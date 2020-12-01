covid daily 12.1.20
ENID, Okla. — More than 3,600 Oklahomans moved to the COVID-19 recovered list Tuesday, lowering the active number of cases, but new positives continue to grow, bringing the all-time number close to 200,000, and deaths were back in the double-digits.

The state saw a .9% gain in cases Tuesday, with 1,737 new cases bringing the overall total of confirmed COVID-19 positives to 199,482, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have been 1,758 Oklahoman deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

A Fairview woman in the 65 and older age range was among the 15 deaths reported Tuesday by the OSDH. Nine other deaths in that age range were two Canadian County women, two Oklahoma County men, a Stephens County woman and men from Coal, Garvin, Jackson and Tulsa counties. There were five deaths in the 50-64 age range: Two Oklahoma County women and men from Bryan, Carter and Creek counties. 

Of the overall cases in Oklahoma, 30,318 were active on Tuesday, a single-day decrease of 1.957, and 167,406, or nearly 84%, were recovered, an increase of 3,679 since Monday's OSDH report.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 35 to 12,293, OSDH reported Tuesday morning. Of those, 1,734 were in hospitals, with 461 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report Monday evening.

On Monday, St. Mary’s reported 22 patients who were COVID-19 positive, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 patients.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 6% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 97% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows hospitals in the Northwest region for OSDH with 65 COVID-19 cases, or 19.5%, and three persons under investigation for the virus. There were 834 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.

Garfield County saw an increase of 40 cases Tuesday, for a cumulative 4,030 COVID-19 cases, with 678 active, a single-day decrease of 60, and 3,315 recovered. Of those, 3,652 were in Enid, with 609 active, a decrease of 56, and 3,008 recovered, according to OSDH.

There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxom.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday also included 17 in Woods, 10 in Woodward, six each in Blaine and Kingfisher, five each in Alfalfa and Major, three in Noble and two in Grant, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 103,769 Oklahoma women and 93,906 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Tuesday. There were 70 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 3,595 in the 0-4 age group, 20,502 in the 5-17 age group, 65,750 in the 18-35 age group, 43,417 in the 36-49 age group, 37,587 in the 50-64 age group and 28,617 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,758 deaths in the state, 1,418 have been 65 and older and 268 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 55 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 16 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 996, than women, 762, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 296 in Oklahoma; 270 in Tulsa; 128 in Cleveland; 65 in Rogers; 52 in Creek; 47 in Washington; 45 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Garfield; 35 in Wagoner; 33 each in Comanche and Muskogee; 32 in Caddo and Jackson; 30 in Canadian; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 25 in Kay; 23 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 22 in Ottawa; 21 each in in Okmulgee and Pittsburg; 19 each in Bryan, Mayes and Payne; 18 each in Osage and Stephens; 17 each in Beckham and McClain; 16 each in Custer and Garvin; 15 in Carter; 14 in Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, McIntosh and Okfuskee; 12 in Texas; 11 in Pontotoc and Seminole; 10 in Cherokee; eight each in Greer and Pawnee; seven each in Hughes and Woodward; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Murray, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman; four each in Choctaw and Noble; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan, Major and Marshall; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Coal, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; and one each in Atoka, Dewey, Love and Woods.

DOC update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 fell, from 329 Monday to 181 Tuesday, as employees rose, 166 to 183, at Oklahoma correctional facilities, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included one at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva, which was at 55 on Monday; seven at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena, down from 59; and none at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center, in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 54 and 109 at Bill Johnson and 57 and 917 at James Crabtree. There were four in isolation at Enid CCC, according to the DOC website.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 1,943 cases, 1,713 recovered, 223 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 915 cases, 799 recovered, 110 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Noble with 554 cases, 367 recovered, 183 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;

• Woods with 546 cases, 408 recovered, 137 active and one death from Alva;

• Major with 524 cases, 386 recovered, 135 active and three deaths, one in Fairview and two not listed by town;

• Blaine with 414 cases, 326 recovered, 86 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 395 cases, 276 recovered and 119 active;

• Grant with 214 cases, 183 recovered, 26 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 1,739 cases, with 1,480 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,865 cases, with 1,495 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 24 cases with 15 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 12.1.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 40259 292 32808 2020-11-30
TULSA 33569 269 28263 2020-11-30
CLEVELAND 12978 128 10872 2020-11-30
CANADIAN 7002 28 5964 2020-11-30
COMANCHE 4877 33 3875 2020-11-30
MUSKOGEE 4325 33 3506 2020-11-30
PAYNE 4272 19 3749 2020-11-30
ROGERS 4152 65 3477 2020-11-30
GARFIELD 3985 37 3210 2020-11-30
POTTAWATOMIE 3660 23 2944 2020-11-30
WAGONER 2845 35 2471 2020-11-30
BRYAN 2817 18 2410 2020-11-30
GRADY 2746 23 2273 2020-11-30
CREEK 2706 51 2222 2020-11-30
MCCLAIN 2475 17 2053 2020-11-30
LE FLORE 2456 26 2180 2020-11-30
TEXAS 2407 12 2178 2020-11-30
CHEROKEE 2334 10 1814 2020-11-30
MCCURTAIN 2302 45 1992 2020-11-30
WASHINGTON 2081 47 1740 2020-11-30
CUSTER 2031 16 1599 2020-11-30
OSAGE 2005 18 1776 2020-11-30
PONTOTOC 2001 11 1570 2020-11-30
DELAWARE 1953 39 1643 2020-11-30
WOODWARD 1933 7 1681 2020-11-30
CADDO 1926 32 1509 2020-11-30
PITTSBURG 1917 21 1686 2020-11-30
JACKSON 1911 31 1602 2020-11-30
KAY 1891 25 1483 2020-11-30
SEQUOYAH 1833 14 1598 2020-11-30
OKMULGEE 1817 21 1561 2020-11-30
OTTAWA 1765 22 1547 2020-11-30
CARTER 1737 14 1359 2020-11-30
STEPHENS 1706 17 1307 2020-11-30
MAYES 1642 19 1315 2020-11-30
GARVIN 1610 15 1340 2020-11-30
LOGAN 1529 3 1199 2020-11-30
BECKHAM 1388 17 1139 2020-11-30
LINCOLN 1370 26 1129 2020-11-30
SEMINOLE 1261 11 1077 2020-11-30
ADAIR 1239 13 1008 2020-11-30
OKFUSKEE 1045 13 839 2020-11-30
CRAIG 957 3 802 2020-11-30
KINGFISHER 909 6 780 2020-11-30
ATOKA 856 1 754 2020-11-30
MCINTOSH 846 13 708 2020-11-30
MARSHALL 771 3 614 2020-11-30
CHOCTAW 708 4 610 2020-11-30
MURRAY 654 5 524 2020-11-30
HASKELL 646 6 567 2020-11-30
LOVE 612 1 480 2020-11-30
HUGHES 602 7 537 2020-11-30
PAWNEE 601 8 516 2020-11-30
NOBLE 551 4 358 2020-11-30
JOHNSTON 534 5 436 2020-11-30
WOODS 529 1 400 2020-11-30
MAJOR 519 2 376 2020-11-30
WASHITA 437 2 307 2020-11-30
PUSHMATAHA 422 6 381 2020-11-30
NOWATA 422 5 356 2020-11-30
BLAINE 408 2 311 2020-11-30
ALFALFA 390 0 264 2020-11-30
KIOWA 365 6 272 2020-11-30
TILLMAN 347 5 264 2020-11-30
COAL 321 1 269 2020-11-30
LATIMER 310 3 282 2020-11-30
GREER 273 8 212 2020-11-30
COTTON 250 3 170 2020-11-30
HARPER 237 2 146 2020-11-30
DEWEY 236 1 162 2020-11-30
JEFFERSON 221 2 154 2020-11-30
ELLIS 220 0 125 2020-11-30
GRANT 212 5 182 2020-11-30
BEAVER 210 2 151 2020-11-30
ROGER MILLS 168 5 111 2020-11-30
HARMON 108 0 89 2020-11-30
CIMARRON 80 0 62 2020-11-30
55 0 27 2020-11-30

Oklahoma per city 12.1.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 31052 237 25748 2020-12-01
TULSA 20892 182 18118 2020-12-01
EDMOND 7571 43 6241 2020-12-01
BROKEN ARROW 6895 59 5759 2020-12-01
NORMAN 6783 71 5718 2020-12-01
OTHER*** 4090 24 3536 2020-12-01
YUKON 3677 11 3112 2020-12-01
ENID 3652 35 3008 2020-12-01
LAWTON 3371 26 2652 2020-12-01
STILLWATER 3347 9 3039 2020-12-01
MOORE 2696 21 2185 2020-12-01
CLAREMORE 2589 55 2135 2020-12-01
SHAWNEE 2250 20 1813 2020-12-01
OWASSO 2103 6 1761 2020-12-01
MUSKOGEE 2075 26 1560 2020-12-01
GUYMON 1838 12 1697 2020-12-01
TAHLEQUAH 1703 5 1379 2020-12-01
BARTLESVILLE 1703 42 1456 2020-12-01
DURANT 1678 11 1458 2020-12-01
ADA 1675 8 1345 2020-12-01
ALTUS 1633 30 1404 2020-12-01
BIXBY 1441 8 1227 2020-12-01
PONCA CITY 1385 13 1107 2020-12-01
JENKS 1377 10 1205 2020-12-01
MCALESTER 1369 19 1233 2020-12-01
ARDMORE 1348 11 1090 2020-12-01
EL RENO 1340 9 1199 2020-12-01
SAND SPRINGS 1330 11 1079 2020-12-01
TAFT 1315 2 1269 2020-12-01
SAPULPA 1289 22 1058 2020-12-01
CHICKASHA 1229 14 1038 2020-12-01
MUSTANG 1188 7 1014 2020-12-01
DUNCAN 1091 10 873 2020-12-01
CLINTON 1033 6 830 2020-12-01
MIAMI 1029 14 920 2020-12-01
BETHANY 1000 7 833 2020-12-01
CHOCTAW 992 9 819 2020-12-01
BLANCHARD 991 3 834 2020-12-01
GUTHRIE 938 0 703 2020-12-01
FORT SUPPLY 910 2 899 2020-12-01
COLLINSVILLE 886 3 740 2020-12-01
WOODWARD 858 4 676 2020-12-01
STILWELL 833 11 660 2020-12-01
BROKEN BOW 831 26 736 2020-12-01
IDABEL 813 12 726 2020-12-01
ELK CITY 793 7 641 2020-12-01
VINITA 793 2 670 2020-12-01
WEATHERFORD 790 8 658 2020-12-01
COWETA 764 15 633 2020-12-01
SALLISAW 756 4 659 2020-12-01
GROVE 738 29 613 2020-12-01
LEXINGTON 737 7 635 2020-12-01
POTEAU 737 6 645 2020-12-01
GLENPOOL 737 7 632 2020-12-01
PURCELL 734 8 613 2020-12-01
SKIATOOK 724 8 622 2020-12-01
OKMULGEE 718 10 593 2020-12-01
ATOKA 687 0 623 2020-12-01
ANADARKO 686 13 548 2020-12-01
SEMINOLE 673 7 592 2020-12-01
TUTTLE 647 5 534 2020-12-01
NEWCASTLE 612 4 541 2020-12-01
PRYOR CREEK 593 10 485 2020-12-01
MCLOUD 582 1 508 2020-12-01
HOMINY 554 2 534 2020-12-01
PAULS VALLEY 543 5 471 2020-12-01
TECUMSEH 540 1 437 2020-12-01
BOLEY 533 7 409 2020-12-01
HENRYETTA 526 9 468 2020-12-01
SAYRE 522 10 477 2020-12-01
NOBLE 516 5 417 2020-12-01
MADILL 516 2 430 2020-12-01
WAGONER 509 6 414 2020-12-01
PIEDMONT 501 3 430 2020-12-01
ALVA 492 1 364 2020-12-01
CUSHING 483 4 419 2020-12-01
HUGO 461 4 405 2020-12-01
JAY 452 2 393 2020-12-01
HARRAH 441 5 362 2020-12-01
SULPHUR 430 5 342 2020-12-01
MARIETTA 425 0 360 2020-12-01
STIGLER 403 5 356 2020-12-01
CHECOTAH 403 6 344 2020-12-01
HOLDENVILLE 397 4 364 2020-12-01
EUFAULA 396 7 329 2020-12-01
MULDROW 395 3 350 2020-12-01
BRISTOW 375 11 313 2020-12-01
MARLOW 373 3 284 2020-12-01
FORT GIBSON 367 5 304 2020-12-01
KINGFISHER 366 1 322 2020-12-01
LINDSAY 354 3 312 2020-12-01
HEAVENER 345 8 311 2020-12-01
FAIRVIEW 335 1 235 2020-12-01
CATOOSA 330 3 271 2020-12-01
CALERA 329 1 286 2020-12-01
SPIRO 329 1 308 2020-12-01
WEWOKA 326 1 285 2020-12-01
LOCUST GROVE 322 0 271 2020-12-01
WARR ACRES 319 1 268 2020-12-01
CHANDLER 319 10 256 2020-12-01
OKEMAH 303 3 257 2020-12-01
MIDWEST CITY 300 9 260 2020-12-01
HENNESSEY 300 2 269 2020-12-01
HINTON 296 0 265 2020-12-01
SPENCER 291 3 237 2020-12-01
AFTON 290 2 255 2020-12-01
CACHE 284 1 203 2020-12-01
ELGIN 283 2 226 2020-12-01
CLEVELAND 280 5 246 2020-12-01
MANNFORD 274 4 228 2020-12-01
VIAN 274 3 243 2020-12-01
SALINA 271 2 204 2020-12-01
MOUNDS 270 4 231 2020-12-01
PRAGUE 268 1 246 2020-12-01
CHELSEA 261 3 235 2020-12-01
DEL CITY 260 0 206 2020-12-01
NOWATA 256 4 216 2020-12-01
TISHOMINGO 254 3 220 2020-12-01
JONES 253 2 191 2020-12-01
KINGSTON 252 1 209 2020-12-01
MEEKER 250 12 201 2020-12-01
SPERRY 248 2 212 2020-12-01
COALGATE 247 2 205 2020-12-01
INOLA 239 3 192 2020-12-01
WYNNEWOOD 233 2 194 2020-12-01
WASHINGTON 233 0 195 2020-12-01
FREDERICK 231 5 185 2020-12-01
ANTLERS 231 6 203 2020-12-01
HELENA 230 0 163 2020-12-01
HULBERT 223 2 175 2020-12-01
CARNEGIE 223 4 162 2020-12-01
PAWHUSKA 222 2 189 2020-12-01
CHOUTEAU 221 6 178 2020-12-01
PERKINS 221 3 180 2020-12-01
BLACKWELL 219 4 171 2020-12-01
WESTVILLE 218 2 186 2020-12-01
STRATFORD 214 0 188 2020-12-01
DEWEY 209 1 179 2020-12-01
OOLOGAH 204 1 171 2020-12-01
HOOKER 204 0 176 2020-12-01
MANGUM 201 8 161 2020-12-01
DAVIS 199 0 174 2020-12-01
NICHOLS HILLS 198 0 176 2020-12-01
ROLAND 197 1 189 2020-12-01
HASKELL 197 1 165 2020-12-01
MORRIS 195 0 176 2020-12-01
PAWNEE 193 1 171 2020-12-01
POCOLA 187 3 166 2020-12-01
PERRY 187 2 150 2020-12-01
VALLIANT 180 3 157 2020-12-01
COMANCHE 179 4 147 2020-12-01
APACHE 177 2 137 2020-12-01
TALIHINA 177 6 163 2020-12-01
STROUD 174 1 142 2020-12-01
BEGGS 174 2 149 2020-12-01
WISTER 169 1 154 2020-12-01
COLCORD 166 1 144 2020-12-01
KANSAS 166 4 132 2020-12-01
NEWKIRK 166 1 135 2020-12-01
KONAWA 163 2 123 2020-12-01
HOBART 161 3 116 2020-12-01
BILLINGS 160 1 48 2020-12-01
CADDO 160 0 138 2020-12-01
MEAD 159 1 135 2020-12-01
WATONGA 159 0 136 2020-12-01
WYANDOTTE 157 1 140 2020-12-01
GORE 156 3 134 2020-12-01
WALTERS 156 1 125 2020-12-01
LUTHER 154 2 129 2020-12-01
COMMERCE 152 2 126 2020-12-01
COLBERT 152 5 126 2020-12-01
LONE GROVE 148 1 110 2020-12-01
WILBURTON 147 1 136 2020-12-01
HOWE 144 0 130 2020-12-01
NEW CORDELL 142 0 107 2020-12-01
FAIRLAND 137 1 128 2020-12-01
HAWORTH 137 2 116 2020-12-01
MINCO 137 0 113 2020-12-01
BOKCHITO 135 1 124 2020-12-01
ELMORE CITY 133 2 106 2020-12-01
BLAIR 132 0 104 2020-12-01
MAYSVILLE 131 4 109 2020-12-01
TONKAWA 130 5 110 2020-12-01
HARTSHORNE 130 0 113 2020-12-01
KEOTA 127 0 114 2020-12-01
OKARCHE 124 3 107 2020-12-01
WELLSTON 123 0 98 2020-12-01
KIEFER 123 0 109 2020-12-01
WILSON 122 0 93 2020-12-01
LAVERNE 121 0 86 2020-12-01
QUAPAW 121 2 99 2020-12-01
KELLYVILLE 120 2 98 2020-12-01
PORUM 119 1 99 2020-12-01
ARCADIA 118 0 98 2020-12-01
FLETCHER 117 1 92 2020-12-01
BINGER 117 9 95 2020-12-01
WRIGHT CITY 116 0 95 2020-12-01
BEAVER 116 1 78 2020-12-01
FORT COBB 114 0 99 2020-12-01
WARNER 113 0 91 2020-12-01
BARNSDALL 113 2 100 2020-12-01
SHATTUCK 112 0 76 2020-12-01
GOODWELL 112 0 103 2020-12-01
WAYNE 112 1 95 2020-12-01
HYDRO 111 1 88 2020-12-01
DRUMRIGHT 111 3 91 2020-12-01
TEXHOMA 110 0 98 2020-12-01
PORTER 110 1 92 2020-12-01
STONEWALL 109 1 91 2020-12-01
PADEN 109 0 95 2020-12-01
EARLSBORO 105 0 86 2020-12-01
RED ROCK 104 1 87 2020-12-01
TALALA 104 1 84 2020-12-01
CRESCENT 103 1 81 2020-12-01
CASHION 102 0 70 2020-12-01
HOLLIS 101 0 87 2020-12-01
ADAIR 101 0 79 2020-12-01
CAMERON 100 0 92 2020-12-01
RUSH SPRINGS 100 0 77 2020-12-01
MOORELAND 98 1 77 2020-12-01
CYRIL 97 1 71 2020-12-01
ALLEN 96 2 75 2020-12-01
ROFF 92 0 66 2020-12-01
QUINTON 92 0 71 2020-12-01
PAOLI 91 1 74 2020-12-01
BUFFALO 91 2 57 2020-12-01
CEMENT 90 0 73 2020-12-01
WAURIKA 87 0 65 2020-12-01
BOKOSHE 86 0 78 2020-12-01
INDIAHOMA 86 1 63 2020-12-01
BOSWELL 85 0 70 2020-12-01
WETUMKA 85 1 73 2020-12-01
WATTS 85 0 80 2020-12-01
NINNEKAH 84 1 70 2020-12-01
ALEX 84 1 74 2020-12-01
WELEETKA 83 3 65 2020-12-01
WAUKOMIS 83 0 64 2020-12-01
GEARY 82 0 64 2020-12-01
YALE 82 2 66 2020-12-01
BIG CABIN 79 2 66 2020-12-01
BENNINGTON 78 0 71 2020-12-01
GERONIMO 78 0 56 2020-12-01
ARAPAHO 78 1 60 2020-12-01
PANAMA 77 1 64 2020-12-01
GLENCOE 76 1 53 2020-12-01
THOMAS 75 0 66 2020-12-01
RINGLING 75 1 60 2020-12-01
FORT TOWSON 74 0 68 2020-12-01
SNYDER 74 2 51 2020-12-01
RINGWOOD 73 0 56 2020-12-01
WEBBERS FALLS 72 0 61 2020-12-01
POND CREEK 71 0 64 2020-12-01
HAMMON 70 1 45 2020-12-01
LEEDEY 70 1 47 2020-12-01
CANUTE 69 0 41 2020-12-01
OCHELATA 68 1 53 2020-12-01
JENNINGS 68 1 56 2020-12-01
WELCH 68 1 58 2020-12-01
CHEROKEE 67 0 54 2020-12-01
LAHOMA 67 3 47 2020-12-01
SHADY POINT 67 0 60 2020-12-01
TYRONE 67 0 57 2020-12-01
OKEENE 66 0 50 2020-12-01
THACKERVILLE 65 0 53 2020-12-01
HEALDTON 65 2 41 2020-12-01
BLUEJACKET 65 1 57 2020-12-01
GRANITE 65 0 49 2020-12-01
CALUMET 65 0 58 2020-12-01
OKTAHA 64 0 53 2020-12-01
MAUD 64 0 53 2020-12-01
CANTON 63 2 45 2020-12-01
RAMONA 63 2 49 2020-12-01
MORRISON 62 0 51 2020-12-01
GARBER 62 0 58 2020-12-01
SEILING 61 0 51 2020-12-01
CHEYENNE 61 1 44 2020-12-01
MEDFORD 60 1 55 2020-12-01
COPAN 60 1 52 2020-12-01
BOISE CITY 59 0 51 2020-12-01
DELAWARE 58 1 54 2020-12-01
MOUNTAIN VIEW 58 1 44 2020-12-01
DAVENPORT 57 0 50 2020-12-01
FAIRFAX 57 0 49 2020-12-01
RED OAK 55 0 49 2020-12-01
WANETTE 55 0 47 2020-12-01
BURNS FLAT 55 1 48 2020-12-01
VICI 54 0 33 2020-12-01
TEMPLE 53 2 19 2020-12-01
SASAKWA 53 0 45 2020-12-01
CANEY 52 0 44 2020-12-01
LOOKEBA 52 2 39 2020-12-01
CLAYTON 52 0 45 2020-12-01
DOVER 50 0 40 2020-12-01
KREBS 50 1 45 2020-12-01
COUNCIL HILL 50 0 42 2020-12-01
DEWAR 50 0 42 2020-12-01
KIOWA 50 1 44 2020-12-01
UNION CITY 50 0 33 2020-12-01
OLUSTEE 49 0 43 2020-12-01
MCCURTAIN 49 1 44 2020-12-01
ERICK 49 0 26 2020-12-01
AMBER 49 0 40 2020-12-01
ARKOMA 49 0 47 2020-12-01
DEPEW 49 1 37 2020-12-01
GRACEMONT 49 1 35 2020-12-01
ASHER 48 0 40 2020-12-01
GARVIN 48 0 44 2020-12-01
SOPER 48 0 43 2020-12-01
VERDEN 47 1 37 2020-12-01
FARGO 47 0 30 2020-12-01
MILBURN 47 1 43 2020-12-01
MANNSVILLE 47 0 37 2020-12-01
TERLTON 47 1 38 2020-12-01
ARNETT 46 0 24 2020-12-01
SENTINEL 46 0 27 2020-12-01
GRANDFIELD 45 0 36 2020-12-01
TIPTON 44 0 36 2020-12-01
BRAGGS 42 0 34 2020-12-01
RYAN 41 0 24 2020-12-01
VELMA 41 1 34 2020-12-01
BYARS 41 0 29 2020-12-01
DUSTIN 41 0 37 2020-12-01
GANS 40 0 36 2020-12-01
OILTON 40 1 32 2020-12-01
AGRA 39 1 30 2020-12-01
CARNEY 39 0 33 2020-12-01
SPAVINAW 39 0 36 2020-12-01
RATTAN 38 0 35 2020-12-01
CHATTANOOGA 37 1 16 2020-12-01
FOSS 36 0 24 2020-12-01
MILL CREEK 36 0 31 2020-12-01
LEHIGH 35 0 34 2020-12-01
CLEO SPRINGS 34 0 28 2020-12-01
KAW CITY 33 1 26 2020-12-01
CORN 33 0 32 2020-12-01
RAVIA 33 0 27 2020-12-01
RIPLEY 33 1 32 2020-12-01
PITTSBURG 33 0 29 2020-12-01
WHITEFIELD 33 0 31 2020-12-01
CANADIAN 33 0 30 2020-12-01
HAILEYVILLE 33 0 28 2020-12-01
STERLING 32 0 19 2020-12-01
STUART 31 0 28 2020-12-01
GAGE 31 0 20 2020-12-01
POCASSET 31 0 24 2020-12-01
MENO 31 0 25 2020-12-01
MARBLE CITY 29 0 28 2020-12-01
BUTLER 29 0 19 2020-12-01
KINTA 29 0 26 2020-12-01
MULHALL 29 0 15 2020-12-01
ACHILLE 28 0 24 2020-12-01
CROWDER 28 0 26 2020-12-01
SAVANNA 28 0 28 2020-12-01
SPRINGER 28 1 25 2020-12-01
SHIDLER 27 0 17 2020-12-01
STRINGTOWN 27 1 22 2020-12-01
COVINGTON 27 0 24 2020-12-01
BOYNTON 27 0 17 2020-12-01
KREMLIN 27 0 21 2020-12-01
COYLE 27 0 23 2020-12-01
WANN 27 0 26 2020-12-01
INDIANOLA 26 0 22 2020-12-01
LANGLEY 26 0 23 2020-12-01
LONGDALE 26 0 16 2020-12-01
HARDESTY 26 0 20 2020-12-01
ROOSEVELT 26 0 16 2020-12-01
OAKS 26 1 20 2020-12-01
TUPELO 26 0 25 2020-12-01
ALINE 25 0 14 2020-12-01
LENAPAH 25 0 20 2020-12-01
WAYNOKA 25 0 20 2020-12-01
TRYON 24 0 22 2020-12-01
TALOGA 24 0 22 2020-12-01
OPTIMA 24 0 22 2020-12-01
WAKITA 24 2 21 2020-12-01
AMES 24 0 22 2020-12-01
CALVIN 23 1 21 2020-12-01
KENEFIC 23 0 22 2020-12-01
RANDLETT 23 0 18 2020-12-01
CUSTER CITY 22 0 18 2020-12-01
SCHULTER 22 0 21 2020-12-01
CASTLE 22 0 20 2020-12-01
LONE WOLF 22 0 19 2020-12-01
MARLAND 22 0 16 2020-12-01
REYDON 22 0 19 2020-12-01
FAXON 22 0 17 2020-12-01
SAWYER 21 0 18 2020-12-01
KETCHUM 21 0 20 2020-12-01
HANNA 21 0 19 2020-12-01
DRUMMOND 20 0 13 2020-12-01
GOLDSBY 20 0 16 2020-12-01
ELDORADO 20 0 13 2020-12-01
ROCKY 20 0 17 2020-12-01
BURBANK 20 0 17 2020-12-01
LOCO 20 0 14 2020-12-01
GOLTRY 19 0 8 2020-12-01
ORLANDO 19 0 13 2020-12-01
RATLIFF CITY 19 0 15 2020-12-01
SPARKS 19 0 16 2020-12-01
DILL CITY 19 0 14 2020-12-01
FAIRMONT 19 0 19 2020-12-01
SHARON 19 0 14 2020-12-01
NASH 19 0 14 2020-12-01
PRUE 19 0 17 2020-12-01
DEVOL 19 0 15 2020-12-01
LANGSTON 19 0 19 2020-12-01
BERNICE 19 0 17 2020-12-01
FORGAN 18 0 13 2020-12-01
JET 18 0 10 2020-12-01
BURLINGTON 18 0 15 2020-12-01
LAMONT 18 1 14 2020-12-01
AVANT 18 0 16 2020-12-01
FOSTER 18 0 17 2020-12-01
CARTER 18 0 14 2020-12-01
WAPANUCKA 17 1 10 2020-12-01
DAVIDSON 16 0 5 2020-12-01
BESSIE 16 1 8 2020-12-01
OSAGE 16 0 15 2020-12-01
TERRAL 15 1 9 2020-12-01
FRANCIS 15 0 13 2020-12-01
CARMEN 15 0 11 2020-12-01
NORTH MIAMI 15 0 12 2020-12-01
MILLERTON 15 0 14 2020-12-01
GOTEBO 14 0 12 2020-12-01
MOUNTAIN PARK 13 0 8 2020-12-01
DEER CREEK 13 1 7 2020-12-01
MARTHA 13 1 10 2020-12-01
DIBBLE 12 0 10 2020-12-01
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-01
RALSTON 12 0 9 2020-12-01
KEYES 12 0 9 2020-12-01
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-12-01
WYNONA 11 0 9 2020-12-01
OKAY 11 0 8 2020-12-01
NICOMA PARK 11 0 9 2020-12-01
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-12-01
ALDERSON 10 0 9 2020-12-01
FREEDOM 10 0 9 2020-12-01
DACOMA 10 0 6 2020-12-01
HUNTER 10 0 8 2020-12-01
GOULD 9 0 7 2020-12-01
HASTINGS 9 0 8 2020-12-01
MARSHALL 9 0 9 2020-12-01
WILLOW 9 0 6 2020-12-01
COLONY 8 0 7 2020-12-01
HITCHCOCK 8 0 6 2020-12-01
BROMIDE 8 0 4 2020-12-01
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-12-01
FOYIL 8 0 4 2020-12-01
BOWLEGS 8 0 7 2020-12-01
EAKLY 7 0 6 2020-12-01
HILLSDALE 7 0 6 2020-12-01
CAMARGO 7 0 4 2020-12-01
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 7 2020-12-01
MEDICINE PARK 6 0 5 2020-12-01
PEORIA 6 0 5 2020-12-01
BRAMAN 6 0 4 2020-12-01
MANITOU 5 0 3 2020-12-01
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-12-01
THE VILLAGE 4 0 3 2020-12-01
ADDINGTON 4 0 3 2020-12-01
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 4 2020-12-01
DOUGHERTY 3 0 2 2020-12-01
HALLETT 3 0 2 2020-12-01
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-01
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-01
VERA 3 0 3 2020-12-01
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-01
CROMWELL 3 0 3 2020-12-01
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-01
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-01
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-01
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-01
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-12-01
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-01
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-01
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 0 2020-12-01
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-12-01
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-01
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-01
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-01
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-01
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-01
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-12-01
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-01
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-01
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-01

