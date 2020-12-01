ENID, Okla. — More than 3,600 Oklahomans moved to the COVID-19 recovered list Tuesday, lowering the active number of cases, but new positives continue to grow, bringing the all-time number close to 200,000, and deaths were back in the double-digits.
The state saw a .9% gain in cases Tuesday, with 1,737 new cases bringing the overall total of confirmed COVID-19 positives to 199,482, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There have been 1,758 Oklahoman deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
A Fairview woman in the 65 and older age range was among the 15 deaths reported Tuesday by the OSDH. Nine other deaths in that age range were two Canadian County women, two Oklahoma County men, a Stephens County woman and men from Coal, Garvin, Jackson and Tulsa counties. There were five deaths in the 50-64 age range: Two Oklahoma County women and men from Bryan, Carter and Creek counties.
Of the overall cases in Oklahoma, 30,318 were active on Tuesday, a single-day decrease of 1.957, and 167,406, or nearly 84%, were recovered, an increase of 3,679 since Monday's OSDH report.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 35 to 12,293, OSDH reported Tuesday morning. Of those, 1,734 were in hospitals, with 461 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report Monday evening.
On Monday, St. Mary’s reported 22 patients who were COVID-19 positive, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 patients.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 6% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 97% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows hospitals in the Northwest region for OSDH with 65 COVID-19 cases, or 19.5%, and three persons under investigation for the virus. There were 834 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
Garfield County saw an increase of 40 cases Tuesday, for a cumulative 4,030 COVID-19 cases, with 678 active, a single-day decrease of 60, and 3,315 recovered. Of those, 3,652 were in Enid, with 609 active, a decrease of 56, and 3,008 recovered, according to OSDH.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxom.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday also included 17 in Woods, 10 in Woodward, six each in Blaine and Kingfisher, five each in Alfalfa and Major, three in Noble and two in Grant, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 103,769 Oklahoma women and 93,906 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Tuesday. There were 70 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 3,595 in the 0-4 age group, 20,502 in the 5-17 age group, 65,750 in the 18-35 age group, 43,417 in the 36-49 age group, 37,587 in the 50-64 age group and 28,617 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,758 deaths in the state, 1,418 have been 65 and older and 268 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 55 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 16 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 996, than women, 762, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 296 in Oklahoma; 270 in Tulsa; 128 in Cleveland; 65 in Rogers; 52 in Creek; 47 in Washington; 45 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Garfield; 35 in Wagoner; 33 each in Comanche and Muskogee; 32 in Caddo and Jackson; 30 in Canadian; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 25 in Kay; 23 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 22 in Ottawa; 21 each in in Okmulgee and Pittsburg; 19 each in Bryan, Mayes and Payne; 18 each in Osage and Stephens; 17 each in Beckham and McClain; 16 each in Custer and Garvin; 15 in Carter; 14 in Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, McIntosh and Okfuskee; 12 in Texas; 11 in Pontotoc and Seminole; 10 in Cherokee; eight each in Greer and Pawnee; seven each in Hughes and Woodward; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Murray, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman; four each in Choctaw and Noble; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan, Major and Marshall; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Coal, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; and one each in Atoka, Dewey, Love and Woods.
DOC update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 fell, from 329 Monday to 181 Tuesday, as employees rose, 166 to 183, at Oklahoma correctional facilities, according to the Department of Corrections website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included one at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva, which was at 55 on Monday; seven at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena, down from 59; and none at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center, in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 54 and 109 at Bill Johnson and 57 and 917 at James Crabtree. There were four in isolation at Enid CCC, according to the DOC website.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 1,943 cases, 1,713 recovered, 223 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 915 cases, 799 recovered, 110 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Noble with 554 cases, 367 recovered, 183 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 546 cases, 408 recovered, 137 active and one death from Alva;
• Major with 524 cases, 386 recovered, 135 active and three deaths, one in Fairview and two not listed by town;
• Blaine with 414 cases, 326 recovered, 86 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 395 cases, 276 recovered and 119 active;
• Grant with 214 cases, 183 recovered, 26 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,739 cases, with 1,480 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,865 cases, with 1,495 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 24 cases with 15 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 12.1.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|40259
|292
|32808
|2020-11-30
|TULSA
|33569
|269
|28263
|2020-11-30
|CLEVELAND
|12978
|128
|10872
|2020-11-30
|CANADIAN
|7002
|28
|5964
|2020-11-30
|COMANCHE
|4877
|33
|3875
|2020-11-30
|MUSKOGEE
|4325
|33
|3506
|2020-11-30
|PAYNE
|4272
|19
|3749
|2020-11-30
|ROGERS
|4152
|65
|3477
|2020-11-30
|GARFIELD
|3985
|37
|3210
|2020-11-30
|POTTAWATOMIE
|3660
|23
|2944
|2020-11-30
|WAGONER
|2845
|35
|2471
|2020-11-30
|BRYAN
|2817
|18
|2410
|2020-11-30
|GRADY
|2746
|23
|2273
|2020-11-30
|CREEK
|2706
|51
|2222
|2020-11-30
|MCCLAIN
|2475
|17
|2053
|2020-11-30
|LE FLORE
|2456
|26
|2180
|2020-11-30
|TEXAS
|2407
|12
|2178
|2020-11-30
|CHEROKEE
|2334
|10
|1814
|2020-11-30
|MCCURTAIN
|2302
|45
|1992
|2020-11-30
|WASHINGTON
|2081
|47
|1740
|2020-11-30
|CUSTER
|2031
|16
|1599
|2020-11-30
|OSAGE
|2005
|18
|1776
|2020-11-30
|PONTOTOC
|2001
|11
|1570
|2020-11-30
|DELAWARE
|1953
|39
|1643
|2020-11-30
|WOODWARD
|1933
|7
|1681
|2020-11-30
|CADDO
|1926
|32
|1509
|2020-11-30
|PITTSBURG
|1917
|21
|1686
|2020-11-30
|JACKSON
|1911
|31
|1602
|2020-11-30
|KAY
|1891
|25
|1483
|2020-11-30
|SEQUOYAH
|1833
|14
|1598
|2020-11-30
|OKMULGEE
|1817
|21
|1561
|2020-11-30
|OTTAWA
|1765
|22
|1547
|2020-11-30
|CARTER
|1737
|14
|1359
|2020-11-30
|STEPHENS
|1706
|17
|1307
|2020-11-30
|MAYES
|1642
|19
|1315
|2020-11-30
|GARVIN
|1610
|15
|1340
|2020-11-30
|LOGAN
|1529
|3
|1199
|2020-11-30
|BECKHAM
|1388
|17
|1139
|2020-11-30
|LINCOLN
|1370
|26
|1129
|2020-11-30
|SEMINOLE
|1261
|11
|1077
|2020-11-30
|ADAIR
|1239
|13
|1008
|2020-11-30
|OKFUSKEE
|1045
|13
|839
|2020-11-30
|CRAIG
|957
|3
|802
|2020-11-30
|KINGFISHER
|909
|6
|780
|2020-11-30
|ATOKA
|856
|1
|754
|2020-11-30
|MCINTOSH
|846
|13
|708
|2020-11-30
|MARSHALL
|771
|3
|614
|2020-11-30
|CHOCTAW
|708
|4
|610
|2020-11-30
|MURRAY
|654
|5
|524
|2020-11-30
|HASKELL
|646
|6
|567
|2020-11-30
|LOVE
|612
|1
|480
|2020-11-30
|HUGHES
|602
|7
|537
|2020-11-30
|PAWNEE
|601
|8
|516
|2020-11-30
|NOBLE
|551
|4
|358
|2020-11-30
|JOHNSTON
|534
|5
|436
|2020-11-30
|WOODS
|529
|1
|400
|2020-11-30
|MAJOR
|519
|2
|376
|2020-11-30
|WASHITA
|437
|2
|307
|2020-11-30
|PUSHMATAHA
|422
|6
|381
|2020-11-30
|NOWATA
|422
|5
|356
|2020-11-30
|BLAINE
|408
|2
|311
|2020-11-30
|ALFALFA
|390
|0
|264
|2020-11-30
|KIOWA
|365
|6
|272
|2020-11-30
|TILLMAN
|347
|5
|264
|2020-11-30
|COAL
|321
|1
|269
|2020-11-30
|LATIMER
|310
|3
|282
|2020-11-30
|GREER
|273
|8
|212
|2020-11-30
|COTTON
|250
|3
|170
|2020-11-30
|HARPER
|237
|2
|146
|2020-11-30
|DEWEY
|236
|1
|162
|2020-11-30
|JEFFERSON
|221
|2
|154
|2020-11-30
|ELLIS
|220
|0
|125
|2020-11-30
|GRANT
|212
|5
|182
|2020-11-30
|BEAVER
|210
|2
|151
|2020-11-30
|ROGER MILLS
|168
|5
|111
|2020-11-30
|HARMON
|108
|0
|89
|2020-11-30
|CIMARRON
|80
|0
|62
|2020-11-30
|55
|0
|27
|2020-11-30
Oklahoma per city 12.1.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|31052
|237
|25748
|2020-12-01
|TULSA
|20892
|182
|18118
|2020-12-01
|EDMOND
|7571
|43
|6241
|2020-12-01
|BROKEN ARROW
|6895
|59
|5759
|2020-12-01
|NORMAN
|6783
|71
|5718
|2020-12-01
|OTHER***
|4090
|24
|3536
|2020-12-01
|YUKON
|3677
|11
|3112
|2020-12-01
|ENID
|3652
|35
|3008
|2020-12-01
|LAWTON
|3371
|26
|2652
|2020-12-01
|STILLWATER
|3347
|9
|3039
|2020-12-01
|MOORE
|2696
|21
|2185
|2020-12-01
|CLAREMORE
|2589
|55
|2135
|2020-12-01
|SHAWNEE
|2250
|20
|1813
|2020-12-01
|OWASSO
|2103
|6
|1761
|2020-12-01
|MUSKOGEE
|2075
|26
|1560
|2020-12-01
|GUYMON
|1838
|12
|1697
|2020-12-01
|TAHLEQUAH
|1703
|5
|1379
|2020-12-01
|BARTLESVILLE
|1703
|42
|1456
|2020-12-01
|DURANT
|1678
|11
|1458
|2020-12-01
|ADA
|1675
|8
|1345
|2020-12-01
|ALTUS
|1633
|30
|1404
|2020-12-01
|BIXBY
|1441
|8
|1227
|2020-12-01
|PONCA CITY
|1385
|13
|1107
|2020-12-01
|JENKS
|1377
|10
|1205
|2020-12-01
|MCALESTER
|1369
|19
|1233
|2020-12-01
|ARDMORE
|1348
|11
|1090
|2020-12-01
|EL RENO
|1340
|9
|1199
|2020-12-01
|SAND SPRINGS
|1330
|11
|1079
|2020-12-01
|TAFT
|1315
|2
|1269
|2020-12-01
|SAPULPA
|1289
|22
|1058
|2020-12-01
|CHICKASHA
|1229
|14
|1038
|2020-12-01
|MUSTANG
|1188
|7
|1014
|2020-12-01
|DUNCAN
|1091
|10
|873
|2020-12-01
|CLINTON
|1033
|6
|830
|2020-12-01
|MIAMI
|1029
|14
|920
|2020-12-01
|BETHANY
|1000
|7
|833
|2020-12-01
|CHOCTAW
|992
|9
|819
|2020-12-01
|BLANCHARD
|991
|3
|834
|2020-12-01
|GUTHRIE
|938
|0
|703
|2020-12-01
|FORT SUPPLY
|910
|2
|899
|2020-12-01
|COLLINSVILLE
|886
|3
|740
|2020-12-01
|WOODWARD
|858
|4
|676
|2020-12-01
|STILWELL
|833
|11
|660
|2020-12-01
|BROKEN BOW
|831
|26
|736
|2020-12-01
|IDABEL
|813
|12
|726
|2020-12-01
|ELK CITY
|793
|7
|641
|2020-12-01
|VINITA
|793
|2
|670
|2020-12-01
|WEATHERFORD
|790
|8
|658
|2020-12-01
|COWETA
|764
|15
|633
|2020-12-01
|SALLISAW
|756
|4
|659
|2020-12-01
|GROVE
|738
|29
|613
|2020-12-01
|LEXINGTON
|737
|7
|635
|2020-12-01
|POTEAU
|737
|6
|645
|2020-12-01
|GLENPOOL
|737
|7
|632
|2020-12-01
|PURCELL
|734
|8
|613
|2020-12-01
|SKIATOOK
|724
|8
|622
|2020-12-01
|OKMULGEE
|718
|10
|593
|2020-12-01
|ATOKA
|687
|0
|623
|2020-12-01
|ANADARKO
|686
|13
|548
|2020-12-01
|SEMINOLE
|673
|7
|592
|2020-12-01
|TUTTLE
|647
|5
|534
|2020-12-01
|NEWCASTLE
|612
|4
|541
|2020-12-01
|PRYOR CREEK
|593
|10
|485
|2020-12-01
|MCLOUD
|582
|1
|508
|2020-12-01
|HOMINY
|554
|2
|534
|2020-12-01
|PAULS VALLEY
|543
|5
|471
|2020-12-01
|TECUMSEH
|540
|1
|437
|2020-12-01
|BOLEY
|533
|7
|409
|2020-12-01
|HENRYETTA
|526
|9
|468
|2020-12-01
|SAYRE
|522
|10
|477
|2020-12-01
|NOBLE
|516
|5
|417
|2020-12-01
|MADILL
|516
|2
|430
|2020-12-01
|WAGONER
|509
|6
|414
|2020-12-01
|PIEDMONT
|501
|3
|430
|2020-12-01
|ALVA
|492
|1
|364
|2020-12-01
|CUSHING
|483
|4
|419
|2020-12-01
|HUGO
|461
|4
|405
|2020-12-01
|JAY
|452
|2
|393
|2020-12-01
|HARRAH
|441
|5
|362
|2020-12-01
|SULPHUR
|430
|5
|342
|2020-12-01
|MARIETTA
|425
|0
|360
|2020-12-01
|STIGLER
|403
|5
|356
|2020-12-01
|CHECOTAH
|403
|6
|344
|2020-12-01
|HOLDENVILLE
|397
|4
|364
|2020-12-01
|EUFAULA
|396
|7
|329
|2020-12-01
|MULDROW
|395
|3
|350
|2020-12-01
|BRISTOW
|375
|11
|313
|2020-12-01
|MARLOW
|373
|3
|284
|2020-12-01
|FORT GIBSON
|367
|5
|304
|2020-12-01
|KINGFISHER
|366
|1
|322
|2020-12-01
|LINDSAY
|354
|3
|312
|2020-12-01
|HEAVENER
|345
|8
|311
|2020-12-01
|FAIRVIEW
|335
|1
|235
|2020-12-01
|CATOOSA
|330
|3
|271
|2020-12-01
|CALERA
|329
|1
|286
|2020-12-01
|SPIRO
|329
|1
|308
|2020-12-01
|WEWOKA
|326
|1
|285
|2020-12-01
|LOCUST GROVE
|322
|0
|271
|2020-12-01
|WARR ACRES
|319
|1
|268
|2020-12-01
|CHANDLER
|319
|10
|256
|2020-12-01
|OKEMAH
|303
|3
|257
|2020-12-01
|MIDWEST CITY
|300
|9
|260
|2020-12-01
|HENNESSEY
|300
|2
|269
|2020-12-01
|HINTON
|296
|0
|265
|2020-12-01
|SPENCER
|291
|3
|237
|2020-12-01
|AFTON
|290
|2
|255
|2020-12-01
|CACHE
|284
|1
|203
|2020-12-01
|ELGIN
|283
|2
|226
|2020-12-01
|CLEVELAND
|280
|5
|246
|2020-12-01
|MANNFORD
|274
|4
|228
|2020-12-01
|VIAN
|274
|3
|243
|2020-12-01
|SALINA
|271
|2
|204
|2020-12-01
|MOUNDS
|270
|4
|231
|2020-12-01
|PRAGUE
|268
|1
|246
|2020-12-01
|CHELSEA
|261
|3
|235
|2020-12-01
|DEL CITY
|260
|0
|206
|2020-12-01
|NOWATA
|256
|4
|216
|2020-12-01
|TISHOMINGO
|254
|3
|220
|2020-12-01
|JONES
|253
|2
|191
|2020-12-01
|KINGSTON
|252
|1
|209
|2020-12-01
|MEEKER
|250
|12
|201
|2020-12-01
|SPERRY
|248
|2
|212
|2020-12-01
|COALGATE
|247
|2
|205
|2020-12-01
|INOLA
|239
|3
|192
|2020-12-01
|WYNNEWOOD
|233
|2
|194
|2020-12-01
|WASHINGTON
|233
|0
|195
|2020-12-01
|FREDERICK
|231
|5
|185
|2020-12-01
|ANTLERS
|231
|6
|203
|2020-12-01
|HELENA
|230
|0
|163
|2020-12-01
|HULBERT
|223
|2
|175
|2020-12-01
|CARNEGIE
|223
|4
|162
|2020-12-01
|PAWHUSKA
|222
|2
|189
|2020-12-01
|CHOUTEAU
|221
|6
|178
|2020-12-01
|PERKINS
|221
|3
|180
|2020-12-01
|BLACKWELL
|219
|4
|171
|2020-12-01
|WESTVILLE
|218
|2
|186
|2020-12-01
|STRATFORD
|214
|0
|188
|2020-12-01
|DEWEY
|209
|1
|179
|2020-12-01
|OOLOGAH
|204
|1
|171
|2020-12-01
|HOOKER
|204
|0
|176
|2020-12-01
|MANGUM
|201
|8
|161
|2020-12-01
|DAVIS
|199
|0
|174
|2020-12-01
|NICHOLS HILLS
|198
|0
|176
|2020-12-01
|ROLAND
|197
|1
|189
|2020-12-01
|HASKELL
|197
|1
|165
|2020-12-01
|MORRIS
|195
|0
|176
|2020-12-01
|PAWNEE
|193
|1
|171
|2020-12-01
|POCOLA
|187
|3
|166
|2020-12-01
|PERRY
|187
|2
|150
|2020-12-01
|VALLIANT
|180
|3
|157
|2020-12-01
|COMANCHE
|179
|4
|147
|2020-12-01
|APACHE
|177
|2
|137
|2020-12-01
|TALIHINA
|177
|6
|163
|2020-12-01
|STROUD
|174
|1
|142
|2020-12-01
|BEGGS
|174
|2
|149
|2020-12-01
|WISTER
|169
|1
|154
|2020-12-01
|COLCORD
|166
|1
|144
|2020-12-01
|KANSAS
|166
|4
|132
|2020-12-01
|NEWKIRK
|166
|1
|135
|2020-12-01
|KONAWA
|163
|2
|123
|2020-12-01
|HOBART
|161
|3
|116
|2020-12-01
|BILLINGS
|160
|1
|48
|2020-12-01
|CADDO
|160
|0
|138
|2020-12-01
|MEAD
|159
|1
|135
|2020-12-01
|WATONGA
|159
|0
|136
|2020-12-01
|WYANDOTTE
|157
|1
|140
|2020-12-01
|GORE
|156
|3
|134
|2020-12-01
|WALTERS
|156
|1
|125
|2020-12-01
|LUTHER
|154
|2
|129
|2020-12-01
|COMMERCE
|152
|2
|126
|2020-12-01
|COLBERT
|152
|5
|126
|2020-12-01
|LONE GROVE
|148
|1
|110
|2020-12-01
|WILBURTON
|147
|1
|136
|2020-12-01
|HOWE
|144
|0
|130
|2020-12-01
|NEW CORDELL
|142
|0
|107
|2020-12-01
|FAIRLAND
|137
|1
|128
|2020-12-01
|HAWORTH
|137
|2
|116
|2020-12-01
|MINCO
|137
|0
|113
|2020-12-01
|BOKCHITO
|135
|1
|124
|2020-12-01
|ELMORE CITY
|133
|2
|106
|2020-12-01
|BLAIR
|132
|0
|104
|2020-12-01
|MAYSVILLE
|131
|4
|109
|2020-12-01
|TONKAWA
|130
|5
|110
|2020-12-01
|HARTSHORNE
|130
|0
|113
|2020-12-01
|KEOTA
|127
|0
|114
|2020-12-01
|OKARCHE
|124
|3
|107
|2020-12-01
|WELLSTON
|123
|0
|98
|2020-12-01
|KIEFER
|123
|0
|109
|2020-12-01
|WILSON
|122
|0
|93
|2020-12-01
|LAVERNE
|121
|0
|86
|2020-12-01
|QUAPAW
|121
|2
|99
|2020-12-01
|KELLYVILLE
|120
|2
|98
|2020-12-01
|PORUM
|119
|1
|99
|2020-12-01
|ARCADIA
|118
|0
|98
|2020-12-01
|FLETCHER
|117
|1
|92
|2020-12-01
|BINGER
|117
|9
|95
|2020-12-01
|WRIGHT CITY
|116
|0
|95
|2020-12-01
|BEAVER
|116
|1
|78
|2020-12-01
|FORT COBB
|114
|0
|99
|2020-12-01
|WARNER
|113
|0
|91
|2020-12-01
|BARNSDALL
|113
|2
|100
|2020-12-01
|SHATTUCK
|112
|0
|76
|2020-12-01
|GOODWELL
|112
|0
|103
|2020-12-01
|WAYNE
|112
|1
|95
|2020-12-01
|HYDRO
|111
|1
|88
|2020-12-01
|DRUMRIGHT
|111
|3
|91
|2020-12-01
|TEXHOMA
|110
|0
|98
|2020-12-01
|PORTER
|110
|1
|92
|2020-12-01
|STONEWALL
|109
|1
|91
|2020-12-01
|PADEN
|109
|0
|95
|2020-12-01
|EARLSBORO
|105
|0
|86
|2020-12-01
|RED ROCK
|104
|1
|87
|2020-12-01
|TALALA
|104
|1
|84
|2020-12-01
|CRESCENT
|103
|1
|81
|2020-12-01
|CASHION
|102
|0
|70
|2020-12-01
|HOLLIS
|101
|0
|87
|2020-12-01
|ADAIR
|101
|0
|79
|2020-12-01
|CAMERON
|100
|0
|92
|2020-12-01
|RUSH SPRINGS
|100
|0
|77
|2020-12-01
|MOORELAND
|98
|1
|77
|2020-12-01
|CYRIL
|97
|1
|71
|2020-12-01
|ALLEN
|96
|2
|75
|2020-12-01
|ROFF
|92
|0
|66
|2020-12-01
|QUINTON
|92
|0
|71
|2020-12-01
|PAOLI
|91
|1
|74
|2020-12-01
|BUFFALO
|91
|2
|57
|2020-12-01
|CEMENT
|90
|0
|73
|2020-12-01
|WAURIKA
|87
|0
|65
|2020-12-01
|BOKOSHE
|86
|0
|78
|2020-12-01
|INDIAHOMA
|86
|1
|63
|2020-12-01
|BOSWELL
|85
|0
|70
|2020-12-01
|WETUMKA
|85
|1
|73
|2020-12-01
|WATTS
|85
|0
|80
|2020-12-01
|NINNEKAH
|84
|1
|70
|2020-12-01
|ALEX
|84
|1
|74
|2020-12-01
|WELEETKA
|83
|3
|65
|2020-12-01
|WAUKOMIS
|83
|0
|64
|2020-12-01
|GEARY
|82
|0
|64
|2020-12-01
|YALE
|82
|2
|66
|2020-12-01
|BIG CABIN
|79
|2
|66
|2020-12-01
|BENNINGTON
|78
|0
|71
|2020-12-01
|GERONIMO
|78
|0
|56
|2020-12-01
|ARAPAHO
|78
|1
|60
|2020-12-01
|PANAMA
|77
|1
|64
|2020-12-01
|GLENCOE
|76
|1
|53
|2020-12-01
|THOMAS
|75
|0
|66
|2020-12-01
|RINGLING
|75
|1
|60
|2020-12-01
|FORT TOWSON
|74
|0
|68
|2020-12-01
|SNYDER
|74
|2
|51
|2020-12-01
|RINGWOOD
|73
|0
|56
|2020-12-01
|WEBBERS FALLS
|72
|0
|61
|2020-12-01
|POND CREEK
|71
|0
|64
|2020-12-01
|HAMMON
|70
|1
|45
|2020-12-01
|LEEDEY
|70
|1
|47
|2020-12-01
|CANUTE
|69
|0
|41
|2020-12-01
|OCHELATA
|68
|1
|53
|2020-12-01
|JENNINGS
|68
|1
|56
|2020-12-01
|WELCH
|68
|1
|58
|2020-12-01
|CHEROKEE
|67
|0
|54
|2020-12-01
|LAHOMA
|67
|3
|47
|2020-12-01
|SHADY POINT
|67
|0
|60
|2020-12-01
|TYRONE
|67
|0
|57
|2020-12-01
|OKEENE
|66
|0
|50
|2020-12-01
|THACKERVILLE
|65
|0
|53
|2020-12-01
|HEALDTON
|65
|2
|41
|2020-12-01
|BLUEJACKET
|65
|1
|57
|2020-12-01
|GRANITE
|65
|0
|49
|2020-12-01
|CALUMET
|65
|0
|58
|2020-12-01
|OKTAHA
|64
|0
|53
|2020-12-01
|MAUD
|64
|0
|53
|2020-12-01
|CANTON
|63
|2
|45
|2020-12-01
|RAMONA
|63
|2
|49
|2020-12-01
|MORRISON
|62
|0
|51
|2020-12-01
|GARBER
|62
|0
|58
|2020-12-01
|SEILING
|61
|0
|51
|2020-12-01
|CHEYENNE
|61
|1
|44
|2020-12-01
|MEDFORD
|60
|1
|55
|2020-12-01
|COPAN
|60
|1
|52
|2020-12-01
|BOISE CITY
|59
|0
|51
|2020-12-01
|DELAWARE
|58
|1
|54
|2020-12-01
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|58
|1
|44
|2020-12-01
|DAVENPORT
|57
|0
|50
|2020-12-01
|FAIRFAX
|57
|0
|49
|2020-12-01
|RED OAK
|55
|0
|49
|2020-12-01
|WANETTE
|55
|0
|47
|2020-12-01
|BURNS FLAT
|55
|1
|48
|2020-12-01
|VICI
|54
|0
|33
|2020-12-01
|TEMPLE
|53
|2
|19
|2020-12-01
|SASAKWA
|53
|0
|45
|2020-12-01
|CANEY
|52
|0
|44
|2020-12-01
|LOOKEBA
|52
|2
|39
|2020-12-01
|CLAYTON
|52
|0
|45
|2020-12-01
|DOVER
|50
|0
|40
|2020-12-01
|KREBS
|50
|1
|45
|2020-12-01
|COUNCIL HILL
|50
|0
|42
|2020-12-01
|DEWAR
|50
|0
|42
|2020-12-01
|KIOWA
|50
|1
|44
|2020-12-01
|UNION CITY
|50
|0
|33
|2020-12-01
|OLUSTEE
|49
|0
|43
|2020-12-01
|MCCURTAIN
|49
|1
|44
|2020-12-01
|ERICK
|49
|0
|26
|2020-12-01
|AMBER
|49
|0
|40
|2020-12-01
|ARKOMA
|49
|0
|47
|2020-12-01
|DEPEW
|49
|1
|37
|2020-12-01
|GRACEMONT
|49
|1
|35
|2020-12-01
|ASHER
|48
|0
|40
|2020-12-01
|GARVIN
|48
|0
|44
|2020-12-01
|SOPER
|48
|0
|43
|2020-12-01
|VERDEN
|47
|1
|37
|2020-12-01
|FARGO
|47
|0
|30
|2020-12-01
|MILBURN
|47
|1
|43
|2020-12-01
|MANNSVILLE
|47
|0
|37
|2020-12-01
|TERLTON
|47
|1
|38
|2020-12-01
|ARNETT
|46
|0
|24
|2020-12-01
|SENTINEL
|46
|0
|27
|2020-12-01
|GRANDFIELD
|45
|0
|36
|2020-12-01
|TIPTON
|44
|0
|36
|2020-12-01
|BRAGGS
|42
|0
|34
|2020-12-01
|RYAN
|41
|0
|24
|2020-12-01
|VELMA
|41
|1
|34
|2020-12-01
|BYARS
|41
|0
|29
|2020-12-01
|DUSTIN
|41
|0
|37
|2020-12-01
|GANS
|40
|0
|36
|2020-12-01
|OILTON
|40
|1
|32
|2020-12-01
|AGRA
|39
|1
|30
|2020-12-01
|CARNEY
|39
|0
|33
|2020-12-01
|SPAVINAW
|39
|0
|36
|2020-12-01
|RATTAN
|38
|0
|35
|2020-12-01
|CHATTANOOGA
|37
|1
|16
|2020-12-01
|FOSS
|36
|0
|24
|2020-12-01
|MILL CREEK
|36
|0
|31
|2020-12-01
|LEHIGH
|35
|0
|34
|2020-12-01
|CLEO SPRINGS
|34
|0
|28
|2020-12-01
|KAW CITY
|33
|1
|26
|2020-12-01
|CORN
|33
|0
|32
|2020-12-01
|RAVIA
|33
|0
|27
|2020-12-01
|RIPLEY
|33
|1
|32
|2020-12-01
|PITTSBURG
|33
|0
|29
|2020-12-01
|WHITEFIELD
|33
|0
|31
|2020-12-01
|CANADIAN
|33
|0
|30
|2020-12-01
|HAILEYVILLE
|33
|0
|28
|2020-12-01
|STERLING
|32
|0
|19
|2020-12-01
|STUART
|31
|0
|28
|2020-12-01
|GAGE
|31
|0
|20
|2020-12-01
|POCASSET
|31
|0
|24
|2020-12-01
|MENO
|31
|0
|25
|2020-12-01
|MARBLE CITY
|29
|0
|28
|2020-12-01
|BUTLER
|29
|0
|19
|2020-12-01
|KINTA
|29
|0
|26
|2020-12-01
|MULHALL
|29
|0
|15
|2020-12-01
|ACHILLE
|28
|0
|24
|2020-12-01
|CROWDER
|28
|0
|26
|2020-12-01
|SAVANNA
|28
|0
|28
|2020-12-01
|SPRINGER
|28
|1
|25
|2020-12-01
|SHIDLER
|27
|0
|17
|2020-12-01
|STRINGTOWN
|27
|1
|22
|2020-12-01
|COVINGTON
|27
|0
|24
|2020-12-01
|BOYNTON
|27
|0
|17
|2020-12-01
|KREMLIN
|27
|0
|21
|2020-12-01
|COYLE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-01
|WANN
|27
|0
|26
|2020-12-01
|INDIANOLA
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-01
|LANGLEY
|26
|0
|23
|2020-12-01
|LONGDALE
|26
|0
|16
|2020-12-01
|HARDESTY
|26
|0
|20
|2020-12-01
|ROOSEVELT
|26
|0
|16
|2020-12-01
|OAKS
|26
|1
|20
|2020-12-01
|TUPELO
|26
|0
|25
|2020-12-01
|ALINE
|25
|0
|14
|2020-12-01
|LENAPAH
|25
|0
|20
|2020-12-01
|WAYNOKA
|25
|0
|20
|2020-12-01
|TRYON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-01
|TALOGA
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-01
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-01
|WAKITA
|24
|2
|21
|2020-12-01
|AMES
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-01
|CALVIN
|23
|1
|21
|2020-12-01
|KENEFIC
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-01
|RANDLETT
|23
|0
|18
|2020-12-01
|CUSTER CITY
|22
|0
|18
|2020-12-01
|SCHULTER
|22
|0
|21
|2020-12-01
|CASTLE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-12-01
|LONE WOLF
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-01
|MARLAND
|22
|0
|16
|2020-12-01
|REYDON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-01
|FAXON
|22
|0
|17
|2020-12-01
|SAWYER
|21
|0
|18
|2020-12-01
|KETCHUM
|21
|0
|20
|2020-12-01
|HANNA
|21
|0
|19
|2020-12-01
|DRUMMOND
|20
|0
|13
|2020-12-01
|GOLDSBY
|20
|0
|16
|2020-12-01
|ELDORADO
|20
|0
|13
|2020-12-01
|ROCKY
|20
|0
|17
|2020-12-01
|BURBANK
|20
|0
|17
|2020-12-01
|LOCO
|20
|0
|14
|2020-12-01
|GOLTRY
|19
|0
|8
|2020-12-01
|ORLANDO
|19
|0
|13
|2020-12-01
|RATLIFF CITY
|19
|0
|15
|2020-12-01
|SPARKS
|19
|0
|16
|2020-12-01
|DILL CITY
|19
|0
|14
|2020-12-01
|FAIRMONT
|19
|0
|19
|2020-12-01
|SHARON
|19
|0
|14
|2020-12-01
|NASH
|19
|0
|14
|2020-12-01
|PRUE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-12-01
|DEVOL
|19
|0
|15
|2020-12-01
|LANGSTON
|19
|0
|19
|2020-12-01
|BERNICE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-12-01
|FORGAN
|18
|0
|13
|2020-12-01
|JET
|18
|0
|10
|2020-12-01
|BURLINGTON
|18
|0
|15
|2020-12-01
|LAMONT
|18
|1
|14
|2020-12-01
|AVANT
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-01
|FOSTER
|18
|0
|17
|2020-12-01
|CARTER
|18
|0
|14
|2020-12-01
|WAPANUCKA
|17
|1
|10
|2020-12-01
|DAVIDSON
|16
|0
|5
|2020-12-01
|BESSIE
|16
|1
|8
|2020-12-01
|OSAGE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-12-01
|TERRAL
|15
|1
|9
|2020-12-01
|FRANCIS
|15
|0
|13
|2020-12-01
|CARMEN
|15
|0
|11
|2020-12-01
|NORTH MIAMI
|15
|0
|12
|2020-12-01
|MILLERTON
|15
|0
|14
|2020-12-01
|GOTEBO
|14
|0
|12
|2020-12-01
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|13
|0
|8
|2020-12-01
|DEER CREEK
|13
|1
|7
|2020-12-01
|MARTHA
|13
|1
|10
|2020-12-01
|DIBBLE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-12-01
|FITZHUGH
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-01
|RALSTON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-12-01
|KEYES
|12
|0
|9
|2020-12-01
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-12-01
|WYNONA
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-01
|OKAY
|11
|0
|8
|2020-12-01
|NICOMA PARK
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-01
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-12-01
|ALDERSON
|10
|0
|9
|2020-12-01
|FREEDOM
|10
|0
|9
|2020-12-01
|DACOMA
|10
|0
|6
|2020-12-01
|HUNTER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-12-01
|GOULD
|9
|0
|7
|2020-12-01
|HASTINGS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-12-01
|MARSHALL
|9
|0
|9
|2020-12-01
|WILLOW
|9
|0
|6
|2020-12-01
|COLONY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-12-01
|HITCHCOCK
|8
|0
|6
|2020-12-01
|BROMIDE
|8
|0
|4
|2020-12-01
|LAMAR
|8
|0
|7
|2020-12-01
|FOYIL
|8
|0
|4
|2020-12-01
|BOWLEGS
|8
|0
|7
|2020-12-01
|EAKLY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-12-01
|HILLSDALE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-12-01
|CAMARGO
|7
|0
|4
|2020-12-01
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-12-01
|MEDICINE PARK
|6
|0
|5
|2020-12-01
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-12-01
|BRAMAN
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-01
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|3
|2020-12-01
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-12-01
|THE VILLAGE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-01
|ADDINGTON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-01
|WAINWRIGHT
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-01
|DOUGHERTY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-12-01
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-12-01
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-01
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-01
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-01
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-01
|CROMWELL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-01
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-01
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-01
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-01
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-01
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-01
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-01
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-01
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-01
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-01
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-01
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-01
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-01
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-01
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-01
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-01
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-01
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-01
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-01
