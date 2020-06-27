299 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported by OSDH on Saturday; active cases down slightly

ENID, Okla. — Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in the state Saturday, while the number of cumulative cases rose by 299, or 2.42%, to top out at 12,642, but the number of active cases declined, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Two of the deaths occurred since OSDH's report on Friday, but the agency did not specify when the others occurred. Five of the newly reported deaths were in the 65 and older age — three men in McCurtain, Muskogee and Wagoner counties and two women in Muskogee and Washington counties — and two were in the 50-64 age group — a Caddo County man and a Tulsa County woman.
In Oklahoma, there were 3,103 cases active on Saturday, 46 less than on Friday, with 9,155 who have recovered, including 338 since Friday's report, according to OSDH data. Nearly 62% of the active cases are in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
There was one additional case of COVID-19 reported in Kingfisher County, but Blaine County's numbers decreased by one on Saturday. OSDH reports that information could change per county or city due to address confirmations and corrections. The town of Woodward rose by one case to 11, but Woodward County remained at an overall count of 12. There has been one case each in the Fort Supply, in the far northwest area of the county, and Mooreland areas.
There were no cases reported in Enid or Garfield County for the second consecutive day after nine cases and one death were reported in the city earlier in the week.
A little more than three weeks after opening the state from a COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Oklahoma has increased 50.1% in the number of new cases of the virus, based on a week-to-week comparison.
The ages seeing the biggest increase in cases overall is the 25-34 age group, with 2,270, or 18.5 of the confirmed positives. Those 85 and older have the highest death rate with 105 overall and 28%. COVID-19 patients 65 and older make up more than 80% of the deaths, according to OSDH's weekly report release Friday for June 19-25.
State numbers
A total of 1,440 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized, a single day increase of 47 compared to Friday. Of those, 329 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, according to OSDH data Friday evening, with 134 in intensive care. That number compares to 197 and 93 June 19 and 154 hospitalized and 65 in ICU at the end of May.
Of the 327,683 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 313,021, or 95.53%, have been negative.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Saturday were 223 in the 0-4 age range, 722 in the 5-17 age range, 4,319 in the 18-35 age range, 2,871 in the 36-49 age range, 2,333 in the 50-64 age range and 2,174 in the 65 and older age range.
The number of new cases per age group in one day was 118 in the 18-36 age group, 71 in the 36-49 age group, 53 in the 50-64 age group, 35 in the 65 and older age group, 16 in the 5-17 age group and six in the 0-4 age group.
Of those testing positive, 6,385, or 50.51%, have been female, and 6,219 or 49.19%, have been male. Thirty-eight are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.1, according to OSDH data.
There have been 1,244, or 10.1%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in a health care setting, according to an OSDH executive report Friday evening. There have been 1,027 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents and 629 among staff, according to the report, which also shows 201 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 384 deaths in the state, 307, or 79.95%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 16.15%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.34%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.56%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 196 or 51.04%, than women, 188 or 48.96%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
OSDH reports 80.1% of all deaths in the state associated with COVID-19 had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 69 in Oklahoma County; 67 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.27.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|3178
|67
|1988
|OKLAHOMA
|2600
|69
|1876
|TEXAS
|984
|6
|968
|CLEVELAND
|795
|40
|570
|MCCURTAIN
|406
|4
|168
|COMANCHE
|391
|5
|350
|WASHINGTON
|391
|39
|327
|PAYNE
|345
|1
|185
|CANADIAN
|249
|3
|182
|WAGONER
|238
|19
|172
|CADDO
|184
|11
|167
|ROGERS
|161
|5
|107
|OSAGE
|156
|8
|123
|MCCLAIN
|142
|4
|119
|CREEK
|139
|7
|111
|GRADY
|130
|5
|114
|DELAWARE
|127
|16
|97
|ADAIR
|111
|4
|97
|CHOCTAW
|110
|1
|101
|MUSKOGEE
|105
|11
|71
|POTTAWATOMIE
|97
|4
|72
|KAY
|91
|7
|65
|BRYAN
|85
|1
|59
|CARTER
|82
|1
|61
|MAYES
|76
|4
|55
|CHEROKEE
|74
|1
|53
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|GARFIELD
|64
|2
|51
|GARVIN
|62
|1
|41
|PITTSBURG
|56
|3
|45
|STEPHENS
|55
|1
|46
|CUSTER
|54
|0
|46
|OKMULGEE
|54
|0
|36
|PAWNEE
|51
|2
|40
|MCINTOSH
|49
|1
|23
|OTTAWA
|44
|2
|41
|LOGAN
|41
|1
|22
|NOBLE
|37
|0
|24
|SEMINOLE
|36
|3
|30
|JACKSON
|35
|3
|26
|PONTOTOC
|35
|2
|20
|NOWATA
|33
|1
|26
|SEQUOYAH
|32
|3
|18
|LE FLORE
|30
|1
|22
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|LOVE
|29
|0
|26
|LINCOLN
|28
|2
|23
|KINGFISHER
|26
|0
|17
|MARSHALL
|25
|0
|19
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|CRAIG
|19
|0
|17
|MURRAY
|18
|0
|13
|ATOKA
|18
|0
|9
|BLAINE
|14
|0
|11
|OKFUSKEE
|13
|0
|7
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|11
|BECKHAM
|11
|0
|8
|JOHNSTON
|10
|0
|8
|PUSHMATAHA
|10
|0
|7
|LATIMER
|9
|1
|6
|MAJOR
|8
|1
|5
|HASKELL
|8
|0
|7
|HUGHES
|7
|0
|3
|COAL
|7
|0
|5
|COTTON
|6
|2
|3
|KIOWA
|6
|1
|5
|JEFFERSON
|5
|0
|4
|WOODS
|5
|0
|5
|DEWEY
|5
|0
|4
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.27.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|2181
|52
|1391
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|2071
|62
|1474
|GUYMON
|818
|6
|804
|EDMOND
|421
|10
|310
|NORMAN
|392
|23
|269
|BROKEN ARROW
|392
|14
|265
|JENKS
|336
|0
|180
|BARTLESVILLE
|317
|37
|267
|LAWTON
|313
|5
|289
|STILLWATER
|305
|0
|158
|OTHER***
|220
|3
|164
|MOORE
|191
|9
|145
|BROKEN BOW
|171
|2
|74
|YUKON
|138
|1
|105
|IDABEL
|135
|1
|41
|GLENPOOL
|112
|0
|61
|HUGO
|97
|1
|90
|CLAREMORE
|96
|5
|69
|SKIATOOK
|96
|7
|67
|OWASSO
|95
|1
|59
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|PURCELL
|89
|3
|79
|HINTON
|89
|0
|87
|PONCA CITY
|87
|5
|64
|COWETA
|84
|12
|56
|GROVE
|83
|16
|64
|MUSKOGEE
|78
|8
|48
|BIXBY
|73
|0
|45
|ARDMORE
|71
|1
|52
|CHICKASHA
|68
|4
|59
|SHAWNEE
|66
|4
|47
|SAND SPRINGS
|66
|2
|52
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|SAPULPA
|61
|3
|49
|ENID
|61
|2
|48
|STILWELL
|59
|4
|49
|WAGONER
|53
|4
|42
|TAHLEQUAH
|53
|1
|44
|COLLINSVILLE
|49
|0
|27
|BETHANY
|45
|1
|33
|DURANT
|44
|0
|31
|BINGER
|41
|9
|32
|MUSTANG
|40
|1
|28
|WEATHERFORD
|38
|0
|35
|MCALESTER
|38
|3
|30
|EL RENO
|37
|1
|19
|DUNCAN
|36
|0
|28
|DEWEY
|34
|1
|32
|CHOCTAW
|33
|1
|23
|ALTUS
|33
|3
|24
|WESTVILLE
|33
|0
|32
|PAULS VALLEY
|33
|0
|21
|MIDWEST CITY
|32
|2
|24
|BLANCHARD
|32
|0
|28
|NICHOLS HILLS
|30
|0
|24
|ANADARKO
|29
|1
|25
|TUTTLE
|29
|1
|21
|WRIGHT CITY
|29
|0
|15
|NOBLE
|29
|1
|24
|KELLYVILLE
|29
|2
|25
|CLEVELAND
|28
|2
|24
|GUTHRIE
|28
|0
|19
|OKMULGEE
|27
|0
|16
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|CHECOTAH
|25
|1
|12
|ADA
|25
|0
|16
|VALLIANT
|25
|0
|19
|MIAMI
|25
|2
|23
|HOMINY
|24
|0
|20
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|PRYOR CREEK
|23
|1
|19
|WARR ACRES
|22
|0
|17
|CUSHING
|22
|1
|19
|PIEDMONT
|21
|0
|20
|RED ROCK
|21
|0
|15
|OCHELATA
|21
|1
|13
|EUFAULA
|20
|0
|9
|NEWCASTLE
|20
|1
|13
|LOCUST GROVE
|18
|0
|13
|NOWATA
|18
|1
|12
|VINITA
|18
|0
|16
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|LEXINGTON
|17
|0
|12
|HAWORTH
|17
|0
|6
|MARIETTA
|17
|0
|14
|LINDSAY
|16
|0
|12
|SULPHUR
|16
|0
|13
|DEL CITY
|16
|0
|12
|KINGSTON
|16
|0
|13
|SEMINOLE
|16
|2
|13
|SPENCER
|16
|0
|13
|INOLA
|15
|0
|7
|PAWNEE
|15
|0
|7
|ATOKA
|15
|0
|7
|HARRAH
|15
|0
|10
|JAY
|15
|0
|11
|SPERRY
|14
|0
|11
|WEWOKA
|14
|0
|14
|CHOUTEAU
|14
|2
|8
|AFTON
|14
|0
|14
|WATTS
|14
|0
|12
|CLINTON
|13
|0
|8
|MCLOUD
|13
|0
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|JONES
|13
|0
|8
|SALLISAW
|13
|0
|7
|PAWHUSKA
|13
|0
|13
|FORT GIBSON
|12
|2
|8
|BEGGS
|12
|0
|10
|PERKINS
|12
|0
|5
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|11
|MOUNDS
|11
|0
|8
|CATOOSA
|11
|0
|7
|WOODWARD
|11
|0
|9
|HULBERT
|10
|0
|3
|BARNSDALL
|10
|2
|8
|COLCORD
|10
|0
|7
|SALINA
|10
|0
|5
|OOLOGAH
|10
|0
|8
|PERRY
|10
|0
|5
|WAYNE
|9
|0
|8
|HASKELL
|9
|0
|9
|MADILL
|9
|0
|6
|GORE
|9
|1
|7
|ELK CITY
|9
|0
|6
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|TECUMSEH
|9
|0
|6
|CALERA
|9
|0
|6
|KINGFISHER
|8
|0
|6
|HENNESSEY
|8
|0
|7
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|ARCADIA
|8
|0
|8
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|ELGIN
|8
|0
|7
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|RAMONA
|8
|0
|7
|HENRYETTA
|8
|0
|5
|COLBERT
|7
|0
|6
|OKEMAH
|7
|0
|2
|OKARCHE
|7
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|7
|0
|5
|WILBURTON
|7
|1
|4
|KIEFER
|7
|0
|6
|WATONGA
|7
|0
|5
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|CHANDLER
|6
|1
|4
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|GARVIN
|6
|0
|2
|MANNFORD
|6
|0
|6
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|MEAD
|6
|1
|4
|MULDROW
|6
|1
|2
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|6
|COALGATE
|6
|0
|4
|PRAGUE
|6
|0
|4
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|2
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|HOLDENVILLE
|5
|0
|2
|HARTSHORNE
|5
|0
|5
|DELAWARE
|5
|0
|5
|LOOKEBA
|5
|1
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|4
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|ALVA
|5
|0
|5
|CACHE
|5
|0
|5
|CADDO
|4
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|4
|0
|2
|COMMERCE
|4
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|4
|WARNER
|4
|0
|4
|TONKAWA
|4
|0
|1
|CHELSEA
|4
|0
|2
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|3
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|3
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|VIAN
|4
|1
|3
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|WYNNEWOOD
|4
|1
|1
|KONAWA
|4
|1
|2
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|4
|APACHE
|4
|0
|4
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|BOKOSHE
|3
|0
|0
|WANN
|3
|0
|2
|SPIRO
|3
|0
|1
|QUINTON
|3
|0
|2
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|3
|AGRA
|3
|1
|0
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|CASHION
|3
|0
|0
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|PORUM
|3
|1
|1
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|WELEETKA
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|FAIRFAX
|3
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|3
|1
|1
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|MCCURTAIN
|3
|0
|2
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|PRUE
|3
|0
|2
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|TALALA
|2
|0
|1
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|SASAKWA
|2
|0
|1
|CLAYTON
|2
|0
|2
|STRATFORD
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|RINGWOOD
|2
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|GLENCOE
|2
|0
|1
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|KINTA
|2
|0
|2
|WEBBERS FALLS
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|MORRISON
|2
|0
|0
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|ORLANDO
|2
|0
|0
|HEALDTON
|2
|0
|1
|MULHALL
|2
|0
|1
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|1
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|1
|DAVIS
|2
|0
|0
|ROFF
|2
|0
|0
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|CANEY
|1
|0
|0
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|1
|0
|0
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|MARSHALL
|1
|0
|0
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|0
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|WETUMKA
|1
|0
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|RIPLEY
|1
|0
|0
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|RYAN
|1
|0
|0
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|0
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|1
|0
|0
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|MANNSVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|MORRIS
|1
|0
|0
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|POCOLA
|1
|0
|0
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|MARBLE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|0
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 64 cases, 51 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 37 cases, 24 recovered; Kingfisher with 26 cases, 17 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 61 in Enid (13 active); 11 in Woodward (two active); eight each in Hennessey (one active) and Kingfisher (two active); seven each in Okarche (two active) and Watonga (two active); five in Alva; four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (three active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 32 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 19 cases with 16 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
This is a developing story and will be updated.