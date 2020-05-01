ENID, Okla. — There were 130 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 3.59%, and eight additional deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday morning.
None of the new cases nor deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma. Officials with the regional OSDH office are expecting numbers to increase, however, as businesses begin to open again following the lifting of state and local restrictions.
“We do expect a resurgence of cases” when businesses begin to reopen, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning, but with more testing available and with cooperation from business owners and the public she said officials are better prepared to handle that resurgence.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed a new emergency declaration Thursday, April 30, allowing some Enid businesses to reopen today, May 1, after a virtual city commission meeting was canceled. The declaration was a part of the mayor's three-phased plan to reopen Enid’s economy.
Enid now has 15 of the county's 17 cases, according to OSDH. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it is treating two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had no COVID-19 admissions, according to a hospital official.
State numbers
There have been 3,748 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state and 230 deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6.
Of the eight deaths reported Friday, all were 65 and older — two men and a woman in Washington County; three men in Comanche, Pontotoc and Rogers counties and two women in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties. One of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while seven were between April 21 and Wednesday, April 29, according to OSDH.
There have been 66,866 test specimens taken, to date, with 62,714 of those negative, according to OSDH on Friday morning. Of the 3,748 Oklahomans testing positive, 2,467 have recovered, with 66 of those in the past day, and 255 are currently hospitalized, with 113 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH. There have been 731 cumulative hospitalizations in the state.
Of the 230 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 185, or 80.44%, have been 65 and older; 34, or 14.78%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.61%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.17%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 123 or 53.48%, than women, 107 or 46.52%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. More than 70.3% have had an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.2, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 33 in Tulsa County; 32 in Oklahoma County; 29 in Cleveland County; 22 in Washington County; 15 in Wagoner County; 13 in Delaware County; eight in Osage County; seven each in Caddo and Kay counties; six each in Creek and Greer counties; five in Muskogee County; four each in Mayes, Pottawatomie, Rogers counties; three each in Adair, Canadian and Sequoyah counties; two each in Comanche, Grady, McClain, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Logan, Major, Ottawa, Payne, Seminole, Stephens and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Friday morning.
Of the positive cases, there have been 42 in the 0-4 age range, 110 in the 5-17 age range, 767 in the 18-35 age range, 792 in the 36-49 age range, 872 in the 50-64 age range and 1,163 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Friday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 52.5, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 2,131, or 56.86%, have been female, 1,613, or 43.04%, have been male and 4 have been reported as unknown gender.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 816 in Oklahoma County; 584 in Tulsa County; 426 in Cleveland County; 263 in Washington County; 138 in Texas County; 120 in Wagoner County; 98 in Canadian County; 91 in Delaware County; 81 in Comanche County; 80 in Creek County; 76 in Osage County; 74 in McClain; 65 each in Adair and Greer counties; 64 in Caddo County; 60 in Rogers County; 48 in Pottawatomie County; 47 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 36 in Grady County; 34 in Ottawa County; 32 in Pittsburg County; 29 in Pawnee County; 27 each in Cherokee and Muskogee counties; 24 in Mayes County; 22 in Stephens County; 21 in Nowata County; 17 in Garfield County; 16 each in Jackson, Logan and Okmulgee counties; 14 in Garvin County; 12 each in Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Craig, LeFlore and Seminole counties; 10 each in Custer and Pontotoc counties; nine in Beaver County; eight each in Bryan, Kingfisher and McCurtain counties; six in Noble County; five each in Beckham, Cotton, Kiowa and Latimer counties; four in Haskell County; three each in Carter, Choctaw, Johnston, Major and Woods counties; two each in Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Marshall, McIntosh and Tillman counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Murray, Okfuskee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Friday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include 15 in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Fairview, Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has recorded 17 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with six recovered; Major county has recorded three cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases, with one recovered; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Friday morning.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin has announced a three-phased plan to reopen Enid’s economy, with the Enid City Commission scheduled to vote today on the plan that lifts the city's stay-at-home order for the public. If approved, the city will continue to discourage non-essential travel outside of Garfield County and maintain a requirement for vulnerable people 65 and older or those with serious underlying medical issues, and anyone living with vulnerable people, to remain in their homes, except for work and essential activities.
Most Enid businesses may open Friday, depending on the city commission's decision, but the plan spells out some requirements for businesses that involve significant personal contact.
Long-term care facilities
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Monday while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
State officials are hoping to get ahead of the virus by testing every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes using a newly developed saliva method, a less-invasive test some are calling a "game changer."
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard. Nearly 20% of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases have involved a resident or staff member, and 86 people have died, according to state data released Tuesday afternoon.
That testing, expected to be completed in the next 30 days, will see more than 42,000 more tests administered.
There have been one resident and two staff members, including a Major County woman who died, testing positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher who tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
