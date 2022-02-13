ENID, Okla. — Flowers, treats and bling with a side of quality time are how local couples are spending this Valentine’s Day.
Lyle and Malynda Hutcheson were shopping for clothing at Azalea Park Boutique on Saturday afternoon. Lyle picked out a funny card for his wife, while she shopped for jeans.
The Nash couple have been married for 42 and a half years. Lyle got his wife a unique, beautiful ring for Valentine’s Day. He said she also loves Stargazer Lilies.
Lyle said he likes to receive guns, and Malynda will buy him one every so often. The couple visited the gun show at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center, but ended up not finding anything for Lyle.
“She is a pretty good wife,” he said. “I’ll probably keep her for another 42 years.”
Newly engaged couple, Maria Meyer and Brogan Feeley, from Oklahoma City, were shopping at Old Soul Bookstore nearby on Saturday. They had made a trip to explore Enid and were staying the night at Indian Creek Village Winery and Inn.
“We love checking out towns across Oklahoma,” Feeley said. “This is our first Valentine’s Day engaged.”
Meyer and Feeley, who met in school in Massachusetts, have been together for six years and got engaged in December 2021.
Feeley said he also had a surprise Valentine’s gift for Maria hidden in their closet. They laughed about the hidden gift, recounting how Meyer had found her engagement ring before he had the chance to propose.
“We are thinking of getting married in spring of 2023,” Meyer said. “Since we met in school in Boston, we want to bring all of our Oklahoma friends up there.”
“It will be the meeting of our two worlds. It will be so fun to plan though, oh boy,” Feeley added.
Besides her engagement ring, of course, Feeley said his fiancee loves receiving cookbooks and simple pieces of jewelry, as Meyer held a Southern-style cookbook, looking for Valentine’s-themed desserts to make for the guests coming to their Super Bowl Party on Sunday.
She joked that she hoped her fiance would buy her the book as her other Valentine’s gift.
“Let’s see how long I get to keep my last name,” Meyer said.
