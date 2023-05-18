OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin ruled Thursday, May 19, 2023, that the plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging he was abused and hazed while a member of the Kingfisher High School football team must be identified in order to continue his legal action.
The plaintiff, previously identified only as John Doe 1, has been named as Mason Mecklenburg. He was a member of the team from 2017 until graduating in 2021.
He filed a lawsuit July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against Kingfisher Public Schools, head football coach Jeff Myers and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton. The case since has been moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, 2023.
In January 2022, prior to the case being moved to federal court, Kingfisher County District Judge Paul Woodward ruled the plaintiff could proceed with the suit under a pseudonym.
A hearing was held Thursday in federal court on a motion by the plaintiff to extend the relevant time frame of the case for discovery to 2005. The plaintiff alleges the first known complaints against Myers were in 2005 when he started coaching football in Kingfisher.
The suit alleges a culture of hazing, bullying, harassment and sexual abuse within the high school football program.
The defendants have objected to this time frame, stating it should only be from 2017 to the present when Mecklenburg first started in the program. Mecklenburg's attorneys state the extended timeline proves there is a long tradition of bullying, hazing and abuse within the football program that contributes to their case.
According to Mecklenburg's attorneys, the allegations and information already collected indicate school district officials knew what was happening, failed to act and also actively discouraged and retaliated against those spoke out.
In March 2022, the plaintiff and his lawyer, Cameron Spradling, offered a $1.5 million settlement that the KPS Board of Education unanimously rejected.
Spradling later brought on the law firm of Nix Patterson, which issued a new 13-page settlement demand for a $5 million settlement, giving the Kingfisher school district 14 days to agree to the settlement before it doubled to $10 million, which is where it stands today.
The settlement offer also demanded the district fire Myers. Another demand made by the plaintiff was that the school district also institute a mandatory training program for all its administrators, staff, teachers, coaches, volunteers and board members that addresses how to properly identify, respond to and prevent bullying, hazing and sexual harassment. The program must address and conform to state and federal law, including but not limited to Title IX, mandatory-reporter laws and OSBOE regulations.
The program must be approved, administered and monitored for compliance by an independent, third-party entity, such as Oklahoma State School Boards Association, according to the addendum.
The school board must make and publish quarterly reports detailing what the district is doing to address and rectify bullying, hazing and harassment in its schools. The program and the board’s reporting obligation must last for at least five years.
“We made a reasonable offer to settle, and the Kingfisher Board of Education did not take us seriously,” Spradling said.
A motion previously was filed by defense attorneys to place a gag order on Spradling because of the negative publicity he was generating through his contact with the media. The motion was denied.
