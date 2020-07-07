Enid businesses that have suffered a 25% revenue loss between March and May relating to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for up to $25,000 in business relief grants.
Oklahoma Department of Commerce will fund the second phase of Oklahoma Business Relief Program with an additional $50 million.
At least 20% of the funds will be designated for minority-owned businesses, which made up roughly 20% of firms in Oklahoma, according to 2012 Census projections.
The grant amount will be equal to two months of average total payroll. Funds may be used for expenses not reimbursed from another source such as other grants or insurance proceeds.
Eligible businesses must have operated continuously in Oklahoma on or before Jan. 1.
The application deadline for the first round of grants is Friday, and distribution of those initial grants begins July 17.
Business representatives can apply through a participating financial institution, a list of which is on okcommerce.gov/relief. Enid’s include Security National Bank, Stride Bank, Bank of Kremlin, Interbank, NBC Oklahoma and BancCentral.
