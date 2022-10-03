ENID, Okla. — The Oak Ridge Boys will perform Feb. 17, 2023, at Stride Bank Center as a part of the country music group’s Front Porch Singin’ Tour.
Tickets, ranging from $39 to $69, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at StrideBankCenter.com or the second floor office at Stride Bank Center.
The Oak Ridge Boys have provided the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the country music industry for four decades. The group’s four-part harmony and upbeat songs of have spawned dozens of country hits and a No. 1 pop song, earning them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnering industry and fan accolades.
“When I go on stage, I get the same feeling I had the first time I sang with The Oak Ridge Boys,” says lead singer Duane Allen. “This is the only job I’ve ever wanted to have.”
“Like everyone else in the group,” adds bass singer Richard Sterban, “I was a fan of the Oaks before I became a member. I’m still a fan of the group today. Being in The Oak Ridge Boys is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”
The two, along with tenor Joe Bonsall and baritone William Lee Golden, have comprised the legendary group since the 1970s.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ string of hits includes the country-pop chart-topper “Elvira,” as well as “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” “I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes,” “Fancy Free,” “Gonna Take A Lot Of River” and many others. In 2009, they covered a White Stripes song, receiving accolades from rock reviewers. In 2011, they rerecorded a 30th anniversary version of “Elvira” for a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store project.
The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum album — plus one double platinum single — and had more than a dozen national No. 1 singles and more than 30 Top 10 hits.
