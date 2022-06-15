ENID, Okla. — Enid's 2022 Summer Chautauqua “Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll" has had to juggle its performance schedule for the rest of the week after two scholars tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday night's 7:30 p.m. performance in Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will feature three scholars having a roundtable discussion about the 1960s and what they learned from their research about their characters. It will include A. Theodore Kachel, portraying Dr. Timothy Leary; John Dennis Anderson, portraying Christopher Isherwood; and Randy Noojin, portraying John Lennon.
Entertainment at 6:30 p.m. will be the band For the Memories.
Thursday's earlier workshops will be “Leary and His Ladies — From a Suicide to Provisional Stability?” by Kachel at 10:30 a.m. and “The Lost Weekend” by Noojin at noon, which will feature several local actors in the presentation.
The schedule for Friday is: 10:30 a.m., “Lennon Meditates” by Noojin; noon, Anderson; and 7:30 p.m., Kachel as Leary.
The schedule for Saturday is: 10:30 am., Kachel; noon "Musical Theater in the Sixties" by Anderson; and 7:30 p.m. Noojin as Lennon.
"With your safety in mind, all impacted buildings and surfaces have been sanitized," Chautauqua organizers said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "We will ensure that any further scholars and presenters have a negative COVID test in advance of their performance. As always, we encourage everyone to take what precautions they feel are necessary for their health and safety."
All workshops and performances are free.
