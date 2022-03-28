ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Detention Facility soon will have a new maintenance shop/warehouse.
County commissioners authorized taking bids for the project during their regular meeting on Monday morning in the Garfield County Court House.
Ben Crooks, jail administrator, said spaces inside GCDF are being used for storage and as maintenance places.
“As we vacate those spaces inside the jail, we can better utilize them for what we need,” Crooks said. “This warehouse will be large enough to hold us for years to come, as well.”
Bids will be opened April 18. Crooks estimates the maintenance shop/warehouse, which will be built behind the GCDF, will cost about $150,000, and construction should take around three months.
Once the bids are received and awarded, American Rescue Plan Act funds will be authorized to be used for the project.
The maintenance shop/warehouse initially was approved by commissioners in July 2020, but Crooks said it was put off due to the jail transitioning from county oversight to trust authority oversight.
