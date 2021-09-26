ENID, Okla. — Eligible Garfield County residents can get free COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at a clinic set for this week.
Garfield County Health Department staff and volunteers will be returning to Oakwood Mall for a drive set for 1-4 p.m. Monday.
The newly FDA-authorized Pfizer vaccine will be available as third doses for immunocompromised and boosters for high-risk people over 65 at other clinics in the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s District 2.
Moderna will be available as third doses, but not as boosters. Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are not yet eligible for booster administration under FDA emergency use authorization, unlike Pfizer.
As of last week, 48.9% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series; 77.2% of those 65 and older have also been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Meanwhile, 58.7% of people 12 and older have received only the first dose, and 85.9% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
Logan County Health Department will also be hosting a vaccination event Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Guthrie. Canadian County Health Department will be hosting an event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. at the El Reno Fairgrounds.
Appointments in all of these counties will be available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or calling 211.
Other appointments will be available through the portal or 211 at Major, Kingfisher, Blaine and Grant county health departments.
All three COVID vaccines will also be available for first and/or second doses.
Eligible Oklahomans can also find vaccine appointments in their community by visiting the vaccine portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or calling their local pharmacy or personal provider.
Booster doses must be administered at least six months after an individual’s primary series of vaccination is complete. Verification of being high-risk is not required, and a patient may attest to their eligibility at the time of their appointment, according to OSDH.
“The booster dose recommendation doesn’t mean that the vaccine doesn’t work, or that it doesn’t work as well as we predicted. It just means that health professionals have determined that a booster dose provides an additional layer of protection,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, chief medical officer for the state of Oklahoma. “By layering mitigation methods, including booster doses and other methods like the 3 W’s, we can effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent severe symptoms.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends booster shots for those 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities, as well as for individuals 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.
People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks, and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
