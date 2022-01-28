ENID, Okla. — Though the state continues to grapple with more cases each day, the worst may be over in Enid schools for the new wave of the COVID-19 variant that’s ripped through Oklahoma’s school systems, forced schools to close and worsened an existing substitute shortage.
Enid Public Schools teacher Jennie Scott, northwest region representative of Oklahoma Education Association, said Friday she believed last week was the “peak week” for the variant’s spread through the school district.
“Very much like a tornado,” she said about the wave.
The new, highly contagious variant seemed to move fast and hard, she said — one person would get infected, then five more would be absent from school. Then just as quickly, infections would run their course, Scott said.
Of cases self-reported to EPS by Jan. 19, 133 total students and 63 staff members had tested positive for COVID — both figures having skyrocketed from 49 and 19 the week before, respectively.
On Friday, EPS’ online positive-case numbers had fallen back to 54 students and 18 staff.
“This week seems way more mellow,” Scott said. “It does seem like this is going to be more endemic than pandemic, which hopefully we’re returning a little to normal after this variant goes through the community.”
However, teachers across the state seem to be the most stressed they’ve been since the COVID pandemic hit Oklahoma in early-2020, according to OEA survey responses released Thursday.
Respondents answered, between 1 and 10, an average stress level of 8.02, the highest average of member straw polls OEA has conducted since June 2020. OEA received more than 700 responses from a wide range of education employees from 141 school districts between Jan. 18-26.
“This kind of upheaval causes stress on everyone — students, families, communities and school employees,” OEA President Katherine Bishop said in a statement Thursday. “Now is the time to offer support and help, not criticize and blame. Our students need everyone working together to give them the best school year possible, even in these challenging times.”
Scott said this sentiment included Enid teachers she knows in her building and has talked to. A longtime fifth-grade teacher at Garfield Elementary School, she helps oversee around 250 members as vice president of the local Enid Education Association.
Scott added that the divisiveness of the pandemic had only added to teachers’ stress levels due to financial concerns present before COVID.
“And then the pandemic came and made it almost unbearable,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like we have the support of the community. And I don’t think anyone is trying to bash teachers specifically. Parents are frustrated.
“Of course we want to make everyone happy. It’s just hard to know how to do that.”
About half of respondents also said in the survey their schools have had to close because of a lack of substitutes, while a third said the shortage, though not new, was a major problem.
Scott said unlike schools having to close in the metro areas and in districts with fewer staff, Enid has been able to largely brave the mass substitute shortages because other Title I-certified teachers and assistants in buildings are on hand to take over classes.
Only EPS’ Carver Early Childhood Center had to close entirely for a week due to staffing shortages, with over a dozen out sick on Jan. 18.
“Enid falls in a different category,” Scott said. “It’s not a very sustainable solution, but if we had a bad week, we could all pull together and cover classes.”
OEA’s most common response on how schools have dealt with the shortage was support staff, other teachers and administrators filling in the gaps. The third most common response was combining classrooms.
Along with freelance, temporary substitutes, EPS schools also have permanent in-building subs, who receive benefits and can build relationships with their students and other teachers, Scott said.
In December 2020, EPS also contracted with TPI Staffing Services to hire now around 25 more subs, and seven or eight of whom currently were working in the district, district HR director Jane Johnson said last weekend.
However, Johnson said no substitutes from local businesses had yet volunteered to teach through Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce’s local version of the state chamber’s recently announced substitute initiative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.