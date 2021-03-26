An Enid couple was arrested Thursday night on complaints of child abuse-neglect, and two children were removed from the home.
William Paul Key, 37, and Leann Marie Key, 32, were booked into Garfield County Detention Facility without incident following an investigation by Enid Police Department officers.
At 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Officer Nicole Binckley and Lt. Nick John responded to a report of a possible child abuse. The reporting party said the Key’s 13-year-old child told them William had been fighting with them the night before but no injuries were visible. The reporting party said a referral was made with Department of Human Services.
Officers went to the Key’s apartment in the 100 block of East Pine to conduct a welfare check on the 13-year-old.
As officers ascended the stairs to the apartment, a foul odor could be detected coming from the front door, according to EPD. Binckley and John knocked several times but no one answered. As they began to leave, Leann Key pulled up to the residence and was told why officers were there.
She walked Binckley up to the front door. When she opened the door, large amounts of animal feces could be seen directly inside, according to police.
Binckley had William Key, the 13-year-old and an 11-year-old leave the residence.
There was a foul odor on the clothing of the children and William Key, according to police. Officers determined the residence was not safe for children due to health risk. DHS was contacted and went to the residence, placing the two children with family.
A search warrant for the residence was sought, obtained and served.
Binckley donned protective shoe coverings, due to the amount of feces on the floor, and photographed the residence, according to police. Animal Welfare was contacted to take custody of two cats in the residence.
A bed had bugs crawling on it and there were spider nests and eggs on the walls, according to police.
There were no clean dishes in the kitchen, according to police, as all were covered in bugs and dirt. Food was covered in a thick layer of dust and dirt.
Leann Key told Officer Bart Arnold she was working too much to have time to clean the apartment, according to police. William Key blamed the children for not helping out. He said he would spend part of his days looking for a job and then would walk over to the school to get the children. He told police when he gets back to the apartment he would lie down and take a nap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.