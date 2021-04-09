Corvette enthusiasts will have at last 100 sweet rides to look at Saturday during the 29th annual expo at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center Coliseum.
The expo, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is considered the largest indoor Corvette show in Oklahoma, said organizer Chuck Pritchett.
Admission is $1 for children under 12 and $5 for adults.
“All the funds from the gate, the entry fees and the raffle go to charity,” he said.
The raffle this year is for a 2021 Polaris Youth Ranger 150 EFI. Donations are $10 each or three for $25. The Youth Ranger has geofencing capabilities, digital speed limiting and passcode-protected safe start. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m., and the winner doesn’t need to be present to win.
The event also will include a silent auction of items valued at $250 or more.
The organizations supported by Corvettes of Enid over the years include Woodring Wall of Honor, YMCA, YWCA, Habitat for Humanity, Loaves and Fishes, 4RKids, Our Daily Bread, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department, Enid Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, March of Dimes, Enid AM Too AMBUCS Amtrykes; Youth and Family Services, Relay for Life and Salvation Army Christmas.
