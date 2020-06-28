302 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 in NW Oklahoma, and one death reported Sunday by OSDH

ENID, Okla. — There were 302 new cases of COVID-19, with 2 in Northwest Oklahoma, and one death reported Sunday, June 28, 2020, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
A new positive test was reported in the 73703 Zip Code of Enid in Garfield County, and another case was reported in Hennessey in Kingfisher County, according to OSDH data.
Overall, COVID-19 in the state increased by 2.4% to top out at 12,944 Oklahomans confirmed with the virus since the first case was reported in early March.
After a slight dip on Saturday, the number of active cases rose again on Sunday, increasing by 59 to 3,162 in a single-day period. There have been 9,397 who have recovered overall, with 242 of those since Saturday's OSDH report.
The newly reported death was an Oklahoma County man in the 65 and older age group, bringing the overall total to 385, according to OSDH data.
State numbers
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Saturday were 223 in the 0-4 age range, 722 in the 5-17 age range, 4,319 in the 18-35 age range, 2,871 in the 36-49 age range, 2,333 in the 50-64 age range and 2,174 in the 65 and older age range. There were two cases marked "age unknown" in Sunday's data
The number of new cases per age group in one day was 126 in the 18-36 age group, 61 in the 36-49 age group, 49 in the 50-64 age group, 30 in the 65 and older age group, 25 in the 5-17 age group and nine in the 0-4 age group.
Of those testing positive, 6,533, or 50.47%, have been female, and 6,399 or 49.44%, have been male. Twelve are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.1, according to OSDH data.
Of the overall 385 deaths in the state, 308, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 16.10%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.34%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.56%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 197 or 51.17%, than women, 188 or 48.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 in Oklahoma County; 67 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 65 cases, 53 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 37 cases, 24 recovered; Kingfisher with 27 cases, 18 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 12 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 62 in Enid (12 active); 11 in Woodward (two active); nine in Hennessey (one active); eight in Kingfisher (two active); seven each in Okarche (two active) and Watonga (one active); five in Alva; four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (three active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 34 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 20 cases with 16 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
This is a developing story and will be updated.