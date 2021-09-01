210819-news-school 2 BH.jpg

A mom walks her son to his classroom at Coolidge Elementary School on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Though with no mask mandate in place this year, Enid Public Schools is reporting about the same number of positive COVID cases from a year ago, as the county also returns to levels from the same time last year.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 52 students and 12 EPS staff were reported as positive COVID cases in isolation, according to the district's public case totals reported online.

Nearly every school has at least one positive case except Coolidge and Hoover elementary schools.

Almost half of the EPS students in isolation are from secondary-level schools: 10 cases at Enid High School and 13 combined at Longfellow, Emerson and Waller middle schools.

On Sept. 1, 2020, EPS reported 41 student and nine staff positive cases in isolation; nearly 600 more students and staff also were reportedly in quarantine for close contact and possible exposure to COVID.

This week, Garfield County reported 45.9 cases per 100,000 on a seven-day average; by Sept. 3 last year, the county was at 49.14 average cases a week, up 14 from a week before, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Under its re-entry plan last fall, EPS required masks with in-person instruction until county numbers reached at least 50 positive average COVID cases per 100,000 population. The entire district then moved to distance learning in November after Garfield County topped that rate of community spread.

Under the current re-entry plan, the superintendent still will be able to close school buildings if either not enough faculty and staff are present; or more than 30% of individuals are positive cases or quarantining.

Current state law, set to be paused next week under court injunction, prohibits mandating masks in most schools unless the governor declares a state of emergency for the county.

EPS families and staff this year are expected to self-report positive cases and self-assess for possible COVID symptoms, but district isn't requiring individuals or whole classes to quarantine this year, and officials aren't recording those counts online.

Neither is Chisholm Public Schools, which on Wednesday reported three positive cases, though its numbers were different for totals and by schools. Site principals report the data online.

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale schools do not appear to report their active cases online, but the district asks possibly exposed students to quarantine after performing contact tracing from positive COVID cases in school. Pioneer also notifies parents whose children may have come into contact.

All Oklahoma school districts are required to report positive cases every day to the state Department of Education through the OSDE website's Single Sign-on service. These also are expected to be reported to local Health Departments, which may recommend quarantine.

Autry Technology Center, the CareerTech school district of the Enid area, has reported 12 total positive cases since classes began Aug. 11.

Oklahoma Bible Academy has reportedly had a "couple" of COVID-19-positive cases since school started, but OBA Headmaster Andy Wilkins said, “Thankfully, no potential exposures."

Wilkins said each student's COVID-19-positive exposure or test will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and that determination of specific guidance will be made by administration.

People 5 to 17 years old made up 74, or 16%, of all cases in Garfield County in the last 30 days, according to OSDH.

risk level system 9.1.21

Of Oklahoma's 77 counties, 76 are in the moderate, or "orange, risk level and one is in the low, or "yellow," risk level.

3 new deaths from Enid

Three Enid residents were among the 189 COVID-19-related deaths in the past week reported statewide by OSDH on Wednesday.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 8,610 — a weekly increase of 196 — with 256 active and 8,210, or 95.4%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of cases — 7,603, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 224 active cases and 7,246 recovered.

Of the county’s 144 deaths, 133 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on OSDH website show Enid with 131 deaths.

In Northwest Oklahoma, one death each was also reported in Blaine, Noble and Woods counties.

There have been 3,357 cases, with 3,178 recovered and 70 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,149 cases, with 3,973 recovered and 61 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 42 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

OSDH showed 551,958 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 2,538 from Wednesday, and 550,239 total cases, a weekly increase of 19,645, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 26,640 active, an increase of 3,148 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 78 in Noble, 64 in Blaine, 59 in Kingfisher, 49 in Woods, 34 each in Major and Woodward, 19 in Grant and 14 in Alfalfa. 

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 8,001 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 189, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 9,199 deaths, a weekly increase of 169, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 869 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total number of hospitalization since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020 to 31,855, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 1,477 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 41 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of one since last week. Of those, 413 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 47, with 11 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 12 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 13 patients.

OSDH reported that as of Tuesday, two ICU beds, or 7.7% of the total, and 216 adult inpatient beds, or 50.1% of the total, were available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties. 

Download PDF weekly epidemiology report 9.1.21

Epidemiology report

Over half of all eligible Garfield County residents have received at least the first dose of the three COVID vaccines.

In Garfield County, 55.6% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 84.9% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH's weekly epidemiology report from the week of Aug. 22-28.

According to OSDH, 45.4% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 76% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

From Aug. 24-30, 96,011 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 24,239 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,164,577 with 1,476,924 fully vaccinated.

Overall in Oklahoma, 53.3% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 50.9% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 43.8%, compared to 41.7% last week.

Oklahoma also saw a 32.8% increase in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH.

From Aug. 22-28, 19,645 cases were reported, an increase of 4,852 from the week before, Aug. 15-21, which had 14,793. The number of deaths this week was 189, an increase from previous week, 136.

From Aug. 22-28, 62,117 specimens were tested for COVID-19, and of those, 19,118, or 17.5%, were positive.

A total of 6,423 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,725,209 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 447 breakthrough cases and 5,683 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.

In July, there were 2,623, or 8.28%, breakthrough cases out of 31,684 total cases reported, and in August, there were 2,850, or 4.87%, breakthrough cases and 55,729 unvaccinated cases, though OSDH said July and August case investigations are still ongoing and the data may be subject to change.

In the last 30 days, 185 of 3,014 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 13th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down one spot from last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 25th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, up one spot from last week.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,321 cases, 3,235 recovered, 48 active and 38 deaths, 29 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,340 cases, 2,207 recovered, 90 active and 43 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,629 cases, 1,523 recovered, 82 active and 24 deaths, including 14 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,437 cases, 1,347 recovered, 71 active and 19 deaths, 17 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,223 cases, 1,192 recovered, 24 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,233 cases, 1,119 recovered, 92 active and 22 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, two from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and five in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,077 cases, 1,003 recovered, 50 active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 619 cases, 589 recovered, 23 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 09.01.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 103199 1379 96793 2021-09-01
TULSA 93253 1273 88009 2021-09-01
CLEVELAND 37129 472 34764 2021-09-01
CANADIAN 20204 201 19180 2021-09-01
COMANCHE 17645 213 16561 2021-09-01
ROGERS 13647 214 12766 2021-09-01
MUSKOGEE 11480 202 10727 2021-09-01
WAGONER 10671 147 9920 2021-09-01
PAYNE 10420 79 9655 2021-09-01
POTTAWATOMIE 9899 138 9264 2021-09-01
CREEK 9158 186 8510 2021-09-01
GARFIELD 8610 144 8210 2021-09-01
CARTER 7767 137 7282 2021-09-01
CHEROKEE 7545 85 6783 2021-09-01
BRYAN 7467 84 7067 2021-09-01
WASHINGTON 7142 142 6559 2021-09-01
GRADY 7022 134 6526 2021-09-01
LE FLORE 6938 71 6499 2021-09-01
MCCLAIN 6537 77 6113 2021-09-01
DELAWARE 6273 111 5879 2021-09-01
KAY 6098 136 5739 2021-09-01
OSAGE 5930 95 5530 2021-09-01
PONTOTOC 5920 83 5615 2021-09-01
STEPHENS 5877 109 5520 2021-09-01
MAYES 5709 81 5258 2021-09-01
PITTSBURG 5705 82 5251 2021-09-01
SEQUOYAH 5702 64 5225 2021-09-01
OTTAWA 5371 85 5128 2021-09-01
LOGAN 5121 72 4733 2021-09-01
OKMULGEE 4968 92 4546 2021-09-01
MCCURTAIN 4777 97 4394 2021-09-01
CADDO 4525 99 4280 2021-09-01
CUSTER 4471 106 4253 2021-09-01
ADAIR 4310 52 3966 2021-09-01
GARVIN 4236 83 4007 2021-09-01
LINCOLN 4067 80 3744 2021-09-01
TEXAS 3705 35 3611 2021-09-01
JACKSON 3416 57 3275 2021-09-01
SEMINOLE 3352 83 3120 2021-09-01
WOODWARD 3321 38 3235 2021-09-01
BECKHAM 3064 58 2955 2021-09-01
CRAIG 2644 23 2543 2021-09-01
MARSHALL 2478 25 2287 2021-09-01
MCINTOSH 2446 64 2267 2021-09-01
ATOKA 2364 28 2202 2021-09-01
MURRAY 2344 47 2238 2021-09-01
KINGFISHER 2340 43 2207 2021-09-01
PAWNEE 2307 55 2118 2021-09-01
CHOCTAW 2152 30 1903 2021-09-01
OKFUSKEE 2102 32 1955 2021-09-01
LOVE 1802 26 1690 2021-09-01
JOHNSTON 1719 40 1602 2021-09-01
HASKELL 1630 20 1499 2021-09-01
NOBLE 1629 24 1523 2021-09-01
NOWATA 1495 22 1388 2021-09-01
PUSHMATAHA 1465 28 1307 2021-09-01
HUGHES 1464 30 1368 2021-09-01
WOODS 1437 19 1347 2021-09-01
WASHITA 1262 23 1174 2021-09-01
BLAINE 1233 22 1119 2021-09-01
ALFALFA 1223 7 1192 2021-09-01
LATIMER 1170 13 1018 2021-09-01
MAJOR 1077 24 1003 2021-09-01
KIOWA 948 28 878 2021-09-01
COAL 892 17 806 2021-09-01
TILLMAN 882 18 852 2021-09-01
JEFFERSON 797 18 757 2021-09-01
COTTON 792 16 746 2021-09-01
GREER 632 22 593 2021-09-01
GRANT 619 7 589 2021-09-01
DEWEY 610 14 582 2021-09-01
BEAVER 495 6 477 2021-09-01
HARPER 435 8 425 2021-09-01
ROGER MILLS 432 12 411 2021-09-01
ELLIS 387 6 371 2021-09-01
HARMON 344 6 336 2021-09-01
CIMARRON 281 2 265 2021-09-01
259 0 108 2021-09-01

Oklahoma per city 09.01.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 78521 1116 73561 2021-09-01
TULSA 56061 833 52708 2021-09-01
EDMOND 21234 198 20026 2021-09-01
BROKEN ARROW 20373 240 19280 2021-09-01
NORMAN 16629 208 15668 2021-09-01
OTHER*** 14729 131 13764 2021-09-01
YUKON 11203 88 10641 2021-09-01
LAWTON 10565 178 9797 2021-09-01
MOORE 8250 81 7690 2021-09-01
CLAREMORE 7727 131 7243 2021-09-01
ENID 7603 133 7246 2021-09-01
STILLWATER 7299 43 6812 2021-09-01
OWASSO 6785 88 6479 2021-09-01
MUSKOGEE 6652 149 6109 2021-09-01
SHAWNEE 5956 97 5564 2021-09-01
ARDMORE 5881 93 5519 2021-09-01
BARTLESVILLE 5577 113 5114 2021-09-01
TAHLEQUAH 5232 58 4712 2021-09-01
ADA 4848 68 4606 2021-09-01
BIXBY 4611 39 4399 2021-09-01
PONCA CITY 4412 90 4159 2021-09-01
DURANT 4382 45 4168 2021-09-01
SAND SPRINGS 4379 83 4081 2021-09-01
SAPULPA 4134 77 3898 2021-09-01
MCALESTER 3930 51 3635 2021-09-01
DUNCAN 3735 65 3496 2021-09-01
JENKS 3577 29 3424 2021-09-01
MUSTANG 3455 47 3273 2021-09-01
COLLINSVILLE 3112 35 2941 2021-09-01
GUTHRIE 3088 51 2842 2021-09-01
MIAMI 3013 44 2887 2021-09-01
CHOCTAW 2889 42 2726 2021-09-01
EL RENO 2888 44 2748 2021-09-01
BLANCHARD 2882 31 2648 2021-09-01
STILWELL 2852 40 2614 2021-09-01
ALTUS 2822 53 2700 2021-09-01
CHICKASHA 2816 80 2591 2021-09-01
GUYMON 2736 33 2663 2021-09-01
COWETA 2472 39 2293 2021-09-01
BETHANY 2463 29 2307 2021-09-01
PRYOR CREEK 2232 37 2097 2021-09-01
GROVE 2222 65 2066 2021-09-01
SKIATOOK 2188 19 2071 2021-09-01
SALLISAW 2176 26 1982 2021-09-01
GLENPOOL 2114 30 1939 2021-09-01
OKMULGEE 2071 46 1884 2021-09-01
WAGONER 2033 36 1868 2021-09-01
VINITA 2013 19 1940 2021-09-01
WEATHERFORD 1999 35 1911 2021-09-01
WOODWARD 1986 29 1917 2021-09-01
POTEAU 1944 23 1834 2021-09-01
CLINTON 1902 67 1788 2021-09-01
ATOKA 1856 22 1736 2021-09-01
SEMINOLE 1839 42 1702 2021-09-01
ELK CITY 1837 35 1766 2021-09-01
TUTTLE 1790 21 1705 2021-09-01
CUSHING 1774 22 1587 2021-09-01
PURCELL 1750 29 1650 2021-09-01
BROKEN BOW 1696 46 1545 2021-09-01
NOBLE 1674 24 1533 2021-09-01
TAFT 1593 4 1589 2021-09-01
HARRAH 1582 23 1452 2021-09-01
ANADARKO 1562 36 1480 2021-09-01
NEWCASTLE 1551 14 1464 2021-09-01
MULDROW 1550 12 1407 2021-09-01
TECUMSEH 1540 15 1459 2021-09-01
IDABEL 1517 25 1389 2021-09-01
PIEDMONT 1472 11 1387 2021-09-01
LEXINGTON 1470 27 1377 2021-09-01
PAULS VALLEY 1470 33 1384 2021-09-01
JAY 1465 16 1361 2021-09-01
SULPHUR 1451 28 1388 2021-09-01
MCLOUD 1437 16 1324 2021-09-01
FORT GIBSON 1435 22 1354 2021-09-01
MADILL 1351 13 1250 2021-09-01
MARLOW 1262 21 1192 2021-09-01
BRISTOW 1230 36 1119 2021-09-01
MARIETTA 1213 21 1136 2021-09-01
ALVA 1209 17 1134 2021-09-01
HUGO 1199 23 1061 2021-09-01
HENRYETTA 1196 28 1086 2021-09-01
CHECOTAH 1176 32 1088 2021-09-01
EUFAULA 1164 33 1072 2021-09-01
KINGSTON 1124 11 1035 2021-09-01
CATOOSA 1054 18 942 2021-09-01
CLEVELAND 1041 22 962 2021-09-01
LOCUST GROVE 1040 9 929 2021-09-01
STIGLER 1014 15 930 2021-09-01
MANNFORD 1010 21 941 2021-09-01
OKEMAH 975 16 880 2021-09-01
KINGFISHER 973 21 897 2021-09-01
LINDSAY 963 18 905 2021-09-01
ELGIN 951 12 890 2021-09-01
FORT SUPPLY 935 2 933 2021-09-01
INOLA 934 14 880 2021-09-01
SPIRO 928 3 871 2021-09-01
SAYRE 922 18 898 2021-09-01
HOMINY 914 5 877 2021-09-01
MOUNDS 905 12 834 2021-09-01
CALERA 895 8 853 2021-09-01
NOWATA 894 11 834 2021-09-01
CHELSEA 894 20 799 2021-09-01
CHANDLER 891 25 825 2021-09-01
WESTVILLE 849 5 774 2021-09-01
AFTON 846 7 814 2021-09-01
PERRY 845 14 766 2021-09-01
SALINA 838 10 763 2021-09-01
CACHE 831 10 799 2021-09-01
BLACKWELL 822 30 762 2021-09-01
HOLDENVILLE 819 19 769 2021-09-01
DAVIS 814 17 774 2021-09-01
HEAVENER 797 12 737 2021-09-01
SPERRY 783 5 750 2021-09-01
WEWOKA 781 25 729 2021-09-01
ANTLERS 775 16 691 2021-09-01
HULBERT 764 7 681 2021-09-01
SPENCER 756 18 699 2021-09-01
DEWEY 746 13 701 2021-09-01
JONES 744 9 696 2021-09-01
TISHOMINGO 743 23 682 2021-09-01
HELENA 740 2 735 2021-09-01
WARR ACRES 720 6 665 2021-09-01
VIAN 712 12 658 2021-09-01
HENNESSEY 712 12 686 2021-09-01
DEL CITY 711 21 633 2021-09-01
MIDWEST CITY 699 19 652 2021-09-01
PERKINS 694 5 661 2021-09-01
WILBURTON 691 9 589 2021-09-01
PAWHUSKA 685 10 632 2021-09-01
HASKELL 684 10 632 2021-09-01
COALGATE 678 14 598 2021-09-01
COLCORD 674 7 646 2021-09-01
PRAGUE 667 8 628 2021-09-01
COMANCHE 658 21 619 2021-09-01
CHOUTEAU 655 15 601 2021-09-01
OOLOGAH 654 8 619 2021-09-01
ROLAND 641 6 599 2021-09-01
PAWNEE 623 22 578 2021-09-01
LONE GROVE 604 12 570 2021-09-01
WYNNEWOOD 588 11 561 2021-09-01
FAIRVIEW 583 17 527 2021-09-01
APACHE 582 8 563 2021-09-01
MEEKER 575 21 532 2021-09-01
BEGGS 572 6 527 2021-09-01
BOLEY 570 9 560 2021-09-01
POCOLA 559 4 537 2021-09-01
TALIHINA 559 15 500 2021-09-01
WISTER 545 2 523 2021-09-01
STROUD 542 9 497 2021-09-01
KANSAS 536 7 508 2021-09-01
STRATFORD 530 12 491 2021-09-01
HINTON 525 3 512 2021-09-01
FREDERICK 522 12 503 2021-09-01
WYANDOTTE 519 8 490 2021-09-01
WELLSTON 517 9 464 2021-09-01
NEWKIRK 509 7 485 2021-09-01
WILSON 506 16 479 2021-09-01
LUTHER 502 10 470 2021-09-01
WASHINGTON 498 4 482 2021-09-01
CARNEGIE 496 17 450 2021-09-01
WATONGA 495 2 457 2021-09-01
WALTERS 489 6 461 2021-09-01
COMMERCE 477 10 454 2021-09-01
NICHOLS HILLS 463 3 439 2021-09-01
KONAWA 461 11 432 2021-09-01
VALLIANT 459 8 420 2021-09-01
MORRIS 454 7 414 2021-09-01
QUAPAW 452 14 429 2021-09-01
HARTSHORNE 447 12 383 2021-09-01
MEAD 445 6 404 2021-09-01
COLBERT 445 11 418 2021-09-01
DRUMRIGHT 440 11 384 2021-09-01
TONKAWA 426 15 398 2021-09-01
MINCO 424 3 408 2021-09-01
FLETCHER 424 3 401 2021-09-01
FAIRLAND 416 6 395 2021-09-01
HEALDTON 413 11 369 2021-09-01
PORTER 412 10 382 2021-09-01
KIEFER 411 4 386 2021-09-01
MANGUM 406 14 383 2021-09-01
GORE 405 7 376 2021-09-01
CADDO 404 3 379 2021-09-01
HOBART 402 12 374 2021-09-01
WARNER 391 7 367 2021-09-01
KELLYVILLE 390 5 356 2021-09-01
ADAIR 384 4 355 2021-09-01
NEW CORDELL 380 6 353 2021-09-01
ELMORE CITY 377 5 363 2021-09-01
TALALA 376 3 360 2021-09-01
ARCADIA 375 0 353 2021-09-01
HOWE 371 2 351 2021-09-01
PORUM 370 5 352 2021-09-01
HOOKER 356 0 348 2021-09-01
STONEWALL 353 4 333 2021-09-01
WATTS 346 5 323 2021-09-01
BOSWELL 344 2 286 2021-09-01
CRESCENT 341 6 317 2021-09-01
BOKCHITO 336 3 317 2021-09-01
BARNSDALL 333 8 315 2021-09-01
WAYNE 318 4 287 2021-09-01
RINGLING 318 3 311 2021-09-01
MAYSVILLE 318 8 297 2021-09-01
CAMERON 311 1 291 2021-09-01
ALLEN 310 4 297 2021-09-01
OCHELATA 310 8 267 2021-09-01
HOLLIS 309 6 301 2021-09-01
WAURIKA 309 8 289 2021-09-01
YALE 307 8 275 2021-09-01
RUSH SPRINGS 306 4 280 2021-09-01
EARLSBORO 291 5 281 2021-09-01
KEOTA 289 0 261 2021-09-01
OKARCHE 289 5 275 2021-09-01
CASHION 287 1 276 2021-09-01
BIG CABIN 284 5 256 2021-09-01
PADEN 277 2 264 2021-09-01
GLENCOE 275 3 247 2021-09-01
BLAIR 272 1 262 2021-09-01
BOKOSHE 270 3 255 2021-09-01
HAWORTH 268 4 251 2021-09-01
JENNINGS 267 4 241 2021-09-01
FORT COBB 266 4 253 2021-09-01
RAMONA 265 6 235 2021-09-01
WELCH 263 2 252 2021-09-01
QUINTON 261 4 241 2021-09-01
WRIGHT CITY 260 2 250 2021-09-01
CEMENT 260 1 244 2021-09-01
ROFF 257 2 245 2021-09-01
MAUD 257 0 239 2021-09-01
GERONIMO 253 3 237 2021-09-01
HYDRO 251 7 238 2021-09-01
WETUMKA 248 5 231 2021-09-01
WAUKOMIS 246 1 244 2021-09-01
CHEROKEE 246 1 237 2021-09-01
BEAVER 245 4 233 2021-09-01
BINGER 242 14 225 2021-09-01
MOORELAND 237 6 229 2021-09-01
SHADY POINT 237 1 215 2021-09-01
MORRISON 236 1 227 2021-09-01
OKEENE 234 6 219 2021-09-01
PAOLI 234 2 228 2021-09-01
LAVERNE 230 2 227 2021-09-01
CLAYTON 225 4 195 2021-09-01
FAIRFAX 223 10 201 2021-09-01
FORT TOWSON 222 2 204 2021-09-01
OKTAHA 222 3 211 2021-09-01
CYRIL 221 4 206 2021-09-01
GEARY 220 5 187 2021-09-01
RED OAK 219 0 198 2021-09-01
NINNEKAH 214 3 197 2021-09-01
TERLTON 211 3 193 2021-09-01
BILLINGS 211 4 206 2021-09-01
WELEETKA 209 3 182 2021-09-01
TEXHOMA 209 0 204 2021-09-01
RINGWOOD 209 2 205 2021-09-01
COPAN 208 4 198 2021-09-01
THACKERVILLE 205 2 195 2021-09-01
MEDFORD 203 1 188 2021-09-01
PANAMA 199 2 182 2021-09-01
INDIAHOMA 199 2 191 2021-09-01
BENNINGTON 198 3 187 2021-09-01
SPAVINAW 198 2 184 2021-09-01
CHEYENNE 197 4 188 2021-09-01
DEPEW 192 4 177 2021-09-01
ARAPAHO 192 4 180 2021-09-01
MILBURN 191 4 181 2021-09-01
BOISE CITY 191 1 177 2021-09-01
SNYDER 190 10 167 2021-09-01
BLUEJACKET 189 1 186 2021-09-01
THOMAS 189 0 187 2021-09-01
RED ROCK 189 2 182 2021-09-01
SHATTUCK 186 2 181 2021-09-01
WEBBERS FALLS 185 2 174 2021-09-01
SEILING 185 6 169 2021-09-01
ARKOMA 184 2 166 2021-09-01
MANNSVILLE 178 4 157 2021-09-01
GRANITE 178 7 169 2021-09-01
GOODWELL 176 1 172 2021-09-01
BURNS FLAT 176 3 163 2021-09-01
KREBS 175 7 158 2021-09-01
GRACEMONT 174 5 162 2021-09-01
CALUMET 174 1 167 2021-09-01
WANETTE 173 0 165 2021-09-01
SOPER 172 1 155 2021-09-01
CANTON 170 3 154 2021-09-01
TEMPLE 170 9 156 2021-09-01
ALEX 167 5 154 2021-09-01
KIOWA 165 2 157 2021-09-01
BUFFALO 165 6 159 2021-09-01
UNION CITY 163 2 159 2021-09-01
CANUTE 157 2 148 2021-09-01
ASHER 156 2 138 2021-09-01
POND CREEK 155 0 155 2021-09-01
GARBER 150 1 140 2021-09-01
GANS 150 1 135 2021-09-01
BRAGGS 150 2 136 2021-09-01
DELAWARE 150 3 138 2021-09-01
VICI 147 2 144 2021-09-01
GARVIN 147 0 142 2021-09-01
LAHOMA 146 5 132 2021-09-01
OILTON 146 5 125 2021-09-01
COUNCIL HILL 145 4 138 2021-09-01
AGRA 143 2 135 2021-09-01
ERICK 143 2 137 2021-09-01
LEEDEY 142 5 133 2021-09-01
SENTINEL 142 2 132 2021-09-01
GRANDFIELD 141 1 134 2021-09-01
OAKS 137 4 126 2021-09-01
DAVENPORT 136 0 133 2021-09-01
MOUNTAIN VIEW 135 4 128 2021-09-01
MCCURTAIN 135 2 130 2021-09-01
CANEY 135 1 126 2021-09-01
TIPTON 135 4 131 2021-09-01
HAMMON 134 2 130 2021-09-01
MILL CREEK 131 2 125 2021-09-01
RATLIFF CITY 130 1 126 2021-09-01
CHATTANOOGA 129 2 127 2021-09-01
MULHALL 128 0 121 2021-09-01
VELMA 126 2 119 2021-09-01
BYARS 126 1 119 2021-09-01
SPRINGER 121 4 110 2021-09-01
WAYNOKA 121 0 117 2021-09-01
RYAN 120 3 115 2021-09-01
TUPELO 118 2 114 2021-09-01
DOVER 117 2 110 2021-09-01
AMBER 117 5 106 2021-09-01
TYRONE 117 0 116 2021-09-01
WANN 116 4 105 2021-09-01
VERDEN 114 1 106 2021-09-01
SASAKWA 114 0 113 2021-09-01
RIPLEY 114 1 103 2021-09-01
CARNEY 113 2 96 2021-09-01
STERLING 111 1 106 2021-09-01
STUART 110 1 104 2021-09-01
LOOKEBA 110 3 106 2021-09-01
STRINGTOWN 110 3 103 2021-09-01
FOSS 109 0 102 2021-09-01
RAVIA 106 2 101 2021-09-01
TRYON 106 0 98 2021-09-01
LANGLEY 105 0 87 2021-09-01
CANADIAN 105 2 94 2021-09-01
SAVANNA 104 1 98 2021-09-01
KINTA 103 2 95 2021-09-01
RATTAN 101 1 93 2021-09-01
OLUSTEE 101 0 101 2021-09-01
DEWAR 101 1 95 2021-09-01
PITTSBURG 95 1 93 2021-09-01
COYLE 95 0 91 2021-09-01
WAPANUCKA 92 2 90 2021-09-01
HAILEYVILLE 92 1 79 2021-09-01
MARBLE CITY 92 0 85 2021-09-01
DUSTIN 89 3 86 2021-09-01
SAWYER 89 1 79 2021-09-01
CUSTER CITY 89 1 87 2021-09-01
LENAPAH 88 0 80 2021-09-01
KETCHUM 85 3 77 2021-09-01
CALVIN 84 1 75 2021-09-01
POCASSET 83 2 74 2021-09-01
KENEFIC 80 1 74 2021-09-01
BOYNTON 79 1 76 2021-09-01
RANDLETT 79 1 76 2021-09-01
LONGDALE 79 1 73 2021-09-01
SHIDLER 78 1 74 2021-09-01
KAW CITY 78 3 71 2021-09-01
ORLANDO 78 1 72 2021-09-01
ARNETT 77 2 72 2021-09-01
COVINGTON 76 1 73 2021-09-01
LAMONT 76 1 73 2021-09-01
DILL CITY 76 3 68 2021-09-01
CORN 76 4 72 2021-09-01
CROWDER 74 0 70 2021-09-01
DRUMMOND 72 1 70 2021-09-01
WYNONA 72 2 66 2021-09-01
PRUE 71 2 64 2021-09-01
FARGO 71 1 69 2021-09-01
CASTLE 71 1 68 2021-09-01
OKAY 70 1 66 2021-09-01
NASH 69 1 66 2021-09-01
KREMLIN 68 0 67 2021-09-01
CLEO SPRINGS 68 2 64 2021-09-01
INDIANOLA 67 0 63 2021-09-01
MARLAND 66 3 63 2021-09-01
ACHILLE 65 2 59 2021-09-01
SPARKS 65 2 56 2021-09-01
AMES 65 0 64 2021-09-01
REYDON 65 2 62 2021-09-01
LEHIGH 64 0 58 2021-09-01
WHITEFIELD 64 1 59 2021-09-01
CARTER 63 0 62 2021-09-01
HASTINGS 60 1 57 2021-09-01
LANGSTON 60 1 40 2021-09-01
FAIRMONT 60 1 58 2021-09-01
MOUNTAIN PARK 60 1 53 2021-09-01
LOCO 59 1 55 2021-09-01
GAGE 58 1 54 2021-09-01
FOSTER 58 0 56 2021-09-01
ALINE 58 2 55 2021-09-01
LONE WOLF 57 0 57 2021-09-01
RALSTON 57 2 52 2021-09-01
WAKITA 57 3 51 2021-09-01
TALOGA 56 0 54 2021-09-01
FAXON 56 0 54 2021-09-01
OSAGE 56 1 51 2021-09-01
BURBANK 55 0 52 2021-09-01
MENO 54 0 51 2021-09-01
BERNICE 54 1 48 2021-09-01
ROOSEVELT 53 0 50 2021-09-01
FORGAN 53 1 50 2021-09-01
TERRAL 52 2 47 2021-09-01
CARMEN 51 3 45 2021-09-01
AVANT 51 2 46 2021-09-01
SCHULTER 50 0 46 2021-09-01
ROCKY 50 0 47 2021-09-01
SHARON 48 1 45 2021-09-01
JET 47 1 45 2021-09-01
COLONY 46 1 42 2021-09-01
FRANCIS 46 1 43 2021-09-01
FREEDOM 46 0 41 2021-09-01
KEYES 45 0 43 2021-09-01
NORTH MIAMI 45 0 38 2021-09-01
NICOMA PARK 44 2 42 2021-09-01
GOLTRY 44 0 41 2021-09-01
DEVOL 44 0 44 2021-09-01
BRADLEY 44 1 38 2021-09-01
DEER CREEK 44 1 43 2021-09-01
ELDORADO 43 1 41 2021-09-01
DISNEY 43 0 38 2021-09-01
EAKLY 43 1 37 2021-09-01
HANNA 43 0 41 2021-09-01
BUTLER 43 0 43 2021-09-01
HARDESTY 42 0 41 2021-09-01
GOLDSBY 42 0 42 2021-09-01
MARSHALL 41 1 38 2021-09-01
BROMIDE 38 1 37 2021-09-01
WILLOW 38 0 33 2021-09-01
MEDICINE PARK 35 1 33 2021-09-01
FITZHUGH 35 0 31 2021-09-01
DAVIDSON 34 0 34 2021-09-01
BESSIE 33 1 32 2021-09-01
GOTEBO 33 1 31 2021-09-01
HUNTER 33 0 32 2021-09-01
DIBBLE 33 0 30 2021-09-01
BURLINGTON 32 0 31 2021-09-01
DACOMA 31 0 28 2021-09-01
CAMARGO 30 0 30 2021-09-01
LAMAR 30 1 24 2021-09-01
FOYIL 30 1 28 2021-09-01
BRAMAN 30 1 27 2021-09-01
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-09-01
HITCHCOCK 29 0 26 2021-09-01
ALDERSON 28 1 26 2021-09-01
OPTIMA 28 0 27 2021-09-01
MILLERTON 27 2 24 2021-09-01
DOUGHERTY 26 0 26 2021-09-01
MARTHA 26 1 25 2021-09-01
HILLSDALE 24 0 22 2021-09-01
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 23 1 22 2021-09-01
CROMWELL 22 2 20 2021-09-01
BOWLEGS 22 1 19 2021-09-01
MANITOU 22 0 22 2021-09-01
WAINWRIGHT 22 0 22 2021-09-01
VERA 20 0 18 2021-09-01
FANSHAWE 15 0 14 2021-09-01
ALBION 15 0 13 2021-09-01
HALLETT 14 0 13 2021-09-01
PEORIA 14 0 12 2021-09-01
TATUMS 13 0 13 2021-09-01
GENE AUTRY 12 0 10 2021-09-01
REDBIRD 11 0 9 2021-09-01
TULLAHASSEE 11 0 11 2021-09-01
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-09-01
SLICK 10 0 7 2021-09-01
ADDINGTON 10 0 9 2021-09-01
BLACKBURN 9 0 6 2021-09-01
KEMP 7 0 7 2021-09-01
MOFFETT 6 0 6 2021-09-01
RENTIESVILLE 5 0 5 2021-09-01
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-09-01
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-09-01
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-09-01
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-09-01
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-09-01
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-09-01
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 2 2021-09-01
PINK 2 0 2 2021-09-01
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-09-01
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-09-01
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-09-01
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-09-01
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-09-01
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-09-01
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-09-01
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-09-01
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-09-01
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-09-01
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-09-01
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-09-01
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-09-01

