Two continuing education credit opportunities will be available on Friday for licensed professional counselors and licensed marriage and family therapists at Autry Technology Center.
Courses will take place in Room 115.
A course on “An Empowering LGBTQ2S+ Clients” will be available from 9 a.m. to noon.
This session provides a safe place for mental health professionals and other service providers to engage in experiential activities and discussion about the experiences of LGBTQ2S+ individuals. These experiences, combined with suggestions for creating safe, supportive therapeutic environments, will help counselors learn to empower their clients.
“Counseling Ethics and Diversity” will be offered from 1-4 p.m.
This course covers professional ethics in concept, discusses standards and practical use and provides a model, with clinical examples, for making ethical decisions when working with 2SLBTQIA clients.
Presenters are Catina Sundvall, MCP, LPC, NCC, Peace of Mind & Wellness, and Barbara Sweatt, MSW-US, Peace of Mind & Wellness.
Cost for one session is $30 and $50 for both sessions. Advanced registration is available at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050d45a5ae29aaf49-empowering. Payments to Paypal are available at healing states365@gmail.com.
