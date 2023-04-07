WOODWARD, Okla. — A three-day program will be held in Woodward next week for bilingual individuals interested in becoming a registered courtroom interpreter.
One of this year’s Oklahoma Supreme Court's Language Access Program’s training sessions will be offered from April 12-14, 2023, in Woodward to help people develop the skills to perform the three major types of court interpreting: sight translation, consecutive interpreting and simultaneous interpreting.
According to a press release from Debra Charles, general counsel Administrative Office of the Courts, qualified interpreters play an essential role in ensuring equal access to justice and helping court proceedings function efficiently and effectively.
To further that goal, the release states, the state Supreme Court implemented a credentialing program for interpreters in Oklahoma courts, using nationally recognized standards for training and examination.
Successful candidates, according to the release, are individuals who possess an educated, native-like mastery of both English and another language and display wide general knowledge — characteristic of what a minimum of two years of general education at a college or university would provide.
In Woodward next week, the first two days will consist of training, which will be conducted primarily in English, with many language-specific examples and terms explained and used.
Participants will learn the structure of the Oklahoma judicial system; legal terminology; Oklahoma’s “Code of Professional Responsibility for Interpreters in the Oklahoma Courts;” and the role of the interpreter in various legal and court proceedings, as well as modes of interpretation, including consecutive, simultaneous and sight.
Following the classes, a preliminary examination will be administered on the third day to participants who desire to become registered courtroom interpreters.
Once interpreters have met all of the requirements to become a registered courtroom interpreter in Oklahoma, they become eligible to take an oral examination, provided by the National Center for State Courts, to become a certified courtroom interpreter.
Registration is due by noon on Monday, April 10, 2023, and costs $200, which includes the two-day training program and one sitting for the examination.
To fill out an application, visit https://oscn.net/programs/interpreters.
Both spoken language and sign language interpreters are needed, according to the release, and candidates must have strong language skills to be successful as courtroom interpreters.
Anyone who is a good fit for the area is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. As of Friday afternoon, five spots were left.
Another class to become a registered courtroom interpreter will be offered again in October in Tulsa.
Courtroom interpreters are freelance professionals retained by the local courts on a case-by-case basis, which the release states “offers an excellent opportunity for growing a rewarding business while maintaining work-life balance and flexible scheduling.”
As the Language Access Program continues to grow, credentialed interpreters have excellent potential to be busy and successful serving the Oklahoma courts.
For additional information and registration materials, visit https://oscn.net/programs/interpreters.
