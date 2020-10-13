ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases increased by 1,309 on Tuesday, with 15 more deaths, including a Garfield County man in the 50-64 age group, reported in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.3% increase took the total number of cases to 101,493 in Oklahoma, with 13,872 of those active, a single-day increase of 57, and 86,502, or 85%, recovered, including 1,237 since Monday's OSDH report.
Garfield County cases rose by 16 to 2,080, with 356 of those active and 1,701 recovered, according to OSDH. Enid gained 15 cases for a total of 1,916, with 306 active and 1,587 recovered. Officially there have been 23 COVID-19-associated deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, according to OSDH.
Statewide, there have been 1,119 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Nine of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 65 and older range: two Tulsa County women; men in Adair, Comanche, McClain and McCurtain; and women in Jackson, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties. In addition to the Garfield County death, there were four others in the 50-64 age group: women in Pontotoc, Roger Mills and Stephens counties and a Comanche County man. The death of a Caddo County woman in the 36-49 age group also was reported.
There were 691 COVID-19 patients and 69 under investigation for the virus in hospitals as of Monday evening, with 277 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report. In total, there have been 7,265 Oklahomans hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hospitalizations in the northwest region involving COVID-19 were at 34 on Monday, according to that same report.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 12 confirmed positive COVID-19 inpatients and one new death, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 inpatients positive for the virus on Tuesday.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were seven in Woodward, five in Woods, three in Blaine, two each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Noble and one in Grant. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included six in Woodward, three in Waynoka, two each in Alva, Burlington and Okeene and one each in Billings, Dover, Kingfisher, Lahoma, Medford, Mooreland and Seiling.
State numbers
OSDH reports 1,387,428 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,272,223, or 91.7% of those negative as of Tuesday. Those testing positive represent 2.6% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 52,888 Oklahoma women and 48,480 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Tuesday morning. There were 125 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 376 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 35.3% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 267 in the 50-64 age group, 260 in the 36-49 age group, 239 in the 65 and older age group, 141 in the 5-17 age group and 25 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,945 in the 0-4 age group, 9,776 in the 5-17 age group, 35,848 in the 18-35 age group, 21,536 in the 36-49 age group, 18210 in the 50-64 age group and 14,161 in the 65 and older age group. There were 17 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.5.
Of the overall 1,119 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 897 have been 65 and older and 172 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 36 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 624, than women, 495, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 421, or 38%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,140 cases among long-term care residents and 1,793 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 202 in Oklahoma County; 180 in Tulsa County; 83 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 36 in McCurtain County; 35 in Creek County; 27 each in Muskogee and Wagoner counties; 26 in Delaware County; 23 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 21 in LeFlore County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in Canadian County; 15 each in Comanche and Kay counties; 13 each in Grady, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Adair, Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, McClain, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Payne counties; seven in Stephens County; six each in Garvin and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Pontotoc counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pushmataha counties; two each in Choctaw, Custer, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,080 cases, 1,701 recovered, 356 active and 23 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,174 cases, 1,106 recovered, 63 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 451 cases, 393 recovered, 56 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 165 cases, 153 recovered, nine active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 160 cases, 137 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Major with 127 cases, 101 recovered, 24 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Woods with 128 cases, 112 recovered and 16 active;
• Alfalfa with 95 cases, 76 recovered and 19 active;
• Grant with 68 cases, 53 recovered, 14 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,916 in Enid (306 active); Fort Supply 883 (16 active); 224 in Woodward (39 active); 176 in Hennessey (10 active); 167 in Kingfisher (24 active); 108 in Alva (10 active); 64 in Fairview (13 active); 60 in Watonga (seven active); 57 in Helena (six active); 46 in Okarche (six active); 38 in Mooreland (five active); 33 in Garber (five active); 31 each in Cashion (eight active) and Waukomis (12 active); 27 in Dover (five active); 26 each in Canton (two active) and Lahoma (11 active); 24 in Okeene (five active); 23 in Medford (six active); 21 each in Cherokee (four active) and Ringwood (three active); 20 in Pond Creek (six active); 19 in Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont (five active); 13 in Billings (two active); 12 each in Ames (five active) and Longdale (two active); 11 each in Cleo Springs (three active) and Waynoka (six active); 10 each in Covington (five active) and Lamont; nine in Kremlin (two active); eight in Meno; seven each in Burlington (six active), Nash (one active) and Orlando; six each in Hunter (two active) and Mullhall (one active); five in Hitchcock; four each in Drummond, Freedom, Goltry (one active), Jet, Marshall, Sharon (two active) and Wakita; three each in Carmen (two active) and Hillsdale (one active); and two in Deer Creek, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,006 cases, with 853 recovered and 13 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 898 cases, with 725 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
The Commons, in Enid, gained three more COVID-19 cases and saw six more recovered, according to the OSDH Monday evening Executive Report.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 27 cases with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 19 cases with eight recovered and one death at The Living Center; six cases with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 29 cases with 16 recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to the report.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 cases with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 cases with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
