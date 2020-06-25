COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.25.20

There have been 11,948 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 375 deaths in 47 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — Another 438 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, bringing the overall total close to 12,000 since the virus was confirmed in the state in early March.

Two of the new cases were in Garfield County, both in Enid in the 73701 Zip Code, and one was in Kingfisher County, according to OSDH data.  

Overall, the state has 11,948 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a 3.8% increase that comes just after a single-day record of new cases was announced Wednesday. At the first of the month there were less than 6,573, meaning the state has seen an 81.77% increase in the number of cases in 25 days.

A third of the cases in the state are in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, according to OSDH data.

Three more deaths in also were reported Thursday — two women and a man, all in the 65 and older age group and all residents of Oklahoma County. None were in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH. The latest deaths reported bring the overall total of deaths to 375.

State numbers

There are now more than 3,066 active cases currently in the state, an increase of more than 472% since May 30, when there were 649 reported, according to OSDH data. There have been 8,507, or 71.2%, who have recovered, 363 of those since Wednesday's OSDH report.

A total of 1,319 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus  have been hospitalized, up by 17 compared to 1,319 reported Wednesday. Of those, 277 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, according to OSDH data Tuesday evening, with 87 in intensive care.

Of the 306,716 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 293,017, or 95.53%, have been negative. 

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Thursday were 208 in the 0-4 age range, 674 in the 5-17 age range, 4,032 in the 18-35 age range, 2,718 in the 36-49 age range, 2,219 in the 50-64 age range and 2,097 in the 65 and older age range.

The number of new cases per age group in one day was 208 in the 18-36 age group, 102 in the 36-49 age group, 58 in the 50-64 age group, 33 in the 65 and older age group, 28 in the 5-17 age group and nine in the 0-4 age group.

Of those testing positive, 6,046, or 50.60%, have been female, and 5,874 or 49.16%, have been male. Twenty-eight are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.9, according to OSDH data. 

The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,211, or 10.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Wednesday evening. There have been 1,016 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 199 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.8% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Of the overall 375 deaths in the state, 301, or 80.27%, have been 65 and older; 59, or 15.73%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.4%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.6%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 191 or 50.93%, than women, 184 or 49.07%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 68 in Oklahoma County; 66 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 18 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 6.25.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, June 25, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2949 66 1759
OKLAHOMA 2410 68 1733
TEXAS 984 6 968
CLEVELAND 763 40 541
WASHINGTON 388 38 322
MCCURTAIN 385 2 150
COMANCHE 383 5 333
PAYNE 300 1 134
CANADIAN 227 3 164
WAGONER 226 18 159
CADDO 182 10 166
OSAGE 154 8 115
ROGERS 145 5 99
MCCLAIN 139 4 115
CREEK 129 7 106
GRADY 126 5 112
DELAWARE 121 16 96
ADAIR 111 4 92
CHOCTAW 108 1 100
MUSKOGEE 102 9 69
POTTAWATOMIE 91 4 66
KAY 83 7 60
CARTER 80 1 59
BRYAN 78 1 53
MAYES 73 4 51
CHEROKEE 70 1 52
GREER 66 7 57
GARFIELD 64 2 49
GARVIN 54 1 26
CUSTER 52 0 42
PITTSBURG 52 3 43
STEPHENS 52 1 46
OKMULGEE 51 0 34
PAWNEE 51 2 40
MCINTOSH 48 1 20
OTTAWA 44 2 38
LOGAN 37 1 22
SEMINOLE 36 3 30
JACKSON 34 3 26
NOBLE 34 0 13
PONTOTOC 33 2 18
NOWATA 32 1 24
BEAVER 30 0 30
LE FLORE 29 1 18
LINCOLN 29 2 22
SEQUOYAH 28 3 18
LOVE 27 0 26
MARSHALL 25 0 17
KINGFISHER 24 0 14
TILLMAN 23 1 22
CRAIG 19 0 17
MURRAY 15 0 12
ATOKA 14 0 9
BLAINE 14 0 11
BECKHAM 12 0 8
WOODWARD 12 0 10
OKFUSKEE 11 0 6
PUSHMATAHA 10 0 6
JOHNSTON 10 0 6
MAJOR 8 1 5
LATIMER 7 1 6
HASKELL 7 0 6
HUGHES 6 0 3
KIOWA 6 1 5
COAL 6 0 5
COTTON 5 2 3
WOODS 5 0 5
JEFFERSON 5 0 4
DEWEY 4 0 4
WASHITA 3 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
ELLIS 1 0 0
ALFALFA 1 0 1
1 0 0
CIMARRON 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.25.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, June 25, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2026 51 1247
OKLAHOMA CITY 1920 61 1356
GUYMON 818 6 804
EDMOND 399 10 285
NORMAN 375 23 254
BROKEN ARROW 364 13 239
JENKS 318 0 141
BARTLESVILLE 315 36 264
LAWTON 305 5 283
STILLWATER 264 0 109
OTHER*** 207 3 146
MOORE 186 9 141
BROKEN BOW 165 1 64
YUKON 128 1 94
IDABEL 126 0 36
GLENPOOL 105 0 47
HUGO 96 1 89
SKIATOOK 94 7 63
HOOKER 90 0 90
PURCELL 89 3 76
HINTON 88 0 87
CLAREMORE 87 5 64
OWASSO 85 1 53
GROVE 83 16 64
COWETA 80 12 55
PONCA CITY 79 5 59
MUSKOGEE 75 7 46
ARDMORE 69 1 51
CHICKASHA 67 4 59
MANGUM 66 7 57
SAND SPRINGS 63 2 45
SHAWNEE 62 4 43
BIXBY 62 0 40
ENID 61 2 46
STILWELL 59 4 48
SAPULPA 57 3 46
TAHLEQUAH 51 1 44
WAGONER 50 4 39
COLLINSVILLE 44 0 27
BETHANY 42 1 30
BINGER 41 9 32
DURANT 41 0 30
WEATHERFORD 38 0 33
MUSTANG 37 1 26
MCALESTER 35 3 29
DEWEY 34 1 32
WESTVILLE 33 0 28
DUNCAN 33 0 28
ALTUS 32 3 24
BLANCHARD 32 0 27
NICHOLS HILLS 30 0 23
KELLYVILLE 29 2 25
CHOCTAW 29 1 22
MIDWEST CITY 29 2 23
EL RENO 28 1 18
CLEVELAND 28 2 24
ANADARKO 28 1 25
WRIGHT CITY 28 0 13
NOBLE 27 1 24
PAULS VALLEY 27 0 12
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
GUTHRIE 26 0 19
TUTTLE 26 1 20
OKMULGEE 25 0 16
ADA 25 0 14
MIAMI 25 2 20
CHECOTAH 24 1 12
VALLIANT 24 0 19
PRYOR CREEK 23 1 17
HOMINY 23 0 18
FREDERICK 23 1 22
PIEDMONT 21 0 18
EUFAULA 21 0 7
CUSHING 21 1 19
OCHELATA 21 1 12
RED ROCK 19 0 6
NEWCASTLE 18 1 12
WARR ACRES 18 0 16
VINITA 18 0 16
NOWATA 17 1 12
TYRONE 17 0 15
LEXINGTON 17 0 12
LOCUST GROVE 16 0 12
SEMINOLE 16 2 13
KINGSTON 16 0 12
DEL CITY 16 0 12
MARIETTA 15 0 14
PAWNEE 15 0 7
LINDSAY 15 0 8
SULPHUR 15 0 12
SPENCER 15 0 13
INOLA 14 0 7
WATTS 14 0 12
HAWORTH 14 0 6
WEWOKA 14 0 14
PAWHUSKA 13 0 13
SPERRY 13 0 10
AFTON 13 0 13
CHOUTEAU 13 2 7
JONES 13 0 7
GOODWELL 13 0 13
BEGGS 12 0 9
ATOKA 12 0 7
HARRAH 12 0 10
MCLOUD 12 0 10
FORT GIBSON 12 2 8
COMANCHE 12 1 11
JAY 12 0 11
MOUNDS 11 0 8
CLINTON 11 0 6
CATOOSA 10 0 7
BARNSDALL 10 2 7
ELK CITY 10 0 6
PERKINS 10 0 3
SALINA 10 0 5
SALLISAW 10 0 7
WOODWARD 10 0 9
COLCORD 9 0 7
HASKELL 9 0 8
OPTIMA 9 0 9
GORE 9 1 7
MADILL 9 0 5
HULBERT 9 0 3
OOLOGAH 9 0 7
PERRY 9 0 5
TECUMSEH 9 0 6
WAYNE 9 0 8
ALEX 8 0 8
ELGIN 8 0 7
HENNESSEY 8 0 4
BEAVER 8 0 8
CALERA 8 0 5
BRISTOW 8 0 8
RAMONA 8 0 7
ARCADIA 8 0 8
KINGFISHER 7 0 6
HENRYETTA 7 0 4
OKARCHE 7 0 5
WASHINGTON 6 0 5
GARVIN 6 0 2
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
KIEFER 6 0 6
PRAGUE 6 0 3
WISTER 6 0 6
COLBERT 6 0 4
MARLOW 6 0 6
OKEMAH 6 0 2
MULDROW 6 1 2
WATONGA 6 0 5
MEAD 6 1 4
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
ADAIR 6 0 5
COPAN 6 0 6
CHANDLER 6 1 4
FORT COBB 6 0 6
LOOKEBA 5 0 3
JENNINGS 5 0 5
BOKCHITO 5 0 0
DELAWARE 5 0 4
FORT TOWSON 5 0 4
CACHE 5 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
MANNFORD 5 0 5
WILBURTON 5 1 4
ALVA 5 0 5
HEAVENER 5 0 1
COALGATE 5 0 4
HARTSHORNE 5 0 5
CANADIAN 4 0 2
HARDESTY 4 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
STIGLER 4 0 4
WARNER 4 0 4
ANTLERS 4 0 3
GEARY 4 0 3
COMMERCE 4 0 3
MEEKER 4 0 3
VIAN 4 1 3
HOLDENVILLE 4 0 2
STROUD 4 0 4
FAIRVIEW 4 0 3
TISHOMINGO 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
APACHE 4 0 3
KONAWA 4 1 2
TONKAWA 4 0 1
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
CASHION 3 0 0
TALIHINA 3 1 2
ALLEN 3 1 2
WILSON 3 0 3
SHADY POINT 3 0 3
AGRA 3 1 0
MAYSVILLE 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 2
YALE 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 2
DEPEW 3 1 2
WYNNEWOOD 3 1 1
POTEAU 3 0 3
BOSWELL 3 0 2
PRUE 3 0 2
WANN 3 0 2
PORTER 3 0 3
CADDO 3 0 2
LUTHER 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
SPIRO 3 0 1
FAIRFAX 3 0 2
WANETTE 3 0 3
SAYRE 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
STONEWALL 3 1 1
ASHER 3 0 3
THOMAS 2 0 2
MULHALL 2 0 1
ORLANDO 2 0 0
CLAYTON 2 0 1
STRATFORD 2 0 0
ACHILLE 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
RINGWOOD 2 0 1
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
NEWKIRK 2 1 1
CROWDER 2 0 2
CHELSEA 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 2
KINTA 2 0 1
HOBART 2 0 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
SASAKWA 2 0 1
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
QUINTON 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
BOKOSHE 2 0 0
LONGDALE 2 0 2
HEALDTON 2 0 1
PORUM 2 0 0
SEILING 2 0 2
RINGLING 2 0 2
MORRISON 2 0 0
ELMORE CITY 2 0 1
WEBBERS FALLS 2 0 1
TALALA 2 0 1
MILLERTON 2 0 1
AMBER 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
MEDFORD 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
QUAPAW 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 1
DEWAR 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
RAVIA 1 0 0
GENE AUTRY 1 0 0
CALVIN 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
RYAN 1 0 0
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
POCOLA 1 0 0
RIPLEY 1 0 0
RATTAN 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
MINCO 1 0 1
WYNONA 1 0 0
BOLEY 1 0 0
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 0
MORRIS 1 0 0
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
FRANCIS 1 0 0
SAWYER 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
CRESCENT 1 0 1
MANNSVILLE 1 0 0
PADEN 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
KENEFIC 1 0 0
DISNEY 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
GARBER 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
KIOWA 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
WETUMKA 1 0 0
SNYDER 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 0
DOVER 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 1
GLENCOE 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Thursday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 64 cases, 49 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 24 cases, 14 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 10 recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 69 in Enid (15 active); 10 in Woodward (one active); eight in Hennessey (four active); seven each in Kingfisher (one active) and Okarch (two active); six in Watonga (one active); five in Alva; four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (three active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 31 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 19 cases with 15 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

