Courtroom interpreters play vital role in justice, legal system

ENID, Okla. — Cynthia Trejo knew, at a young age, the struggles of being able to speak and understand the English language.
Trejo, who grew up in Enid, had gone into kindergarten only knowing how to speak and understand Spanish and began, along with a few other classmates, learning English.
And, by the time she was 7 years old, Trejo started using her fluency in the two languages to help others, which is something she has done ever since — from translating Spanish to English for her family members to now being a Registered Courtroom Interpreter in Oklahoma.
Being able to use her skills and aid people as an RCI, a role she’s held for almost two years in the justice and legal systems, is something Trejo finds rewarding.
“It’s definitely important ... because one word can make all the difference,” Trejo said of the role of courtroom interpreters in the justice and legal systems. “This is a language barrier. It’s not just, ‘I don’t want to.’ It’s, ‘I can’t communicate with you.’ ...
“Courtroom interpreters are the middle-person to help (all parties involved in the legal and justice systems) say and understand what’s needed.”
A necessary, important part
Courtroom interpreters, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, play an essential role in ensuring equal access to justice and helping court proceedings function efficiently and effectively.
To further that goal, the Oklahoma Supreme Court implemented a credentialing program for interpreters in the state’s courts, using nationally recognized standards for training and examinations.
There are two levels of courtroom interpreter certifications: “Certified Courtroom Interpreters,” which is the highest level of credential, and RCIs, which is the second highest. Candidates must first become Registered before applying to take the examination to become Certified.
Trejo said the examination to become an RCI wasn’t easy, but that it’s definitely been worth it, as she now does this full-time while taking care of her children — and wants to become a CCI.
According to OSCN, four people are listed as RCIs in Enid: Trejo and Cesar Leon, who are fluent in both English and Spanish; and Joshua Manene and Carol Simmons, who speak both Marshallese and English, though Simmons told the News & Eagle she interprets primarily through the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Leon, who was born in Ecuador but moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., when he was 10 years old, spent 23 years in the United States Air Force before retiring as an E-7 first sergeant, choosing to stay in Enid after being stationed at Vance Air Force Base.
After his military service, Leon became an officer at the Enid Police Department. In both of those fields, he used his bilingual abilities as needed and would sometimes assist in the local legal processes.
Leon left EPD after six years and was then referred to the state Supreme Court to become an RCI, a role that he and other local RCIs do on as-needed bases for any and all parties involved in legal proceedings who need an interpreter — from people who are accused of crimes to victims, witnesses, plaintiffs, juveniles and their parents and more.
“Courtroom interpreters are important and are there to assist the judges in their jobs — making sure defendants know exactly what the legal jargon is, what they’re being accused of or punished for or being directed to do,” he said.
District Judge Tom Newby said throughout his career, courtroom interpreting has evolved, with there now being a good group of Registered or Certified courtroom interpreters throughout Oklahoma and in Garfield County.
Courtroom interpreters, who are appointed on a case-by-case basis, are needed in about 10% of all the cases Newby presides over, he said, adding that if a courtroom interpreter is needed for any party involved in a case, then “there’s no question” about it that one will be appointed, whether in-person or virtually.
“At their first appearance, if they don’t have an interpreter because we didn’t know they need one ahead of time, then we will then reschedule whatever is happening to another time when an interpreter can be there,” he said, adding that it typically happens within the next few days, depending on courtroom interpreters’ availabilities.
“(Courtroom interpreters) are necessary, and it must be done,” Newby said. “I wish that it will be continued and expanded on.”
Giving people a clear voice
Understanding all the legal jargon, Trejo said, is one of the challenges that come with being a courtroom interpreter, as she said she’s always learning what those words mean in English and how they best translate to Spanish, and vice versa.
“There’s a huge responsibility in doing this,” she said. “It’s a nonstop learning experience, ... but I’m glad I can help those who need a voice.”
Newby added that if there’s not a word-for-word interpretation, courtroom interpreters may have to use their discretion to try and explain things.
But, whatever words are said are interpreted, rather than summarizing or answering on behalf of the individuals.
That’s one of the reasons Manene, who is fluent in English and Marshallese, wanted to become an RCI in 2020. He wanted to ensure his family and friends — anybody in Enid’s Micronesian community who speak Marshallese — have a clear and accurate voice in the courthouse.
“I was motivated to do it,” said Manene, who was born in Oregon but moved to the Marshall Islands when was 12 years old, “because I wanted our people to understand more of what their choices were so that their voices could be clearly heard.”
Trejo said after she’s appointed to any case, she introduces herself to the person or persons.
“Once they hear their dominant language come out of my mouth, their faces just light up — like, ‘OK, there’s somebody who speaks my language; who can help me out; and who I can use as an interpreter,’” she said, “and that’s just so rewarding.
Cultural barriers is one of the challenges Manene, who eventually moved to Enid with his wife to start Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, has faced as an RCI. To help with that challenge, he said he explains the entire courtroom interpreting process to people and reassures them that they can take time to ask questions to better understand everything that’s going on.
“I’ve noticed that when I give them these reassurances, it gives them the confidence to trust the justice system more,” he said. “That’s helped a lot of people I work with.”
And understanding the entirety of the justice and legal systems is important for a person’s rights and Due Process, Judge Newby said.
“If people don’t under stand their rights, then our protection under Due Process that’s afforded to every person is devalued,” he said. “They need to understand each step. If they don’t speak English or do not have the appropriate command of English to understand without an interpreter — they need an interpreter there to protect their rights and to present their position.”
He added it’s important for defendants to have counsel, as well, since courtroom interpreters are there to interpret, not give legal advice.
Skills, training and examinations
Leon, who’s been a RCI for about one year, said, similar to Trejo, he has been interpreting for people throughout his entire life — as a child, in the military, with EPD and now in the courtroom.
He’s learned a few of the necessary skills needed to be a courtroom interpreter, such as knowing the different Spanish dialects people use.
“The dialect used that is appropriate to their culture — for them to understand what the basic language from English to the basic language to Spanish in their culture — that’s a challenge,” he said, “but I grew up in a ‘melting pot; of Brooklyn,’ ... so I’m able to do that.”
An understanding of legal words and phrases is also important, as well as being able to communicate well and being flexible regarding schedules and times, Leon added.
According to OSCN, successful candidates for courtroom interpreters are individuals who possess an educated, native-like mastery of both English and another language and display wide general knowledge — characteristic of what a minimum of two years of general education at a college or university would provide.
People must have strong language skills to be successful as courtroom interpreters, as well.
Training and examinations are held throughout the year for certain fees and are offered by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Participants in the two-day courtroom interpreter training courses learn the structure of the Oklahoma judicial system; legal terminology; Oklahoma’s “Code of Professional Responsibility for Interpreters in the Oklahoma Courts;” and the role of the interpreter in various legal and court proceedings, as well as modes of interpretation, including consecutive, simultaneous and sight.
Following the classes, a preliminary examination will be administered on the third day to participants who desire to become registered courtroom interpreters.
The next RCI training and examination will be offered in Tulsa in October 2023, and courtroom interpreters must follow a Code of Professional Responsibility and fill out annual renewal forms.
In the meantime, the local courtroom interpreters will continue doing what they do.
“I honestly want to do (courtroom interpreting) for the rest of my life,” Trejo said. “It’s a very hard job and a big responsibility, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world because this is definitely what I feel like I was sent here to do.”