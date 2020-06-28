breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

302 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 in NW Oklahoma, and one death reported Sunday by OSDH

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.28.20

There have been 12,944 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 385 deaths in 47 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — There were 302 new cases of COVID-19, with 2 in Northwest Oklahoma, and one death reported Sunday, June 28, 2020, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A new positive test was reported in the 73703 Zip Code of Enid in Garfield County, and another case was reported in Hennessey in Kingfisher County, according to OSDH data.

Overall, COVID-19 in the state increased by 2.4% to top out at 12,944 Oklahomans confirmed with the virus since the first case was reported in early March.

After a slight dip on Saturday, the number of active cases rose again on Sunday, increasing by 59 to 3,162 in a single-day period. There have been 9,397 who have recovered overall, with 242 of those since Saturday's OSDH report.

The newly reported death was an Oklahoma County man in the 65 and older age group, bringing the overall total to 385, according to OSDH data.

State numbers

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Saturday were 223 in the 0-4 age range, 722 in the 5-17 age range, 4,319 in the 18-35 age range, 2,871 in the 36-49 age range, 2,333 in the 50-64 age range and 2,174 in the 65 and older age range. There were two cases marked "age unknown" in Sunday's data

The number of new cases per age group in one day was 126 in the 18-36 age group, 61 in the 36-49 age group, 49 in the 50-64 age group, 30 in the 65 and older age group, 25 in the 5-17 age group and nine in the 0-4 age group.

Of those testing positive, 6,533, or 50.47%, have been female, and 6,399 or 49.44%, have been male. Twelve are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.1, according to OSDH data.

Of the overall 385 deaths in the state, 308, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 16.10%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.34%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.56%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 197 or 51.17%, than women, 188 or 48.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 in Oklahoma County; 67 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 65 cases, 53 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 37 cases, 24 recovered; Kingfisher with 27 cases, 18 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 12 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 62 in Enid (12 active); 11 in Woodward (two active); nine in Hennessey (one active); eight in Kingfisher (two active); seven each in Okarche (two active) and Watonga (one active); five in Alva; four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (three active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 34 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 20 cases with 16 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per county 6.28.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, June 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 3251 67 2075
OKLAHOMA 2663 70 1916
TEXAS 985 6 968
CLEVELAND 852 40 599
MCCURTAIN 421 4 177
WASHINGTON 395 39 330
COMANCHE 392 5 350
PAYNE 354 1 204
CANADIAN 258 3 186
WAGONER 242 19 175
CADDO 184 11 167
ROGERS 164 5 112
OSAGE 158 8 127
MCCLAIN 151 4 123
CREEK 140 7 114
GRADY 135 5 114
DELAWARE 132 16 97
ADAIR 112 4 100
CHOCTAW 110 1 101
MUSKOGEE 106 11 71
POTTAWATOMIE 99 4 73
KAY 91 7 65
BRYAN 85 1 61
CARTER 82 1 64
MAYES 78 4 56
CHEROKEE 74 1 58
GARVIN 68 1 42
GREER 66 7 57
GARFIELD 65 2 53
OKMULGEE 59 0 37
PITTSBURG 57 3 45
CUSTER 55 0 46
STEPHENS 55 1 47
PAWNEE 53 2 42
MCINTOSH 50 1 24
OTTAWA 47 2 42
LOGAN 43 1 23
NOBLE 37 0 24
PONTOTOC 37 2 20
SEMINOLE 36 3 30
JACKSON 35 3 26
NOWATA 34 1 26
SEQUOYAH 32 3 19
LE FLORE 30 1 23
BEAVER 30 0 30
LOVE 29 0 26
LINCOLN 29 2 24
KINGFISHER 27 0 18
MARSHALL 25 0 19
TILLMAN 23 1 22
ATOKA 19 0 9
CRAIG 19 0 17
MURRAY 18 0 13
BLAINE 14 0 12
OKFUSKEE 14 0 7
WOODWARD 12 0 11
BECKHAM 11 0 8
PUSHMATAHA 10 0 7
JOHNSTON 10 0 8
HUGHES 10 0 5
LATIMER 9 1 6
KIOWA 8 1 5
COAL 8 0 5
HASKELL 8 0 7
MAJOR 8 1 5
COTTON 6 2 3
WOODS 5 0 5
DEWEY 5 0 4
JEFFERSON 5 0 4
WASHITA 3 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
ELLIS 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.28.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, June 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2225 52 1441
OKLAHOMA CITY 2125 63 1511
GUYMON 819 6 804
EDMOND 432 10 317
NORMAN 418 23 288
BROKEN ARROW 404 14 273
JENKS 340 0 205
BARTLESVILLE 319 37 270
LAWTON 314 5 289
STILLWATER 312 0 176
OTHER*** 224 3 168
MOORE 211 9 149
BROKEN BOW 182 2 74
YUKON 141 1 109
IDABEL 138 1 45
GLENPOOL 116 0 62
OWASSO 101 1 62
CLAREMORE 97 5 71
HUGO 97 1 90
SKIATOOK 96 7 69
PURCELL 95 3 81
HOOKER 90 0 90
HINTON 89 0 87
PONCA CITY 87 5 64
COWETA 84 12 57
GROVE 84 16 64
MUSKOGEE 79 8 48
BIXBY 78 0 46
CHICKASHA 72 4 59
ARDMORE 71 1 54
SHAWNEE 67 4 47
MANGUM 66 7 57
SAND SPRINGS 66 2 53
ENID 62 2 50
SAPULPA 61 3 51
STILWELL 59 4 50
WAGONER 53 4 42
TAHLEQUAH 53 1 46
COLLINSVILLE 50 0 27
BETHANY 48 1 33
DURANT 44 0 33
EL RENO 41 1 19
MUSTANG 41 1 28
BINGER 41 9 32
MCALESTER 39 3 30
WEATHERFORD 38 0 35
DUNCAN 36 0 29
BLANCHARD 35 0 29
WESTVILLE 34 0 32
DEWEY 34 1 32
PAULS VALLEY 33 0 22
MIDWEST CITY 33 2 24
ALTUS 33 3 24
CHOCTAW 33 1 23
NICHOLS HILLS 30 0 24
OKMULGEE 30 0 17
CLEVELAND 30 2 24
WRIGHT CITY 30 0 17
GUTHRIE 29 0 20
ANADARKO 29 1 25
NOBLE 29 1 24
TUTTLE 29 1 22
KELLYVILLE 29 2 25
MIAMI 28 2 23
ADA 27 0 16
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
CHECOTAH 25 1 12
VALLIANT 25 0 19
WARR ACRES 24 0 17
HOMINY 24 0 20
PRYOR CREEK 24 1 19
FREDERICK 23 1 22
CUSHING 22 1 20
RED ROCK 21 0 15
OCHELATA 21 1 13
NEWCASTLE 21 1 14
EUFAULA 21 0 10
PIEDMONT 21 0 20
JAY 19 0 11
LINDSAY 19 0 12
LEXINGTON 18 0 12
VINITA 18 0 16
NOWATA 18 1 12
LOCUST GROVE 18 0 13
MARIETTA 17 0 14
HAWORTH 17 0 6
TYRONE 17 0 15
KINGSTON 16 0 13
ATOKA 16 0 7
SULPHUR 16 0 13
SPENCER 16 0 13
SEMINOLE 16 2 13
INOLA 16 0 8
DEL CITY 16 0 12
SPERRY 15 0 12
HARRAH 15 0 10
PAWNEE 15 0 9
WEWOKA 14 0 14
WATTS 14 0 14
AFTON 14 0 14
CLINTON 14 0 8
CHOUTEAU 14 2 8
PERKINS 14 0 5
GOODWELL 13 0 13
PAWHUSKA 13 0 13
JONES 13 0 9
SALLISAW 13 0 7
MCLOUD 13 0 11
BEGGS 12 0 10
MOUNDS 12 0 9
FORT GIBSON 12 2 8
CATOOSA 12 0 8
COMANCHE 12 1 11
WOODWARD 11 0 9
HULBERT 10 0 5
HASKELL 10 0 9
PERRY 10 0 5
BARNSDALL 10 2 8
OOLOGAH 10 0 9
TECUMSEH 10 0 7
SALINA 10 0 5
COLCORD 10 0 7
ELK CITY 9 0 6
GORE 9 1 7
WAYNE 9 0 8
OPTIMA 9 0 9
MADILL 9 0 6
HENNESSEY 9 0 8
HENRYETTA 9 0 5
CALERA 9 0 6
RAMONA 9 0 7
BRISTOW 8 0 8
KINGFISHER 8 0 6
ELGIN 8 0 7
ALEX 8 0 8
ARCADIA 8 0 8
OKEMAH 8 0 2
BEAVER 8 0 8
KIEFER 7 0 6
WATONGA 7 0 6
COALGATE 7 0 4
OKARCHE 7 0 5
WILBURTON 7 1 4
WASHINGTON 7 0 5
COLBERT 7 0 6
ADAIR 6 0 5
PRAGUE 6 0 5
FORT COBB 6 0 6
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
DELAWARE 6 0 5
MARLOW 6 0 6
COPAN 6 0 6
MANNFORD 6 0 6
WYNNEWOOD 6 1 1
CHANDLER 6 1 4
MULDROW 6 1 3
HOLDENVILLE 6 0 2
GARVIN 6 0 2
WISTER 6 0 6
MEAD 6 1 4
HARTSHORNE 5 0 5
HEAVENER 5 0 5
LOOKEBA 5 1 3
FORT TOWSON 5 0 5
CACHE 5 0 5
ALVA 5 0 5
BOKCHITO 5 0 2
JENNINGS 5 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
TONKAWA 4 0 1
WARNER 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
STROUD 4 0 4
ANTLERS 4 0 3
FAIRFAX 4 0 3
PRUE 4 0 2
KONAWA 4 1 2
MEEKER 4 0 4
GEARY 4 0 3
BOSWELL 4 0 2
CANADIAN 4 0 3
CHELSEA 4 0 2
TISHOMINGO 4 0 4
CADDO 4 0 2
STIGLER 4 0 4
AGRA 4 1 0
FAIRVIEW 4 0 3
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
VIAN 4 1 3
MAYSVILLE 4 0 3
COMMERCE 4 0 4
APACHE 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
TALALA 3 0 1
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
LUTHER 3 0 3
STONEWALL 3 1 1
WILSON 3 0 3
MCCURTAIN 3 0 2
QUINTON 3 0 2
ALLEN 3 1 2
FLETCHER 3 0 3
CASHION 3 0 0
SAYRE 3 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
LENAPAH 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
BOKOSHE 3 0 1
SHADY POINT 3 0 3
SPIRO 3 0 1
WANN 3 0 2
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
ASHER 3 0 3
WETUMKA 3 0 2
PORTER 3 0 3
PORUM 3 1 1
WELLSTON 3 0 3
TALIHINA 3 1 2
CALUMET 3 0 3
WELEETKA 3 0 3
POTEAU 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
LONGDALE 2 0 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
STRATFORD 2 0 1
DAVIS 2 0 0
CROWDER 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
ACHILLE 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
ORLANDO 2 0 0
MULHALL 2 0 1
TERLTON 2 0 2
KINTA 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
GLENCOE 2 0 1
AMBER 2 0 2
NEWKIRK 2 1 1
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
HEALDTON 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 2
RINGWOOD 2 0 1
SASAKWA 2 0 1
MILLERTON 2 0 1
HOBART 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
CLAYTON 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
RINGLING 2 0 2
LANGSTON 2 0 1
ROFF 2 0 0
MORRISON 2 0 0
WEBBERS FALLS 2 0 1
ELMORE CITY 2 0 2
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
MANNSVILLE 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 0
CAMERON 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
MARSHALL 1 0 0
KENEFIC 1 0 0
RAVIA 1 0 0
CRESCENT 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 1
MORRIS 1 0 0
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
DEWAR 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
WYNONA 1 0 0
ROOSEVELT 1 0 0
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
LOCO 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
POCOLA 1 0 0
BOLEY 1 0 0
ROLAND 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
GERONIMO 1 0 1
RYAN 1 0 0
MARBLE CITY 1 0 0
FRANCIS 1 0 0
CANEY 1 0 0
STERLING 1 0 0
LAMONT 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
MINCO 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
RIPLEY 1 0 0
WAURIKA 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
QUAPAW 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
KIOWA 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1

Tags

Recommended for you