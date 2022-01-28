An Enid couple was charged with child neglect on Wednesday after an officer with Enid Police Department discovered “uninhabitable” living conditions.
Amber Mann, 37, and Matthew Benson, 38, were arrested on Jan. 24. Mann also was charged with obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and Benson received one charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit, Officer Bradley Davis said the residence had no running water, electricity, heat or food, and no clean clothes were located nor were any hygiene products for two teenagers. A wood burning stove produced an abundant amount of smoke, causing a health hazard, and the smell of smoke, rotting meat and animal and human feces “overcome the senses” when nearing or entering the residence. The structure of the house was compromised from numerous previous fires.
According to the affidavit, Davis was dispatched to a residence on North 6th for a weapons call at 4:03 p.m. Jan. 24. The caller told the dispatcher that a man, later identified as Benson, was chasing a 17-year-old with a bullwhip.
The caller told Davis he had been inside his home on East Cedar when he heard yelling in his backyard. He went outside and saw Benson chasing the teenager, who had been carrying a bag of laundry, with the whip.
The teenager ran toward the caller, the affidavit states, and the caller took the teenager to the North 6th residence to get away from Benson and call the police.
Davis spoke with the teenager, who said he told Mann, his mother, he was going to take his clothes to a family member’s house to do laundry since he did not have clean clothes to wear, according to the affidavit. Benson, who the teenager said was Mann’s boyfriend, became upset and started yelling at him.
The teenager said he grabbed the trash bag full of clothes to leave, and that’s when Benson grabbed the whip and chased him, according to the affidavit.
Davis went to the residence on East Cedar where Benson and Mann were. Upon arrival, Davis saw smoke coming out of the front door and then made verbal announcements for anyone inside.
According to the affidavit, Benson came out from the back of the residence and said everything was fine inside and told Davis the house did not have any electricity, running water or heat and that a wood burning stove was used to stay warm.
When asked, Benson told Davis he owned a black and blue whip that was inside. Benson said the teenager said he was going to leave and do laundry, and that he was “done” with the teenager and stopped trying to deal with him “because he never listens,” the affidavit states.
Benson said he went to ask the teenager what he was doing and that he did not have the whip with him when he was yelling at the teenager, according to the affidavit, but the caller, who did not know Benson, was able to describe the whip.
Benson was detained and later searched, and Mann was located inside and arrested for Garfield County warrants, the affidavit states. Due to both adults being arrested and no adults left at the residence, Davis called the Department of Human Services to attempt to place the teenager and his 15-year-old brother in DHS custody.
Benson and Mann were transported to Garfield County Detention Facility, and after calling Enid Fire Department to put out the wood burning stove and going into the house with firefighters, Davis obtained a search warrant for the residence.
After inspecting the house, Davis called the jail and amended the complaints on Benson and Mann to reflect child neglect and child endangerment, and a DHS employee told him the 17-year-old had not been enrolled in school for approximately three years.
Bond for both Benson and Mann was set at $25,000.
