ENID, Okla. — The largest indoor Corvette show in Oklahoma, hosted by Corvettes of Enid, returns Saturday and is drawing people from across the country.
The 30th annual Corvette Expo will be held at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
The 2021 show had more than 100 Corvettes lining the show floor.
There are 77 cars registered for the 2022 show at this point, said Dick Yuhnke, of Corvettes of Enid.
“It was truly a sight to see,” Yuhnke said of last year’s event. “The event is the club’s main fundraising event. The show is all Corvettes.”
The show is a benefit, with proceeds in the past going to Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Youth and Family Services, Spruce Up a Life, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Christmas 911, Enid AM Too AMBUCS, AmTryke program, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Adventure Quest, Ainslie’s Angels, Anchored by Love and others.
The show this year will be all inside, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12.
“Young people come and bring their kids because it is a very inexpensive event,” Yuhnke said. “Late model Corvettes don’t have door handles, they have buttons that open the doors. They think it is great fun to run around and open the doors on these Corvettes.”
In addition to the Corvettes, Oklahoma Blood Institute will conduct a blood drive, and there will be a drawing for a 2022 Polaris 4-by-4 youth addition. Tickets for the drawing will be available at the show.
The first Corvette was built in 1953. Every few years, Chevrolet comes out with new designs. There have been only eight designs, named C1 through C8, Yuhnke said.
“The older they get, the more rare they are,” Yuhnke said. “These are not cars that people drive to and from work for the most part. They are toys, they are collector’s items.”
There are 12 standard judging classes in the show based on car type, he said. There also are several additional awards like best paint, best engine, best interior and best in show. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
“Right now, we have approximately 77 cars registered for the show, but 30 of those are from our own car club in Enid,” Yuhnke said. “We don’t compete in the judging as club members. We don’t want someone to drive here from the middle of Missouri and have the home club run away with all of the awards.
“There are Corvette Clubs all over the United States,” Yuhnke said. “We have people coming from as far as Kansas City, the Texas Panhandle, Lawton, OKC, Tulsa, Wichita, Arkansas. It’s kind of a mixed bag. A lot of people don’t go to the same show every year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.