ENID, Okla. — Two more positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday from Chisholm Elementary School staff members mean 38 more students will quarantine for two weeks, while Enid Public Schools cases trended down again Tuesday.
A post from Chisholm Elementary Principal Darla Smith on the school’s website Monday said two more classes will have to quarantine for 14 days since Friday, bringing the total of those in quarantine districtwide to 128.
School remained open Tuesday for all students not currently quarantined.
Students in two classes came in direct contact with the employees who tested positive, Smith wrote. Those two classes, one in pre-K and one in second grade, will quarantine, along with five more staff members.
The previous positive case, also a staff member, reported Monday in the district’s contact tracing counts affected all of fifth grade. The entire grade, reported in the count as 84 students, has been in quarantine since Monday, Smith wrote.
A total 122 Chisholm students, including 21 high schoolers, are quarantining for close contact, and two also from CHS are in isolation.
Thursday is picture day at the elementary school.
Numbers down at EPS
At EPS, 74 students and staff, or 10% of Friday’s count, were cleared to leave home Tuesday, the most coming from Monroe Elementary School. A total 568 students and 27 staff remain in quarantine, while 41 students and nine staff have tested positive and are isolating.
Two classes at Monroe are no longer in quarantine, with 46 students and staff able to return to school. No positive student or staff cases now are reported on EPS’ latest contact tracing case totals. Four classes still remain in quarantine, the most in the district.
With two classes also no longer in quarantine, Garfield Elementary School also reported 36 students and eight staff no longer quarantining or isolating Tuesday. One Garfield student remains in positive-case isolation from Monday’s six reported, and no staff from Monday’s three.
Sixteen fewer positive cases were reported districtwide Tuesday, with 50 students and staff currently isolating.
McKinley Elementary was the only school Tuesday to record one more positive case of COVID-19. One student tested positive, though no more of its two classes are being quarantined.
Enid High School still reported 146 students in quarantine and 16 students in isolation, though three fewer staff are in isolation and two fewer in quarantine.
Classes currently quarantining include four at Monroe, three at Coolidge Elementary School, two at McKinley and one each at Glenwood and Hoover elementary schools.
Siblings and family members of students close-contact quarantining are not asked to also quarantine, though family members of positive cases in isolation or those showing symptoms are.
Students quarantining or isolating continue distance learning with class assignments through Google Classroom or Seesaw.
EPS mandates masks for all students and staff on campus, though pre-K to third-graders may remove them if social distancing is possible. EPS follows the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 system that classifies counties in risk levels based average daily new cases. Garfield County is currently in orange, with 35.80 new cases per 100,000 population. Distance learning will occur after the county reaches 50 or more cases per 100,000.
Chisholm, which operates under a different alert system than EPS, also requires masks under its plan’s orange level, of 35-50 cases per 100,000. Masks are required for Chisholm students in grades pre-K-3 in hallways, common areas and during times of school transportation.
Temperature checks are not required for students when entering either EPS or Chisholm schools, though they are required for visitors at Chisholm.
