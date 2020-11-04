ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 1,246 new cases and 17 more deaths reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.
The 1% increase in cases took the cumulative number to 127,772, with 15,927 of those active, a single-day increase of 10, and 110,453, or 86.4%, recovered, including 1,219 since Tuesday. There have been 1,392 COVID-19-related deaths overall in the state, according to OSDH.
Thirteen of the deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group: Two women and a man from Oklahoma County, two Cleveland County men, men from Beckham, Delaware, Grady and Mayes counties and women from Bryan, Creek, LeFlore and Pottawatomie counties. Three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: men from Bryan, McClain and Tulsa counties. One death was a Oklahoma County man in the 18-36 age group, according to OSDH.
Oklahoman deaths from COVID-19 or complications, at 1.2% Wednesday, continued to outpace the national one-day rate of .5%, according to OSDH. As of Wednesday morning, there were 9.38 million cases in the United States, with 5.44 million active and 3.71 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 232,620 Americans as of Wednesday morning's OSDH report.
Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March rose by 115 to 9,104, based on OSDH data Wednesday. Of those, 1,026 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, with 349 in intensive care as of Tuesday evening, according to the OSDH Executive Report.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 8%, according to the OSDH. Medical/surgical beds were at 15% availability statewide with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 58 hospitalizations.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had 15 patients confirmed positive and reported one new death Wednesday. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 patients positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning.
Garfield County saw a gain of 16 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,599, with 298 of those active, a single-day decrease of three, and 2,272 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 16 cases for a total of 2,375, with 263 active and 2,083 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were 15 in Noble, four in Kingfisher, three in Major, two each in Blaine, Woods and Woodward and one each in Alfalfa and Grant. Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include four in Lahoma, three each in Alva and Woodward, two each in Canton, Garber and Ringwood and one each in Cherokee, Drummond, Fairview, Kingfisher, Okarche, Orlando, Pond Creek, and Watonga. There were reductions of one case each in Fort Supply and Waynoka.
State numbers
OSDH reported 1,671,901 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,529,345, or 91.5% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.2% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 66,607 Oklahoma women and 61,107 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Wednesday morning. There were 58 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 405 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 34.4% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 266 in the 36-49 age group, 238 in the 50-64 age group, 184 in the 65 and older age group, 137 in the 5-17 age group and 15 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 2,350 in the 0-4 age group, 12,238 in the 5-17 age group, 43,920 in the 18-35 age group, 27,397 in the 36-49 age group, 23,589 in the 50-64 age group and 18,267 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,392 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,122 have been 65 and older and 212 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 795, than women, 597, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 239 in Oklahoma County; 219 in Tulsa County; 108 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 42 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 40 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 30 in Delaware County; 29 in Garfield County; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore county; 24 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 each in Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 20 in Comanche County; 18 in Grady County; 17 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 16 each in Bryan, Kay and McClain counties; 15 in Osage County; 14 each in Jackson, Okmulgee, Payne and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Beckham County; 12 in Adair County; 11 in McIntosh County; 10 each in Carter and Texas counties; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,599 cases, 2,272 recovered, 298 active and 29 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 2, Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,319 cases, 1,219 recovered, 94 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.
• Kingfisher with 608 cases, 535 recovered, 68 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 231 cases, 197 recovered, 33 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 228 cases, 167 recovered, 58 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Major with 215 cases, 172 recovered, 41 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Woods with 196 cases, 173 recovered and 23 active;
• Alfalfa with 140 cases, 120 recovered and 20 active;
• Grant with 121 cases, 90 recovered, 29 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,375 in Enid (263 active); 894 Fort Supply (five active); 339 in Woodward (76 active); 262 in Kingfisher (43 active); 197 in Hennessey (10 active); 169 in Alva (20 active); 124 in Fairview (24 active); 85 in Watonga (14 active); 73 in Okarche (11 active); 62 in Helena (one active); 49 in Mooreland (eight active); 46 in Garber (10 active); 44 in Waukomis (five active); 43 in Pond Creek (10 active); 42 in Lahoma (five active); 41 in Cashion (four active); 37 each in Cherokee (eight active) and Dover (two active); 36 in Canton (seven active); 33 in Okeene (one active); 30 in Medford (two active); 29 in Ringwood (six active); 23 in Seiling (one active); 19 in Wakita (11 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Cleo Springs (four active), Covington (five active) and Fairmont; 16 in Ames (three active); 14 in Longdale (two active); 13 each in Burlington (three active), Kremlin (two active), Meno (three active), Nash (four active) and Waynoka (two active); 11 each in Lamont (two active) and Mulhall (five active); nine in Orlando (one active); eight in Jet; seven each in Drummond (one active), Hunter (one active) and Sharon (two active); six each in Aline (five active), Carmen (one active) and Marshall (one active); five each in Freedom, Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,214 cases, with 1,068 recovered and 19 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,141 cases, with 996 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were four cases with three recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 11.4.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|25473
|239
|22032
|2020-11-04
|TULSA
|23351
|219
|20679
|2020-11-04
|CLEVELAND
|8871
|108
|7818
|2020-11-04
|CANADIAN
|4334
|24
|3689
|2020-11-04
|PAYNE
|2997
|14
|2738
|2020-11-04
|COMANCHE
|2723
|20
|2287
|2020-11-04
|ROGERS
|2692
|55
|2275
|2020-11-04
|GARFIELD
|2599
|29
|2272
|2020-11-04
|MUSKOGEE
|2536
|28
|2137
|2020-11-04
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2406
|17
|2055
|2020-11-04
|WAGONER
|2030
|31
|1828
|2020-11-04
|TEXAS
|1892
|10
|1755
|2020-11-04
|LE FLORE
|1803
|25
|1596
|2020-11-04
|BRYAN
|1773
|16
|1433
|2020-11-04
|MCCURTAIN
|1729
|41
|1502
|2020-11-04
|GRADY
|1721
|18
|1548
|2020-11-04
|CREEK
|1706
|40
|1485
|2020-11-04
|CHEROKEE
|1469
|8
|1267
|2020-11-04
|MCCLAIN
|1466
|16
|1223
|2020-11-04
|OSAGE
|1455
|15
|1343
|2020-11-04
|WASHINGTON
|1422
|42
|1249
|2020-11-04
|OKMULGEE
|1355
|14
|1112
|2020-11-04
|DELAWARE
|1354
|30
|1133
|2020-11-04
|SEQUOYAH
|1341
|14
|1158
|2020-11-04
|PITTSBURG
|1335
|21
|1185
|2020-11-04
|OTTAWA
|1321
|21
|1184
|2020-11-04
|WOODWARD
|1319
|6
|1219
|2020-11-04
|JACKSON
|1223
|14
|1069
|2020-11-04
|CADDO
|1215
|26
|1079
|2020-11-04
|CUSTER
|1147
|7
|1047
|2020-11-04
|MAYES
|1044
|17
|884
|2020-11-04
|BECKHAM
|982
|13
|840
|2020-11-04
|CARTER
|970
|10
|783
|2020-11-04
|PONTOTOC
|970
|5
|729
|2020-11-04
|KAY
|964
|16
|824
|2020-11-04
|LOGAN
|928
|2
|804
|2020-11-04
|SEMINOLE
|891
|7
|723
|2020-11-04
|ADAIR
|889
|12
|676
|2020-11-04
|LINCOLN
|872
|22
|739
|2020-11-04
|STEPHENS
|864
|9
|662
|2020-11-04
|GARVIN
|818
|8
|623
|2020-11-04
|CRAIG
|667
|2
|598
|2020-11-04
|OKFUSKEE
|616
|8
|316
|2020-11-04
|KINGFISHER
|608
|5
|535
|2020-11-04
|MCINTOSH
|551
|11
|462
|2020-11-04
|CHOCTAW
|497
|2
|420
|2020-11-04
|ATOKA
|484
|1
|427
|2020-11-04
|HUGHES
|439
|7
|368
|2020-11-04
|HASKELL
|431
|5
|356
|2020-11-04
|PAWNEE
|356
|5
|317
|2020-11-04
|MURRAY
|347
|3
|279
|2020-11-04
|MARSHALL
|326
|2
|258
|2020-11-04
|JOHNSTON
|325
|4
|270
|2020-11-04
|PUSHMATAHA
|312
|6
|257
|2020-11-04
|LOVE
|302
|1
|262
|2020-11-04
|NOWATA
|283
|4
|238
|2020-11-04
|LATIMER
|236
|3
|188
|2020-11-04
|BLAINE
|231
|1
|197
|2020-11-04
|NOBLE
|228
|3
|167
|2020-11-04
|MAJOR
|215
|2
|172
|2020-11-04
|WASHITA
|201
|0
|167
|2020-11-04
|KIOWA
|198
|3
|165
|2020-11-04
|WOODS
|196
|0
|173
|2020-11-04
|TILLMAN
|168
|4
|139
|2020-11-04
|GREER
|163
|8
|137
|2020-11-04
|ALFALFA
|140
|0
|120
|2020-11-04
|COAL
|125
|0
|90
|2020-11-04
|GRANT
|121
|2
|90
|2020-11-04
|COTTON
|116
|3
|93
|2020-11-04
|BEAVER
|105
|1
|82
|2020-11-04
|DEWEY
|95
|1
|86
|2020-11-04
|ROGER MILLS
|94
|4
|78
|2020-11-04
|JEFFERSON
|93
|0
|72
|2020-11-04
|HARPER
|81
|2
|68
|2020-11-04
|HARMON
|79
|0
|60
|2020-11-04
|CIMARRON
|43
|0
|39
|2020-11-04
|ELLIS
|31
|0
|20
|2020-11-04
|19
|0
|3
|2020-11-04
Oklahoma per city 11.4.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|19891
|202
|17449
|2020-11-04
|TULSA
|15254
|151
|13701
|2020-11-04
|NORMAN
|4594
|59
|4094
|2020-11-04
|BROKEN ARROW
|4479
|45
|3913
|2020-11-04
|EDMOND
|4476
|28
|3755
|2020-11-04
|OTHER***
|2848
|20
|2422
|2020-11-04
|STILLWATER
|2418
|8
|2239
|2020-11-04
|ENID
|2375
|29
|2083
|2020-11-04
|YUKON
|2124
|9
|1827
|2020-11-04
|LAWTON
|1771
|16
|1466
|2020-11-04
|MOORE
|1615
|17
|1380
|2020-11-04
|CLAREMORE
|1579
|49
|1291
|2020-11-04
|GUYMON
|1488
|10
|1384
|2020-11-04
|SHAWNEE
|1454
|15
|1218
|2020-11-04
|OWASSO
|1319
|4
|1128
|2020-11-04
|MUSKOGEE
|1207
|21
|957
|2020-11-04
|BARTLESVILLE
|1158
|38
|1016
|2020-11-04
|TAHLEQUAH
|1083
|4
|938
|2020-11-04
|ALTUS
|1065
|14
|941
|2020-11-04
|DURANT
|1056
|9
|874
|2020-11-04
|JENKS
|1013
|9
|933
|2020-11-04
|MCALESTER
|1005
|19
|904
|2020-11-04
|BIXBY
|987
|5
|849
|2020-11-04
|EL RENO
|962
|8
|760
|2020-11-04
|FORT SUPPLY
|894
|2
|887
|2020-11-04
|CHICKASHA
|822
|11
|765
|2020-11-04
|ADA
|802
|3
|600
|2020-11-04
|MIAMI
|791
|13
|724
|2020-11-04
|SAPULPA
|783
|15
|670
|2020-11-04
|ARDMORE
|782
|8
|629
|2020-11-04
|TAFT
|768
|2
|735
|2020-11-04
|SAND SPRINGS
|717
|7
|627
|2020-11-04
|MUSTANG
|709
|4
|623
|2020-11-04
|PONCA CITY
|704
|13
|627
|2020-11-04
|BROKEN BOW
|675
|25
|585
|2020-11-04
|CHOCTAW
|610
|5
|526
|2020-11-04
|BETHANY
|598
|6
|511
|2020-11-04
|STILWELL
|587
|10
|434
|2020-11-04
|LEXINGTON
|582
|6
|473
|2020-11-04
|BLANCHARD
|581
|3
|504
|2020-11-04
|DUNCAN
|581
|4
|444
|2020-11-04
|CLINTON
|565
|1
|512
|2020-11-04
|VINITA
|559
|2
|511
|2020-11-04
|IDABEL
|544
|9
|479
|2020-11-04
|GLENPOOL
|540
|5
|477
|2020-11-04
|SALLISAW
|532
|4
|466
|2020-11-04
|ELK CITY
|527
|7
|444
|2020-11-04
|OKMULGEE
|522
|7
|433
|2020-11-04
|GUTHRIE
|518
|0
|449
|2020-11-04
|HOMINY
|510
|2
|495
|2020-11-04
|GROVE
|503
|19
|433
|2020-11-04
|COLLINSVILLE
|500
|3
|435
|2020-11-04
|POTEAU
|497
|6
|448
|2020-11-04
|SEMINOLE
|486
|4
|394
|2020-11-04
|WEATHERFORD
|473
|5
|439
|2020-11-04
|SKIATOOK
|463
|8
|409
|2020-11-04
|COWETA
|457
|15
|386
|2020-11-04
|ANADARKO
|452
|9
|407
|2020-11-04
|MCLOUD
|431
|1
|396
|2020-11-04
|PURCELL
|416
|7
|343
|2020-11-04
|SAYRE
|414
|6
|365
|2020-11-04
|HENRYETTA
|412
|7
|327
|2020-11-04
|NEWCASTLE
|412
|4
|346
|2020-11-04
|ATOKA
|400
|0
|352
|2020-11-04
|TUTTLE
|378
|5
|309
|2020-11-04
|WAGONER
|347
|6
|296
|2020-11-04
|TECUMSEH
|339
|1
|282
|2020-11-04
|WOODWARD
|339
|3
|260
|2020-11-04
|PRYOR CREEK
|337
|9
|299
|2020-11-04
|HUGO
|334
|2
|280
|2020-11-04
|JAY
|330
|2
|278
|2020-11-04
|NOBLE
|320
|5
|269
|2020-11-04
|CUSHING
|320
|3
|276
|2020-11-04
|MULDROW
|314
|3
|268
|2020-11-04
|PAULS VALLEY
|312
|2
|225
|2020-11-04
|HOLDENVILLE
|298
|4
|255
|2020-11-04
|BOLEY
|294
|4
|81
|2020-11-04
|PIEDMONT
|291
|3
|260
|2020-11-04
|HEAVENER
|290
|7
|253
|2020-11-04
|SPIRO
|264
|1
|233
|2020-11-04
|CHECOTAH
|264
|5
|230
|2020-11-04
|STIGLER
|262
|4
|206
|2020-11-04
|KINGFISHER
|262
|1
|218
|2020-11-04
|HARRAH
|256
|2
|234
|2020-11-04
|BRISTOW
|251
|9
|220
|2020-11-04
|WEWOKA
|249
|1
|211
|2020-11-04
|EUFAULA
|247
|6
|206
|2020-11-04
|MIDWEST CITY
|242
|8
|196
|2020-11-04
|SULPHUR
|229
|3
|182
|2020-11-04
|HINTON
|228
|0
|200
|2020-11-04
|LOCUST GROVE
|220
|0
|192
|2020-11-04
|CALERA
|218
|1
|177
|2020-11-04
|WARR ACRES
|217
|0
|196
|2020-11-04
|FORT GIBSON
|217
|4
|174
|2020-11-04
|MADILL
|209
|1
|166
|2020-11-04
|MARIETTA
|199
|0
|173
|2020-11-04
|VIAN
|198
|3
|167
|2020-11-04
|HENNESSEY
|197
|2
|185
|2020-11-04
|CATOOSA
|197
|2
|158
|2020-11-04
|CHANDLER
|187
|10
|166
|2020-11-04
|CHELSEA
|186
|3
|162
|2020-11-04
|SPENCER
|180
|2
|162
|2020-11-04
|OKEMAH
|179
|3
|125
|2020-11-04
|ANTLERS
|179
|6
|140
|2020-11-04
|SALINA
|177
|1
|137
|2020-11-04
|AFTON
|176
|2
|156
|2020-11-04
|NOWATA
|172
|3
|152
|2020-11-04
|PRAGUE
|170
|0
|129
|2020-11-04
|ALVA
|169
|0
|149
|2020-11-04
|LINDSAY
|168
|2
|133
|2020-11-04
|TISHOMINGO
|166
|3
|146
|2020-11-04
|DEL CITY
|165
|0
|138
|2020-11-04
|CLEVELAND
|165
|3
|148
|2020-11-04
|SPERRY
|164
|2
|141
|2020-11-04
|MEEKER
|162
|10
|139
|2020-11-04
|MOUNDS
|159
|3
|140
|2020-11-04
|WESTVILLE
|156
|2
|120
|2020-11-04
|INOLA
|156
|3
|143
|2020-11-04
|ROLAND
|155
|1
|141
|2020-11-04
|MANNFORD
|149
|4
|130
|2020-11-04
|DEWEY
|145
|1
|131
|2020-11-04
|VALLIANT
|143
|3
|118
|2020-11-04
|HOOKER
|143
|0
|132
|2020-11-04
|NICHOLS HILLS
|142
|0
|118
|2020-11-04
|MARLOW
|141
|1
|98
|2020-11-04
|JONES
|140
|2
|118
|2020-11-04
|MORRIS
|139
|0
|118
|2020-11-04
|POCOLA
|138
|3
|125
|2020-11-04
|OOLOGAH
|137
|0
|118
|2020-11-04
|PERKINS
|137
|2
|117
|2020-11-04
|TALIHINA
|135
|6
|110
|2020-11-04
|WISTER
|133
|1
|116
|2020-11-04
|WASHINGTON
|133
|0
|117
|2020-11-04
|CHOUTEAU
|132
|6
|110
|2020-11-04
|BEGGS
|130
|0
|104
|2020-11-04
|MANGUM
|130
|8
|109
|2020-11-04
|PAWHUSKA
|128
|1
|116
|2020-11-04
|HASKELL
|126
|1
|110
|2020-11-04
|FREDERICK
|126
|4
|109
|2020-11-04
|FAIRVIEW
|124
|0
|100
|2020-11-04
|KANSAS
|119
|4
|86
|2020-11-04
|COMMERCE
|118
|2
|109
|2020-11-04
|ELGIN
|118
|1
|88
|2020-11-04
|STROUD
|117
|0
|99
|2020-11-04
|PAWNEE
|117
|1
|102
|2020-11-04
|CACHE
|115
|0
|88
|2020-11-04
|WYNNEWOOD
|115
|1
|80
|2020-11-04
|HULBERT
|114
|2
|100
|2020-11-04
|WYANDOTTE
|114
|1
|99
|2020-11-04
|HOWE
|113
|0
|110
|2020-11-04
|KINGSTON
|112
|1
|87
|2020-11-04
|WILBURTON
|112
|1
|90
|2020-11-04
|COLCORD
|111
|1
|93
|2020-11-04
|COMANCHE
|110
|3
|98
|2020-11-04
|WRIGHT CITY
|103
|0
|89
|2020-11-04
|GORE
|102
|3
|86
|2020-11-04
|DAVIS
|101
|0
|84
|2020-11-04
|LUTHER
|101
|2
|75
|2020-11-04
|BLACKWELL
|100
|1
|70
|2020-11-04
|FAIRLAND
|100
|1
|83
|2020-11-04
|APACHE
|99
|2
|85
|2020-11-04
|COLBERT
|99
|4
|79
|2020-11-04
|STRATFORD
|98
|0
|76
|2020-11-04
|HOBART
|98
|2
|84
|2020-11-04
|CADDO
|95
|0
|74
|2020-11-04
|KONAWA
|92
|1
|59
|2020-11-04
|HAWORTH
|92
|2
|81
|2020-11-04
|CARNEGIE
|91
|2
|82
|2020-11-04
|COALGATE
|90
|0
|65
|2020-11-04
|PERRY
|90
|1
|67
|2020-11-04
|BARNSDALL
|88
|2
|79
|2020-11-04
|WALTERS
|88
|1
|74
|2020-11-04
|KELLYVILLE
|86
|2
|75
|2020-11-04
|TEXHOMA
|86
|0
|86
|2020-11-04
|WATONGA
|85
|0
|71
|2020-11-04
|BOKCHITO
|85
|1
|57
|2020-11-04
|GOODWELL
|84
|0
|76
|2020-11-04
|MEAD
|83
|1
|71
|2020-11-04
|KEOTA
|83
|0
|74
|2020-11-04
|KIEFER
|81
|0
|67
|2020-11-04
|PADEN
|81
|0
|63
|2020-11-04
|NEWKIRK
|81
|1
|66
|2020-11-04
|FORT COBB
|80
|0
|75
|2020-11-04
|BINGER
|79
|9
|62
|2020-11-04
|HARTSHORNE
|79
|0
|67
|2020-11-04
|CAMERON
|78
|0
|68
|2020-11-04
|QUAPAW
|78
|2
|65
|2020-11-04
|LONE GROVE
|75
|1
|66
|2020-11-04
|OKARCHE
|73
|2
|60
|2020-11-04
|HOLLIS
|73
|0
|57
|2020-11-04
|WETUMKA
|72
|1
|59
|2020-11-04
|WELLSTON
|71
|0
|63
|2020-11-04
|WARNER
|70
|0
|53
|2020-11-04
|DRUMRIGHT
|70
|1
|65
|2020-11-04
|HYDRO
|69
|1
|56
|2020-11-04
|MINCO
|69
|0
|62
|2020-11-04
|MAYSVILLE
|68
|3
|55
|2020-11-04
|TONKAWA
|68
|0
|54
|2020-11-04
|TALALA
|67
|0
|60
|2020-11-04
|BLAIR
|67
|0
|57
|2020-11-04
|ELMORE CITY
|66
|0
|61
|2020-11-04
|CRESCENT
|66
|1
|58
|2020-11-04
|WATTS
|66
|0
|56
|2020-11-04
|RED ROCK
|65
|1
|49
|2020-11-04
|ARCADIA
|64
|0
|52
|2020-11-04
|PORTER
|64
|1
|55
|2020-11-04
|BOKOSHE
|63
|0
|60
|2020-11-04
|HELENA
|62
|0
|61
|2020-11-04
|WAYNE
|62
|1
|50
|2020-11-04
|ALEX
|62
|0
|54
|2020-11-04
|FLETCHER
|61
|1
|52
|2020-11-04
|CEMENT
|59
|0
|57
|2020-11-04
|WILSON
|58
|0
|48
|2020-11-04
|EARLSBORO
|56
|0
|52
|2020-11-04
|YALE
|56
|2
|51
|2020-11-04
|PORUM
|56
|1
|46
|2020-11-04
|ADAIR
|56
|0
|42
|2020-11-04
|FORT TOWSON
|55
|0
|50
|2020-11-04
|BOSWELL
|54
|0
|45
|2020-11-04
|QUINTON
|52
|0
|43
|2020-11-04
|STONEWALL
|51
|1
|40
|2020-11-04
|NEW CORDELL
|50
|0
|44
|2020-11-04
|WEBBERS FALLS
|49
|0
|36
|2020-11-04
|MOORELAND
|49
|1
|40
|2020-11-04
|BIG CABIN
|48
|2
|40
|2020-11-04
|BENNINGTON
|47
|0
|26
|2020-11-04
|WELCH
|47
|0
|37
|2020-11-04
|GARBER
|46
|0
|36
|2020-11-04
|NINNEKAH
|46
|1
|41
|2020-11-04
|BEAVER
|45
|0
|36
|2020-11-04
|WAUKOMIS
|44
|0
|39
|2020-11-04
|GEARY
|44
|0
|38
|2020-11-04
|WELEETKA
|44
|1
|29
|2020-11-04
|PAOLI
|44
|1
|29
|2020-11-04
|OCHELATA
|43
|1
|37
|2020-11-04
|POND CREEK
|43
|0
|33
|2020-11-04
|ALLEN
|43
|2
|33
|2020-11-04
|LAHOMA
|42
|0
|37
|2020-11-04
|THOMAS
|42
|0
|37
|2020-11-04
|SHADY POINT
|41
|0
|35
|2020-11-04
|TYRONE
|41
|0
|33
|2020-11-04
|RED OAK
|41
|0
|32
|2020-11-04
|CALUMET
|41
|0
|30
|2020-11-04
|BLUEJACKET
|41
|1
|34
|2020-11-04
|CASHION
|41
|0
|37
|2020-11-04
|RUSH SPRINGS
|40
|0
|34
|2020-11-04
|DEWAR
|40
|0
|34
|2020-11-04
|ROFF
|40
|0
|25
|2020-11-04
|CHEYENNE
|40
|1
|34
|2020-11-04
|OKTAHA
|40
|0
|28
|2020-11-04
|RAMONA
|39
|2
|35
|2020-11-04
|CYRIL
|39
|1
|36
|2020-11-04
|DAVENPORT
|39
|0
|33
|2020-11-04
|FAIRFAX
|39
|0
|33
|2020-11-04
|GERONIMO
|38
|0
|34
|2020-11-04
|RINGLING
|38
|0
|31
|2020-11-04
|MORRISON
|38
|0
|23
|2020-11-04
|BURNS FLAT
|38
|0
|30
|2020-11-04
|MCCURTAIN
|38
|1
|33
|2020-11-04
|INDIAHOMA
|37
|1
|31
|2020-11-04
|DOVER
|37
|0
|35
|2020-11-04
|CHEROKEE
|37
|0
|29
|2020-11-04
|ARKOMA
|37
|0
|31
|2020-11-04
|SASAKWA
|37
|0
|34
|2020-11-04
|SPAVINAW
|37
|0
|28
|2020-11-04
|BUFFALO
|37
|2
|32
|2020-11-04
|CANTON
|36
|1
|28
|2020-11-04
|MAUD
|36
|0
|31
|2020-11-04
|DELAWARE
|36
|1
|30
|2020-11-04
|PANAMA
|36
|1
|27
|2020-11-04
|COPAN
|36
|0
|29
|2020-11-04
|KREBS
|36
|1
|31
|2020-11-04
|HAMMON
|36
|1
|34
|2020-11-04
|LAVERNE
|35
|0
|29
|2020-11-04
|KIOWA
|35
|1
|28
|2020-11-04
|GARVIN
|34
|0
|29
|2020-11-04
|OKEENE
|33
|0
|32
|2020-11-04
|GRACEMONT
|33
|1
|27
|2020-11-04
|GLENCOE
|33
|0
|29
|2020-11-04
|OLUSTEE
|32
|0
|25
|2020-11-04
|BOISE CITY
|32
|0
|31
|2020-11-04
|JENNINGS
|32
|1
|30
|2020-11-04
|WAURIKA
|32
|0
|25
|2020-11-04
|ASHER
|32
|0
|27
|2020-11-04
|CANUTE
|31
|0
|23
|2020-11-04
|ARAPAHO
|31
|0
|26
|2020-11-04
|AMBER
|31
|0
|26
|2020-11-04
|SOPER
|31
|0
|27
|2020-11-04
|VERDEN
|31
|0
|30
|2020-11-04
|GRANITE
|30
|0
|24
|2020-11-04
|CLAYTON
|30
|0
|26
|2020-11-04
|MEDFORD
|30
|0
|28
|2020-11-04
|THACKERVILLE
|30
|0
|21
|2020-11-04
|MILBURN
|30
|1
|25
|2020-11-04
|WANETTE
|30
|0
|26
|2020-11-04
|LEEDEY
|30
|1
|28
|2020-11-04
|SNYDER
|30
|0
|20
|2020-11-04
|COUNCIL HILL
|29
|0
|17
|2020-11-04
|RINGWOOD
|29
|0
|23
|2020-11-04
|GANS
|29
|0
|24
|2020-11-04
|DEPEW
|28
|1
|25
|2020-11-04
|CARNEY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-11-04
|UNION CITY
|27
|0
|24
|2020-11-04
|OILTON
|27
|1
|22
|2020-11-04
|LOOKEBA
|27
|2
|22
|2020-11-04
|RIPLEY
|26
|0
|19
|2020-11-04
|RATTAN
|25
|0
|22
|2020-11-04
|MANNSVILLE
|24
|0
|18
|2020-11-04
|CANEY
|24
|0
|20
|2020-11-04
|TIPTON
|24
|0
|16
|2020-11-04
|VELMA
|24
|1
|18
|2020-11-04
|OAKS
|23
|1
|17
|2020-11-04
|TERLTON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-11-04
|SEILING
|23
|0
|22
|2020-11-04
|ACHILLE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-04
|HAILEYVILLE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-04
|KINTA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-04
|ERICK
|22
|0
|18
|2020-11-04
|RAVIA
|22
|0
|18
|2020-11-04
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|22
|1
|17
|2020-11-04
|LANGLEY
|22
|0
|21
|2020-11-04
|WHITEFIELD
|21
|0
|17
|2020-11-04
|BRAGGS
|21
|0
|16
|2020-11-04
|HANNA
|20
|0
|18
|2020-11-04
|SCHULTER
|20
|0
|14
|2020-11-04
|CORN
|20
|0
|17
|2020-11-04
|KAW CITY
|20
|1
|18
|2020-11-04
|POCASSET
|20
|0
|20
|2020-11-04
|AGRA
|20
|1
|16
|2020-11-04
|MARBLE CITY
|20
|0
|14
|2020-11-04
|HEALDTON
|19
|0
|13
|2020-11-04
|PITTSBURG
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-04
|SENTINEL
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-04
|MILL CREEK
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-04
|CANADIAN
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-04
|SPRINGER
|19
|1
|18
|2020-11-04
|WAKITA
|19
|1
|7
|2020-11-04
|SAVANNA
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-04
|COYLE
|18
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|LEHIGH
|18
|0
|15
|2020-11-04
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-04
|LENAPAH
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-04
|STUART
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-04
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-04
|CLEO SPRINGS
|17
|0
|13
|2020-11-04
|TEMPLE
|17
|2
|12
|2020-11-04
|WANN
|17
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|COVINGTON
|17
|0
|12
|2020-11-04
|BILLINGS
|17
|1
|12
|2020-11-04
|KENEFIC
|16
|0
|14
|2020-11-04
|AMES
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-04
|KETCHUM
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-04
|LANGSTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-04
|RYAN
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-04
|FOSS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-04
|STERLING
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-04
|GRANDFIELD
|15
|0
|11
|2020-11-04
|VICI
|15
|0
|15
|2020-11-04
|CALVIN
|14
|1
|10
|2020-11-04
|BYARS
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-04
|LONE WOLF
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-04
|LONGDALE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-04
|CASTLE
|14
|0
|14
|2020-11-04
|TRYON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-04
|HARDESTY
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-04
|MENO
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|PRUE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-04
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-04
|WAYNOKA
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-04
|NASH
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|BURLINGTON
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|KREMLIN
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-04
|CROWDER
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-04
|ELDORADO
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-04
|SPARKS
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|REYDON
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-04
|SHATTUCK
|12
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|FARGO
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|SAWYER
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|ROOSEVELT
|12
|0
|11
|2020-11-04
|BOYNTON
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|DUSTIN
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|BERNICE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-04
|BURBANK
|11
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|LAMONT
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|DILL CITY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-04
|MULHALL
|11
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|BUTLER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|9
|2020-11-04
|SHIDLER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|DIBBLE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|AVANT
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|FOSTER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-04
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|ROCKY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-04
|TALOGA
|9
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|CARTER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|RATLIFF CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|MARTHA
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|GOTEBO
|9
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|ORLANDO
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-04
|GOLDSBY
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|RANDLETT
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|CUSTER CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-11-04
|GOULD
|8
|0
|4
|2020-11-04
|INDIANOLA
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|TUPELO
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|CHATTANOOGA
|8
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|RALSTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|JET
|8
|0
|8
|2020-11-04
|LAMAR
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|BESSIE
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-04
|WYNONA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|DRUMMOND
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|SHARON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|GAGE
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|FRANCIS
|7
|0
|3
|2020-11-04
|FITZHUGH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-04
|KEYES
|7
|0
|3
|2020-11-04
|FORGAN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|ALINE
|6
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|LOCO
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|CARMEN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|TERRAL
|6
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|FAXON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-04
|MARSHALL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-04
|HILLSDALE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-04
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|MARLAND
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-04
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-04
|HASTINGS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-11-04
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-04
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-04
|PEORIA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-04
|ARNETT
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-04
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-04
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-04
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-04
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|NICOMA PARK
|3
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|MEDICINE PARK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|DEVOL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|BROMIDE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-11-04
|COLONY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|CROMWELL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-04
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|WAINWRIGHT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-04
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|NORGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|BRAMAN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-04
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|DACOMA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-04
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-04
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
