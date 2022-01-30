ENID, Okla. — Local hospital officials say medications used to regularly treat COVID-19 in Enid, as well as across the United States, have been increasingly limited as the omicron variant has surged.
Monoclonal antibody supplies are allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which then distributes the treatments throughout the state.
The number of treatments St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center receives each week varies upon what is available for allocation to the area at the time, said Jessica Easterwood, the hospital’s pharmacy director.
“It has been extremely limited,” Easterwood said. “The current demand exceeds our supply.”
On Jan. 24, the Food and Drug Administration removed the authorization for the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments, REGEN-COV and Bam/Ete, due to their ineffectiveness against the latest omicron variant.
Omicron currently accounts for 98% of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The National Institutes of Health recommends four treatments, listed in order of preference, for COVID-19: Paxlovid, sotrovimab, remdesivir and molnupiravir.
Three of those, excluding remdesivir, are then allocated by HHS to the OSDH, said Kathryn Tennell, the pharmacy manager at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
“The OSDH then allocates (the three treatments) to designated sites in different regions of Oklahoma to ensure equal access to the drugs to all residents,” Tennell said. “The designated sites share with each other to make sure we are able to treat our communities.”
Miranda Martinez, Integris’ oncology and infusion services nursing manager, said the hospital receives allocations of the three COVID-19 treatments. Remdesivir, an antiviral drug given to hospitalized patients, is available for order, as well, though supply is limited for all.
According to OSDH, Oklahomans will need to call a site directly or speak with their health care provider for access to the treatments, and those seeking out remdesivir, which is not allocated throughout the state, will also need to speak with their health care provider to discuss eligibility and access options.
Once Integris receives the medication orders, Martinez said the hospital prioritizes according to criteria met and calls the patient to schedule. Since remdesivir is a three-day treatment, Integris only starts a new group of patients every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with limited spots available.
Paxlovid — the pill by Pfizer that became the first U.S.-authorized, at-home COVID treatment — is available at Integris’ retail pharmacy. Tennell said patients need to go over their current medication list with their physician and pharmacist to decide if they are an appropriate candidate for the oral treatment.
Easterwood said St. Mary’s offers sotrovimab, which is an outpatient infusion, and the hospital prioritizes patients using the criteria established by the NIH treatment guidelines.
“Patients recently diagnosed as having COVID-19 who are not sick enough to be in the hospital but who have risk factors for severe infection, should contact their primary care provider as early as possible to seek medical care and inquire about monoclonal antibody treatment,” Easterwood said.
Patients who are asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms are encouraged to contact their primary care provider to discuss the need to seek medical attention, Easterwood said, adding that patients whose symptoms worsen or who have trouble breathing, low oxygen levels, chest pain or changes in mental status should seek emergency care immediately.
OSDH is also reminding Oklahomans that health care systems are experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and staffing shortages, and is encouraging those seeking testing to utilize health departments, pharmacies or health care provider offices.
