020-10-05
|BUFFALO
|17
|1
|13
|2020-10-05
|WAURIKA
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-05
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-05
|SEILING
|17
|0
|16
|2020-10-05
|SASAKWA
|16
|0
|15
|2020-10-05
|AGRA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-10-05
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-05
|LAHOMA
|16
|0
|11
|2020-10-05
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-05
|UNION CITY
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|POCASSET
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|AMBER
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-05
|CANUTE
|15
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|CANEY
|15
|0
|13
|2020-10-05
|SENTINEL
|15
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|RIPLEY
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-05
|SAVANNA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-05
|BURNS FLAT
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-05
|CORN
|14
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|SPRINGER
|14
|1
|13
|2020-10-05
|RAVIA
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-05
|SOPER
|14
|0
|9
|2020-10-05
|RATTAN
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|LAVERNE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-05
|POND CREEK
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|FAIRMONT
|14
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-05
|TIPTON
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-05
|LEHIGH
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|HANNA
|13
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|KETCHUM
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-05
|CALUMET
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|SNYDER
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-05
|ERICK
|12
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|12
|1
|7
|2020-10-05
|MARBLE CITY
|12
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|VELMA
|12
|1
|9
|2020-10-05
|LONGDALE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-05
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|MANNSVILLE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|STUART
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-05
|RYAN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-05
|BILLINGS
|11
|1
|10
|2020-10-05
|KINTA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-05
|WHITEFIELD
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|CROWDER
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-05
|SCHULTER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-05
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|BRADLEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-05
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|MILL CREEK
|10
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-05
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|HARDESTY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|COYLE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|TRYON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-05
|VICI
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|SAWYER
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-05
|PRUE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|MENO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-05
|LENAPAH
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|CALVIN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|AVANT
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-05
|CLEO SPRINGS
|8
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|DUSTIN
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|KREMLIN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-05
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|STRINGTOWN
|8
|1
|6
|2020-10-05
|WANN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|RATLIFF CITY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-05
|ROOSEVELT
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-05
|FOSS
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|AMES
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-05
|CASTLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-05
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-05
|NASH
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-05
|SHATTUCK
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|WAYNOKA
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|WAPANUCKA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|ALDERSON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|FARGO
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|REYDON
|5
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|OKAY
|5
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|MULHALL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|CUSTER CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|INDIANOLA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-05
|BOWLEGS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|CHATTANOOGA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|MARTHA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|HUNTER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|CARTER
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|JET
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-05
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|BESSIE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|GOLTRY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|STERLING
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|BYARS
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|BURLINGTON
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-05
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|RANDLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|VERA
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-05
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-05
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|BYNG
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|GOTEBO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-05
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-05
|SHARON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-05
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-05
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|COLONY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-05
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-05
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-05
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
