13-year-old first child to die of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, as number of cases surpass 20,000

ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma surpassed the 20,000 mark over the weekend and increased by another 510 on Monday, according to the Health Department, which also reported the first pediatric death in the state associated with the virus.
The death of a child in the 5-17 age group in Comanche County was reported Sunday, July 12, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which stated in an email Monday it "mourns with the family for their tragic loss of a child."
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma," said Lance Frye, Oklahoma interim health commissioner. "Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life."
The 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed at Fort Sill died Friday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, according to the public affairs office for Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, as reported Monday by the Duncan Banner, a CNHI newspaper.
“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time,” said Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence.
Two more deaths, both in the 65 and older age group, were reported Monday, a man in Payne County and a woman in Tulsa County. Neither death was in the past 24 hours, according to the OSDH, which did not report exact dates the deaths did occur.
Frye said it is critical for Oklahomans to partner with the Health Department in following the latest public health guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and "protect our most vulnerable populations."
"Wash your hands often, limit social engagements, and consider wearing a mask where physical distancing is challenging,” he said.
Garfield County now has a total of 108 cases, with four more reported Monday, three of those new cases in Enid to push the city's overall total past the 100 mark to 101, according to OSDH data. Twenty-six of those Enid cases were in the last seven days, based on OSDH data, with 28 remaining active.
So far in July, Garfield County has seen an increase of 40 cases, one more than the number of cases in the entire month of June, according to OSDH data. The number of cases for the county was at 68 on July 1 and was at 108 on Monday, according to the OSDH.
Also on Monday, Pond Creek in Grant County, recorded its first official case of COVID-19.
State numbers
Oklahoma now has recorded an overall 20,745 cases of the virus since it was first detected in early March, according to Monday's OSDH report, representing a 2.5% single day increase from 20,235 reported Sunday.
There are 4,506 active cases and 15,815 who have recovered, including 330 since Sunday's OSDH report.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 421 in the 0-4 age range, 1,479 in the 5-17 age range, 7,551 in the 18-35 age range, 4,592 in the 36-49 age range, 3,649 in the 50-64 age range and 3,053 in the 65 and older age range.
Of those testing positive, 10,581, or 51%, have been female, and 10,089 or 48,63%, have been male. Seventy-five are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 424 deaths in the state, 340, or 80.19%, have been 65 and older; 67 or 15.80%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.36%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 6, or 1.42%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .24%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 220 or 51.89%, than women, 204 or 48.11%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in 48 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 76 in Tulsa County; 74 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 17 in Delaware County; 14 in Muskogee County; 11 each in Caddo and McCurtain counties; 9 in Comanche County; 8 each in Creek, Kay and Osage County; 7 each in Greer and Rogers counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per city 7.13.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|3936
|66
|2853
|TULSA
|3643
|59
|2761
|GUYMON
|838
|6
|821
|EDMOND
|793
|10
|585
|BROKEN ARROW
|754
|15
|530
|NORMAN
|695
|23
|553
|JENKS
|451
|0
|416
|STILLWATER
|411
|1
|364
|LAWTON
|402
|8
|333
|BARTLESVILLE
|368
|37
|309
|OTHER***
|337
|4
|268
|MOORE
|316
|9
|259
|BROKEN BOW
|286
|8
|216
|YUKON
|274
|1
|190
|CLAREMORE
|202
|6
|129
|IDABEL
|201
|2
|149
|OWASSO
|181
|1
|132
|GLENPOOL
|161
|0
|139
|ARDMORE
|154
|1
|111
|BIXBY
|148
|0
|110
|MUSKOGEE
|147
|11
|81
|CHICKASHA
|140
|4
|77
|BETHANY
|124
|1
|82
|GROVE
|123
|16
|87
|SKIATOOK
|121
|7
|103
|PURCELL
|116
|3
|105
|PONCA CITY
|115
|6
|94
|HUGO
|109
|1
|97
|SHAWNEE
|108
|4
|82
|DURANT
|106
|0
|62
|COWETA
|106
|13
|86
|ENID
|101
|2
|76
|SAND SPRINGS
|98
|2
|80
|MIAMI
|97
|2
|67
|SAPULPA
|96
|3
|72
|COLLINSVILLE
|93
|1
|68
|HOOKER
|91
|0
|90
|TAHLEQUAH
|90
|1
|70
|HINTON
|90
|0
|88
|MUSTANG
|90
|1
|58
|EL RENO
|86
|1
|57
|CHOCTAW
|72
|1
|52
|STILWELL
|72
|4
|60
|BLANCHARD
|69
|0
|59
|MANGUM
|67
|7
|57
|WAGONER
|67
|4
|57
|DUNCAN
|59
|0
|47
|MIDWEST CITY
|58
|2
|38
|GUTHRIE
|56
|0
|35
|OKMULGEE
|56
|0
|37
|PAULS VALLEY
|55
|1
|44
|ADA
|55
|0
|39
|JAY
|52
|0
|36
|MCALESTER
|51
|3
|42
|HENRYETTA
|50
|0
|12
|ALTUS
|50
|3
|36
|TUTTLE
|49
|1
|38
|CHECOTAH
|47
|1
|30
|WARR ACRES
|46
|0
|34
|NOBLE
|46
|1
|36
|WEATHERFORD
|45
|0
|42
|NEWCASTLE
|45
|1
|30
|BINGER
|42
|9
|32
|CLEVELAND
|42
|3
|34
|PRYOR CREEK
|40
|1
|27
|WESTVILLE
|40
|0
|38
|NICHOLS HILLS
|38
|0
|32
|CUSHING
|37
|1
|25
|PIEDMONT
|37
|0
|28
|SPENCER
|37
|1
|23
|ANADARKO
|37
|1
|29
|LINDSAY
|37
|1
|23
|WRIGHT CITY
|36
|0
|31
|EUFAULA
|36
|0
|25
|SEMINOLE
|36
|2
|18
|DEWEY
|35
|1
|33
|DEL CITY
|34
|0
|22
|VALLIANT
|33
|0
|27
|LEXINGTON
|30
|0
|25
|KELLYVILLE
|30
|2
|27
|HOMINY
|30
|0
|25
|MARIETTA
|30
|0
|27
|CLINTON
|28
|0
|16
|SPERRY
|28
|0
|21
|TEXHOMA
|28
|0
|28
|WEWOKA
|28
|0
|18
|COLCORD
|27
|0
|22
|HAWORTH
|27
|0
|21
|COMMERCE
|27
|0
|9
|CATOOSA
|27
|0
|17
|SALLISAW
|26
|0
|21
|CHOUTEAU
|26
|3
|16
|ATOKA
|26
|0
|17
|INOLA
|24
|0
|19
|LOCUST GROVE
|24
|0
|20
|VINITA
|24
|0
|20
|SALINA
|23
|1
|12
|HARRAH
|23
|0
|20
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|MOUNDS
|23
|1
|15
|RED ROCK
|23
|1
|20
|NOWATA
|22
|1
|20
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|21
|MADILL
|22
|0
|18
|AFTON
|21
|0
|17
|KINGSTON
|21
|0
|17
|FORT GIBSON
|21
|2
|10
|MULDROW
|21
|1
|17
|JONES
|20
|0
|14
|ELK CITY
|20
|0
|7
|SULPHUR
|20
|0
|18
|CALERA
|19
|0
|11
|WASHINGTON
|19
|0
|17
|MCLOUD
|19
|0
|14
|HASKELL
|19
|0
|13
|PERKINS
|19
|0
|15
|PERRY
|18
|0
|13
|KINGFISHER
|18
|0
|11
|PAWNEE
|18
|0
|16
|OOLOGAH
|18
|0
|14
|MORRIS
|18
|0
|4
|TECUMSEH
|17
|0
|11
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|MANNFORD
|16
|0
|7
|COLBERT
|16
|0
|8
|WATTS
|15
|0
|15
|CHELSEA
|15
|0
|6
|BEGGS
|15
|0
|12
|BRISTOW
|15
|0
|10
|ELGIN
|14
|0
|12
|PAWHUSKA
|14
|0
|14
|BARNSDALL
|13
|2
|8
|CHANDLER
|13
|1
|10
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|OKARCHE
|13
|0
|7
|WOODWARD
|13
|0
|11
|TALIHINA
|12
|1
|3
|ARCADIA
|12
|0
|11
|HULBERT
|12
|0
|9
|WILBURTON
|12
|1
|8
|HENNESSEY
|12
|0
|10
|WAYNE
|12
|0
|11
|GARVIN
|12
|0
|7
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|10
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|11
|MARLOW
|12
|0
|7
|KIEFER
|11
|0
|9
|MEAD
|11
|1
|4
|OKEMAH
|11
|0
|8
|FAIRFAX
|10
|0
|7
|WATONGA
|10
|0
|8
|WYNNEWOOD
|10
|1
|8
|GLENCOE
|10
|0
|4
|MAYSVILLE
|10
|0
|9
|GORE
|10
|1
|7
|CADDO
|9
|0
|6
|SPIRO
|9
|0
|3
|CACHE
|9
|0
|5
|ALVA
|9
|0
|6
|APACHE
|9
|0
|8
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|LONE GROVE
|9
|0
|5
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|COALGATE
|8
|0
|6
|MEEKER
|8
|0
|4
|PRAGUE
|8
|0
|7
|POTEAU
|8
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|8
|0
|5
|HEAVENER
|8
|0
|6
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|BENNINGTON
|8
|0
|7
|FORT COBB
|8
|0
|8
|HOLDENVILLE
|8
|0
|7
|STROUD
|7
|0
|4
|CLAYTON
|7
|0
|4
|COPAN
|7
|0
|7
|LUTHER
|7
|0
|5
|PORTER
|7
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|7
|0
|5
|QUAPAW
|7
|0
|4
|HOBART
|7
|0
|4
|WYANDOTTE
|7
|0
|6
|GEARY
|6
|0
|5
|WAURIKA
|6
|0
|2
|BOKOSHE
|6
|0
|5
|FAIRVIEW
|6
|0
|5
|NORTH MIAMI
|6
|0
|5
|BLACKWELL
|6
|0
|4
|ROFF
|6
|0
|1
|LOOKEBA
|6
|1
|3
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|AMBER
|6
|0
|3
|WILSON
|6
|0
|5
|CASHION
|6
|0
|4
|DAVIS
|6
|0
|5
|DELAWARE
|6
|0
|6
|POCOLA
|6
|0
|2
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|ELMORE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|FLETCHER
|6
|0
|6
|TONKAWA
|6
|0
|4
|JENNINGS
|6
|0
|5
|RYAN
|6
|0
|3
|RUSH SPRINGS
|5
|0
|5
|HEALDTON
|5
|0
|2
|KONAWA
|5
|1
|3
|CYRIL
|5
|0
|3
|CEMENT
|5
|0
|0
|STONEWALL
|5
|1
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|WELEETKA
|5
|0
|3
|VIAN
|5
|1
|4
|PORUM
|5
|1
|4
|EARLSBORO
|5
|0
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|5
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|5
|RINGLING
|5
|0
|5
|WETUMKA
|5
|0
|5
|HARTSHORNE
|5
|0
|5
|QUINTON
|5
|0
|4
|TISHOMINGO
|5
|0
|4
|WARNER
|5
|0
|5
|NEWKIRK
|5
|1
|3
|YALE
|5
|0
|4
|WALTERS
|5
|0
|2
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|PRUE
|4
|0
|4
|MINCO
|4
|0
|4
|OLUSTEE
|4
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|4
|0
|2
|TALALA
|4
|0
|4
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|1
|PAOLI
|4
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|4
|0
|4
|KANSAS
|4
|0
|2
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|INDIAHOMA
|4
|0
|3
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|MCCURTAIN
|4
|0
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|ACHILLE
|4
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|4
|0
|4
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|2
|DEPEW
|4
|1
|2
|WEBBERS FALLS
|4
|0
|2
|RINGWOOD
|4
|0
|4
|LEHIGH
|4
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|3
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|3
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|AGRA
|3
|1
|2
|THOMAS
|3
|0
|3
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|MORRISON
|3
|0
|3
|RIPLEY
|3
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|3
|0
|1
|LAHOMA
|3
|0
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|STRATFORD
|3
|0
|3
|CRESCENT
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|DEWAR
|3
|0
|1
|KEOTA
|3
|0
|1
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|3
|0
|2
|MANNSVILLE
|3
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|3
|0
|2
|HOLLIS
|3
|0
|2
|SAVANNA
|3
|0
|1
|CANEY
|3
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|MAUD
|2
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|2
|MENO
|2
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|2
|0
|2
|SENTINEL
|2
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|2
|0
|1
|UNION CITY
|2
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|2
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|2
|1
|0
|CARNEY
|2
|0
|0
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|2
|0
|2
|SNYDER
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|BURNS FLAT
|2
|0
|0
|DOVER
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|KETCHUM
|2
|0
|0
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|THACKERVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|MARBLE CITY
|2
|0
|2
|ROLAND
|2
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|2
|0
|2
|GARBER
|2
|0
|1
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|1
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|BERNICE
|2
|0
|2
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|HITCHCOCK
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|1
|POND CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|OKTAHA
|1
|0
|0
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|WAUKOMIS
|1
|0
|0
|PANAMA
|1
|0
|0
|OSAGE
|1
|0
|0
|TIPTON
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|1
|BOYNTON
|1
|0
|0
|WELCH
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|0
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|FITZHUGH
|1
|0
|0
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|SCHULTER
|1
|0
|0
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|0
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|0
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|1
|0
|1
|CANTON
|1
|0
|0
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|GRANITE
|1
|0
|0
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|ALBION
|1
|0
|0
Oklahoma per county 7.13.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|5267
|76
|4048
|OKLAHOMA
|4986
|74
|3622
|CLEVELAND
|1348
|40
|1068
|TEXAS
|1006
|6
|986
|MCCURTAIN
|622
|11
|473
|CANADIAN
|519
|3
|351
|COMANCHE
|502
|9
|422
|PAYNE
|481
|2
|413
|WASHINGTON
|449
|39
|387
|WAGONER
|376
|19
|291
|ROGERS
|342
|7
|222
|DELAWARE
|244
|17
|175
|GRADY
|241
|5
|155
|MCCLAIN
|241
|4
|206
|OSAGE
|218
|8
|176
|CREEK
|217
|8
|159
|CADDO
|208
|11
|180
|MUSKOGEE
|200
|14
|112
|BRYAN
|184
|1
|109
|CARTER
|182
|2
|127
|POTTAWATOMIE
|159
|4
|118
|OKMULGEE
|157
|0
|75
|OTTAWA
|157
|2
|102
|ADAIR
|137
|4
|121
|CHOCTAW
|126
|1
|112
|KAY
|126
|8
|99
|GARVIN
|123
|3
|92
|MAYES
|122
|5
|85
|CHEROKEE
|121
|1
|94
|GARFIELD
|108
|2
|80
|LOGAN
|98
|1
|58
|MCINTOSH
|87
|1
|60
|STEPHENS
|83
|1
|65
|CUSTER
|78
|0
|62
|PITTSBURG
|76
|3
|62
|PONTOTOC
|72
|2
|47
|SEMINOLE
|72
|3
|40
|PAWNEE
|71
|3
|58
|GREER
|68
|7
|57
|SEQUOYAH
|65
|3
|51
|LE FLORE
|61
|1
|36
|JACKSON
|57
|3
|40
|NOBLE
|53
|1
|40
|LINCOLN
|46
|2
|31
|LOVE
|46
|0
|42
|KINGFISHER
|46
|0
|30
|MARSHALL
|43
|0
|35
|NOWATA
|38
|1
|36
|ATOKA
|34
|0
|21
|BEAVER
|32
|0
|32
|CRAIG
|27
|0
|22
|TILLMAN
|26
|1
|24
|PUSHMATAHA
|25
|0
|15
|MURRAY
|25
|0
|23
|BLAINE
|22
|0
|17
|BECKHAM
|22
|0
|9
|LATIMER
|20
|1
|11
|OKFUSKEE
|19
|0
|14
|JEFFERSON
|17
|0
|10
|KIOWA
|17
|1
|11
|JOHNSTON
|17
|0
|12
|HASKELL
|16
|0
|11
|WOODWARD
|15
|0
|13
|MAJOR
|14
|1
|11
|HUGHES
|14
|0
|13
|COAL
|11
|0
|8
|COTTON
|11
|2
|6
|WOODS
|9
|0
|6
|WASHITA
|8
|0
|3
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|4
|GRANT
|3
|0
|2
|HARMON
|3
|0
|2
|ELLIS
|2
|0
|2
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 108 cases, 80 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 53 cases, 40 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 46 cases, 30 recovered; Blaine with 22 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 15 cases, 13 recovered; Major with 14 cases, 11 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with nine cases, six recovered; Grant with three cases, two recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 101 in Enid (25 active); 18 in Kingfisher (seven active); 13 each in Okarche (six active) and Woodward (two active); 12 in Hennessey (two active); 10 in Watonga (two active); nine in Alva (three active); six each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); four in Ringwood; three each in Lahoma (one active) and Longdale (one active); two each in Dover (one active), Garber (one active) and Meno (one active); and one each in Canton (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene, Pond Creek (one active) and Waukomis (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 55 cases with 45 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 45 cases with 30 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus
For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.