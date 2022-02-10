An Enid man and woman were arraigned Thursday morning on one charge each of child neglect.
Bryon Alan Freelove, 39, and Ashlee Diane Harris, 36, were charged with the felonies on Wednesday after Enid Police Department found animal feces and trash throughout a residence, according to court documents.
According to affidavit filed in the cases, an EPD officer took a report from an elementary school in reference to a possible child neglect involving 7-, 8- and 10-year-old children. An employee stated she believed the children lived with dogs and that one of the children had dog feces on their shoe and that another smelled of urine. The employee also noted the girls go to school with the hair on the backs of their necks "matted up and dirty."
On Feb. 1, another EPD officer took a report in reference to the same children and responded to a residence on North Davis to check the welfare of the three children and a 14-year-old, according to the affidavits. The officer noted he smelled a strong, foul odor as he approached the door.
An 18-year-old opened the door, and then Freelove, the children's father, arrived on scene, the affidavit states. The officer told Freelove he was conducting a welfare check and wanted to verify that the residence had food, running water and electricity.
The officer noted the four children were living in the home, along with the 18-year-old and their parents, Freelove and Harris, according to the affidavit. Freelove said there was feces all over the floor and mentioned he had dogs in the residence he was wanting to get rid of. Freelove showed the officers the residence had running water outside and food in a camper fridge detached from the residence, stating the fridge inside the residence did not work.
A search warrant for the residence was signed on Feb. 2, and Detective Austin Lenamond stated in the affidavit that as the front door opened, he smelled a strong, foul odor of urine mixed with the feces and saw eight young dogs, one adult dog and one cat running throughout the residence.
According to the affidavit, there were fresh and older piles of animal feces throughout the house, as well as piles of trash. Lenamond entered the 8- and 10-year-old children's room and saw a pile of trash in the middle of the floor, along multiple piles of feces, and items stacked onto each of the bunk beds. He also noticed what appeared to be feces placed on the wall.
In the kitchen, according to the affidavit, Lenamond found scattered throughout and on the counters. Inside the fridge, Lenamond found that it did not work and that it was full of items that had started to turn black. The sink was full of dishes and had dirty water inside it.
Lenamond then found shredded paper scattered throughout the 7- and 14-year-old children's room. Both bathrooms were full of clutter, the affidavit states, and had toilet paper on the ground. One of the toilets was stained.
The affidavit states that none of the children were wearing any socks or shoes and were walking around the floor that was covered in animal feces.
Bond for both Freelove and Harris was set at $30,000, and the two were released Monday, according to online court records.
Court records show that Freelove pleaded nolo contendere in August 2020, receiving a seven-year deferred sentence, to a child neglect charge from February 2019, with two other drug-related counts being dismissed with costs. In June 2021, Harris also pleaded nolo contendere, receiving a 10-year suspended sentence, to one count of child neglect, one count of possession of controlled dangerous substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from February 2019.
