ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases increased by 1,309 on Tuesday, with 15 more deaths, including a Garfield County man in the 50-64 age group, reported in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.3% increase took the total number of cases to 101,493 in Oklahoma, with 13,872 of those active, a single-day increase of 57, and 86,502, or 85%, recovered, including 1,237 since Monday's OSDH report.

Garfield County cases rose by 16 to 2,080, with 356 of those active and 1,701 recovered, according to OSDH. Enid gained 15 cases for a total of 1,916, with 306 active and 1,587 recovered. Officially there have been 23 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.

Statewide, there have been 1,119 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.

Nine of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 65 and older range: two Tulsa County women; men in Adair, Comanche, McClain and McCurtain; and women in Jackson, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties. In addition to the Garfield County death, there were four others in the 50-64 age group: women in Pontotoc, Roger Mills and Stephens counties and a Comanche County man. The death of a Caddo County woman in the 36-49 age group also was reported.

There were 691 COVID-19 patients and 69 under investigation for the virus in hospitals as of Monday evening, with 277 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report. In total, there have been 7,265 Oklahomans hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Hospitalizations in the northwest region involving COVID-19 were at 34 on Monday, according to that same report.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 12 confirmed positive COVID-19 inpatients and one new death, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 inpatients positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were seven in Woodward, five in Woods, three in Blaine, two each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Noble and one in Grant. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included six in Woodward, three in Waynoka, two each in Alva, Burlington and Okeene and one each in Billings, Dover, Kingfisher, Lahoma, Medford, Mooreland and Seiling. 

State numbers

OSDH reports 1,387,428 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,272,223, or 91.7% of those negative as of Tuesday. Those testing positive represent 2.6% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 52,888 Oklahoma women and 48,480 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Tuesday morning. There were 125 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 376 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 35.3% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 267 in the 50-64 age group, 260 in the 36-49 age group, 239 in the 65 and older age group, 141 in the 5-17 age group and 25 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,945 in the 0-4 age group, 9,776 in the 5-17 age group, 35,848 in the 18-35 age group, 21,536 in the 36-49 age group, 18210 in the 50-64 age group and 14,161 in the 65 and older age group. There were 17 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.5. 

Of the overall 1,119 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 897 have been 65 and older and 172 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 36 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 624, than women, 495, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 421, or 38%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,140 cases among long-term care residents and 1,793 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 202 in Oklahoma County; 180 in Tulsa County; 83 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 36 in McCurtain County; 35 in Creek County; 27 each in Muskogee and Wagoner counties; 26 in Delaware County; 23 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 21 in LeFlore County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in Canadian County; 15 each in Comanche and Kay counties; 13 each in Grady, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Adair, Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, McClain, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne counties; seven in Stephens County; six each in Garvin and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Pontotoc counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pushmataha counties; two each in Choctaw, Custer, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,080 cases, 1,701 recovered, 356 active and 23 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 13, Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,174 cases, 1,106 recovered, 63 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 451 cases, 393 recovered, 56 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Noble with 165 cases, 153 recovered, nine active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 160 cases, 137 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Major with 127 cases, 101 recovered, 24 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Woods with 128 cases, 112 recovered and 16 active;

• Alfalfa with 95 cases, 76 recovered and 19 active;

• Grant with 68 cases, 53 recovered, 14 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,916 in Enid (306 active); Fort Supply 883 (16 active); 224 in Woodward (39 active); 176 in Hennessey (10 active); 167 in Kingfisher (24 active); 108 in Alva (10 active); 64 in Fairview (13 active); 60 in Watonga (seven active); 57 in Helena (six active); 46 in Okarche (six active); 38 in Mooreland (five active); 33 in Garber (five active); 31 each in Cashion (eight active) and Waukomis (12 active); 27 in Dover (five active); 26 each in Canton (two active) and Lahoma (11 active); 24 in Okeene (five active); 23 in Medford (six active); 21 each in Cherokee (four active) and Ringwood (three active); 20 in Pond Creek (six active); 19 in Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont (five active); 13 in Billings (two active); 12 each in Ames (five active) and Longdale (two active); 11 each in Cleo Springs (three active) and Waynoka (six active); 10 each in Covington (five active) and Lamont; nine in Kremlin (two active); eight in Meno; seven each in Burlington (six active), Nash (one active) and Orlando; six each in Hunter (two active) and Mullhall (one active); five in Hitchcock; four each in Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall, Sharon (two active) and Wakita; three each in Carmen (two active) and Hillsdale (one active); and two in Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 1,006 cases, with 853 recovered and 13 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 898 cases, with 725 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Long-term care cases

The Commons, in Enid, gained three more COVID-19 cases and saw six more recovered, according to the OSDH Monday evening Executive Report.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 27 cases with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 19 cases with eight recovered and one death at The Living Center; six cases with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 29 cases with 16 recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to the report.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 cases with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 cases with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

Oklahoma per county 10.13.12

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 20822 202 18050 2020-10-13
TULSA 19473 180 17145 2020-10-13
CLEVELAND 7168 83 6180 2020-10-13
CANADIAN 2957 19 2474 2020-10-13
PAYNE 2585 8 2349 2020-10-13
ROGERS 2165 53 1860 2020-10-13
MUSKOGEE 2109 27 1775 2020-10-13
GARFIELD 2080 23 1701 2020-10-13
COMANCHE 1964 15 1692 2020-10-13
POTTAWATOMIE 1793 11 1414 2020-10-13
WAGONER 1692 27 1501 2020-10-13
TEXAS 1682 10 1567 2020-10-13
LE FLORE 1444 21 1207 2020-10-13
MCCURTAIN 1434 36 1238 2020-10-13
CREEK 1381 35 1176 2020-10-13
GRADY 1371 13 1149 2020-10-13
CHEROKEE 1266 8 1057 2020-10-13
OSAGE 1251 13 1013 2020-10-13
BRYAN 1223 5 996 2020-10-13
WOODWARD 1174 5 1106 2020-10-13
WASHINGTON 1139 41 973 2020-10-13
MCCLAIN 1103 8 902 2020-10-13
PITTSBURG 1095 20 945 2020-10-13
OTTAWA 1075 8 885 2020-10-13
SEQUOYAH 1060 13 902 2020-10-13
DELAWARE 1054 26 773 2020-10-13
CADDO 999 23 814 2020-10-13
OKMULGEE 979 8 842 2020-10-13
JACKSON 961 11 805 2020-10-13
CUSTER 952 2 745 2020-10-13
MAYES 829 11 651 2020-10-13
KAY 759 15 641 2020-10-13
BECKHAM 727 8 553 2020-10-13
ADAIR 688 11 572 2020-10-13
CARTER 681 9 560 2020-10-13
LOGAN 672 2 541 2020-10-13
LINCOLN 648 10 477 2020-10-13
SEMINOLE 632 6 465 2020-10-13
CRAIG 577 1 507 2020-10-13
PONTOTOC 571 4 448 2020-10-13
STEPHENS 536 7 442 2020-10-13
GARVIN 514 6 393 2020-10-13
KINGFISHER 451 2 393 2020-10-13
MCINTOSH 410 8 332 2020-10-13
CHOCTAW 380 2 325 2020-10-13
ATOKA 363 1 311 2020-10-13
HASKELL 337 4 281 2020-10-13
HUGHES 334 4 281 2020-10-13
PAWNEE 288 5 251 2020-10-13
JOHNSTON 248 4 195 2020-10-13
LOVE 239 1 208 2020-10-13
MURRAY 230 2 162 2020-10-13
PUSHMATAHA 230 3 179 2020-10-13
OKFUSKEE 223 5 136 2020-10-13
MARSHALL 222 2 183 2020-10-13
NOWATA 203 4 145 2020-10-13
LATIMER 168 2 137 2020-10-13
NOBLE 165 3 153 2020-10-13
BLAINE 160 1 137 2020-10-13
KIOWA 138 2 80 2020-10-13
WASHITA 133 0 93 2020-10-13
WOODS 128 0 112 2020-10-13
GREER 127 8 97 2020-10-13
MAJOR 127 2 101 2020-10-13
TILLMAN 125 2 108 2020-10-13
ALFALFA 95 0 76 2020-10-13
ROGER MILLS 79 2 54 2020-10-13
COTTON 78 3 63 2020-10-13
COAL 77 0 70 2020-10-13
DEWEY 76 1 65 2020-10-13
BEAVER 74 0 63 2020-10-13
GRANT 68 1 53 2020-10-13
JEFFERSON 62 0 44 2020-10-13
HARMON 61 0 48 2020-10-13
HARPER 42 1 29 2020-10-13
CIMARRON 32 0 30 2020-10-13
21 0 8 2020-10-13
ELLIS 14 0 13 2020-10-13

Oklahoma per city 10.13.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 16642 172 14533 2020-10-13
TULSA 12930 126 11471 2020-10-13
NORMAN 3765 41 3298 2020-10-13
BROKEN ARROW 3655 35 3187 2020-10-13
EDMOND 3315 23 2798 2020-10-13
OTHER*** 2241 16 1930 2020-10-13
STILLWATER 2148 6 1954 2020-10-13
ENID 1916 23 1587 2020-10-13
YUKON 1501 6 1250 2020-10-13
GUYMON 1342 10 1243 2020-10-13
CLAREMORE 1276 49 1076 2020-10-13
LAWTON 1264 12 1060 2020-10-13
MOORE 1263 15 1062 2020-10-13
OWASSO 1031 3 882 2020-10-13
SHAWNEE 1006 10 783 2020-10-13
TAHLEQUAH 941 4 772 2020-10-13
MUSKOGEE 940 20 713 2020-10-13
BARTLESVILLE 940 38 801 2020-10-13
JENKS 895 6 811 2020-10-13
FORT SUPPLY 883 2 865 2020-10-13
ALTUS 854 11 718 2020-10-13
MCALESTER 835 18 715 2020-10-13
BIXBY 779 5 679 2020-10-13
DURANT 758 2 627 2020-10-13
TAFT 746 2 732 2020-10-13
CHICKASHA 699 8 601 2020-10-13
MIAMI 657 6 529 2020-10-13
SAPULPA 615 12 519 2020-10-13
PONCA CITY 602 12 514 2020-10-13
BROKEN BOW 579 22 503 2020-10-13
SAND SPRINGS 578 5 498 2020-10-13
ARDMORE 556 7 466 2020-10-13
EL RENO 525 8 433 2020-10-13
MUSTANG 514 3 439 2020-10-13
VINITA 498 1 441 2020-10-13
HOMINY 487 2 361 2020-10-13
BETHANY 481 5 422 2020-10-13
CHOCTAW 469 4 387 2020-10-13
ADA 466 1 366 2020-10-13
IDABEL 461 7 403 2020-10-13
STILWELL 458 9 367 2020-10-13
CLINTON 456 0 357 2020-10-13
BLANCHARD 453 1 353 2020-10-13
GLENPOOL 444 5 400 2020-10-13
LEXINGTON 444 5 369 2020-10-13
ELK CITY 409 3 303 2020-10-13
SALLISAW 407 4 354 2020-10-13
GROVE 405 18 316 2020-10-13
WEATHERFORD 404 2 309 2020-10-13
COLLINSVILLE 401 1 346 2020-10-13
ANADARKO 398 7 333 2020-10-13
POTEAU 395 5 300 2020-10-13
OKMULGEE 384 5 333 2020-10-13
GUTHRIE 379 0 296 2020-10-13
MCLOUD 375 1 330 2020-10-13
COWETA 375 14 327 2020-10-13
SKIATOOK 371 8 323 2020-10-13
DUNCAN 351 4 292 2020-10-13
SEMINOLE 337 4 225 2020-10-13
PURCELL 324 4 269 2020-10-13
ATOKA 304 0 259 2020-10-13
NEWCASTLE 299 3 247 2020-10-13
HENRYETTA 292 3 242 2020-10-13
SAYRE 291 5 236 2020-10-13
TECUMSEH 271 0 198 2020-10-13
TUTTLE 271 4 221 2020-10-13
WAGONER 269 6 226 2020-10-13
HUGO 265 2 237 2020-10-13
PRYOR CREEK 259 4 218 2020-10-13
MULDROW 257 3 218 2020-10-13
JAY 257 1 159 2020-10-13
NOBLE 251 3 208 2020-10-13
HEAVENER 242 6 211 2020-10-13
CUSHING 240 2 217 2020-10-13
HOLDENVILLE 234 3 196 2020-10-13
PIEDMONT 228 2 191 2020-10-13
WOODWARD 224 2 183 2020-10-13
SPIRO 216 1 192 2020-10-13
BRISTOW 209 9 183 2020-10-13
HARRAH 203 1 161 2020-10-13
STIGLER 201 3 154 2020-10-13
WEWOKA 201 1 170 2020-10-13
MIDWEST CITY 198 7 172 2020-10-13
EUFAULA 197 5 155 2020-10-13
CHECOTAH 195 3 159 2020-10-13
WARR ACRES 189 0 174 2020-10-13
HINTON 184 0 157 2020-10-13
LOCUST GROVE 183 0 131 2020-10-13
PAULS VALLEY 181 2 156 2020-10-13
HENNESSEY 176 2 164 2020-10-13
KINGFISHER 167 0 140 2020-10-13
FORT GIBSON 163 4 124 2020-10-13
CHANDLER 162 9 126 2020-10-13
MARIETTA 158 0 137 2020-10-13
CALERA 153 1 124 2020-10-13
SPENCER 153 2 133 2020-10-13
VIAN 153 3 134 2020-10-13
SULPHUR 150 2 104 2020-10-13
CLEVELAND 146 3 136 2020-10-13
AFTON 144 1 120 2020-10-13
CATOOSA 144 2 131 2020-10-13
SALINA 141 1 101 2020-10-13
CHELSEA 139 1 116 2020-10-13
MOUNDS 137 3 119 2020-10-13
MADILL 137 1 116 2020-10-13
TISHOMINGO 136 3 108 2020-10-13
DEL CITY 135 0 114 2020-10-13
SPERRY 132 2 115 2020-10-13
INOLA 130 3 115 2020-10-13
NOWATA 130 3 87 2020-10-13
MANNFORD 128 4 107 2020-10-13
MEEKER 126 0 67 2020-10-13
ANTLERS 125 3 89 2020-10-13
ROLAND 123 0 99 2020-10-13
WESTVILLE 119 2 105 2020-10-13
HOOKER 118 0 114 2020-10-13
POCOLA 115 3 96 2020-10-13
LINDSAY 113 2 93 2020-10-13
HASKELL 113 1 99 2020-10-13
CHOUTEAU 112 6 90 2020-10-13
NICHOLS HILLS 111 0 100 2020-10-13
DEWEY 110 1 94 2020-10-13
ALVA 108 0 98 2020-10-13
JONES 108 2 87 2020-10-13
PRAGUE 107 0 82 2020-10-13
OOLOGAH 105 0 89 2020-10-13
PERKINS 105 1 96 2020-10-13
TALIHINA 105 3 78 2020-10-13
HOWE 104 0 90 2020-10-13
COMMERCE 103 1 92 2020-10-13
HULBERT 102 2 90 2020-10-13
FREDERICK 102 2 86 2020-10-13
MANGUM 101 8 79 2020-10-13
WASHINGTON 101 0 84 2020-10-13
WISTER 99 1 94 2020-10-13
VALLIANT 99 3 90 2020-10-13
WRIGHT CITY 97 0 79 2020-10-13
MORRIS 96 0 82 2020-10-13
PAWHUSKA 95 0 59 2020-10-13
OKEMAH 94 3 76 2020-10-13
WYANDOTTE 93 1 81 2020-10-13
BEGGS 92 0 83 2020-10-13
MARLOW 90 1 74 2020-10-13
GORE 90 3 75 2020-10-13
PAWNEE 88 1 68 2020-10-13
HAWORTH 84 2 64 2020-10-13
KINGSTON 83 1 65 2020-10-13
KANSAS 83 3 69 2020-10-13
COMANCHE 80 1 68 2020-10-13
WILBURTON 79 1 67 2020-10-13
STROUD 79 0 62 2020-10-13
TEXHOMA 78 0 76 2020-10-13
COLCORD 77 1 66 2020-10-13
KEOTA 73 0 68 2020-10-13
HOBART 73 1 35 2020-10-13
FAIRLAND 72 0 54 2020-10-13
ELGIN 71 1 53 2020-10-13
KELLYVILLE 71 2 61 2020-10-13
DAVIS 70 0 52 2020-10-13
APACHE 70 2 48 2020-10-13
GOODWELL 69 0 68 2020-10-13
FORT COBB 69 0 55 2020-10-13
BARNSDALL 69 2 54 2020-10-13
LUTHER 69 1 58 2020-10-13
CARNEGIE 67 1 46 2020-10-13
CACHE 66 0 58 2020-10-13
PERRY 66 1 62 2020-10-13
WYNNEWOOD 64 1 43 2020-10-13
MEAD 64 1 47 2020-10-13
QUAPAW 64 0 54 2020-10-13
HARTSHORNE 64 0 61 2020-10-13
BINGER 64 9 49 2020-10-13
FAIRVIEW 64 0 51 2020-10-13
KIEFER 62 0 57 2020-10-13
NEWKIRK 61 1 46 2020-10-13
DRUMRIGHT 60 0 47 2020-10-13
WALTERS 60 1 49 2020-10-13
WATONGA 60 0 53 2020-10-13
HOLLIS 58 0 45 2020-10-13
STRATFORD 58 0 34 2020-10-13
MAYSVILLE 57 2 39 2020-10-13
CADDO 57 0 55 2020-10-13
BOKOSHE 57 0 51 2020-10-13
HELENA 57 0 51 2020-10-13
PORTER 56 0 49 2020-10-13
BLACKWELL 56 1 47 2020-10-13
COALGATE 56 0 53 2020-10-13
CAMERON 55 0 43 2020-10-13
ALEX 54 0 47 2020-10-13
WETUMKA 54 0 49 2020-10-13
TALALA 54 0 49 2020-10-13
CRESCENT 52 1 43 2020-10-13
WARNER 50 0 36 2020-10-13
WATTS 50 0 45 2020-10-13
LONE GROVE 49 1 32 2020-10-13
COLBERT 48 0 42 2020-10-13
KONAWA 48 1 38 2020-10-13
YALE 48 0 40 2020-10-13
ELMORE CITY 46 0 34 2020-10-13
EARLSBORO 46 0 39 2020-10-13
OKARCHE 46 0 40 2020-10-13
BOKCHITO 45 1 32 2020-10-13
HYDRO 45 0 33 2020-10-13
RED ROCK 45 1 43 2020-10-13
MINCO 45 0 36 2020-10-13
BOLEY 45 1 7 2020-10-13
BLAIR 44 0 35 2020-10-13
QUINTON 43 0 41 2020-10-13
PADEN 42 0 26 2020-10-13
ARCADIA 42 0 32 2020-10-13
WILSON 42 0 35 2020-10-13
CEMENT 41 0 33 2020-10-13
WAYNE 41 0 36 2020-10-13
TONKAWA 41 0 34 2020-10-13
WELLSTON 41 0 29 2020-10-13
WEBBERS FALLS 39 0 26 2020-10-13
ADAIR 39 0 31 2020-10-13
FLETCHER 39 0 26 2020-10-13
BOSWELL 39 0 29 2020-10-13
BIG CABIN 39 1 31 2020-10-13
MOORELAND 38 1 32 2020-10-13
FORT TOWSON 37 0 32 2020-10-13
PORUM 37 1 32 2020-10-13
CHEYENNE 36 1 21 2020-10-13
NINNEKAH 36 0 34 2020-10-13
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-13
CYRIL 35 1 26 2020-10-13
WELCH 35 0 32 2020-10-13
NEW CORDELL 34 0 24 2020-10-13
THOMAS 34 0 32 2020-10-13
TYRONE 34 0 31 2020-10-13
SHADY POINT 33 0 25 2020-10-13
OCHELATA 33 1 28 2020-10-13
GARBER 33 0 28 2020-10-13
FAIRFAX 32 0 30 2020-10-13
HAMMON 32 0 27 2020-10-13
DAVENPORT 32 0 19 2020-10-13
WAUKOMIS 31 0 19 2020-10-13
CASHION 31 0 23 2020-10-13
DEWAR 31 0 25 2020-10-13
STONEWALL 31 1 26 2020-10-13
RAMONA 31 1 29 2020-10-13
MAUD 31 0 26 2020-10-13
GEARY 29 0 25 2020-10-13
BEAVER 29 0 22 2020-10-13
BLUEJACKET 29 0 20 2020-10-13
GERONIMO 28 0 24 2020-10-13
ALLEN 28 2 24 2020-10-13
KREBS 28 1 22 2020-10-13
LEEDEY 28 1 25 2020-10-13
GLENCOE 28 0 24 2020-10-13
GRACEMONT 28 1 25 2020-10-13
DELAWARE 28 1 25 2020-10-13
INDIAHOMA 27 1 19 2020-10-13
BENNINGTON 27 0 16 2020-10-13
DOVER 27 0 22 2020-10-13
JENNINGS 27 1 22 2020-10-13
CANTON 26 1 23 2020-10-13
WELEETKA 26 1 17 2020-10-13
SPAVINAW 26 0 18 2020-10-13
COPAN 26 0 24 2020-10-13
LAHOMA 26 0 15 2020-10-13
BOISE CITY 26 0 25 2020-10-13
CLAYTON 26 0 23 2020-10-13
PANAMA 26 1 23 2020-10-13
RINGLING 25 0 18 2020-10-13
RUSH SPRINGS 25 0 19 2020-10-13
WANETTE 25 0 20 2020-10-13
VERDEN 25 0 20 2020-10-13
ARAPAHO 25 0 20 2020-10-13
PAOLI 25 0 22 2020-10-13
OKTAHA 25 0 19 2020-10-13
GANS 24 0 19 2020-10-13
AMBER 24 0 15 2020-10-13
ASHER 24 0 20 2020-10-13
MILBURN 24 1 18 2020-10-13
OLUSTEE 24 0 21 2020-10-13
RED OAK 24 0 22 2020-10-13
DEPEW 24 1 22 2020-10-13
OKEENE 24 0 19 2020-10-13
GARVIN 24 0 24 2020-10-13
ARKOMA 23 0 20 2020-10-13
BURNS FLAT 23 0 14 2020-10-13
MEDFORD 23 0 17 2020-10-13
SASAKWA 23 0 15 2020-10-13
CARNEY 23 0 22 2020-10-13
ROFF 23 0 14 2020-10-13
BUFFALO 22 1 14 2020-10-13
MORRISON 22 0 22 2020-10-13
SOPER 22 0 11 2020-10-13
GRANITE 22 0 16 2020-10-13
CHEROKEE 21 0 17 2020-10-13
LOOKEBA 21 2 18 2020-10-13
RINGWOOD 21 0 18 2020-10-13
WAURIKA 20 0 16 2020-10-13
POND CREEK 20 0 14 2020-10-13
TERLTON 20 0 18 2020-10-13
KIOWA 20 1 17 2020-10-13
CANUTE 20 0 10 2020-10-13
KAW CITY 19 1 13 2020-10-13
OAKS 19 1 13 2020-10-13
SEILING 19 0 16 2020-10-13
LAVERNE 19 0 14 2020-10-13
ACHILLE 19 0 18 2020-10-13
UNION CITY 19 0 15 2020-10-13
OILTON 18 1 12 2020-10-13
CALUMET 18 0 11 2020-10-13
LANGLEY 18 0 15 2020-10-13
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-13
FAIRMONT 17 0 12 2020-10-13
OPTIMA 17 0 16 2020-10-13
RATTAN 17 0 12 2020-10-13
MANNSVILLE 17 0 10 2020-10-13
HANNA 16 0 12 2020-10-13
AGRA 16 1 14 2020-10-13
SENTINEL 16 0 15 2020-10-13
SPRINGER 16 1 13 2020-10-13
SNYDER 16 0 13 2020-10-13
CANEY 16 0 14 2020-10-13
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-13
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-13
POCASSET 16 0 14 2020-10-13
LEHIGH 15 0 11 2020-10-13
RAVIA 15 0 13 2020-10-13
KINTA 15 0 12 2020-10-13
SAVANNA 15 0 14 2020-10-13
VELMA 15 1 10 2020-10-13
ERICK 15 0 10 2020-10-13
CORN 15 0 13 2020-10-13
STUART 14 0 11 2020-10-13
KETCHUM 14 0 14 2020-10-13
LANGSTON 14 0 13 2020-10-13
MOUNTAIN VIEW 14 1 11 2020-10-13
THACKERVILLE 14 0 14 2020-10-13
RIPLEY 14 0 14 2020-10-13
TIPTON 14 0 13 2020-10-13
MILL CREEK 13 0 10 2020-10-13
BILLINGS 13 1 10 2020-10-13
PRUE 13 0 8 2020-10-13
MARBLE CITY 13 0 9 2020-10-13
RYAN 13 0 10 2020-10-13
CROWDER 12 0 11 2020-10-13
KENEFIC 12 0 11 2020-10-13
LONGDALE 12 0 10 2020-10-13
LENAPAH 12 0 7 2020-10-13
AMES 12 0 7 2020-10-13
HARDESTY 12 0 11 2020-10-13
WHITEFIELD 12 0 10 2020-10-13
TRYON 11 0 9 2020-10-13
CLEO SPRINGS 11 0 8 2020-10-13
BRADLEY 11 0 10 2020-10-13
FOSS 11 0 6 2020-10-13
WAYNOKA 11 0 5 2020-10-13
BRAGGS 11 0 11 2020-10-13
SCHULTER 11 0 9 2020-10-13
HEALDTON 11 0 7 2020-10-13
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-13
COVINGTON 10 0 5 2020-10-13
WANN 10 0 8 2020-10-13
LAMONT 10 0 10 2020-10-13
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-13
ROOSEVELT 10 0 7 2020-10-13
PITTSBURG 10 0 5 2020-10-13
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 9 2020-10-13
CASTLE 10 0 7 2020-10-13
VICI 10 0 9 2020-10-13
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-10-13
DISNEY 10 0 8 2020-10-13
KREMLIN 9 0 7 2020-10-13
SAWYER 9 0 7 2020-10-13
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-13
STRINGTOWN 9 1 7 2020-10-13
CALVIN 9 0 7 2020-10-13
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-13
DUSTIN 9 0 6 2020-10-13
SPARKS 9 0 8 2020-10-13
ELDORADO 8 0 7 2020-10-13
AVANT 8 0 8 2020-10-13
DIBBLE 8 0 8 2020-10-13
GOTEBO 8 0 1 2020-10-13
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-13
NASH 7 0 6 2020-10-13
WAPANUCKA 7 0 5 2020-10-13
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-13
REYDON 7 0 4 2020-10-13
BERNICE 7 0 7 2020-10-13
FARGO 7 0 7 2020-10-13
OKAY 7 0 6 2020-10-13
ALDERSON 7 0 5 2020-10-13
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-13
BOYNTON 7 0 7 2020-10-13
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-13
BURLINGTON 7 0 1 2020-10-13
STERLING 6 0 3 2020-10-13
HUNTER 6 0 4 2020-10-13
MULHALL 6 0 5 2020-10-13
INDIANOLA 6 0 5 2020-10-13
FITZHUGH 6 0 2 2020-10-13
MILLERTON 6 0 5 2020-10-13
CUSTER CITY 6 0 4 2020-10-13
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-13
BYARS 6 0 3 2020-10-13
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-13
SHATTUCK 6 0 5 2020-10-13
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-13
LONE WOLF 5 0 4 2020-10-13
BOWLEGS 5 0 4 2020-10-13
MARTHA 5 0 3 2020-10-13
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-13
CARTER 5 0 2 2020-10-13
FORGAN 5 0 5 2020-10-13
GOLDSBY 5 0 4 2020-10-13
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-13
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-13
SHARON 4 0 2 2020-10-13
GOLTRY 4 0 3 2020-10-13
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-13
ROCKY 4 0 1 2020-10-13
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-13
CHATTANOOGA 4 0 4 2020-10-13
WAKITA 4 0 4 2020-10-13
BESSIE 4 0 4 2020-10-13
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-13
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-13
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-13
RALSTON 4 0 3 2020-10-13
JET 4 0 4 2020-10-13
FOSTER 4 0 3 2020-10-13
FOYIL 4 0 3 2020-10-13
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-10-13
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-13
CARMEN 3 0 1 2020-10-13
VERA 3 0 1 2020-10-13
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-13
FAXON 3 0 0 2020-10-13
HASTINGS 3 0 2 2020-10-13
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 3 2020-10-13
HILLSDALE 3 0 2 2020-10-13
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-13
PEORIA 3 0 1 2020-10-13
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-13
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-13
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 1 2020-10-13
REDBIRD 2 0 1 2020-10-13
RANDLETT 2 0 1 2020-10-13
LOCO 2 0 1 2020-10-13
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-13
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-13
WILLOW 2 0 0 2020-10-13
TERRAL 2 0 0 2020-10-13
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-13
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-10-13
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-13
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-13
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-13
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-13
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-13
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-13
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-13
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-13
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-13
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-13
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-13
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-13
DOUGHERTY 1 0 0 2020-10-13
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-13
BROMIDE 1 0 0 2020-10-13
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-13
KENDRICK 1 0 0 2020-10-13
COLONY 1 0 1 2020-10-13
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-13
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-13
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-13
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-13

