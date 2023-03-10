The Garfield Democratic Party will be holding precinct meetings at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 . The Garfield County Democratic Party Convention will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8. Both meetings will take place at the Senior Social Center, 202 W. Walnut.
Garfield County’s current resolutions can be viewed on their website at GarfieldCountyOK Democrats.com. The platform is the general blueprint for priorities and actions of candidates and public officials.
The meetings will also be provided via Zoom; however, participants must provide 48 hours notice to ensure inclusion.
The Third Congressional District Convention will be held on Saturday, May 6, and the Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention will happen in Tulsa on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4.
For more information, contact Nancy Presnall (nancy.presnall@outlook.com) or Dena Felton (denafelton@hotmail.com).
