County teachers, school staff crowd vaccine hub during closed day

ENID, Okla. — It took no time at all for Rebecca Molitor to have a shot at getting the COVID-19 vaccine as one of the hundreds who came to Garfield County’s closed pod clinic for school staff on Saturday morning.
Molitor, a special education teacher at Glenwood Elementary School, was in and out after half an hour at the county Health Department’s clinic at Oakwood Mall. That included the 15 minutes all patients had to spend waiting after receiving their dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
She had managed to get an appointment for first thing at 8 a.m. — her principal had texted Glenwood staff the signup link on the app GroupMe a day before the district emailed the link to all of Enid Public Schools’ 1,100-plus eligible teachers and staff on Thursday.
Molitor and several dozen other area teachers and staff members from pre-K-12 schools — both public and private — had stood outside in the fog waiting to make their way into the empty Spirit Store building-turned-vaccine clinic.
“I see all kinds of people I know in here, so that’s nice to see, too,” she said through her mask, while waiting to be directed to get her shot.
Inside, volunteers and HD staff wearing yellow traffic jackets and face masks directed patients, collected registrations and administered and logged vaccine shots. The vacant building, lit with bars of fluorescent lighting, was lined with caution tape around traffic cones and pillars, as several-foot-tall whiteboard signs pointed to the next site for patients.
Despite the district’s best efforts to mitigate the spread of the airborne, droplet-based virus through mandating masks and social distancing, Molitor said learning new things about the virus all the time creates too much uncertainty for her comfort.
“There’s human error all over the place, and I just feel like this is the best way to keep safe,” Molitor said while in line. “And I’m ready to do it.”
Nearly 18% of Garfield County residents 16 years and older have received their first, or prime, dose, according to the most recent state epidemiology report from Friday.
Closed pods throughout the area
Just under 500 school teachers and staff from throughout Garfield County had signed up for their first or second dose — well under the clinic’s average 800 vaccinations a day since it moved to the mall location, said Maggie Jackson, director of community engagement for the state Department of Health district that includes Garfield County.
Staff at every school district in the county were invited to the closed pod, as well as those from Hennessey and Cimarron schools because much of their staff lives in Enid, Jackson said Saturday.
Between half to two-thirds of the staff of all school districts in the county had signed up before Saturday, she added.
Statewide signups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine began last Monday for school staff including teachers, substitutes and direct-contact employees, as well as for people of any age with comorbidities.
Saturday’s pod at the mall was the largest of the closed, school-specific events held already in OSDH’s District 2, which Jackson oversees.
Events have already been held in Major, Grant, Blaine and Logan counties, Jackson said. Canadian County residents will be able to go to Integris Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon.
Several districts had also contracted with private wellness travel clinic Passport Health, which have administered the vaccine provided by the OSDH.
EPS has the largest number of district employees in Garfield County, and between 100-150 EPS faculty and staff had been vaccinated before last Monday, district spokesperson Jane Johnson said.
While some were eligible from previous tiers, Johnson said following a round of cancellations on Friday, Feb. 12, because of the polar vortex weather, the county Health Department called districts including EPS to invite around 100 school employees to receive vaccinations.
Johnson and Superintendent Darrell Floyd were among those who “came running” to receive this first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Floyd said Friday.
These employees’ three week-minimum to receive the second booster dose is on March 5, Floyd said, and the Health Department will hold another closed-loop vaccine hub on March 27 for those who received their doses on Saturday.
‘I need to be with my kids’
Once the initial wave of several hundred passed by around 9 a.m., the hustle then slowed for the rest of the morning.
Lisa Hugaboom, a pre-K aide at Taft Elementary School, said she didn’t even feel her nurse stick her with the needle.
“I didn’t even know she gave it to me. She said, ‘are you OK,’ and I looked and she was putting a Band-Aid on,” Hugaboom said laughing, as she stood in the recovery area with her husband, John Hugaboom, who teaches astronomy at Enid High.
EPS head nurse Karry Easterly had given 13 shots by 9, according to the clerk at her table, Katie Carmack.
Easterly had drawn half a dozen more syringes, but was still waiting on takers. Carmack, an admin technician at the Health Department, several times held up a laminated “Open” sign for the line coordinator to direct patients to their table, to no avail.
Two volunteers were stationed at each of the 10 first-dose tables — one vaccinator giving the shots and one clerk to record patients’ information on paper because signups were done outside of the Health Department loop.
All nine of EPS’ school nurses became members of the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps, as is required to volunteer at a vaccine hub in the state. Easterly said the county Health Department helped fast-track them and other area school nurses through the approval process in order to be able to work at Saturday’s hub.
She said finally getting to give the shots when she volunteered at the clinic the Sunday before was “therapeutic.”
“After you deal with so much negativity, this was really rewarding because people were happy to see you,” she said between appointments Saturday.
For most of the past school year, Easterly and fellow head nurse Lana Cunningham have been both working at the COVID testing site on the Enid High School campus and leading positive-case contact tracing on the district’s side with the Health Department.
Easterly said tracing — and quarantines and isolations, as a result — are easier with elementary students than secondary because they more often stick together in pods and small groups.
She also estimated a higher percentage of EPS faculty had tested positive for COVID and been in isolation than that of students.
So far, three elementary schools have been closed as a campus due to COVID — Adams Elementary School was the only school fully quarantined last fall after wide exposure. Several other campuses, including Monroe Elementary School, came close as sometimes over half a dozen whole classrooms were quarantined, Easterly said.
Hayes Elementary School was closed in November for two weeks, and Eisenhower Elementary School was closed for a week in January. Both were due to staff quarantines that left schools unable to provide coverage, the district’s spokesperson Johnson said.
Three staff members currently are in positive-case isolation in EPS, according to online contact tracing counts: one at Enid High and another at Glenwood. Four positive students are also in isolation: two at Enid High and two at Taft.
Of the 19 students in close contact quarantine, 10 are reported from Enid High.
When EPS moved to distance learning in November for the rest of the semester, triggered by record countywide new-case averages, the most students and staff both in isolation and quarantine were reported from Enid High, as well.
High school students are more mobile, Easterly said, to explain why more quarantines occur there. She also said the district’s contact tracing was put on hold when the entire district went to distance learning.
John Hugaboom, and then Lisa, said they got COVID in November, before the district went to all-distance.
Lisa said she recently had given convalescent plasma when learned she still had the antibodies, so she hasn’t been worried about the virus since then.
“I hated it. It was the worst thing ever. Ever,” she said about the distance learning. “I need to be there.”
“Which is why we’re here, so we can get back in school,” John added.
“Yep. I need to be with my kids,” Lisa said.
On the radar
EPS isn’t requiring its staff get one of the several available COVID vaccines, but “strongly recommending it,” Superintendent Floyd said.
Other immunizations also aren’t required for teachers, Easterly said, unlike EPS students who must receive vaccines for the mumps, polio, hepatitis and other viruses — unless parents request a child’s exemption for medical, religious or personal reasons.
Exemption forms can be obtained at the EPS administrative building, at 500 S. Independence, then sent to OSDH and returned to the child’s school.
Floyd said discussions hadn’t begun about students receiving the vaccine.
Chisholm Public Schools also isn’t requiring COVID vaccinations for teachers and staff, Superintendent Chad Broughton said Friday.
EPS’ other head nurse, Lana Cunningham, gave Molitor, the special ed teacher, her shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
She’ll be back on March 27 for the second closed vaccine clinic, she said.
Her students primarily have learning disabilities who are integrated in regular classrooms but need regular pull-out instruction, and most of them regularly wear their masks correctly without having problems, she said, but she still worries about passing along the virus.
Furthermore, both of her parents are retirement age, while her brother is immuno-compromised, so Molitor said she wanted to be with her family “without having to worry about passing stuff on.”
“I don’t know if ‘back to normal’s’ even on our radar,” she said. “I know this isn’t going to be like the be-all, end-all, fix-all for (the pandemic). But we’re moving in the right way.”