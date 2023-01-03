Garfield County District Court Bailiff Janice Peterson is leaving her office at the Garfield County Court House, but will move across the hall to another Feb. 13.
“I’m excited and relieved I have an opportunity to stay and be the bailiff for the new special judge, Blake Gibson,” said Peterson, who has worked at the courthouse for 33 years. “I’m not ready to retire.”
Peterson previously assisted District Judge Dennis Hladik for 16 years before he retired at the end of the past year. She had also worked for his predecessor, Judge John Michael, for five years.
The new year brings changes at the Garfield County Court House. District Judge Tom Newby moves from associate district judge to district judge, and Special Judge Brian Lovell becomes an associate district judge. Newby and Lovell ran unopposed in the previous election.
Gibson joins Jason Seigers as a special district judge. Special district judges are appointed by the Garfield County district judges.
“This is my home,” she said. “I wasn’t ready to leave.”
Peterson is from Enid and a graduate of Enid Public Schools. She said she always wanted to be a secretary.
Peterson worked in the insurance industry for David Nicholas before taking a job in 1989 at the court clerk’s office, before eventually moving to the district court.
Peterson serves much like an administrative assistant, performing office management duties, assisting with court proceedings and preparing and monitoring the judge’s docket and calendar.
Judge Gibson has been assigned juvenile cases and this will be her new focus. Peterson said justice moves slow sometimes, but it is a process and everyone wants it to be better.
Peterson said she loves the fact that every day is different, but she gets to work mostly with the same people. She said the hardest thing about the job is leaving it at the office.
“It can be really sad at times, and I think sometimes my greatest contribution is listening to people,” she said.
She said divorces are particularly hard when parents are not nice to each other in front of their kids. She said it hurts the kids the most.
Peterson said she will miss her desk, which looks through a glass door out into the hall of the courtrooms.
“For years, I’ve seen everyone come and go,” she said.
