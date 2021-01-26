'Behind the mask'

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Supreme Court justices have overturned a Garfield County District Court ruling on a recall petition against Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell, deeming the petition insufficient under state statute.

The recall election will not occur Feb. 9 because of the ruling.

Supporters of the recall have until Friday to file rehearing petitions, which will be fast-tracked by the state high court.

