COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.10.20

There have been 7,480 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 74 counties (outlined in red) and 355 deaths in 46 counties (outlined in yellow), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported another triple-digit increase in its COVID-19 numbers Wednesday, with 117 additional cases and two more deaths reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health.

None of the new cases nor deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH data.

Wednesday's increase brings the total COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma to 7,480, a 1.6% increase over Tuesday's 7,363, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 959 were active, a number that has continued to rise since falling below 650 on May 30. There were 937 active cases reported Tuesday, according to OSDH data.

New deaths were a Cleveland County woman and Seminole County man, in the 65 and older age group, who died between June 4-8. 

State numbers

There have been 1,075 total hospitalizations, with 150 of those hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, and 63 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH. There have been 6,166, or 82.43%, who have recovered, 93 of those since Tuesday's OSDH report.

Of the 239,005 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 229,817, or just more than 96%, have been negative.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Wednesday were 111 in the 0-4 age range, 332 in the 5-17 age range, 2,054 in the 18-35 age range, 1,655 in the 36-49 age range, 1,574 in the 50-64 age range and 1,753 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.7, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,963 or 52.98%, have been female, and 3,505, or 46.86%, have been male. Twelve are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. 

Of the overall 355 deaths in the state, 286, or 80.56%, have been 65 and older; 56, or 15.78%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.25%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.41%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 180 or 50.7%, than women, 175 or 49.3%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.

The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 1,055, or 14.3%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to an OSDH executive report Tuesday evening, which also states there have been 191 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 61 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, Kay and Muskogee counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 6.10.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 10, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 1436 64 1227
TULSA 1308 61 973
TEXAS 955 6 913
CLEVELAND 529 40 459
WASHINGTON 343 37 283
COMANCHE 312 3 282
CADDO 173 10 146
WAGONER 161 17 132
CANADIAN 144 3 127
MCCURTAIN 117 1 52
GRADY 115 3 87
MCCLAIN 110 4 101
DELAWARE 104 16 84
OSAGE 103 8 89
CREEK 102 7 85
CHOCTAW 101 1 45
ADAIR 95 4 84
ROGERS 92 5 77
MUSKOGEE 67 7 36
POTTAWATOMIE 66 4 56
GREER 66 7 59
KAY 60 7 47
CARTER 55 1 43
PAYNE 55 1 45
BRYAN 46 1 26
PITTSBURG 44 3 38
STEPHENS 43 1 38
CHEROKEE 37 1 27
CUSTER 37 0 21
MAYES 37 4 27
PAWNEE 35 2 30
OTTAWA 35 2 33
GARFIELD 31 1 25
SEMINOLE 30 3 22
JACKSON 30 3 22
OKMULGEE 29 0 24
BEAVER 27 0 24
NOWATA 24 1 22
TILLMAN 23 1 22
LINCOLN 22 2 20
LOGAN 21 1 18
LOVE 20 0 16
PONTOTOC 20 2 12
GARVIN 20 1 14
SEQUOYAH 19 3 13
LE FLORE 16 1 13
CRAIG 16 0 15
MCINTOSH 14 1 11
MARSHALL 12 0 9
KINGFISHER 12 0 11
BLAINE 9 0 8
WOODWARD 8 0 4
NOBLE 7 0 7
BECKHAM 7 0 6
PUSHMATAHA 6 0 2
MAJOR 6 1 5
KIOWA 6 0 4
MURRAY 6 0 4
HASKELL 6 0 6
OKFUSKEE 6 0 6
ATOKA 5 0 2
COTTON 5 2 3
WOODS 5 0 3
COAL 5 0 1
LATIMER 5 1 4
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
JOHNSTON 3 0 3
HUGHES 3 0 1
GRANT 2 0 2
WASHITA 2 0 1
DEWEY 2 0 2
ALFALFA 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.10.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 10, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
City Cases Deaths Recovered
OKLAHOMA CITY 1143 58 971
TULSA 959 46 716
GUYMON 793 6 764
BARTLESVILLE 286 35 229
LAWTON 270 3 253
NORMAN 252 23 222
EDMOND 215 9 181
BROKEN ARROW 187 11 144
MOORE 136 9 116
OTHER*** 127 3 100
HUGO 91 1 38
HINTON 88 0 86
HOOKER 88 0 85
YUKON 83 1 71
PURCELL 78 3 72
GROVE 76 16 59
MANGUM 66 7 59
CHICKASHA 65 3 47
COWETA 65 12 50
CLAREMORE 64 6 53
SKIATOOK 59 7 51
PONCA CITY 58 5 48
JENKS 54 0 24
STILWELL 52 4 45
ARDMORE 47 1 35
MUSKOGEE 47 5 20
BROKEN BOW 46 0 18
OWASSO 45 1 33
SHAWNEE 43 4 34
WAGONER 43 4 38
SAPULPA 43 3 36
SAND SPRINGS 42 2 39
BINGER 40 9 30
MCALESTER 33 3 28
BIXBY 32 0 25
GLENPOOL 32 0 24
STILLWATER 32 0 23
DEWEY 32 1 30
WEATHERFORD 30 0 19
IDABEL 30 0 17
TAHLEQUAH 29 1 22
ENID 28 1 22
ALTUS 28 3 20
WESTVILLE 27 0 24
BETHANY 27 1 24
DUNCAN 27 0 25
TEXHOMA 27 0 23
DURANT 25 0 14
BLANCHARD 25 0 23
KELLYVILLE 25 2 22
NOBLE 25 1 21
ANADARKO 24 1 14
MIDWEST CITY 24 2 20
FREDERICK 23 1 22
CLEVELAND 22 2 19
COLLINSVILLE 22 0 21
MUSTANG 22 1 20
CUSHING 20 1 19
TUTTLE 19 0 17
MIAMI 19 2 17
CHOCTAW 19 1 17
GUTHRIE 18 0 16
VALLIANT 18 0 8
NICHOLS HILLS 17 0 16
EL RENO 16 1 13
TYRONE 16 0 13
WARR ACRES 15 0 15
HOMINY 15 0 10
PIEDMONT 15 0 15
VINITA 15 0 14
ADA 14 0 10
LEXINGTON 14 0 12
PRYOR CREEK 13 1 11
SPENCER 13 0 12
NOWATA 13 1 11
WEWOKA 13 0 9
GOODWELL 13 0 12
SEMINOLE 13 2 10
DEL CITY 12 0 9
PAWHUSKA 12 0 12
OKMULGEE 12 0 9
AFTON 12 0 12
WATTS 12 0 12
OCHELATA 11 1 10
MARIETTA 10 0 6
MCLOUD 10 0 8
BEGGS 9 0 9
FORT GIBSON 9 2 7
HARRAH 9 0 9
CHECOTAH 9 1 7
NEWCASTLE 9 1 6
JAY 9 0 8
COMANCHE 9 1 8
LOCUST GROVE 8 0 5
SPERRY 8 0 8
ALEX 8 0 4
BRISTOW 8 0 8
PAULS VALLEY 8 0 8
WRIGHT CITY 8 0 2
OPTIMA 8 0 7
CATOOSA 7 0 7
RAMONA 7 0 7
BEAVER 7 0 7
KINGSTON 7 0 5
WOODWARD 7 0 3
MOUNDS 7 0 5
SALLISAW 7 0 6
GORE 7 1 6
OOLOGAH 6 0 6
KINGFISHER 6 0 5
BENNINGTON 6 0 4
HASKELL 6 0 6
INOLA 6 0 5
CHOUTEAU 6 2 4
WISTER 6 0 6
ELGIN 6 0 5
ARCADIA 6 0 6
SULPHUR 6 0 4
COPAN 6 0 6
TECUMSEH 6 0 5
MARLOW 6 0 4
FORT COBB 6 0 4
MEAD 5 1 2
PAWNEE 5 0 5
HAWORTH 5 0 1
TEMPLE 5 2 3
MADILL 5 0 4
GRACEMONT 5 0 3
JONES 5 0 5
BARNSDALL 5 2 3
WASHINGTON 5 0 4
JENNINGS 5 0 4
ADAIR 5 0 5
ALVA 5 0 3
ELK CITY 5 0 5
WAYNE 5 0 5
CACHE 5 0 4
MANNFORD 5 0 5
WILBURTON 5 1 4
ANTLERS 4 0 1
DELAWARE 4 0 4
HENRYETTA 4 0 3
FORT TOWSON 4 0 3
LINDSAY 4 0 3
CHANDLER 4 1 3
STROUD 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
OKARCHE 4 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
COLCORD 4 0 4
WATONGA 4 0 4
CLINTON 4 0 2
EUFAULA 4 0 3
KIEFER 4 0 2
HARDESTY 4 0 3
STIGLER 4 0 4
COALGATE 4 0 1
ATOKA 4 0 1
POTEAU 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 1
FAIRVIEW 3 0 3
TISHOMINGO 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 2
COLBERT 3 0 2
LUTHER 3 0 3
HULBERT 3 0 1
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 1
TALIHINA 3 1 2
WILSON 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
APACHE 3 0 3
COMMERCE 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 3
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
LOOKEBA 3 0 3
ASHER 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
VIAN 3 1 1
SALINA 3 0 0
MULDROW 3 1 1
WANETTE 3 0 3
SAYRE 3 0 1
HENNESSEY 3 0 3
PRAGUE 3 0 3
KONAWA 3 1 2
MAYSVILLE 3 0 2
DEPEW 3 1 2
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
GEARY 3 0 3
PERRY 3 0 3
HARTSHORNE 3 0 2
WELLSTON 3 0 3
ACHILLE 2 0 2
CADDO 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 0
CHELSEA 2 0 2
MEEKER 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
BOSWELL 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
VERDEN 2 0 1
HOLDENVILLE 2 0 1
HOBART 2 0 2
RED ROCK 2 0 2
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
CROWDER 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
BLACKWELL 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
OKEMAH 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
PRUE 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
WANN 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 1
QUINTON 2 0 2
CALERA 2 0 0
RINGLING 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
GARVIN 1 0 1
WEBBERS FALLS 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 0
PERKINS 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
OAKS 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 0
SPIRO 1 0 0
PORUM 1 0 0
KIOWA 1 0 1
OKTAHA 1 0 0
SAVANNA 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 0
MEDFORD 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
SOPER 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 0
KINTA 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
CARNEGIE 1 0 0
AGRA 1 1 0
TRYON 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
SASAKWA 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
TALALA 1 0 1
HEAVENER 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 0
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
NEWKIRK 1 1 0
ELMORE CITY 1 0 0
DOVER 1 0 1
LENAPAH 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 1
CRESCENT 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 0
SHADY POINT 1 0 1
CLAYTON 1 0 0
HASTINGS 1 0 1
TONKAWA 1 0 0
OKEENE 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
RINGWOOD 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
HEALDTON 1 0 1
LONGDALE 1 0 0
MINCO 1 0 1

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 31 cases, 25 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with nine cases, eight recovered; Woodward County with eight cases, four recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, three recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 28 in Enid (six active); seven in Woodward (four active); six in Kingfisher (one active); five in in Alva (two active); four each in Okarche and Watonga; three each in Fairview, Geary and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

