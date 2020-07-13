breaking editor's pick topical featured

13-year-old first child to die of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, as number of cases surpass 20,000

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.13.20

There have been 20,745 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 424 deaths in 48 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Monday, July 13, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma surpassed the 20,000 mark over the weekend and increased by another 510 on Monday, according to the Health Department, which also reported the first pediatric death in the state associated with the virus.

The death of a child in the 5-17 age group in Comanche County was reported Sunday, July 12, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which stated in an email Monday it "mourns with the family for their tragic loss of a child."

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma," said Lance Frye, Oklahoma interim health commissioner. "Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life."

The 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed at Fort Sill died Friday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, according to the public affairs office for Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, as reported Monday by the Duncan Banner, a CNHI newspaper.

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time,” said Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence.

Two more deaths, both in the 65 and older age group, were reported Monday, a man in Payne County and a woman in Tulsa County. Neither death was in the past 24 hours, according to the OSDH, which did not report exact dates the deaths did occur. 

Frye said it is critical for Oklahomans to partner with the Health Department in following the latest public health guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and "protect our most vulnerable populations."

"Wash your hands often, limit social engagements, and consider wearing a mask where physical distancing is challenging,” he said.

Garfield County now has a total of 108 cases, with four more reported Monday, three of those new cases in Enid to push the city's overall total past the 100 mark to 101, according to OSDH data. Twenty-six of those Enid cases were in the last seven days, based on OSDH data, with 28 remaining active.

So far in July, Garfield County has seen an increase of 40 cases, one more than the number of cases in the entire month of June, according to OSDH data. The number of cases for the county was at 68 on July 1 and was at 108 on Monday, according to the OSDH.

Also on Monday, Pond Creek in Grant County, recorded its first official case of COVID-19.

State numbers

Oklahoma now has recorded an overall 20,745 cases of the virus since it was first detected in early March, according to Monday's OSDH report, representing a 2.5% single day increase from 20,235 reported Sunday.

There are 4,506 active cases and 15,815 who have recovered, including 330 since Sunday's OSDH report.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 421 in the 0-4 age range, 1,479 in the 5-17 age range, 7,551 in the 18-35 age range, 4,592 in the 36-49 age range, 3,649 in the 50-64 age range and 3,053 in the 65 and older age range.

Of those testing positive, 10,581, or 51%, have been female, and 10,089 or 48,63%, have been male. Seventy-five are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 424 deaths in the state, 340, or 80.19%, have been 65 and older; 67 or 15.80%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.36%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 6, or 1.42%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .24%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 220 or 51.89%, than women, 204 or 48.11%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 48 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 76 in Tulsa County; 74 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 17 in Delaware County; 14 in Muskogee County; 11 each in Caddo and McCurtain counties; 9 in Comanche County; 8 each in Creek, Kay and Osage County; 7 each in Greer and Rogers counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per city 7.13.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, July 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 3936 66 2853
TULSA 3643 59 2761
GUYMON 838 6 821
EDMOND 793 10 585
BROKEN ARROW 754 15 530
NORMAN 695 23 553
JENKS 451 0 416
STILLWATER 411 1 364
LAWTON 402 8 333
BARTLESVILLE 368 37 309
OTHER*** 337 4 268
MOORE 316 9 259
BROKEN BOW 286 8 216
YUKON 274 1 190
CLAREMORE 202 6 129
IDABEL 201 2 149
OWASSO 181 1 132
GLENPOOL 161 0 139
ARDMORE 154 1 111
BIXBY 148 0 110
MUSKOGEE 147 11 81
CHICKASHA 140 4 77
BETHANY 124 1 82
GROVE 123 16 87
SKIATOOK 121 7 103
PURCELL 116 3 105
PONCA CITY 115 6 94
HUGO 109 1 97
SHAWNEE 108 4 82
DURANT 106 0 62
COWETA 106 13 86
ENID 101 2 76
SAND SPRINGS 98 2 80
MIAMI 97 2 67
SAPULPA 96 3 72
COLLINSVILLE 93 1 68
HOOKER 91 0 90
TAHLEQUAH 90 1 70
HINTON 90 0 88
MUSTANG 90 1 58
EL RENO 86 1 57
CHOCTAW 72 1 52
STILWELL 72 4 60
BLANCHARD 69 0 59
MANGUM 67 7 57
WAGONER 67 4 57
DUNCAN 59 0 47
MIDWEST CITY 58 2 38
GUTHRIE 56 0 35
OKMULGEE 56 0 37
PAULS VALLEY 55 1 44
ADA 55 0 39
JAY 52 0 36
MCALESTER 51 3 42
HENRYETTA 50 0 12
ALTUS 50 3 36
TUTTLE 49 1 38
CHECOTAH 47 1 30
WARR ACRES 46 0 34
NOBLE 46 1 36
WEATHERFORD 45 0 42
NEWCASTLE 45 1 30
BINGER 42 9 32
CLEVELAND 42 3 34
PRYOR CREEK 40 1 27
WESTVILLE 40 0 38
NICHOLS HILLS 38 0 32
CUSHING 37 1 25
PIEDMONT 37 0 28
SPENCER 37 1 23
ANADARKO 37 1 29
LINDSAY 37 1 23
WRIGHT CITY 36 0 31
EUFAULA 36 0 25
SEMINOLE 36 2 18
DEWEY 35 1 33
DEL CITY 34 0 22
VALLIANT 33 0 27
LEXINGTON 30 0 25
KELLYVILLE 30 2 27
HOMINY 30 0 25
MARIETTA 30 0 27
CLINTON 28 0 16
SPERRY 28 0 21
TEXHOMA 28 0 28
WEWOKA 28 0 18
COLCORD 27 0 22
HAWORTH 27 0 21
COMMERCE 27 0 9
CATOOSA 27 0 17
SALLISAW 26 0 21
CHOUTEAU 26 3 16
ATOKA 26 0 17
INOLA 24 0 19
LOCUST GROVE 24 0 20
VINITA 24 0 20
SALINA 23 1 12
HARRAH 23 0 20
FREDERICK 23 1 22
MOUNDS 23 1 15
RED ROCK 23 1 20
NOWATA 22 1 20
OCHELATA 22 1 21
MADILL 22 0 18
AFTON 21 0 17
KINGSTON 21 0 17
FORT GIBSON 21 2 10
MULDROW 21 1 17
JONES 20 0 14
ELK CITY 20 0 7
SULPHUR 20 0 18
CALERA 19 0 11
WASHINGTON 19 0 17
MCLOUD 19 0 14
HASKELL 19 0 13
PERKINS 19 0 15
PERRY 18 0 13
KINGFISHER 18 0 11
PAWNEE 18 0 16
OOLOGAH 18 0 14
MORRIS 18 0 4
TECUMSEH 17 0 11
TYRONE 17 0 15
MANNFORD 16 0 7
COLBERT 16 0 8
WATTS 15 0 15
CHELSEA 15 0 6
BEGGS 15 0 12
BRISTOW 15 0 10
ELGIN 14 0 12
PAWHUSKA 14 0 14
BARNSDALL 13 2 8
CHANDLER 13 1 10
GOODWELL 13 0 13
OKARCHE 13 0 7
WOODWARD 13 0 11
TALIHINA 12 1 3
ARCADIA 12 0 11
HULBERT 12 0 9
WILBURTON 12 1 8
HENNESSEY 12 0 10
WAYNE 12 0 11
GARVIN 12 0 7
RAMONA 12 0 10
COMANCHE 12 1 11
MARLOW 12 0 7
KIEFER 11 0 9
MEAD 11 1 4
OKEMAH 11 0 8
FAIRFAX 10 0 7
WATONGA 10 0 8
WYNNEWOOD 10 1 8
GLENCOE 10 0 4
MAYSVILLE 10 0 9
GORE 10 1 7
CADDO 9 0 6
SPIRO 9 0 3
CACHE 9 0 5
ALVA 9 0 6
APACHE 9 0 8
OPTIMA 9 0 9
LONE GROVE 9 0 5
BEAVER 8 0 8
COALGATE 8 0 6
MEEKER 8 0 4
PRAGUE 8 0 7
POTEAU 8 0 3
ANTLERS 8 0 5
HEAVENER 8 0 6
ALEX 8 0 8
BENNINGTON 8 0 7
FORT COBB 8 0 8
HOLDENVILLE 8 0 7
STROUD 7 0 4
CLAYTON 7 0 4
COPAN 7 0 7
LUTHER 7 0 5
PORTER 7 0 4
STIGLER 7 0 5
QUAPAW 7 0 4
HOBART 7 0 4
WYANDOTTE 7 0 6
GEARY 6 0 5
WAURIKA 6 0 2
BOKOSHE 6 0 5
FAIRVIEW 6 0 5
NORTH MIAMI 6 0 5
BLACKWELL 6 0 4
ROFF 6 0 1
LOOKEBA 6 1 3
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
AMBER 6 0 3
WILSON 6 0 5
CASHION 6 0 4
DAVIS 6 0 5
DELAWARE 6 0 6
POCOLA 6 0 2
WISTER 6 0 6
ELMORE CITY 6 0 4
FLETCHER 6 0 6
TONKAWA 6 0 4
JENNINGS 6 0 5
RYAN 6 0 3
RUSH SPRINGS 5 0 5
HEALDTON 5 0 2
KONAWA 5 1 3
CYRIL 5 0 3
CEMENT 5 0 0
STONEWALL 5 1 3
TEMPLE 5 2 3
WELEETKA 5 0 3
VIAN 5 1 4
PORUM 5 1 4
EARLSBORO 5 0 3
FORT TOWSON 5 0 5
BOKCHITO 5 0 5
RINGLING 5 0 5
WETUMKA 5 0 5
HARTSHORNE 5 0 5
QUINTON 5 0 4
TISHOMINGO 5 0 4
WARNER 5 0 5
NEWKIRK 5 1 3
YALE 5 0 4
WALTERS 5 0 2
ADAIR 5 0 5
PRUE 4 0 4
MINCO 4 0 4
OLUSTEE 4 0 2
TERLTON 4 0 2
TALALA 4 0 4
SPRINGER 4 1 1
PAOLI 4 0 2
BOSWELL 4 0 4
KANSAS 4 0 2
FORGAN 4 0 4
INDIAHOMA 4 0 3
CANADIAN 4 0 4
MCCURTAIN 4 0 3
HARDESTY 4 0 4
ACHILLE 4 0 3
SHADY POINT 4 0 4
ORLANDO 4 0 2
DEPEW 4 1 2
WEBBERS FALLS 4 0 2
RINGWOOD 4 0 4
LEHIGH 4 0 1
CARNEGIE 3 0 2
ROOSEVELT 3 0 2
CALUMET 3 0 3
AGRA 3 1 2
THOMAS 3 0 3
WANN 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
KINTA 3 0 3
MORRISON 3 0 3
RIPLEY 3 0 1
SASAKWA 3 0 1
LAHOMA 3 0 2
WELLSTON 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
STRATFORD 3 0 3
CRESCENT 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
DEWAR 3 0 1
KEOTA 3 0 1
ASHER 3 0 3
SAYRE 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
MULHALL 3 0 2
FAIRLAND 3 0 2
MANNSVILLE 3 0 1
LONGDALE 3 0 2
HOLLIS 3 0 2
SAVANNA 3 0 1
CANEY 3 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
MAUD 2 0 1
MILLERTON 2 0 2
MENO 2 0 1
KIOWA 2 0 2
SENTINEL 2 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 2 0 1
UNION CITY 2 0 1
ARAPAHO 2 0 1
BIG CABIN 2 1 0
CARNEY 2 0 0
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
FOSS 2 0 1
LANGSTON 2 0 2
SNYDER 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
BURNS FLAT 2 0 0
DOVER 2 0 1
BLAIR 2 0 2
SAWYER 2 0 2
KETCHUM 2 0 0
MARSHALL 2 0 2
THACKERVILLE 2 0 1
MARBLE CITY 2 0 2
ROLAND 2 0 1
CAMERON 2 0 2
GARBER 2 0 1
VERDEN 2 0 2
RAVIA 2 0 1
CROWDER 2 0 2
BERNICE 2 0 2
LEEDEY 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
BOLEY 1 0 1
POND CREEK 1 0 0
RED OAK 1 0 1
OKTAHA 1 0 0
LOCO 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
WAUKOMIS 1 0 0
PANAMA 1 0 0
OSAGE 1 0 0
TIPTON 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
WYNONA 1 0 1
BOYNTON 1 0 0
WELCH 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 0
VICI 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
FITZHUGH 1 0 0
MARLAND 1 0 1
SCHULTER 1 0 0
KAW CITY 1 1 0
HASTINGS 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 0
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 0
FRANCIS 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
KENEFIC 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
BRAGGS 1 0 1
CANTON 1 0 0
TRYON 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
GRANITE 1 0 0
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
ALBION 1 0 0

Oklahoma per county 7.13.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, July 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 5267 76 4048
OKLAHOMA 4986 74 3622
CLEVELAND 1348 40 1068
TEXAS 1006 6 986
MCCURTAIN 622 11 473
CANADIAN 519 3 351
COMANCHE 502 9 422
PAYNE 481 2 413
WASHINGTON 449 39 387
WAGONER 376 19 291
ROGERS 342 7 222
DELAWARE 244 17 175
GRADY 241 5 155
MCCLAIN 241 4 206
OSAGE 218 8 176
CREEK 217 8 159
CADDO 208 11 180
MUSKOGEE 200 14 112
BRYAN 184 1 109
CARTER 182 2 127
POTTAWATOMIE 159 4 118
OKMULGEE 157 0 75
OTTAWA 157 2 102
ADAIR 137 4 121
CHOCTAW 126 1 112
KAY 126 8 99
GARVIN 123 3 92
MAYES 122 5 85
CHEROKEE 121 1 94
GARFIELD 108 2 80
LOGAN 98 1 58
MCINTOSH 87 1 60
STEPHENS 83 1 65
CUSTER 78 0 62
PITTSBURG 76 3 62
PONTOTOC 72 2 47
SEMINOLE 72 3 40
PAWNEE 71 3 58
GREER 68 7 57
SEQUOYAH 65 3 51
LE FLORE 61 1 36
JACKSON 57 3 40
NOBLE 53 1 40
LINCOLN 46 2 31
LOVE 46 0 42
KINGFISHER 46 0 30
MARSHALL 43 0 35
NOWATA 38 1 36
ATOKA 34 0 21
BEAVER 32 0 32
CRAIG 27 0 22
TILLMAN 26 1 24
PUSHMATAHA 25 0 15
MURRAY 25 0 23
BLAINE 22 0 17
BECKHAM 22 0 9
LATIMER 20 1 11
OKFUSKEE 19 0 14
JEFFERSON 17 0 10
KIOWA 17 1 11
JOHNSTON 17 0 12
HASKELL 16 0 11
WOODWARD 15 0 13
MAJOR 14 1 11
HUGHES 14 0 13
COAL 11 0 8
COTTON 11 2 6
WOODS 9 0 6
WASHITA 8 0 3
DEWEY 4 0 4
GRANT 3 0 2
HARMON 3 0 2
ELLIS 2 0 2
ALFALFA 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 108 cases, 80 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 53 cases, 40 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 46 cases, 30 recovered; Blaine with 22 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 15 cases, 13 recovered; Major with 14 cases, 11 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with nine cases, six recovered; Grant with three cases, two recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 101 in Enid (25 active); 18 in Kingfisher (seven active); 13 each in Okarche (six active) and Woodward (two active); 12 in Hennessey (two active); 10 in Watonga (two active); nine in Alva (three active); six each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); four in Ringwood; three each in Lahoma (one active) and Longdale (one active); two each in Dover (one active), Garber (one active) and Meno (one active); and one each in Canton (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene, Pond Creek (one active) and Waukomis (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 55 cases with 45 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 45 cases with 30 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0