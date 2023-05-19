ENID, Okla. — There has been a rising trend across the nation in recent years in the effort to provide mental health resources to those who need them.
Brent Brewer, a farm stress counselor and Northwest District field representative with AFR Cooperative, has been one person making an effort to help farmers around the state dealing with mental stress and its accompanying health complications.
Brewer said he took training in 2020 in Savannah, Georgia, which was a three-day course for a program through the National Farmers Union. They learned how to diagnose and treat someone who is stressed from farming and provide ways to help people experiencing crises. Brewer said there are a variety of reasons why farm stress springs up, with anyone involved on a farm potentially experiencing mental stress. He said mental health aid for farmers experiencing stress has been needed since the 1970s.
"It's not always financial," Brewer said. "A lot of times it could be someone that has a maybe a health issue with themselves or a family member, a wife, or father, or a brother who's a partner in the farming operation."
Brewer works to take calls from farmers or their family members who are stressed, and based on their situation, he works to help them. He said he approaches them as a friend at first, and if he deems they need medical help, he will refer them to a facility somewhere in the state that will be able to help them. He said he keeps a list of facilities across the state in order to be able to help refer someone to the help they need, regardless of where they live in Oklahoma.
He said he works with Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in Oklahoma City, and helped develop an emergency hotline for farmers experiencing mental health issues. The number, 988, is not geared specifically toward farmers, but by calling 988, a farmer can thn be redirected to whichever help best suits their needs. Brewer said there is an effort in the works to set up a psychiatrist dealing specifically with the stress of farming in collaboration with the medical institute of Oklahoma State University in Tulsa.
One in five adults in the U.S. lives with a mental illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,and there has been a 27% increase in rural suicides. Brewer said other efforts being worked on are expanding tele-medicine services, such as FaceTime calls or online video calls with a medical professional, with the goal of being able to check in on people on a more regular basis.
"Washington, D.C., has been a great help. I mean, mental health is a great awareness now. You don't hardly go through a day without seeing something about mental health on the television," Brewer said. "So, when they contact me, you know, and the things you've got to look for when you see somebody, is if they're withdrawn from their normal routine, farmers and ranchers are creatures of habit. When they go to the coffee shop, they park in the same spot, they sat in the same booth seat, they ordered the same thing and the only thing different is the conversation that day. But when they stop coming into these places, they withdraw from going to their kids ball games, they withdraw from going to church. It's a telltale sign that they have the start of mental issues. Some of the problems that cause these is maybe, their sleep pattern. That may be, a balance in the chemicals in their brains. They could be overworked. They could, be in a situation where, they're trying to keep up with maybe a job in town and farming. At home, dividing their time equally and, and where it needs to go."
Laci Neumann, press secretary of AFR Cooperative, said there was a version of the helpline in the 1980s, but the suicide prevention hotline that was available was not geared to deal with those dealing with farm stress. She said that lack of knowledge dealing with farmers made it not as viable for them to receive help, which is a major reason for the push to get a new hotline where farmers can speak to those who can best understand them.
"We have had intimate knowledge of how that worked," she said. "And so when we had the chance to pick this up and, and that was one of the, the comments that they made is that, we have a suicide hotline, but nobody at the suicide hotline understands farmer guilt. So it's not very helpful. And so we thought, well, rather than just having a farm stress team, which is what we have, we are kind of the first responders like what Brent had been talking about rather than just having that team and having, you know, that you just have to randomly call and try to find this. So when people call the first time they call the hotline number and then they usually get Brent's cellphone after that."
Brewer said he does presentations for local groups, and if anybody is interested in having him speak, can reach out to him at (580) 541-9594.
