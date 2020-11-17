daily covid update 11.17.20
ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in two Northwest Oklahoma correctional facilities have fueled increases in Alfalfa and Woods counties, according to information from the state health and correction departments.

The town of Helena, home to James Crabtree Correctional Center, saw an increase of 72 cases of the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health update Tuesday morning.

There are 86 inmates currently positive for the virus at Crabtree, with 88 inmates in isolation and 599 in quarantine, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website.

DOC also reports 67 inmates positive for the virus currently at Charles E. "Bill" Johnson Correctional Center in Alva, with 67 in isolation and 86 in quarantine. OSDH reports Woods County has gained 89 new cases this week, 45 on Sunday, 43 on Monday and one today.

Both Crabtree, a minimum-medium-security facility, and Bill Johnson, a minimum-security facility housing inmates mostly serving time for drug-related offenses, referred phone calls to DOC officials, who have not answered a media request for information.

There are two inmates currently positive for COVID-19 at Enid Community Correctional Center and none at William S. Key Correctional Center, according to DOC.

Overall, DOC reports 603 inmates are COVID-19-positive, with 636 in isolation and 3,382 in quarantine, across the state. Thirteen inmates currently are hospitalized, according the DOC website. There are 131 DOC employees statewide currently positive for the virus, according to the department.

Daily OSDH report

Oklahoma's COVID-19 case gains fell under the national average for the first time in several days Tuesday, as the state Health Department reported 1,551 new cases and six more deaths.

The 1% increase in cases took the state's cumulative total to 158,408, with 28,807 of those active, a single-day decrease of 350 cases, and 128,057 recovered, including 1,895 since Monday's report by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Overall, there have been 1,544 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.

Deaths reported Tuesday, all in the 65 and older age group, were two Tulsa county women, women in Canadian and Cleveland counties and men in Delaware and Garvin counties, according to OSDH. None of the deaths were identified in the 24 hours prior to the OSDH update Tuesday morning.

At the time of the update, the state was below or equal to the national average in overall cases, 1% to 1.5%; deaths, both at .4%; active cases, -1.2% to 1.4%; and recovered cases, 135% to 1.7%.

Nationally there have been 11.2 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 6.7 million active and 4.2 million recovered. There have been 246,965 Americans who have died due to COVID-19 or from complications with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins numbers on the OSDH website.

Garfield County saw an increase of 49 cases on Tuesday for a cumulative 3,109, with 496 of those active and 2,580 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 41 cases for 2,838 overall, with 449 active and 2,356 recovered.

Total cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma reached 10,481 on Tuesday, a single-day increase of 41. Of those, 1,434, were in hospitals as of Tuesday evening, an increase of 53, with 447 in intensive care, an increase of 57, according to the OSDH Executive Report. There were 1,118 persons seeking hospital care in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.

In Enid on Tuesday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 23 patients positive for COVID-19 and one death related to the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 20 COVID-19-positive patients and also reported a death. OSDH investigates all death reports before adding them the official total, which could take days or weeks, according to department officials.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 6% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 97% hospital response rate, according to the OSDH Executive Report on Tuesday evening. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 62 cases, a single-day decrease of eight, and 10 persons under investigation for the virus, an increase of six.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday also included 73 in Alfalfa, 15 in Major, nine in Kingfisher, four in Grant, three in Woodward and one in Woods, according to OSDH.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 72 in Helena, 10 in Fairview, four each in Hennessey and Medford, three each in Ringwood and Waukomis, two each in Drummond and Woodward and one each in Cashion, Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Dacoma, Fairmont, Garber, Kingfisher, Lahoma, Mooreland, Okarche, Okeene and Seiling.

State update

OSDH reported 1,880,494 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,707,516, or just less than 91% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 4% of the state’s population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 82,832 Oklahoma women and 75,503 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Tuesday. There were 73 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 468 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 33.6% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 412 in the 36-49 age group, 335 in the 50-64 age group, 178 in the 65 and older age group, 143 in the 5-17 age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 2,888 in the 0-4 age group, 15,963 in the 5-17 age group, 53,292 in the 18-35 age group, 34,263 in the 36-49 age group, 29,458 in the 50-64 age group and 22,534 in the 65 and older age group. There were 10 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,544 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,249 have been 65 and older and 234 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 45 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 876, than women, 668, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 261 in Oklahoma County; 240 in Tulsa County; 117 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 41 in Creek County; 37 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 29 in Muskogee County; 28 in Caddo County; 27 in Comanche County; 26 in LeFlore County; 25 in Canadian County; 24 in Lincoln County; 22 each in in Jackson and Ottawa counties; 21 each in Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 20 in Kay County; 19 in Grady County; 18 in Osage County; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes and Payne counties; 16 each in Beckham and McClain counties; 15 in Okmulgee County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair and Carter counties; 12 each in McIntosh and Stephens counties; 11 each in Custer, Okfuskee and Texas counties; 10 in Cherokee County; nine in Garvin County; eight each in Greer, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Pawnee and Roger Mills counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 3,109 cases, 2,580 recovered, 496 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;

• Woodward with 1,600 cases, 1,377 recovered, 217 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 731 cases, 614 recovered, 111 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Woods with 380 cases, 225 recovered, 154 active and one death from Alva;

• Major with 344 cases, 236 recovered, 106 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Noble with 337 cases, 246 recovered, 88 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;

• Blaine with 295 cases, 241 recovered, 52 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 249 cases, 146 recovered and 103 active;

• Grant with 174 cases, 133 recovered, 38 active and three deaths, one each from Deer Creek, Medford and Wakita.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,838 in Enid (449 active); 900 Fort Supply (eight active); 575 in Woodward (183 active); 344 in Alva (147 active); 305 in Kingfisher (37 active); 237 in Hennessey (36 active); 211 in Fairview (70 active); 151 in Helena (89 active); 119 in Watonga (29 active); 96 in Okarche (21 active); 67 in Mooreland (14 active); 60 in Pond Creek (14 active); 57 in Cashion (17 active); 55 in Garber (eight active); 54 in Waukomis (12 active); 49 each in Cherokee (six active), Lahoma (five active) and Medford (12 active); 47 each in Canton (seven active) and Ringwood (14 active); 46 in Billings (16 active); 44 in Seiling (16 active); 42 in Okeene (eight active); 39 in Dover (two active); 27 in Cleo Springs (11 active); 22 in Wakita (two active); 21 in Covington (four active); 19 each in Ames (two active) and Meno (six active); 19 in Fairmont (two active); 17 in Waynoka (four active); 16 in Kremlin (three active); 15 each in Lamont (three active), Longdale (one active), Mulhall (three active) and Nash (one active); 14 in Burlington (one active); 13 each in Orlando (three active) and Sharon (five active); 12 in Drummond (six active); 11 in Aline (five active); 10 in Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (three active); eight each in Carmen (two active) and Freedom (two active); seven each in Deer Creek (five active) and Hunter; six each in Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; and five in Dacoma (three active) and Goltry (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”

In Enid, there have been 1,419 cases, with 1,187 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,387 cases, with 1,146 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported Saturday from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths have been recently reported by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.

Oklahoma per county 11.17.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 31970 261 25092 2020-11-17
TULSA 27729 240 23149 2020-11-17
CLEVELAND 10709 117 8877 2020-11-17
CANADIAN 5582 25 4452 2020-11-17
COMANCHE 3616 27 2848 2020-11-17
PAYNE 3581 17 3036 2020-11-17
MUSKOGEE 3432 29 2485 2020-11-17
ROGERS 3317 57 2651 2020-11-17
GARFIELD 3109 33 2580 2020-11-17
POTTAWATOMIE 2837 21 2403 2020-11-17
BRYAN 2367 17 1836 2020-11-17
WAGONER 2317 35 2036 2020-11-17
GRADY 2155 19 1780 2020-11-17
CREEK 2124 41 1732 2020-11-17
TEXAS 2119 11 1920 2020-11-17
LE FLORE 2077 26 1811 2020-11-17
MCCURTAIN 2022 43 1648 2020-11-17
MCCLAIN 1986 16 1533 2020-11-17
CHEROKEE 1844 10 1442 2020-11-17
OSAGE 1705 18 1466 2020-11-17
WASHINGTON 1685 43 1440 2020-11-17
DELAWARE 1644 37 1333 2020-11-17
PITTSBURG 1620 21 1357 2020-11-17
WOODWARD 1600 6 1377 2020-11-17
SEQUOYAH 1593 14 1318 2020-11-17
OKMULGEE 1570 15 1327 2020-11-17
JACKSON 1551 22 1245 2020-11-17
OTTAWA 1517 22 1323 2020-11-17
CUSTER 1486 11 1205 2020-11-17
CADDO 1470 28 1196 2020-11-17
PONTOTOC 1441 8 1046 2020-11-17
KAY 1307 20 1009 2020-11-17
MAYES 1266 17 1008 2020-11-17
CARTER 1261 13 994 2020-11-17
GARVIN 1256 9 917 2020-11-17
STEPHENS 1178 12 907 2020-11-17
LOGAN 1128 3 937 2020-11-17
BECKHAM 1120 16 961 2020-11-17
SEMINOLE 1090 8 901 2020-11-17
LINCOLN 1083 24 875 2020-11-17
ADAIR 1070 13 814 2020-11-17
OKFUSKEE 850 11 600 2020-11-17
CRAIG 798 2 671 2020-11-17
KINGFISHER 731 6 614 2020-11-17
MCINTOSH 682 12 541 2020-11-17
ATOKA 638 1 505 2020-11-17
CHOCTAW 623 2 503 2020-11-17
HASKELL 565 6 439 2020-11-17
MARSHALL 544 2 389 2020-11-17
HUGHES 514 7 425 2020-11-17
MURRAY 485 3 367 2020-11-17
PAWNEE 462 5 365 2020-11-17
LOVE 436 1 326 2020-11-17
JOHNSTON 429 4 337 2020-11-17
WOODS 380 1 225 2020-11-17
PUSHMATAHA 369 6 311 2020-11-17
NOWATA 347 4 281 2020-11-17
MAJOR 344 2 236 2020-11-17
NOBLE 337 3 246 2020-11-17
BLAINE 295 2 241 2020-11-17
WASHITA 280 2 198 2020-11-17
LATIMER 277 3 236 2020-11-17
KIOWA 267 6 206 2020-11-17
ALFALFA 249 0 146 2020-11-17
TILLMAN 239 4 179 2020-11-17
COAL 220 0 151 2020-11-17
GREER 206 8 156 2020-11-17
GRANT 174 3 133 2020-11-17
COTTON 157 3 113 2020-11-17
BEAVER 142 1 111 2020-11-17
DEWEY 142 1 105 2020-11-17
JEFFERSON 126 1 91 2020-11-17
HARPER 121 2 89 2020-11-17
ROGER MILLS 119 5 88 2020-11-17
ELLIS 97 0 43 2020-11-17
HARMON 93 0 79 2020-11-17
78 0 2 2020-11-17
CIMARRON 58 0 42 2020-11-17

Oklahoma per city 11.17.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 24606 216 19535 2020-11-17
TULSA 17523 166 15129 2020-11-17
EDMOND 5765 32 4500 2020-11-17
NORMAN 5566 67 4603 2020-11-17
BROKEN ARROW 5500 52 4420 2020-11-17
OTHER*** 3437 23 2839 2020-11-17
STILLWATER 2842 8 2443 2020-11-17
ENID 2838 33 2356 2020-11-17
YUKON 2800 9 2229 2020-11-17
LAWTON 2425 22 1854 2020-11-17
MOORE 2053 18 1635 2020-11-17
CLAREMORE 2028 49 1530 2020-11-17
SHAWNEE 1694 18 1437 2020-11-17
OWASSO 1665 5 1333 2020-11-17
GUYMON 1654 11 1503 2020-11-17
MUSKOGEE 1588 22 1172 2020-11-17
DURANT 1399 9 1093 2020-11-17
BARTLESVILLE 1370 38 1168 2020-11-17
TAHLEQUAH 1350 5 1059 2020-11-17
ALTUS 1340 20 1084 2020-11-17
BIXBY 1192 6 987 2020-11-17
ADA 1189 6 867 2020-11-17
EL RENO 1185 8 963 2020-11-17
MCALESTER 1178 19 1017 2020-11-17
JENKS 1173 9 1008 2020-11-17
TAFT 1082 2 759 2020-11-17
ARDMORE 1006 10 794 2020-11-17
CHICKASHA 990 12 828 2020-11-17
SAPULPA 971 16 801 2020-11-17
SAND SPRINGS 966 9 730 2020-11-17
MUSTANG 931 5 714 2020-11-17
PONCA CITY 919 13 733 2020-11-17
MIAMI 904 14 792 2020-11-17
FORT SUPPLY 900 2 890 2020-11-17
BLANCHARD 784 3 602 2020-11-17
BETHANY 768 7 588 2020-11-17
DUNCAN 767 7 604 2020-11-17
CHOCTAW 762 6 606 2020-11-17
BROKEN BOW 752 25 644 2020-11-17
CLINTON 750 2 591 2020-11-17
STILWELL 711 11 524 2020-11-17
IDABEL 700 11 518 2020-11-17
COLLINSVILLE 685 3 508 2020-11-17
VINITA 655 2 552 2020-11-17
LEXINGTON 651 6 542 2020-11-17
GUTHRIE 641 0 520 2020-11-17
SALLISAW 627 4 525 2020-11-17
GLENPOOL 622 7 526 2020-11-17
ELK CITY 611 7 514 2020-11-17
GROVE 608 26 501 2020-11-17
POTEAU 600 6 503 2020-11-17
SEMINOLE 597 5 501 2020-11-17
OKMULGEE 592 7 507 2020-11-17
WEATHERFORD 587 8 496 2020-11-17
PURCELL 578 7 439 2020-11-17
WOODWARD 575 3 389 2020-11-17
SKIATOOK 574 8 474 2020-11-17
COWETA 568 15 458 2020-11-17
ATOKA 546 0 410 2020-11-17
ANADARKO 536 11 436 2020-11-17
HOMINY 530 2 508 2020-11-17
NEWCASTLE 515 4 425 2020-11-17
TUTTLE 487 5 393 2020-11-17
MCLOUD 487 1 431 2020-11-17
HENRYETTA 477 7 395 2020-11-17
SAYRE 459 9 409 2020-11-17
PRYOR CREEK 435 9 335 2020-11-17
PAULS VALLEY 429 2 341 2020-11-17
BOLEY 422 7 282 2020-11-17
TECUMSEH 421 1 344 2020-11-17
NOBLE 401 5 322 2020-11-17
CUSHING 395 4 314 2020-11-17
WAGONER 394 6 335 2020-11-17
JAY 392 2 326 2020-11-17
HUGO 392 2 335 2020-11-17
PIEDMONT 388 3 305 2020-11-17
MADILL 362 1 258 2020-11-17
MULDROW 354 3 306 2020-11-17
STIGLER 352 5 268 2020-11-17
HARRAH 350 4 280 2020-11-17
ALVA 344 1 196 2020-11-17
HOLDENVILLE 338 4 291 2020-11-17
CHECOTAH 323 5 262 2020-11-17
SULPHUR 314 3 239 2020-11-17
EUFAULA 309 7 236 2020-11-17
HEAVENER 308 8 279 2020-11-17
MARIETTA 306 0 214 2020-11-17
KINGFISHER 305 1 267 2020-11-17
FORT GIBSON 303 5 216 2020-11-17
BRISTOW 300 9 245 2020-11-17
SPIRO 297 1 271 2020-11-17
WEWOKA 295 1 247 2020-11-17
LINDSAY 276 3 190 2020-11-17
CALERA 275 1 228 2020-11-17
MIDWEST CITY 272 8 216 2020-11-17
LOCUST GROVE 265 0 208 2020-11-17
HINTON 256 0 232 2020-11-17
WARR ACRES 255 1 211 2020-11-17
OKEMAH 251 3 177 2020-11-17
CATOOSA 247 2 200 2020-11-17
VIAN 245 3 193 2020-11-17
CHANDLER 237 10 188 2020-11-17
HENNESSEY 237 2 199 2020-11-17
AFTON 236 2 188 2020-11-17
MARLOW 227 1 154 2020-11-17
CHELSEA 225 3 189 2020-11-17
PRAGUE 224 1 188 2020-11-17
SPENCER 223 2 167 2020-11-17
MOUNDS 218 3 165 2020-11-17
FAIRVIEW 211 0 141 2020-11-17
SALINA 210 1 160 2020-11-17
TISHOMINGO 210 3 168 2020-11-17
NOWATA 209 3 172 2020-11-17
CLEVELAND 209 3 169 2020-11-17
ANTLERS 206 6 173 2020-11-17
DEL CITY 203 0 158 2020-11-17
MEEKER 201 11 160 2020-11-17
SPERRY 199 2 163 2020-11-17
MANNFORD 194 4 149 2020-11-17
ELGIN 193 1 129 2020-11-17
WYNNEWOOD 191 1 131 2020-11-17
WASHINGTON 184 0 144 2020-11-17
WESTVILLE 183 2 146 2020-11-17
PAWHUSKA 182 2 127 2020-11-17
ROLAND 180 1 155 2020-11-17
KINGSTON 178 1 128 2020-11-17
CACHE 176 1 127 2020-11-17
JONES 175 2 139 2020-11-17
INOLA 175 3 150 2020-11-17
PERKINS 174 3 141 2020-11-17
MORRIS 173 0 141 2020-11-17
DEWEY 172 1 152 2020-11-17
FREDERICK 170 4 127 2020-11-17
NICHOLS HILLS 168 0 143 2020-11-17
HULBERT 166 2 119 2020-11-17
COALGATE 162 0 108 2020-11-17
CHOUTEAU 159 6 129 2020-11-17
HOOKER 159 0 144 2020-11-17
STRATFORD 158 0 115 2020-11-17
POCOLA 158 3 139 2020-11-17
VALLIANT 157 3 141 2020-11-17
PAWNEE 157 1 119 2020-11-17
OOLOGAH 157 1 136 2020-11-17
MANGUM 156 8 122 2020-11-17
HASKELL 156 1 125 2020-11-17
TALIHINA 152 6 133 2020-11-17
WISTER 151 1 134 2020-11-17
HELENA 151 0 62 2020-11-17
BEGGS 150 1 132 2020-11-17
BLACKWELL 148 3 102 2020-11-17
DAVIS 148 0 112 2020-11-17
COMANCHE 140 3 116 2020-11-17
PERRY 137 1 102 2020-11-17
CADDO 136 0 104 2020-11-17
GORE 136 3 102 2020-11-17
COLCORD 136 1 110 2020-11-17
STROUD 136 0 112 2020-11-17
WILBURTON 133 1 109 2020-11-17
CARNEGIE 132 2 91 2020-11-17
KANSAS 132 4 112 2020-11-17
MEAD 130 1 86 2020-11-17
WYANDOTTE 127 1 115 2020-11-17
HOWE 126 0 114 2020-11-17
COMMERCE 126 2 117 2020-11-17
APACHE 125 2 97 2020-11-17
BOKCHITO 124 1 96 2020-11-17
LUTHER 123 2 102 2020-11-17
NEWKIRK 123 1 87 2020-11-17
COLBERT 121 5 94 2020-11-17
WATONGA 119 0 90 2020-11-17
HOBART 117 3 97 2020-11-17
FAIRLAND 116 1 103 2020-11-17
KONAWA 116 1 87 2020-11-17
WALTERS 115 1 88 2020-11-17
KEOTA 111 0 87 2020-11-17
HAWORTH 108 2 85 2020-11-17
MAYSVILLE 106 3 70 2020-11-17
WRIGHT CITY 105 0 90 2020-11-17
KIEFER 104 0 84 2020-11-17
BINGER 102 9 74 2020-11-17
KELLYVILLE 101 2 88 2020-11-17
BARNSDALL 101 2 89 2020-11-17
TONKAWA 100 1 76 2020-11-17
HARTSHORNE 99 0 79 2020-11-17
OKARCHE 96 3 72 2020-11-17
GOODWELL 95 0 89 2020-11-17
MINCO 94 0 74 2020-11-17
LONE GROVE 94 1 78 2020-11-17
QUAPAW 94 2 75 2020-11-17
DRUMRIGHT 93 1 74 2020-11-17
BLAIR 93 0 68 2020-11-17
ELMORE CITY 93 0 70 2020-11-17
WAYNE 93 1 67 2020-11-17
WARNER 92 0 70 2020-11-17
FORT COBB 92 0 83 2020-11-17
PADEN 91 0 80 2020-11-17
TEXHOMA 91 0 86 2020-11-17
PORUM 89 1 58 2020-11-17
STONEWALL 88 1 58 2020-11-17
FLETCHER 88 1 61 2020-11-17
CAMERON 87 0 77 2020-11-17
HOLLIS 87 0 73 2020-11-17
PORTER 86 1 67 2020-11-17
ARCADIA 86 0 64 2020-11-17
WELLSTON 86 0 70 2020-11-17
RED ROCK 82 1 66 2020-11-17
TALALA 81 0 65 2020-11-17
NEW CORDELL 81 0 49 2020-11-17
WATTS 80 0 65 2020-11-17
EARLSBORO 77 0 54 2020-11-17
HYDRO 77 1 69 2020-11-17
WETUMKA 77 1 65 2020-11-17
WILSON 77 0 66 2020-11-17
CRESCENT 77 1 64 2020-11-17
ALEX 76 0 65 2020-11-17
BOKOSHE 73 0 65 2020-11-17
ADAIR 70 0 52 2020-11-17
CEMENT 69 0 60 2020-11-17
QUINTON 69 0 53 2020-11-17
PAOLI 68 1 52 2020-11-17
WELEETKA 67 1 42 2020-11-17
MOORELAND 67 1 52 2020-11-17
BENNINGTON 67 0 49 2020-11-17
BEAVER 66 0 52 2020-11-17
RUSH SPRINGS 66 0 43 2020-11-17
BOSWELL 65 0 55 2020-11-17
YALE 65 2 54 2020-11-17
NINNEKAH 63 1 54 2020-11-17
ALLEN 61 2 45 2020-11-17
WEBBERS FALLS 61 0 44 2020-11-17
ROFF 61 0 43 2020-11-17
INDIAHOMA 60 1 37 2020-11-17
BIG CABIN 60 2 45 2020-11-17
FORT TOWSON 60 0 56 2020-11-17
POND CREEK 60 0 46 2020-11-17
LAVERNE 59 0 40 2020-11-17
CYRIL 59 1 40 2020-11-17
WELCH 58 0 47 2020-11-17
BLUEJACKET 57 1 45 2020-11-17
CASHION 57 0 40 2020-11-17
GARBER 55 0 47 2020-11-17
THOMAS 55 0 47 2020-11-17
WAUKOMIS 54 0 42 2020-11-17
SHADY POINT 54 0 41 2020-11-17
GEARY 54 0 46 2020-11-17
TYRONE 54 0 43 2020-11-17
SHATTUCK 53 0 18 2020-11-17
OCHELATA 53 1 43 2020-11-17
OKTAHA 52 0 40 2020-11-17
GERONIMO 51 0 42 2020-11-17
RINGLING 50 0 37 2020-11-17
PANAMA 50 1 40 2020-11-17
DELAWARE 49 1 37 2020-11-17
COPAN 49 1 39 2020-11-17
LAHOMA 49 1 43 2020-11-17
MEDFORD 49 1 36 2020-11-17
CALUMET 49 0 45 2020-11-17
CHEROKEE 49 0 43 2020-11-17
RED OAK 48 0 44 2020-11-17
DAVENPORT 48 0 37 2020-11-17
BUFFALO 48 2 39 2020-11-17
RAMONA 48 2 38 2020-11-17
FAIRFAX 47 0 42 2020-11-17
SNYDER 47 2 34 2020-11-17
RINGWOOD 47 0 33 2020-11-17
CANTON 47 2 38 2020-11-17
ARAPAHO 47 0 34 2020-11-17
MAUD 46 0 35 2020-11-17
BILLINGS 46 1 21 2020-11-17
BOISE CITY 46 0 30 2020-11-17
SASAKWA 45 0 37 2020-11-17
BURNS FLAT 45 1 39 2020-11-17
THACKERVILLE 45 0 37 2020-11-17
CHEYENNE 45 1 37 2020-11-17
MILBURN 45 1 31 2020-11-17
SEILING 44 0 28 2020-11-17
JENNINGS 44 1 31 2020-11-17
MORRISON 44 0 40 2020-11-17
KIOWA 44 1 35 2020-11-17
WAURIKA 44 0 34 2020-11-17
MCCURTAIN 43 1 36 2020-11-17
DEWAR 43 0 38 2020-11-17
HAMMON 43 1 38 2020-11-17
OLUSTEE 43 0 36 2020-11-17
WANETTE 43 0 34 2020-11-17
GRANITE 43 0 30 2020-11-17
COUNCIL HILL 42 0 33 2020-11-17
GLENCOE 42 1 35 2020-11-17
OKEENE 42 0 34 2020-11-17
KREBS 42 1 34 2020-11-17
LEEDEY 42 1 33 2020-11-17
ARKOMA 42 0 37 2020-11-17
MOUNTAIN VIEW 41 1 24 2020-11-17
GARVIN 41 0 34 2020-11-17
SOPER 40 0 35 2020-11-17
ASHER 40 0 36 2020-11-17
CLAYTON 40 0 32 2020-11-17
CANUTE 40 0 27 2020-11-17
SPAVINAW 39 0 35 2020-11-17
DOVER 39 0 37 2020-11-17
CANEY 38 0 29 2020-11-17
VERDEN 36 0 31 2020-11-17
GANS 36 0 27 2020-11-17
OILTON 35 1 25 2020-11-17
DUSTIN 35 0 11 2020-11-17
AMBER 35 0 31 2020-11-17
LOOKEBA 35 2 27 2020-11-17
GRACEMONT 34 1 31 2020-11-17
DEPEW 34 1 28 2020-11-17
TERLTON 34 0 26 2020-11-17
TIPTON 33 0 29 2020-11-17
RIPLEY 32 0 27 2020-11-17
HEALDTON 32 1 17 2020-11-17
MANNSVILLE 32 0 25 2020-11-17
RATTAN 31 0 27 2020-11-17
BRAGGS 31 0 24 2020-11-17
CARNEY 31 0 27 2020-11-17
CORN 29 0 19 2020-11-17
VELMA 29 1 24 2020-11-17
WHITEFIELD 28 0 22 2020-11-17
AGRA 28 1 20 2020-11-17
GRANDFIELD 28 0 19 2020-11-17
RAVIA 28 0 25 2020-11-17
LEHIGH 28 0 17 2020-11-17
UNION CITY 28 0 26 2020-11-17
MILL CREEK 27 0 21 2020-11-17
CANADIAN 27 0 19 2020-11-17
CLEO SPRINGS 27 0 16 2020-11-17
HAILEYVILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-17
ACHILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-17
CROWDER 26 0 17 2020-11-17
KINTA 26 0 21 2020-11-17
MARBLE CITY 26 0 19 2020-11-17
WANN 25 0 16 2020-11-17
SAVANNA 25 0 20 2020-11-17
KAW CITY 25 1 20 2020-11-17
VICI 25 0 17 2020-11-17
LANGLEY 24 0 23 2020-11-17
FARGO 24 0 16 2020-11-17
PITTSBURG 24 0 22 2020-11-17
SENTINEL 24 0 17 2020-11-17
POCASSET 23 0 20 2020-11-17
BYARS 23 0 14 2020-11-17
TUPELO 23 0 16 2020-11-17
ERICK 23 0 21 2020-11-17
SPRINGER 23 1 18 2020-11-17
OAKS 23 1 20 2020-11-17
FOSS 22 0 16 2020-11-17
WAKITA 22 1 19 2020-11-17
KENEFIC 22 0 15 2020-11-17
RYAN 22 0 14 2020-11-17
SCHULTER 22 0 19 2020-11-17
STUART 22 0 18 2020-11-17
COYLE 21 0 18 2020-11-17
COVINGTON 21 0 17 2020-11-17
OPTIMA 21 0 20 2020-11-17
TEMPLE 20 2 14 2020-11-17
TRYON 20 0 14 2020-11-17
REYDON 20 0 11 2020-11-17
HANNA 20 0 19 2020-11-17
STRINGTOWN 19 1 10 2020-11-17
MENO 19 0 13 2020-11-17
LENAPAH 19 0 17 2020-11-17
INDIANOLA 19 0 12 2020-11-17
FAIRMONT 19 0 17 2020-11-17
KETCHUM 19 0 17 2020-11-17
AMES 19 0 17 2020-11-17
HARDESTY 18 0 16 2020-11-17
LANGSTON 18 0 17 2020-11-17
TALOGA 18 0 14 2020-11-17
LONE WOLF 17 0 14 2020-11-17
SPARKS 17 0 13 2020-11-17
STERLING 17 0 15 2020-11-17
SAWYER 17 0 11 2020-11-17
WAYNOKA 17 0 13 2020-11-17
RANDLETT 17 0 9 2020-11-17
BUTLER 17 0 12 2020-11-17
KREMLIN 16 0 13 2020-11-17
AVANT 16 0 13 2020-11-17
BOYNTON 16 0 13 2020-11-17
ROCKY 16 0 11 2020-11-17
CALVIN 16 1 14 2020-11-17
CUSTER CITY 15 0 11 2020-11-17
CASTLE 15 0 14 2020-11-17
FOSTER 15 0 13 2020-11-17
LONGDALE 15 0 14 2020-11-17
LAMONT 15 0 12 2020-11-17
PRUE 15 0 14 2020-11-17
MULHALL 15 0 12 2020-11-17
NASH 15 0 14 2020-11-17
ROOSEVELT 14 0 13 2020-11-17
GAGE 14 0 10 2020-11-17
BERNICE 14 0 11 2020-11-17
BURBANK 14 0 11 2020-11-17
BURLINGTON 14 0 13 2020-11-17
NORTH MIAMI 14 0 12 2020-11-17
CARTER 14 0 9 2020-11-17
RATLIFF CITY 13 0 12 2020-11-17
SHARON 13 0 8 2020-11-17
MARLAND 13 0 7 2020-11-17
DILL CITY 13 0 11 2020-11-17
FAXON 13 0 8 2020-11-17
ELDORADO 13 0 12 2020-11-17
CHATTANOOGA 13 0 10 2020-11-17
SHIDLER 13 0 10 2020-11-17
ORLANDO 13 0 10 2020-11-17
DRUMMOND 12 0 6 2020-11-17
MARTHA 12 1 7 2020-11-17
GOTEBO 12 0 11 2020-11-17
OSAGE 12 0 10 2020-11-17
FRANCIS 12 0 6 2020-11-17
MILLERTON 12 0 6 2020-11-17
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-17
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-11-17
FORGAN 11 0 8 2020-11-17
DIBBLE 11 0 9 2020-11-17
ALINE 11 0 6 2020-11-17
WAPANUCKA 11 0 8 2020-11-17
JET 10 0 9 2020-11-17
GOLDSBY 10 0 8 2020-11-17
FITZHUGH 10 0 8 2020-11-17
MARSHALL 9 0 6 2020-11-17
RALSTON 9 0 8 2020-11-17
ALDERSON 9 0 7 2020-11-17
ARNETT 9 0 4 2020-11-17
LOCO 9 0 6 2020-11-17
BESSIE 9 1 7 2020-11-17
FREEDOM 8 0 6 2020-11-17
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-17
NICOMA PARK 8 0 2 2020-11-17
CARMEN 8 0 6 2020-11-17
WYNONA 8 0 7 2020-11-17
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-17
HASTINGS 7 0 4 2020-11-17
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 7 2020-11-17
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-17
DEER CREEK 7 1 1 2020-11-17
BOWLEGS 7 0 7 2020-11-17
TERRAL 7 1 5 2020-11-17
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-17
KEYES 7 0 7 2020-11-17
MOUNTAIN PARK 7 0 4 2020-11-17
DEVOL 6 0 3 2020-11-17
HILLSDALE 6 0 5 2020-11-17
HITCHCOCK 6 0 6 2020-11-17
MEDICINE PARK 5 0 4 2020-11-17
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-17
DACOMA 5 0 2 2020-11-17
EAKLY 5 0 2 2020-11-17
GOLTRY 5 0 4 2020-11-17
PEORIA 5 0 4 2020-11-17
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-17
COLONY 4 0 2 2020-11-17
WILLOW 4 0 2 2020-11-17
CROMWELL 3 0 2 2020-11-17
BROMIDE 3 0 2 2020-11-17
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-17
BRAMAN 3 0 2 2020-11-17
WAINWRIGHT 3 0 2 2020-11-17
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-17
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-17
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-17
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-17
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-17
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-17
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-17
MANITOU 2 0 1 2020-11-17
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-17
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-17
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-17
DAVIDSON 2 0 0 2020-11-17
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-17
MOFFETT 2 0 1 2020-11-17
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-17
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-17
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-17
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-17
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-17
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-17
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-17
ADDINGTON 1 0 0 2020-11-17
BRAY 1 0 0 2020-11-17
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-17
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-17
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-17

