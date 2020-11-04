covid daily 11.4.20
ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 1,246 new cases and 17 more deaths reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.

The 1% increase in cases took the cumulative number to 127,772, with 15,927 of those active, a single-day increase of 10, and 110,453, or 86.4%, recovered, including 1,219 since Tuesday. There have been 1,392 COVID-19-related deaths overall in the state, according to OSDH.

Thirteen of the deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group: Two women and a man from Oklahoma County, two Cleveland County men, men from Beckham, Delaware, Grady and Mayes counties and women from Bryan, Creek, LeFlore and Pottawatomie counties. Three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: men from Bryan, McClain and Tulsa counties. One death was a Oklahoma County man in the 18-36 age group, according to OSDH.

Oklahoman deaths from COVID-19 or complications, at 1.2% Wednesday, continued to outpace the national one-day rate of .5%, according to OSDH. As of Wednesday morning, there were 9.38 million cases in the United States, with 5.44 million active and 3.71 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 232,620 Americans as of Wednesday morning's OSDH report.

Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March rose by 115 to 9,104, based on OSDH data Wednesday. Of those, 1,026 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, with 349 in intensive care as of Tuesday evening, according to the OSDH Executive Report.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 8%, according to the OSDH. Medical/surgical beds were at 15% availability statewide with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 58 hospitalizations.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had 15 patients confirmed positive and reported one new death Wednesday. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 patients positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning.

Garfield County saw a gain of 16 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,599, with 298 of those active, a single-day decrease of three, and 2,272 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 16 cases for a total of 2,375, with 263 active and 2,083 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were 15 in Noble, four in Kingfisher, three in Major, two each in Blaine, Woods and Woodward and one each in Alfalfa and Grant. Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include four in Lahoma, three each in Alva and Woodward, two each in Canton, Garber and Ringwood and one each in Cherokee, Drummond, Fairview, Kingfisher, Okarche, Orlando, Pond Creek, and Watonga. There were reductions of one case each in Fort Supply and Waynoka.

State numbers

OSDH reported 1,671,901 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,529,345, or 91.5% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.2% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 66,607 Oklahoma women and 61,107 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Wednesday morning. There were 58 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 405 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 34.4% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 266 in the 36-49 age group, 238 in the 50-64 age group, 184 in the 65 and older age group, 137 in the 5-17 age group and 15 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 2,350 in the 0-4 age group, 12,238 in the 5-17 age group, 43,920 in the 18-35 age group, 27,397 in the 36-49 age group, 23,589 in the 50-64 age group and 18,267 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,392 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,122 have been 65 and older and 212 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 795, than women, 597, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 239 in Oklahoma County; 219 in Tulsa County; 108 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 42 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 40 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 30 in Delaware County; 29 in Garfield County; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore county; 24 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 each in Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 20 in Comanche County; 18 in Grady County; 17 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 16 each in Bryan, Kay and McClain counties; 15 in Osage County; 14 each in Jackson, Okmulgee, Payne and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Beckham County; 12 in Adair County; 11 in McIntosh County; 10 each in Carter and Texas counties; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,599 cases, 2,272 recovered, 298 active and 29 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 2Oct. 27Oct. 25Oct. 24Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,319 cases, 1,219 recovered, 94 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.

• Kingfisher with 608 cases, 535 recovered, 68 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 231 cases, 197 recovered, 33 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 228 cases, 167 recovered, 58 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Major with 215 cases, 172 recovered, 41 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Woods with 196 cases, 173 recovered and 23 active;

• Alfalfa with 140 cases, 120 recovered and 20 active;

• Grant with 121 cases, 90 recovered, 29 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,375 in Enid (263 active); 894 Fort Supply (five active); 339 in Woodward (76 active); 262 in Kingfisher (43 active); 197 in Hennessey (10 active); 169 in Alva (20 active); 124 in Fairview (24 active); 85 in Watonga (14 active); 73 in Okarche (11 active); 62 in Helena (one active); 49 in Mooreland (eight active); 46 in Garber (10 active); 44 in Waukomis (five active); 43 in Pond Creek (10 active); 42 in Lahoma (five active); 41 in Cashion (four active); 37 each in Cherokee (eight active) and Dover (two active); 36 in Canton (seven active); 33 in Okeene (one active); 30 in Medford (two active); 29 in Ringwood (six active); 23 in Seiling (one active); 19 in Wakita (11 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Cleo Springs (four active), Covington (five active) and Fairmont; 16 in Ames (three active); 14 in Longdale (two active); 13 each in Burlington (three active), Kremlin (two active), Meno (three active), Nash (four active) and Waynoka (two active); 11 each in Lamont (two active) and Mulhall (five active); nine in Orlando (one active); eight in Jet; seven each in Drummond (one active), Hunter (one active) and Sharon (two active); six each in Aline (five active), Carmen (one active) and Marshall (one active); five each in Freedom, Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,214 cases, with 1,068 recovered and 19 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,141 cases, with 996 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were four cases with three recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 11.4.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 25473 239 22032 2020-11-04
TULSA 23351 219 20679 2020-11-04
CLEVELAND 8871 108 7818 2020-11-04
CANADIAN 4334 24 3689 2020-11-04
PAYNE 2997 14 2738 2020-11-04
COMANCHE 2723 20 2287 2020-11-04
ROGERS 2692 55 2275 2020-11-04
GARFIELD 2599 29 2272 2020-11-04
MUSKOGEE 2536 28 2137 2020-11-04
POTTAWATOMIE 2406 17 2055 2020-11-04
WAGONER 2030 31 1828 2020-11-04
TEXAS 1892 10 1755 2020-11-04
LE FLORE 1803 25 1596 2020-11-04
BRYAN 1773 16 1433 2020-11-04
MCCURTAIN 1729 41 1502 2020-11-04
GRADY 1721 18 1548 2020-11-04
CREEK 1706 40 1485 2020-11-04
CHEROKEE 1469 8 1267 2020-11-04
MCCLAIN 1466 16 1223 2020-11-04
OSAGE 1455 15 1343 2020-11-04
WASHINGTON 1422 42 1249 2020-11-04
OKMULGEE 1355 14 1112 2020-11-04
DELAWARE 1354 30 1133 2020-11-04
SEQUOYAH 1341 14 1158 2020-11-04
PITTSBURG 1335 21 1185 2020-11-04
OTTAWA 1321 21 1184 2020-11-04
WOODWARD 1319 6 1219 2020-11-04
JACKSON 1223 14 1069 2020-11-04
CADDO 1215 26 1079 2020-11-04
CUSTER 1147 7 1047 2020-11-04
MAYES 1044 17 884 2020-11-04
BECKHAM 982 13 840 2020-11-04
CARTER 970 10 783 2020-11-04
PONTOTOC 970 5 729 2020-11-04
KAY 964 16 824 2020-11-04
LOGAN 928 2 804 2020-11-04
SEMINOLE 891 7 723 2020-11-04
ADAIR 889 12 676 2020-11-04
LINCOLN 872 22 739 2020-11-04
STEPHENS 864 9 662 2020-11-04
GARVIN 818 8 623 2020-11-04
CRAIG 667 2 598 2020-11-04
OKFUSKEE 616 8 316 2020-11-04
KINGFISHER 608 5 535 2020-11-04
MCINTOSH 551 11 462 2020-11-04
CHOCTAW 497 2 420 2020-11-04
ATOKA 484 1 427 2020-11-04
HUGHES 439 7 368 2020-11-04
HASKELL 431 5 356 2020-11-04
PAWNEE 356 5 317 2020-11-04
MURRAY 347 3 279 2020-11-04
MARSHALL 326 2 258 2020-11-04
JOHNSTON 325 4 270 2020-11-04
PUSHMATAHA 312 6 257 2020-11-04
LOVE 302 1 262 2020-11-04
NOWATA 283 4 238 2020-11-04
LATIMER 236 3 188 2020-11-04
BLAINE 231 1 197 2020-11-04
NOBLE 228 3 167 2020-11-04
MAJOR 215 2 172 2020-11-04
WASHITA 201 0 167 2020-11-04
KIOWA 198 3 165 2020-11-04
WOODS 196 0 173 2020-11-04
TILLMAN 168 4 139 2020-11-04
GREER 163 8 137 2020-11-04
ALFALFA 140 0 120 2020-11-04
COAL 125 0 90 2020-11-04
GRANT 121 2 90 2020-11-04
COTTON 116 3 93 2020-11-04
BEAVER 105 1 82 2020-11-04
DEWEY 95 1 86 2020-11-04
ROGER MILLS 94 4 78 2020-11-04
JEFFERSON 93 0 72 2020-11-04
HARPER 81 2 68 2020-11-04
HARMON 79 0 60 2020-11-04
CIMARRON 43 0 39 2020-11-04
ELLIS 31 0 20 2020-11-04
19 0 3 2020-11-04

Oklahoma per city 11.4.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 19891 202 17449 2020-11-04
TULSA 15254 151 13701 2020-11-04
NORMAN 4594 59 4094 2020-11-04
BROKEN ARROW 4479 45 3913 2020-11-04
EDMOND 4476 28 3755 2020-11-04
OTHER*** 2848 20 2422 2020-11-04
STILLWATER 2418 8 2239 2020-11-04
ENID 2375 29 2083 2020-11-04
YUKON 2124 9 1827 2020-11-04
LAWTON 1771 16 1466 2020-11-04
MOORE 1615 17 1380 2020-11-04
CLAREMORE 1579 49 1291 2020-11-04
GUYMON 1488 10 1384 2020-11-04
SHAWNEE 1454 15 1218 2020-11-04
OWASSO 1319 4 1128 2020-11-04
MUSKOGEE 1207 21 957 2020-11-04
BARTLESVILLE 1158 38 1016 2020-11-04
TAHLEQUAH 1083 4 938 2020-11-04
ALTUS 1065 14 941 2020-11-04
DURANT 1056 9 874 2020-11-04
JENKS 1013 9 933 2020-11-04
MCALESTER 1005 19 904 2020-11-04
BIXBY 987 5 849 2020-11-04
EL RENO 962 8 760 2020-11-04
FORT SUPPLY 894 2 887 2020-11-04
CHICKASHA 822 11 765 2020-11-04
ADA 802 3 600 2020-11-04
MIAMI 791 13 724 2020-11-04
SAPULPA 783 15 670 2020-11-04
ARDMORE 782 8 629 2020-11-04
TAFT 768 2 735 2020-11-04
SAND SPRINGS 717 7 627 2020-11-04
MUSTANG 709 4 623 2020-11-04
PONCA CITY 704 13 627 2020-11-04
BROKEN BOW 675 25 585 2020-11-04
CHOCTAW 610 5 526 2020-11-04
BETHANY 598 6 511 2020-11-04
STILWELL 587 10 434 2020-11-04
LEXINGTON 582 6 473 2020-11-04
BLANCHARD 581 3 504 2020-11-04
DUNCAN 581 4 444 2020-11-04
CLINTON 565 1 512 2020-11-04
VINITA 559 2 511 2020-11-04
IDABEL 544 9 479 2020-11-04
GLENPOOL 540 5 477 2020-11-04
SALLISAW 532 4 466 2020-11-04
ELK CITY 527 7 444 2020-11-04
OKMULGEE 522 7 433 2020-11-04
GUTHRIE 518 0 449 2020-11-04
HOMINY 510 2 495 2020-11-04
GROVE 503 19 433 2020-11-04
COLLINSVILLE 500 3 435 2020-11-04
POTEAU 497 6 448 2020-11-04
SEMINOLE 486 4 394 2020-11-04
WEATHERFORD 473 5 439 2020-11-04
SKIATOOK 463 8 409 2020-11-04
COWETA 457 15 386 2020-11-04
ANADARKO 452 9 407 2020-11-04
MCLOUD 431 1 396 2020-11-04
PURCELL 416 7 343 2020-11-04
SAYRE 414 6 365 2020-11-04
HENRYETTA 412 7 327 2020-11-04
NEWCASTLE 412 4 346 2020-11-04
ATOKA 400 0 352 2020-11-04
TUTTLE 378 5 309 2020-11-04
WAGONER 347 6 296 2020-11-04
TECUMSEH 339 1 282 2020-11-04
WOODWARD 339 3 260 2020-11-04
PRYOR CREEK 337 9 299 2020-11-04
HUGO 334 2 280 2020-11-04
JAY 330 2 278 2020-11-04
NOBLE 320 5 269 2020-11-04
CUSHING 320 3 276 2020-11-04
MULDROW 314 3 268 2020-11-04
PAULS VALLEY 312 2 225 2020-11-04
HOLDENVILLE 298 4 255 2020-11-04
BOLEY 294 4 81 2020-11-04
PIEDMONT 291 3 260 2020-11-04
HEAVENER 290 7 253 2020-11-04
SPIRO 264 1 233 2020-11-04
CHECOTAH 264 5 230 2020-11-04
STIGLER 262 4 206 2020-11-04
KINGFISHER 262 1 218 2020-11-04
HARRAH 256 2 234 2020-11-04
BRISTOW 251 9 220 2020-11-04
WEWOKA 249 1 211 2020-11-04
EUFAULA 247 6 206 2020-11-04
MIDWEST CITY 242 8 196 2020-11-04
SULPHUR 229 3 182 2020-11-04
HINTON 228 0 200 2020-11-04
LOCUST GROVE 220 0 192 2020-11-04
CALERA 218 1 177 2020-11-04
WARR ACRES 217 0 196 2020-11-04
FORT GIBSON 217 4 174 2020-11-04
MADILL 209 1 166 2020-11-04
MARIETTA 199 0 173 2020-11-04
VIAN 198 3 167 2020-11-04
HENNESSEY 197 2 185 2020-11-04
CATOOSA 197 2 158 2020-11-04
CHANDLER 187 10 166 2020-11-04
CHELSEA 186 3 162 2020-11-04
SPENCER 180 2 162 2020-11-04
OKEMAH 179 3 125 2020-11-04
ANTLERS 179 6 140 2020-11-04
SALINA 177 1 137 2020-11-04
AFTON 176 2 156 2020-11-04
NOWATA 172 3 152 2020-11-04
PRAGUE 170 0 129 2020-11-04
ALVA 169 0 149 2020-11-04
LINDSAY 168 2 133 2020-11-04
TISHOMINGO 166 3 146 2020-11-04
DEL CITY 165 0 138 2020-11-04
CLEVELAND 165 3 148 2020-11-04
SPERRY 164 2 141 2020-11-04
MEEKER 162 10 139 2020-11-04
MOUNDS 159 3 140 2020-11-04
WESTVILLE 156 2 120 2020-11-04
INOLA 156 3 143 2020-11-04
ROLAND 155 1 141 2020-11-04
MANNFORD 149 4 130 2020-11-04
DEWEY 145 1 131 2020-11-04
VALLIANT 143 3 118 2020-11-04
HOOKER 143 0 132 2020-11-04
NICHOLS HILLS 142 0 118 2020-11-04
MARLOW 141 1 98 2020-11-04
JONES 140 2 118 2020-11-04
MORRIS 139 0 118 2020-11-04
POCOLA 138 3 125 2020-11-04
OOLOGAH 137 0 118 2020-11-04
PERKINS 137 2 117 2020-11-04
TALIHINA 135 6 110 2020-11-04
WISTER 133 1 116 2020-11-04
WASHINGTON 133 0 117 2020-11-04
CHOUTEAU 132 6 110 2020-11-04
BEGGS 130 0 104 2020-11-04
MANGUM 130 8 109 2020-11-04
PAWHUSKA 128 1 116 2020-11-04
HASKELL 126 1 110 2020-11-04
FREDERICK 126 4 109 2020-11-04
FAIRVIEW 124 0 100 2020-11-04
KANSAS 119 4 86 2020-11-04
COMMERCE 118 2 109 2020-11-04
ELGIN 118 1 88 2020-11-04
STROUD 117 0 99 2020-11-04
PAWNEE 117 1 102 2020-11-04
CACHE 115 0 88 2020-11-04
WYNNEWOOD 115 1 80 2020-11-04
HULBERT 114 2 100 2020-11-04
WYANDOTTE 114 1 99 2020-11-04
HOWE 113 0 110 2020-11-04
KINGSTON 112 1 87 2020-11-04
WILBURTON 112 1 90 2020-11-04
COLCORD 111 1 93 2020-11-04
COMANCHE 110 3 98 2020-11-04
WRIGHT CITY 103 0 89 2020-11-04
GORE 102 3 86 2020-11-04
DAVIS 101 0 84 2020-11-04
LUTHER 101 2 75 2020-11-04
BLACKWELL 100 1 70 2020-11-04
FAIRLAND 100 1 83 2020-11-04
APACHE 99 2 85 2020-11-04
COLBERT 99 4 79 2020-11-04
STRATFORD 98 0 76 2020-11-04
HOBART 98 2 84 2020-11-04
CADDO 95 0 74 2020-11-04
KONAWA 92 1 59 2020-11-04
HAWORTH 92 2 81 2020-11-04
CARNEGIE 91 2 82 2020-11-04
COALGATE 90 0 65 2020-11-04
PERRY 90 1 67 2020-11-04
BARNSDALL 88 2 79 2020-11-04
WALTERS 88 1 74 2020-11-04
KELLYVILLE 86 2 75 2020-11-04
TEXHOMA 86 0 86 2020-11-04
WATONGA 85 0 71 2020-11-04
BOKCHITO 85 1 57 2020-11-04
GOODWELL 84 0 76 2020-11-04
MEAD 83 1 71 2020-11-04
KEOTA 83 0 74 2020-11-04
KIEFER 81 0 67 2020-11-04
PADEN 81 0 63 2020-11-04
NEWKIRK 81 1 66 2020-11-04
FORT COBB 80 0 75 2020-11-04
BINGER 79 9 62 2020-11-04
HARTSHORNE 79 0 67 2020-11-04
CAMERON 78 0 68 2020-11-04
QUAPAW 78 2 65 2020-11-04
LONE GROVE 75 1 66 2020-11-04
OKARCHE 73 2 60 2020-11-04
HOLLIS 73 0 57 2020-11-04
WETUMKA 72 1 59 2020-11-04
WELLSTON 71 0 63 2020-11-04
WARNER 70 0 53 2020-11-04
DRUMRIGHT 70 1 65 2020-11-04
HYDRO 69 1 56 2020-11-04
MINCO 69 0 62 2020-11-04
MAYSVILLE 68 3 55 2020-11-04
TONKAWA 68 0 54 2020-11-04
TALALA 67 0 60 2020-11-04
BLAIR 67 0 57 2020-11-04
ELMORE CITY 66 0 61 2020-11-04
CRESCENT 66 1 58 2020-11-04
WATTS 66 0 56 2020-11-04
RED ROCK 65 1 49 2020-11-04
ARCADIA 64 0 52 2020-11-04
PORTER 64 1 55 2020-11-04
BOKOSHE 63 0 60 2020-11-04
HELENA 62 0 61 2020-11-04
WAYNE 62 1 50 2020-11-04
ALEX 62 0 54 2020-11-04
FLETCHER 61 1 52 2020-11-04
CEMENT 59 0 57 2020-11-04
WILSON 58 0 48 2020-11-04
EARLSBORO 56 0 52 2020-11-04
YALE 56 2 51 2020-11-04
PORUM 56 1 46 2020-11-04
ADAIR 56 0 42 2020-11-04
FORT TOWSON 55 0 50 2020-11-04
BOSWELL 54 0 45 2020-11-04
QUINTON 52 0 43 2020-11-04
STONEWALL 51 1 40 2020-11-04
NEW CORDELL 50 0 44 2020-11-04
WEBBERS FALLS 49 0 36 2020-11-04
MOORELAND 49 1 40 2020-11-04
BIG CABIN 48 2 40 2020-11-04
BENNINGTON 47 0 26 2020-11-04
WELCH 47 0 37 2020-11-04
GARBER 46 0 36 2020-11-04
NINNEKAH 46 1 41 2020-11-04
BEAVER 45 0 36 2020-11-04
WAUKOMIS 44 0 39 2020-11-04
GEARY 44 0 38 2020-11-04
WELEETKA 44 1 29 2020-11-04
PAOLI 44 1 29 2020-11-04
OCHELATA 43 1 37 2020-11-04
POND CREEK 43 0 33 2020-11-04
ALLEN 43 2 33 2020-11-04
LAHOMA 42 0 37 2020-11-04
THOMAS 42 0 37 2020-11-04
SHADY POINT 41 0 35 2020-11-04
TYRONE 41 0 33 2020-11-04
RED OAK 41 0 32 2020-11-04
CALUMET 41 0 30 2020-11-04
BLUEJACKET 41 1 34 2020-11-04
CASHION 41 0 37 2020-11-04
RUSH SPRINGS 40 0 34 2020-11-04
DEWAR 40 0 34 2020-11-04
ROFF 40 0 25 2020-11-04
CHEYENNE 40 1 34 2020-11-04
OKTAHA 40 0 28 2020-11-04
RAMONA 39 2 35 2020-11-04
CYRIL 39 1 36 2020-11-04
DAVENPORT 39 0 33 2020-11-04
FAIRFAX 39 0 33 2020-11-04
GERONIMO 38 0 34 2020-11-04
RINGLING 38 0 31 2020-11-04
MORRISON 38 0 23 2020-11-04
BURNS FLAT 38 0 30 2020-11-04
MCCURTAIN 38 1 33 2020-11-04
INDIAHOMA 37 1 31 2020-11-04
DOVER 37 0 35 2020-11-04
CHEROKEE 37 0 29 2020-11-04
ARKOMA 37 0 31 2020-11-04
SASAKWA 37 0 34 2020-11-04
SPAVINAW 37 0 28 2020-11-04
BUFFALO 37 2 32 2020-11-04
CANTON 36 1 28 2020-11-04
MAUD 36 0 31 2020-11-04
DELAWARE 36 1 30 2020-11-04
PANAMA 36 1 27 2020-11-04
COPAN 36 0 29 2020-11-04
KREBS 36 1 31 2020-11-04
HAMMON 36 1 34 2020-11-04
LAVERNE 35 0 29 2020-11-04
KIOWA 35 1 28 2020-11-04
GARVIN 34 0 29 2020-11-04
OKEENE 33 0 32 2020-11-04
GRACEMONT 33 1 27 2020-11-04
GLENCOE 33 0 29 2020-11-04
OLUSTEE 32 0 25 2020-11-04
BOISE CITY 32 0 31 2020-11-04
JENNINGS 32 1 30 2020-11-04
WAURIKA 32 0 25 2020-11-04
ASHER 32 0 27 2020-11-04
CANUTE 31 0 23 2020-11-04
ARAPAHO 31 0 26 2020-11-04
AMBER 31 0 26 2020-11-04
SOPER 31 0 27 2020-11-04
VERDEN 31 0 30 2020-11-04
GRANITE 30 0 24 2020-11-04
CLAYTON 30 0 26 2020-11-04
MEDFORD 30 0 28 2020-11-04
THACKERVILLE 30 0 21 2020-11-04
MILBURN 30 1 25 2020-11-04
WANETTE 30 0 26 2020-11-04
LEEDEY 30 1 28 2020-11-04
SNYDER 30 0 20 2020-11-04
COUNCIL HILL 29 0 17 2020-11-04
RINGWOOD 29 0 23 2020-11-04
GANS 29 0 24 2020-11-04
DEPEW 28 1 25 2020-11-04
CARNEY 28 0 27 2020-11-04
UNION CITY 27 0 24 2020-11-04
OILTON 27 1 22 2020-11-04
LOOKEBA 27 2 22 2020-11-04
RIPLEY 26 0 19 2020-11-04
RATTAN 25 0 22 2020-11-04
MANNSVILLE 24 0 18 2020-11-04
CANEY 24 0 20 2020-11-04
TIPTON 24 0 16 2020-11-04
VELMA 24 1 18 2020-11-04
OAKS 23 1 17 2020-11-04
TERLTON 23 0 22 2020-11-04
SEILING 23 0 22 2020-11-04
ACHILLE 22 0 20 2020-11-04
HAILEYVILLE 22 0 20 2020-11-04
KINTA 22 0 20 2020-11-04
ERICK 22 0 18 2020-11-04
RAVIA 22 0 18 2020-11-04
MOUNTAIN VIEW 22 1 17 2020-11-04
LANGLEY 22 0 21 2020-11-04
WHITEFIELD 21 0 17 2020-11-04
BRAGGS 21 0 16 2020-11-04
HANNA 20 0 18 2020-11-04
SCHULTER 20 0 14 2020-11-04
CORN 20 0 17 2020-11-04
KAW CITY 20 1 18 2020-11-04
POCASSET 20 0 20 2020-11-04
AGRA 20 1 16 2020-11-04
MARBLE CITY 20 0 14 2020-11-04
HEALDTON 19 0 13 2020-11-04
PITTSBURG 19 0 15 2020-11-04
SENTINEL 19 0 17 2020-11-04
MILL CREEK 19 0 15 2020-11-04
CANADIAN 19 0 15 2020-11-04
SPRINGER 19 1 18 2020-11-04
WAKITA 19 1 7 2020-11-04
SAVANNA 19 0 17 2020-11-04
COYLE 18 0 9 2020-11-04
LEHIGH 18 0 15 2020-11-04
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-11-04
LENAPAH 17 0 17 2020-11-04
STUART 17 0 17 2020-11-04
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-11-04
CLEO SPRINGS 17 0 13 2020-11-04
TEMPLE 17 2 12 2020-11-04
WANN 17 0 10 2020-11-04
COVINGTON 17 0 12 2020-11-04
BILLINGS 17 1 12 2020-11-04
KENEFIC 16 0 14 2020-11-04
AMES 16 0 13 2020-11-04
KETCHUM 16 0 15 2020-11-04
LANGSTON 16 0 15 2020-11-04
RYAN 15 0 12 2020-11-04
FOSS 15 0 12 2020-11-04
STERLING 15 0 13 2020-11-04
GRANDFIELD 15 0 11 2020-11-04
VICI 15 0 15 2020-11-04
CALVIN 14 1 10 2020-11-04
BYARS 14 0 11 2020-11-04
LONE WOLF 14 0 13 2020-11-04
LONGDALE 14 0 12 2020-11-04
CASTLE 14 0 14 2020-11-04
TRYON 14 0 13 2020-11-04
HARDESTY 14 0 12 2020-11-04
MENO 13 0 10 2020-11-04
PRUE 13 0 12 2020-11-04
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-04
WAYNOKA 13 0 11 2020-11-04
NASH 13 0 9 2020-11-04
BURLINGTON 13 0 10 2020-11-04
KREMLIN 13 0 11 2020-11-04
CROWDER 13 0 12 2020-11-04
ELDORADO 13 0 8 2020-11-04
SPARKS 12 0 10 2020-11-04
REYDON 12 0 8 2020-11-04
SHATTUCK 12 0 7 2020-11-04
FARGO 12 0 9 2020-11-04
SAWYER 12 0 9 2020-11-04
ROOSEVELT 12 0 11 2020-11-04
BOYNTON 12 0 10 2020-11-04
DUSTIN 12 0 9 2020-11-04
BERNICE 11 0 9 2020-11-04
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-04
BURBANK 11 0 10 2020-11-04
LAMONT 11 0 9 2020-11-04
DILL CITY 11 0 11 2020-11-04
MULHALL 11 0 6 2020-11-04
BUTLER 11 0 10 2020-11-04
STRINGTOWN 10 1 9 2020-11-04
SHIDLER 10 0 9 2020-11-04
DISNEY 10 0 10 2020-11-04
DIBBLE 10 0 9 2020-11-04
AVANT 10 0 10 2020-11-04
FOSTER 10 0 8 2020-11-04
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-11-04
ROCKY 10 0 10 2020-11-04
TALOGA 9 0 5 2020-11-04
CARTER 9 0 7 2020-11-04
RATLIFF CITY 9 0 7 2020-11-04
MARTHA 9 0 7 2020-11-04
GOTEBO 9 0 9 2020-11-04
ORLANDO 9 0 8 2020-11-04
GOLDSBY 9 0 6 2020-11-04
RANDLETT 9 0 7 2020-11-04
CUSTER CITY 9 0 9 2020-11-04
GOULD 8 0 4 2020-11-04
INDIANOLA 8 0 6 2020-11-04
TUPELO 8 0 6 2020-11-04
WAPANUCKA 8 0 7 2020-11-04
CHATTANOOGA 8 0 5 2020-11-04
RALSTON 8 0 7 2020-11-04
JET 8 0 8 2020-11-04
LAMAR 7 0 7 2020-11-04
ALDERSON 7 0 7 2020-11-04
BESSIE 7 0 4 2020-11-04
WYNONA 7 0 6 2020-11-04
DRUMMOND 7 0 6 2020-11-04
SHARON 7 0 5 2020-11-04
GAGE 7 0 5 2020-11-04
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-04
HUNTER 7 0 6 2020-11-04
FRANCIS 7 0 3 2020-11-04
FITZHUGH 7 0 7 2020-11-04
KEYES 7 0 3 2020-11-04
FORGAN 7 0 6 2020-11-04
ALINE 6 0 1 2020-11-04
LOCO 6 0 5 2020-11-04
CARMEN 6 0 5 2020-11-04
TERRAL 6 0 2 2020-11-04
FAXON 6 0 4 2020-11-04
MARSHALL 6 0 5 2020-11-04
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 6 0 5 2020-11-04
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-11-04
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-11-04
HILLSDALE 5 0 4 2020-11-04
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-11-04
MARLAND 5 0 4 2020-11-04
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-11-04
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-04
HASTINGS 4 0 3 2020-11-04
GOLTRY 4 0 4 2020-11-04
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-11-04
PEORIA 4 0 4 2020-11-04
ARNETT 4 0 2 2020-11-04
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-04
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-04
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-04
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-04
FANSHAWE 3 0 2 2020-11-04
NICOMA PARK 3 0 1 2020-11-04
MEDICINE PARK 3 0 2 2020-11-04
DEVOL 3 0 2 2020-11-04
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-04
WILLOW 2 0 2 2020-11-04
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-11-04
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-04
BROMIDE 2 0 1 2020-11-04
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-11-04
COLONY 2 0 2 2020-11-04
CROMWELL 2 0 1 2020-11-04
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-11-04
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-04
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-04
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-04
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-04
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-04
WAINWRIGHT 1 0 1 2020-11-04
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-11-04
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-04
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-04
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-04
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-04
NORGE 1 0 1 2020-11-04
BRAMAN 1 0 0 2020-11-04
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-11-04
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-04
DACOMA 1 0 0 2020-11-04
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-04
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-04
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-11-04

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

