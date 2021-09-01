ENID, Okla. — Though with no mask mandate in place this year, Enid Public Schools is reporting about the same number of positive COVID cases from a year ago, as the county also returns to levels from the same time last year.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 52 students and 12 EPS staff were reported as positive COVID cases in isolation, according to the district's public case totals reported online.
Nearly every school has at least one positive case except Coolidge and Hoover elementary schools.
Almost half of the EPS students in isolation are from secondary-level schools: 10 cases at Enid High School and 13 combined at Longfellow, Emerson and Waller middle schools.
On Sept. 1, 2020, EPS reported 41 student and nine staff positive cases in isolation; nearly 600 more students and staff also were reportedly in quarantine for close contact and possible exposure to COVID.
This week, Garfield County reported 45.9 cases per 100,000 on a seven-day average; by Sept. 3 last year, the county was at 49.14 average cases a week, up 14 from a week before, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Under its re-entry plan last fall, EPS required masks with in-person instruction until county numbers reached at least 50 positive average COVID cases per 100,000 population. The entire district then moved to distance learning in November after Garfield County topped that rate of community spread.
Under the current re-entry plan, the superintendent still will be able to close school buildings if either not enough faculty and staff are present; or more than 30% of individuals are positive cases or quarantining.
Current state law, set to be paused next week under court injunction, prohibits mandating masks in most schools unless the governor declares a state of emergency for the county.
EPS families and staff this year are expected to self-report positive cases and self-assess for possible COVID symptoms, but district isn't requiring individuals or whole classes to quarantine this year, and officials aren't recording those counts online.
Neither is Chisholm Public Schools, which on Wednesday reported three positive cases, though its numbers were different for totals and by schools. Site principals report the data online.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale schools do not appear to report their active cases online, but the district asks possibly exposed students to quarantine after performing contact tracing from positive COVID cases in school. Pioneer also notifies parents whose children may have come into contact.
All Oklahoma school districts are required to report positive cases every day to the state Department of Education through the OSDE website's Single Sign-on service. These also are expected to be reported to local Health Departments, which may recommend quarantine.
Autry Technology Center, the CareerTech school district of the Enid area, has reported 12 total positive cases since classes began Aug. 11.
Oklahoma Bible Academy has reportedly had a "couple" of COVID-19-positive cases since school started, but OBA Headmaster Andy Wilkins said, “Thankfully, no potential exposures."
Wilkins said each student's COVID-19-positive exposure or test will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and that determination of specific guidance will be made by administration.
People 5 to 17 years old made up 74, or 16%, of all cases in Garfield County in the last 30 days, according to OSDH.
3 new deaths from Enid
Three Enid residents were among the 189 COVID-19-related deaths in the past week reported statewide by OSDH on Wednesday.
Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 8,610 — a weekly increase of 196 — with 256 active and 8,210, or 95.4%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of cases — 7,603, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 224 active cases and 7,246 recovered.
Of the county’s 144 deaths, 133 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on OSDH website show Enid with 131 deaths.
In Northwest Oklahoma, one death each was also reported in Blaine, Noble and Woods counties.
There have been 3,357 cases, with 3,178 recovered and 70 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,149 cases, with 3,973 recovered and 61 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 42 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
OSDH showed 551,958 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 2,538 from Wednesday, and 550,239 total cases, a weekly increase of 19,645, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 26,640 active, an increase of 3,148 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 78 in Noble, 64 in Blaine, 59 in Kingfisher, 49 in Woods, 34 each in Major and Woodward, 19 in Grant and 14 in Alfalfa.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 8,001 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 189, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 9,199 deaths, a weekly increase of 169, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
There have been 869 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total number of hospitalization since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020 to 31,855, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 1,477 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 41 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of one since last week. Of those, 413 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 47, with 11 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 12 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 13 patients.
OSDH reported that as of Tuesday, two ICU beds, or 7.7% of the total, and 216 adult inpatient beds, or 50.1% of the total, were available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties.
Epidemiology report
Over half of all eligible Garfield County residents have received at least the first dose of the three COVID vaccines.
In Garfield County, 55.6% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 84.9% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH's weekly epidemiology report from the week of Aug. 22-28.
According to OSDH, 45.4% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 76% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
From Aug. 24-30, 96,011 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 24,239 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,164,577 with 1,476,924 fully vaccinated.
Overall in Oklahoma, 53.3% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 50.9% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 43.8%, compared to 41.7% last week.
Oklahoma also saw a 32.8% increase in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH.
From Aug. 22-28, 19,645 cases were reported, an increase of 4,852 from the week before, Aug. 15-21, which had 14,793. The number of deaths this week was 189, an increase from previous week, 136.
From Aug. 22-28, 62,117 specimens were tested for COVID-19, and of those, 19,118, or 17.5%, were positive.
A total of 6,423 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,725,209 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 447 breakthrough cases and 5,683 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.
In July, there were 2,623, or 8.28%, breakthrough cases out of 31,684 total cases reported, and in August, there were 2,850, or 4.87%, breakthrough cases and 55,729 unvaccinated cases, though OSDH said July and August case investigations are still ongoing and the data may be subject to change.
In the last 30 days, 185 of 3,014 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 13th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down one spot from last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 25th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, up one spot from last week.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,321 cases, 3,235 recovered, 48 active and 38 deaths, 29 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,340 cases, 2,207 recovered, 90 active and 43 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,629 cases, 1,523 recovered, 82 active and 24 deaths, including 14 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,437 cases, 1,347 recovered, 71 active and 19 deaths, 17 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,223 cases, 1,192 recovered, 24 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,233 cases, 1,119 recovered, 92 active and 22 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, two from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and five in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 1,077 cases, 1,003 recovered, 50 active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 619 cases, 589 recovered, 23 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 09.01.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|103199
|1379
|96793
|2021-09-01
|TULSA
|93253
|1273
|88009
|2021-09-01
|CLEVELAND
|37129
|472
|34764
|2021-09-01
|CANADIAN
|20204
|201
|19180
|2021-09-01
|COMANCHE
|17645
|213
|16561
|2021-09-01
|ROGERS
|13647
|214
|12766
|2021-09-01
|MUSKOGEE
|11480
|202
|10727
|2021-09-01
|WAGONER
|10671
|147
|9920
|2021-09-01
|PAYNE
|10420
|79
|9655
|2021-09-01
|POTTAWATOMIE
|9899
|138
|9264
|2021-09-01
|CREEK
|9158
|186
|8510
|2021-09-01
|GARFIELD
|8610
|144
|8210
|2021-09-01
|CARTER
|7767
|137
|7282
|2021-09-01
|CHEROKEE
|7545
|85
|6783
|2021-09-01
|BRYAN
|7467
|84
|7067
|2021-09-01
|WASHINGTON
|7142
|142
|6559
|2021-09-01
|GRADY
|7022
|134
|6526
|2021-09-01
|LE FLORE
|6938
|71
|6499
|2021-09-01
|MCCLAIN
|6537
|77
|6113
|2021-09-01
|DELAWARE
|6273
|111
|5879
|2021-09-01
|KAY
|6098
|136
|5739
|2021-09-01
|OSAGE
|5930
|95
|5530
|2021-09-01
|PONTOTOC
|5920
|83
|5615
|2021-09-01
|STEPHENS
|5877
|109
|5520
|2021-09-01
|MAYES
|5709
|81
|5258
|2021-09-01
|PITTSBURG
|5705
|82
|5251
|2021-09-01
|SEQUOYAH
|5702
|64
|5225
|2021-09-01
|OTTAWA
|5371
|85
|5128
|2021-09-01
|LOGAN
|5121
|72
|4733
|2021-09-01
|OKMULGEE
|4968
|92
|4546
|2021-09-01
|MCCURTAIN
|4777
|97
|4394
|2021-09-01
|CADDO
|4525
|99
|4280
|2021-09-01
|CUSTER
|4471
|106
|4253
|2021-09-01
|ADAIR
|4310
|52
|3966
|2021-09-01
|GARVIN
|4236
|83
|4007
|2021-09-01
|LINCOLN
|4067
|80
|3744
|2021-09-01
|TEXAS
|3705
|35
|3611
|2021-09-01
|JACKSON
|3416
|57
|3275
|2021-09-01
|SEMINOLE
|3352
|83
|3120
|2021-09-01
|WOODWARD
|3321
|38
|3235
|2021-09-01
|BECKHAM
|3064
|58
|2955
|2021-09-01
|CRAIG
|2644
|23
|2543
|2021-09-01
|MARSHALL
|2478
|25
|2287
|2021-09-01
|MCINTOSH
|2446
|64
|2267
|2021-09-01
|ATOKA
|2364
|28
|2202
|2021-09-01
|MURRAY
|2344
|47
|2238
|2021-09-01
|KINGFISHER
|2340
|43
|2207
|2021-09-01
|PAWNEE
|2307
|55
|2118
|2021-09-01
|CHOCTAW
|2152
|30
|1903
|2021-09-01
|OKFUSKEE
|2102
|32
|1955
|2021-09-01
|LOVE
|1802
|26
|1690
|2021-09-01
|JOHNSTON
|1719
|40
|1602
|2021-09-01
|HASKELL
|1630
|20
|1499
|2021-09-01
|NOBLE
|1629
|24
|1523
|2021-09-01
|NOWATA
|1495
|22
|1388
|2021-09-01
|PUSHMATAHA
|1465
|28
|1307
|2021-09-01
|HUGHES
|1464
|30
|1368
|2021-09-01
|WOODS
|1437
|19
|1347
|2021-09-01
|WASHITA
|1262
|23
|1174
|2021-09-01
|BLAINE
|1233
|22
|1119
|2021-09-01
|ALFALFA
|1223
|7
|1192
|2021-09-01
|LATIMER
|1170
|13
|1018
|2021-09-01
|MAJOR
|1077
|24
|1003
|2021-09-01
|KIOWA
|948
|28
|878
|2021-09-01
|COAL
|892
|17
|806
|2021-09-01
|TILLMAN
|882
|18
|852
|2021-09-01
|JEFFERSON
|797
|18
|757
|2021-09-01
|COTTON
|792
|16
|746
|2021-09-01
|GREER
|632
|22
|593
|2021-09-01
|GRANT
|619
|7
|589
|2021-09-01
|DEWEY
|610
|14
|582
|2021-09-01
|BEAVER
|495
|6
|477
|2021-09-01
|HARPER
|435
|8
|425
|2021-09-01
|ROGER MILLS
|432
|12
|411
|2021-09-01
|ELLIS
|387
|6
|371
|2021-09-01
|HARMON
|344
|6
|336
|2021-09-01
|CIMARRON
|281
|2
|265
|2021-09-01
|259
|0
|108
|2021-09-01
Oklahoma per city 09.01.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|78521
|1116
|73561
|2021-09-01
|TULSA
|56061
|833
|52708
|2021-09-01
|EDMOND
|21234
|198
|20026
|2021-09-01
|BROKEN ARROW
|20373
|240
|19280
|2021-09-01
|NORMAN
|16629
|208
|15668
|2021-09-01
|OTHER***
|14729
|131
|13764
|2021-09-01
|YUKON
|11203
|88
|10641
|2021-09-01
|LAWTON
|10565
|178
|9797
|2021-09-01
|MOORE
|8250
|81
|7690
|2021-09-01
|CLAREMORE
|7727
|131
|7243
|2021-09-01
|ENID
|7603
|133
|7246
|2021-09-01
|STILLWATER
|7299
|43
|6812
|2021-09-01
|OWASSO
|6785
|88
|6479
|2021-09-01
|MUSKOGEE
|6652
|149
|6109
|2021-09-01
|SHAWNEE
|5956
|97
|5564
|2021-09-01
|ARDMORE
|5881
|93
|5519
|2021-09-01
|BARTLESVILLE
|5577
|113
|5114
|2021-09-01
|TAHLEQUAH
|5232
|58
|4712
|2021-09-01
|ADA
|4848
|68
|4606
|2021-09-01
|BIXBY
|4611
|39
|4399
|2021-09-01
|PONCA CITY
|4412
|90
|4159
|2021-09-01
|DURANT
|4382
|45
|4168
|2021-09-01
|SAND SPRINGS
|4379
|83
|4081
|2021-09-01
|SAPULPA
|4134
|77
|3898
|2021-09-01
|MCALESTER
|3930
|51
|3635
|2021-09-01
|DUNCAN
|3735
|65
|3496
|2021-09-01
|JENKS
|3577
|29
|3424
|2021-09-01
|MUSTANG
|3455
|47
|3273
|2021-09-01
|COLLINSVILLE
|3112
|35
|2941
|2021-09-01
|GUTHRIE
|3088
|51
|2842
|2021-09-01
|MIAMI
|3013
|44
|2887
|2021-09-01
|CHOCTAW
|2889
|42
|2726
|2021-09-01
|EL RENO
|2888
|44
|2748
|2021-09-01
|BLANCHARD
|2882
|31
|2648
|2021-09-01
|STILWELL
|2852
|40
|2614
|2021-09-01
|ALTUS
|2822
|53
|2700
|2021-09-01
|CHICKASHA
|2816
|80
|2591
|2021-09-01
|GUYMON
|2736
|33
|2663
|2021-09-01
|COWETA
|2472
|39
|2293
|2021-09-01
|BETHANY
|2463
|29
|2307
|2021-09-01
|PRYOR CREEK
|2232
|37
|2097
|2021-09-01
|GROVE
|2222
|65
|2066
|2021-09-01
|SKIATOOK
|2188
|19
|2071
|2021-09-01
|SALLISAW
|2176
|26
|1982
|2021-09-01
|GLENPOOL
|2114
|30
|1939
|2021-09-01
|OKMULGEE
|2071
|46
|1884
|2021-09-01
|WAGONER
|2033
|36
|1868
|2021-09-01
|VINITA
|2013
|19
|1940
|2021-09-01
|WEATHERFORD
|1999
|35
|1911
|2021-09-01
|WOODWARD
|1986
|29
|1917
|2021-09-01
|POTEAU
|1944
|23
|1834
|2021-09-01
|CLINTON
|1902
|67
|1788
|2021-09-01
|ATOKA
|1856
|22
|1736
|2021-09-01
|SEMINOLE
|1839
|42
|1702
|2021-09-01
|ELK CITY
|1837
|35
|1766
|2021-09-01
|TUTTLE
|1790
|21
|1705
|2021-09-01
|CUSHING
|1774
|22
|1587
|2021-09-01
|PURCELL
|1750
|29
|1650
|2021-09-01
|BROKEN BOW
|1696
|46
|1545
|2021-09-01
|NOBLE
|1674
|24
|1533
|2021-09-01
|TAFT
|1593
|4
|1589
|2021-09-01
|HARRAH
|1582
|23
|1452
|2021-09-01
|ANADARKO
|1562
|36
|1480
|2021-09-01
|NEWCASTLE
|1551
|14
|1464
|2021-09-01
|MULDROW
|1550
|12
|1407
|2021-09-01
|TECUMSEH
|1540
|15
|1459
|2021-09-01
|IDABEL
|1517
|25
|1389
|2021-09-01
|PIEDMONT
|1472
|11
|1387
|2021-09-01
|LEXINGTON
|1470
|27
|1377
|2021-09-01
|PAULS VALLEY
|1470
|33
|1384
|2021-09-01
|JAY
|1465
|16
|1361
|2021-09-01
|SULPHUR
|1451
|28
|1388
|2021-09-01
|MCLOUD
|1437
|16
|1324
|2021-09-01
|FORT GIBSON
|1435
|22
|1354
|2021-09-01
|MADILL
|1351
|13
|1250
|2021-09-01
|MARLOW
|1262
|21
|1192
|2021-09-01
|BRISTOW
|1230
|36
|1119
|2021-09-01
|MARIETTA
|1213
|21
|1136
|2021-09-01
|ALVA
|1209
|17
|1134
|2021-09-01
|HUGO
|1199
|23
|1061
|2021-09-01
|HENRYETTA
|1196
|28
|1086
|2021-09-01
|CHECOTAH
|1176
|32
|1088
|2021-09-01
|EUFAULA
|1164
|33
|1072
|2021-09-01
|KINGSTON
|1124
|11
|1035
|2021-09-01
|CATOOSA
|1054
|18
|942
|2021-09-01
|CLEVELAND
|1041
|22
|962
|2021-09-01
|LOCUST GROVE
|1040
|9
|929
|2021-09-01
|STIGLER
|1014
|15
|930
|2021-09-01
|MANNFORD
|1010
|21
|941
|2021-09-01
|OKEMAH
|975
|16
|880
|2021-09-01
|KINGFISHER
|973
|21
|897
|2021-09-01
|LINDSAY
|963
|18
|905
|2021-09-01
|ELGIN
|951
|12
|890
|2021-09-01
|FORT SUPPLY
|935
|2
|933
|2021-09-01
|INOLA
|934
|14
|880
|2021-09-01
|SPIRO
|928
|3
|871
|2021-09-01
|SAYRE
|922
|18
|898
|2021-09-01
|HOMINY
|914
|5
|877
|2021-09-01
|MOUNDS
|905
|12
|834
|2021-09-01
|CALERA
|895
|8
|853
|2021-09-01
|NOWATA
|894
|11
|834
|2021-09-01
|CHELSEA
|894
|20
|799
|2021-09-01
|CHANDLER
|891
|25
|825
|2021-09-01
|WESTVILLE
|849
|5
|774
|2021-09-01
|AFTON
|846
|7
|814
|2021-09-01
|PERRY
|845
|14
|766
|2021-09-01
|SALINA
|838
|10
|763
|2021-09-01
|CACHE
|831
|10
|799
|2021-09-01
|BLACKWELL
|822
|30
|762
|2021-09-01
|HOLDENVILLE
|819
|19
|769
|2021-09-01
|DAVIS
|814
|17
|774
|2021-09-01
|HEAVENER
|797
|12
|737
|2021-09-01
|SPERRY
|783
|5
|750
|2021-09-01
|WEWOKA
|781
|25
|729
|2021-09-01
|ANTLERS
|775
|16
|691
|2021-09-01
|HULBERT
|764
|7
|681
|2021-09-01
|SPENCER
|756
|18
|699
|2021-09-01
|DEWEY
|746
|13
|701
|2021-09-01
|JONES
|744
|9
|696
|2021-09-01
|TISHOMINGO
|743
|23
|682
|2021-09-01
|HELENA
|740
|2
|735
|2021-09-01
|WARR ACRES
|720
|6
|665
|2021-09-01
|VIAN
|712
|12
|658
|2021-09-01
|HENNESSEY
|712
|12
|686
|2021-09-01
|DEL CITY
|711
|21
|633
|2021-09-01
|MIDWEST CITY
|699
|19
|652
|2021-09-01
|PERKINS
|694
|5
|661
|2021-09-01
|WILBURTON
|691
|9
|589
|2021-09-01
|PAWHUSKA
|685
|10
|632
|2021-09-01
|HASKELL
|684
|10
|632
|2021-09-01
|COALGATE
|678
|14
|598
|2021-09-01
|COLCORD
|674
|7
|646
|2021-09-01
|PRAGUE
|667
|8
|628
|2021-09-01
|COMANCHE
|658
|21
|619
|2021-09-01
|CHOUTEAU
|655
|15
|601
|2021-09-01
|OOLOGAH
|654
|8
|619
|2021-09-01
|ROLAND
|641
|6
|599
|2021-09-01
|PAWNEE
|623
|22
|578
|2021-09-01
|LONE GROVE
|604
|12
|570
|2021-09-01
|WYNNEWOOD
|588
|11
|561
|2021-09-01
|FAIRVIEW
|583
|17
|527
|2021-09-01
|APACHE
|582
|8
|563
|2021-09-01
|MEEKER
|575
|21
|532
|2021-09-01
|BEGGS
|572
|6
|527
|2021-09-01
|BOLEY
|570
|9
|560
|2021-09-01
|POCOLA
|559
|4
|537
|2021-09-01
|TALIHINA
|559
|15
|500
|2021-09-01
|WISTER
|545
|2
|523
|2021-09-01
|STROUD
|542
|9
|497
|2021-09-01
|KANSAS
|536
|7
|508
|2021-09-01
|STRATFORD
|530
|12
|491
|2021-09-01
|HINTON
|525
|3
|512
|2021-09-01
|FREDERICK
|522
|12
|503
|2021-09-01
|WYANDOTTE
|519
|8
|490
|2021-09-01
|WELLSTON
|517
|9
|464
|2021-09-01
|NEWKIRK
|509
|7
|485
|2021-09-01
|WILSON
|506
|16
|479
|2021-09-01
|LUTHER
|502
|10
|470
|2021-09-01
|WASHINGTON
|498
|4
|482
|2021-09-01
|CARNEGIE
|496
|17
|450
|2021-09-01
|WATONGA
|495
|2
|457
|2021-09-01
|WALTERS
|489
|6
|461
|2021-09-01
|COMMERCE
|477
|10
|454
|2021-09-01
|NICHOLS HILLS
|463
|3
|439
|2021-09-01
|KONAWA
|461
|11
|432
|2021-09-01
|VALLIANT
|459
|8
|420
|2021-09-01
|MORRIS
|454
|7
|414
|2021-09-01
|QUAPAW
|452
|14
|429
|2021-09-01
|HARTSHORNE
|447
|12
|383
|2021-09-01
|MEAD
|445
|6
|404
|2021-09-01
|COLBERT
|445
|11
|418
|2021-09-01
|DRUMRIGHT
|440
|11
|384
|2021-09-01
|TONKAWA
|426
|15
|398
|2021-09-01
|MINCO
|424
|3
|408
|2021-09-01
|FLETCHER
|424
|3
|401
|2021-09-01
|FAIRLAND
|416
|6
|395
|2021-09-01
|HEALDTON
|413
|11
|369
|2021-09-01
|PORTER
|412
|10
|382
|2021-09-01
|KIEFER
|411
|4
|386
|2021-09-01
|MANGUM
|406
|14
|383
|2021-09-01
|GORE
|405
|7
|376
|2021-09-01
|CADDO
|404
|3
|379
|2021-09-01
|HOBART
|402
|12
|374
|2021-09-01
|WARNER
|391
|7
|367
|2021-09-01
|KELLYVILLE
|390
|5
|356
|2021-09-01
|ADAIR
|384
|4
|355
|2021-09-01
|NEW CORDELL
|380
|6
|353
|2021-09-01
|ELMORE CITY
|377
|5
|363
|2021-09-01
|TALALA
|376
|3
|360
|2021-09-01
|ARCADIA
|375
|0
|353
|2021-09-01
|HOWE
|371
|2
|351
|2021-09-01
|PORUM
|370
|5
|352
|2021-09-01
|HOOKER
|356
|0
|348
|2021-09-01
|STONEWALL
|353
|4
|333
|2021-09-01
|WATTS
|346
|5
|323
|2021-09-01
|BOSWELL
|344
|2
|286
|2021-09-01
|CRESCENT
|341
|6
|317
|2021-09-01
|BOKCHITO
|336
|3
|317
|2021-09-01
|BARNSDALL
|333
|8
|315
|2021-09-01
|WAYNE
|318
|4
|287
|2021-09-01
|RINGLING
|318
|3
|311
|2021-09-01
|MAYSVILLE
|318
|8
|297
|2021-09-01
|CAMERON
|311
|1
|291
|2021-09-01
|ALLEN
|310
|4
|297
|2021-09-01
|OCHELATA
|310
|8
|267
|2021-09-01
|HOLLIS
|309
|6
|301
|2021-09-01
|WAURIKA
|309
|8
|289
|2021-09-01
|YALE
|307
|8
|275
|2021-09-01
|RUSH SPRINGS
|306
|4
|280
|2021-09-01
|EARLSBORO
|291
|5
|281
|2021-09-01
|KEOTA
|289
|0
|261
|2021-09-01
|OKARCHE
|289
|5
|275
|2021-09-01
|CASHION
|287
|1
|276
|2021-09-01
|BIG CABIN
|284
|5
|256
|2021-09-01
|PADEN
|277
|2
|264
|2021-09-01
|GLENCOE
|275
|3
|247
|2021-09-01
|BLAIR
|272
|1
|262
|2021-09-01
|BOKOSHE
|270
|3
|255
|2021-09-01
|HAWORTH
|268
|4
|251
|2021-09-01
|JENNINGS
|267
|4
|241
|2021-09-01
|FORT COBB
|266
|4
|253
|2021-09-01
|RAMONA
|265
|6
|235
|2021-09-01
|WELCH
|263
|2
|252
|2021-09-01
|QUINTON
|261
|4
|241
|2021-09-01
|WRIGHT CITY
|260
|2
|250
|2021-09-01
|CEMENT
|260
|1
|244
|2021-09-01
|ROFF
|257
|2
|245
|2021-09-01
|MAUD
|257
|0
|239
|2021-09-01
|GERONIMO
|253
|3
|237
|2021-09-01
|HYDRO
|251
|7
|238
|2021-09-01
|WETUMKA
|248
|5
|231
|2021-09-01
|WAUKOMIS
|246
|1
|244
|2021-09-01
|CHEROKEE
|246
|1
|237
|2021-09-01
|BEAVER
|245
|4
|233
|2021-09-01
|BINGER
|242
|14
|225
|2021-09-01
|MOORELAND
|237
|6
|229
|2021-09-01
|SHADY POINT
|237
|1
|215
|2021-09-01
|MORRISON
|236
|1
|227
|2021-09-01
|OKEENE
|234
|6
|219
|2021-09-01
|PAOLI
|234
|2
|228
|2021-09-01
|LAVERNE
|230
|2
|227
|2021-09-01
|CLAYTON
|225
|4
|195
|2021-09-01
|FAIRFAX
|223
|10
|201
|2021-09-01
|FORT TOWSON
|222
|2
|204
|2021-09-01
|OKTAHA
|222
|3
|211
|2021-09-01
|CYRIL
|221
|4
|206
|2021-09-01
|GEARY
|220
|5
|187
|2021-09-01
|RED OAK
|219
|0
|198
|2021-09-01
|NINNEKAH
|214
|3
|197
|2021-09-01
|TERLTON
|211
|3
|193
|2021-09-01
|BILLINGS
|211
|4
|206
|2021-09-01
|WELEETKA
|209
|3
|182
|2021-09-01
|TEXHOMA
|209
|0
|204
|2021-09-01
|RINGWOOD
|209
|2
|205
|2021-09-01
|COPAN
|208
|4
|198
|2021-09-01
|THACKERVILLE
|205
|2
|195
|2021-09-01
|MEDFORD
|203
|1
|188
|2021-09-01
|PANAMA
|199
|2
|182
|2021-09-01
|INDIAHOMA
|199
|2
|191
|2021-09-01
|BENNINGTON
|198
|3
|187
|2021-09-01
|SPAVINAW
|198
|2
|184
|2021-09-01
|CHEYENNE
|197
|4
|188
|2021-09-01
|DEPEW
|192
|4
|177
|2021-09-01
|ARAPAHO
|192
|4
|180
|2021-09-01
|MILBURN
|191
|4
|181
|2021-09-01
|BOISE CITY
|191
|1
|177
|2021-09-01
|SNYDER
|190
|10
|167
|2021-09-01
|BLUEJACKET
|189
|1
|186
|2021-09-01
|THOMAS
|189
|0
|187
|2021-09-01
|RED ROCK
|189
|2
|182
|2021-09-01
|SHATTUCK
|186
|2
|181
|2021-09-01
|WEBBERS FALLS
|185
|2
|174
|2021-09-01
|SEILING
|185
|6
|169
|2021-09-01
|ARKOMA
|184
|2
|166
|2021-09-01
|MANNSVILLE
|178
|4
|157
|2021-09-01
|GRANITE
|178
|7
|169
|2021-09-01
|GOODWELL
|176
|1
|172
|2021-09-01
|BURNS FLAT
|176
|3
|163
|2021-09-01
|KREBS
|175
|7
|158
|2021-09-01
|GRACEMONT
|174
|5
|162
|2021-09-01
|CALUMET
|174
|1
|167
|2021-09-01
|WANETTE
|173
|0
|165
|2021-09-01
|SOPER
|172
|1
|155
|2021-09-01
|CANTON
|170
|3
|154
|2021-09-01
|TEMPLE
|170
|9
|156
|2021-09-01
|ALEX
|167
|5
|154
|2021-09-01
|KIOWA
|165
|2
|157
|2021-09-01
|BUFFALO
|165
|6
|159
|2021-09-01
|UNION CITY
|163
|2
|159
|2021-09-01
|CANUTE
|157
|2
|148
|2021-09-01
|ASHER
|156
|2
|138
|2021-09-01
|POND CREEK
|155
|0
|155
|2021-09-01
|GARBER
|150
|1
|140
|2021-09-01
|GANS
|150
|1
|135
|2021-09-01
|BRAGGS
|150
|2
|136
|2021-09-01
|DELAWARE
|150
|3
|138
|2021-09-01
|VICI
|147
|2
|144
|2021-09-01
|GARVIN
|147
|0
|142
|2021-09-01
|LAHOMA
|146
|5
|132
|2021-09-01
|OILTON
|146
|5
|125
|2021-09-01
|COUNCIL HILL
|145
|4
|138
|2021-09-01
|AGRA
|143
|2
|135
|2021-09-01
|ERICK
|143
|2
|137
|2021-09-01
|LEEDEY
|142
|5
|133
|2021-09-01
|SENTINEL
|142
|2
|132
|2021-09-01
|GRANDFIELD
|141
|1
|134
|2021-09-01
|OAKS
|137
|4
|126
|2021-09-01
|DAVENPORT
|136
|0
|133
|2021-09-01
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|135
|4
|128
|2021-09-01
|MCCURTAIN
|135
|2
|130
|2021-09-01
|CANEY
|135
|1
|126
|2021-09-01
|TIPTON
|135
|4
|131
|2021-09-01
|HAMMON
|134
|2
|130
|2021-09-01
|MILL CREEK
|131
|2
|125
|2021-09-01
|RATLIFF CITY
|130
|1
|126
|2021-09-01
|CHATTANOOGA
|129
|2
|127
|2021-09-01
|MULHALL
|128
|0
|121
|2021-09-01
|VELMA
|126
|2
|119
|2021-09-01
|BYARS
|126
|1
|119
|2021-09-01
|SPRINGER
|121
|4
|110
|2021-09-01
|WAYNOKA
|121
|0
|117
|2021-09-01
|RYAN
|120
|3
|115
|2021-09-01
|TUPELO
|118
|2
|114
|2021-09-01
|DOVER
|117
|2
|110
|2021-09-01
|AMBER
|117
|5
|106
|2021-09-01
|TYRONE
|117
|0
|116
|2021-09-01
|WANN
|116
|4
|105
|2021-09-01
|VERDEN
|114
|1
|106
|2021-09-01
|SASAKWA
|114
|0
|113
|2021-09-01
|RIPLEY
|114
|1
|103
|2021-09-01
|CARNEY
|113
|2
|96
|2021-09-01
|STERLING
|111
|1
|106
|2021-09-01
|STUART
|110
|1
|104
|2021-09-01
|LOOKEBA
|110
|3
|106
|2021-09-01
|STRINGTOWN
|110
|3
|103
|2021-09-01
|FOSS
|109
|0
|102
|2021-09-01
|RAVIA
|106
|2
|101
|2021-09-01
|TRYON
|106
|0
|98
|2021-09-01
|LANGLEY
|105
|0
|87
|2021-09-01
|CANADIAN
|105
|2
|94
|2021-09-01
|SAVANNA
|104
|1
|98
|2021-09-01
|KINTA
|103
|2
|95
|2021-09-01
|RATTAN
|101
|1
|93
|2021-09-01
|OLUSTEE
|101
|0
|101
|2021-09-01
|DEWAR
|101
|1
|95
|2021-09-01
|PITTSBURG
|95
|1
|93
|2021-09-01
|COYLE
|95
|0
|91
|2021-09-01
|WAPANUCKA
|92
|2
|90
|2021-09-01
|HAILEYVILLE
|92
|1
|79
|2021-09-01
|MARBLE CITY
|92
|0
|85
|2021-09-01
|DUSTIN
|89
|3
|86
|2021-09-01
|SAWYER
|89
|1
|79
|2021-09-01
|CUSTER CITY
|89
|1
|87
|2021-09-01
|LENAPAH
|88
|0
|80
|2021-09-01
|KETCHUM
|85
|3
|77
|2021-09-01
|CALVIN
|84
|1
|75
|2021-09-01
|POCASSET
|83
|2
|74
|2021-09-01
|KENEFIC
|80
|1
|74
|2021-09-01
|BOYNTON
|79
|1
|76
|2021-09-01
|RANDLETT
|79
|1
|76
|2021-09-01
|LONGDALE
|79
|1
|73
|2021-09-01
|SHIDLER
|78
|1
|74
|2021-09-01
|KAW CITY
|78
|3
|71
|2021-09-01
|ORLANDO
|78
|1
|72
|2021-09-01
|ARNETT
|77
|2
|72
|2021-09-01
|COVINGTON
|76
|1
|73
|2021-09-01
|LAMONT
|76
|1
|73
|2021-09-01
|DILL CITY
|76
|3
|68
|2021-09-01
|CORN
|76
|4
|72
|2021-09-01
|CROWDER
|74
|0
|70
|2021-09-01
|DRUMMOND
|72
|1
|70
|2021-09-01
|WYNONA
|72
|2
|66
|2021-09-01
|PRUE
|71
|2
|64
|2021-09-01
|FARGO
|71
|1
|69
|2021-09-01
|CASTLE
|71
|1
|68
|2021-09-01
|OKAY
|70
|1
|66
|2021-09-01
|NASH
|69
|1
|66
|2021-09-01
|KREMLIN
|68
|0
|67
|2021-09-01
|CLEO SPRINGS
|68
|2
|64
|2021-09-01
|INDIANOLA
|67
|0
|63
|2021-09-01
|MARLAND
|66
|3
|63
|2021-09-01
|ACHILLE
|65
|2
|59
|2021-09-01
|SPARKS
|65
|2
|56
|2021-09-01
|AMES
|65
|0
|64
|2021-09-01
|REYDON
|65
|2
|62
|2021-09-01
|LEHIGH
|64
|0
|58
|2021-09-01
|WHITEFIELD
|64
|1
|59
|2021-09-01
|CARTER
|63
|0
|62
|2021-09-01
|HASTINGS
|60
|1
|57
|2021-09-01
|LANGSTON
|60
|1
|40
|2021-09-01
|FAIRMONT
|60
|1
|58
|2021-09-01
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|60
|1
|53
|2021-09-01
|LOCO
|59
|1
|55
|2021-09-01
|GAGE
|58
|1
|54
|2021-09-01
|FOSTER
|58
|0
|56
|2021-09-01
|ALINE
|58
|2
|55
|2021-09-01
|LONE WOLF
|57
|0
|57
|2021-09-01
|RALSTON
|57
|2
|52
|2021-09-01
|WAKITA
|57
|3
|51
|2021-09-01
|TALOGA
|56
|0
|54
|2021-09-01
|FAXON
|56
|0
|54
|2021-09-01
|OSAGE
|56
|1
|51
|2021-09-01
|BURBANK
|55
|0
|52
|2021-09-01
|MENO
|54
|0
|51
|2021-09-01
|BERNICE
|54
|1
|48
|2021-09-01
|ROOSEVELT
|53
|0
|50
|2021-09-01
|FORGAN
|53
|1
|50
|2021-09-01
|TERRAL
|52
|2
|47
|2021-09-01
|CARMEN
|51
|3
|45
|2021-09-01
|AVANT
|51
|2
|46
|2021-09-01
|SCHULTER
|50
|0
|46
|2021-09-01
|ROCKY
|50
|0
|47
|2021-09-01
|SHARON
|48
|1
|45
|2021-09-01
|JET
|47
|1
|45
|2021-09-01
|COLONY
|46
|1
|42
|2021-09-01
|FRANCIS
|46
|1
|43
|2021-09-01
|FREEDOM
|46
|0
|41
|2021-09-01
|KEYES
|45
|0
|43
|2021-09-01
|NORTH MIAMI
|45
|0
|38
|2021-09-01
|NICOMA PARK
|44
|2
|42
|2021-09-01
|GOLTRY
|44
|0
|41
|2021-09-01
|DEVOL
|44
|0
|44
|2021-09-01
|BRADLEY
|44
|1
|38
|2021-09-01
|DEER CREEK
|44
|1
|43
|2021-09-01
|ELDORADO
|43
|1
|41
|2021-09-01
|DISNEY
|43
|0
|38
|2021-09-01
|EAKLY
|43
|1
|37
|2021-09-01
|HANNA
|43
|0
|41
|2021-09-01
|BUTLER
|43
|0
|43
|2021-09-01
|HARDESTY
|42
|0
|41
|2021-09-01
|GOLDSBY
|42
|0
|42
|2021-09-01
|MARSHALL
|41
|1
|38
|2021-09-01
|BROMIDE
|38
|1
|37
|2021-09-01
|WILLOW
|38
|0
|33
|2021-09-01
|MEDICINE PARK
|35
|1
|33
|2021-09-01
|FITZHUGH
|35
|0
|31
|2021-09-01
|DAVIDSON
|34
|0
|34
|2021-09-01
|BESSIE
|33
|1
|32
|2021-09-01
|GOTEBO
|33
|1
|31
|2021-09-01
|HUNTER
|33
|0
|32
|2021-09-01
|DIBBLE
|33
|0
|30
|2021-09-01
|BURLINGTON
|32
|0
|31
|2021-09-01
|DACOMA
|31
|0
|28
|2021-09-01
|CAMARGO
|30
|0
|30
|2021-09-01
|LAMAR
|30
|1
|24
|2021-09-01
|FOYIL
|30
|1
|28
|2021-09-01
|BRAMAN
|30
|1
|27
|2021-09-01
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-09-01
|HITCHCOCK
|29
|0
|26
|2021-09-01
|ALDERSON
|28
|1
|26
|2021-09-01
|OPTIMA
|28
|0
|27
|2021-09-01
|MILLERTON
|27
|2
|24
|2021-09-01
|DOUGHERTY
|26
|0
|26
|2021-09-01
|MARTHA
|26
|1
|25
|2021-09-01
|HILLSDALE
|24
|0
|22
|2021-09-01
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|23
|1
|22
|2021-09-01
|CROMWELL
|22
|2
|20
|2021-09-01
|BOWLEGS
|22
|1
|19
|2021-09-01
|MANITOU
|22
|0
|22
|2021-09-01
|WAINWRIGHT
|22
|0
|22
|2021-09-01
|VERA
|20
|0
|18
|2021-09-01
|FANSHAWE
|15
|0
|14
|2021-09-01
|ALBION
|15
|0
|13
|2021-09-01
|HALLETT
|14
|0
|13
|2021-09-01
|PEORIA
|14
|0
|12
|2021-09-01
|TATUMS
|13
|0
|13
|2021-09-01
|GENE AUTRY
|12
|0
|10
|2021-09-01
|REDBIRD
|11
|0
|9
|2021-09-01
|TULLAHASSEE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-09-01
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-09-01
|SLICK
|10
|0
|7
|2021-09-01
|ADDINGTON
|10
|0
|9
|2021-09-01
|BLACKBURN
|9
|0
|6
|2021-09-01
|KEMP
|7
|0
|7
|2021-09-01
|MOFFETT
|6
|0
|6
|2021-09-01
|RENTIESVILLE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-09-01
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-09-01
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-09-01
|HOFFMAN
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-01
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-01
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-01
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-01
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-01
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-01
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|WEST SILOAM SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
|COWLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-01
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.