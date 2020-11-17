ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in two Northwest Oklahoma correctional facilities have fueled increases in Alfalfa and Woods counties, according to information from the state health and correction departments.
The town of Helena, home to James Crabtree Correctional Center, saw an increase of 72 cases of the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health update Tuesday morning.
There are 86 inmates currently positive for the virus at Crabtree, with 88 inmates in isolation and 599 in quarantine, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website.
DOC also reports 67 inmates positive for the virus currently at Charles E. "Bill" Johnson Correctional Center in Alva, with 67 in isolation and 86 in quarantine. OSDH reports Woods County has gained 89 new cases this week, 45 on Sunday, 43 on Monday and one today.
Both Crabtree, a minimum-medium-security facility, and Bill Johnson, a minimum-security facility housing inmates mostly serving time for drug-related offenses, referred phone calls to DOC officials, who have not answered a media request for information.
There are two inmates currently positive for COVID-19 at Enid Community Correctional Center and none at William S. Key Correctional Center, according to DOC.
Overall, DOC reports 603 inmates are COVID-19-positive, with 636 in isolation and 3,382 in quarantine, across the state. Thirteen inmates currently are hospitalized, according the DOC website. There are 131 DOC employees statewide currently positive for the virus, according to the department.
Daily OSDH report
Oklahoma's COVID-19 case gains fell under the national average for the first time in several days Tuesday, as the state Health Department reported 1,551 new cases and six more deaths.
The 1% increase in cases took the state's cumulative total to 158,408, with 28,807 of those active, a single-day decrease of 350 cases, and 128,057 recovered, including 1,895 since Monday's report by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Overall, there have been 1,544 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.
Deaths reported Tuesday, all in the 65 and older age group, were two Tulsa county women, women in Canadian and Cleveland counties and men in Delaware and Garvin counties, according to OSDH. None of the deaths were identified in the 24 hours prior to the OSDH update Tuesday morning.
At the time of the update, the state was below or equal to the national average in overall cases, 1% to 1.5%; deaths, both at .4%; active cases, -1.2% to 1.4%; and recovered cases, 135% to 1.7%.
Nationally there have been 11.2 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 6.7 million active and 4.2 million recovered. There have been 246,965 Americans who have died due to COVID-19 or from complications with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins numbers on the OSDH website.
Garfield County saw an increase of 49 cases on Tuesday for a cumulative 3,109, with 496 of those active and 2,580 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 41 cases for 2,838 overall, with 449 active and 2,356 recovered.
Total cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma reached 10,481 on Tuesday, a single-day increase of 41. Of those, 1,434, were in hospitals as of Tuesday evening, an increase of 53, with 447 in intensive care, an increase of 57, according to the OSDH Executive Report. There were 1,118 persons seeking hospital care in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
In Enid on Tuesday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 23 patients positive for COVID-19 and one death related to the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 20 COVID-19-positive patients and also reported a death. OSDH investigates all death reports before adding them the official total, which could take days or weeks, according to department officials.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 6% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 97% hospital response rate, according to the OSDH Executive Report on Tuesday evening. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 62 cases, a single-day decrease of eight, and 10 persons under investigation for the virus, an increase of six.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday also included 73 in Alfalfa, 15 in Major, nine in Kingfisher, four in Grant, three in Woodward and one in Woods, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 72 in Helena, 10 in Fairview, four each in Hennessey and Medford, three each in Ringwood and Waukomis, two each in Drummond and Woodward and one each in Cashion, Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Dacoma, Fairmont, Garber, Kingfisher, Lahoma, Mooreland, Okarche, Okeene and Seiling.
State update
OSDH reported 1,880,494 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,707,516, or just less than 91% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 4% of the state’s population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 82,832 Oklahoma women and 75,503 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Tuesday. There were 73 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 468 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 33.6% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 412 in the 36-49 age group, 335 in the 50-64 age group, 178 in the 65 and older age group, 143 in the 5-17 age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 2,888 in the 0-4 age group, 15,963 in the 5-17 age group, 53,292 in the 18-35 age group, 34,263 in the 36-49 age group, 29,458 in the 50-64 age group and 22,534 in the 65 and older age group. There were 10 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,544 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,249 have been 65 and older and 234 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 45 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 876, than women, 668, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 261 in Oklahoma County; 240 in Tulsa County; 117 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 41 in Creek County; 37 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 29 in Muskogee County; 28 in Caddo County; 27 in Comanche County; 26 in LeFlore County; 25 in Canadian County; 24 in Lincoln County; 22 each in in Jackson and Ottawa counties; 21 each in Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 20 in Kay County; 19 in Grady County; 18 in Osage County; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes and Payne counties; 16 each in Beckham and McClain counties; 15 in Okmulgee County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair and Carter counties; 12 each in McIntosh and Stephens counties; 11 each in Custer, Okfuskee and Texas counties; 10 in Cherokee County; nine in Garvin County; eight each in Greer, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Pawnee and Roger Mills counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 3,109 cases, 2,580 recovered, 496 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;
• Woodward with 1,600 cases, 1,377 recovered, 217 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 731 cases, 614 recovered, 111 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 380 cases, 225 recovered, 154 active and one death from Alva;
• Major with 344 cases, 236 recovered, 106 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Noble with 337 cases, 246 recovered, 88 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Blaine with 295 cases, 241 recovered, 52 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 249 cases, 146 recovered and 103 active;
• Grant with 174 cases, 133 recovered, 38 active and three deaths, one each from Deer Creek, Medford and Wakita.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,838 in Enid (449 active); 900 Fort Supply (eight active); 575 in Woodward (183 active); 344 in Alva (147 active); 305 in Kingfisher (37 active); 237 in Hennessey (36 active); 211 in Fairview (70 active); 151 in Helena (89 active); 119 in Watonga (29 active); 96 in Okarche (21 active); 67 in Mooreland (14 active); 60 in Pond Creek (14 active); 57 in Cashion (17 active); 55 in Garber (eight active); 54 in Waukomis (12 active); 49 each in Cherokee (six active), Lahoma (five active) and Medford (12 active); 47 each in Canton (seven active) and Ringwood (14 active); 46 in Billings (16 active); 44 in Seiling (16 active); 42 in Okeene (eight active); 39 in Dover (two active); 27 in Cleo Springs (11 active); 22 in Wakita (two active); 21 in Covington (four active); 19 each in Ames (two active) and Meno (six active); 19 in Fairmont (two active); 17 in Waynoka (four active); 16 in Kremlin (three active); 15 each in Lamont (three active), Longdale (one active), Mulhall (three active) and Nash (one active); 14 in Burlington (one active); 13 each in Orlando (three active) and Sharon (five active); 12 in Drummond (six active); 11 in Aline (five active); 10 in Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (three active); eight each in Carmen (two active) and Freedom (two active); seven each in Deer Creek (five active) and Hunter; six each in Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; and five in Dacoma (three active) and Goltry (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”
In Enid, there have been 1,419 cases, with 1,187 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,387 cases, with 1,146 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported Saturday from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths have been recently reported by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.
Oklahoma per county 11.17.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|31970
|261
|25092
|2020-11-17
|TULSA
|27729
|240
|23149
|2020-11-17
|CLEVELAND
|10709
|117
|8877
|2020-11-17
|CANADIAN
|5582
|25
|4452
|2020-11-17
|COMANCHE
|3616
|27
|2848
|2020-11-17
|PAYNE
|3581
|17
|3036
|2020-11-17
|MUSKOGEE
|3432
|29
|2485
|2020-11-17
|ROGERS
|3317
|57
|2651
|2020-11-17
|GARFIELD
|3109
|33
|2580
|2020-11-17
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2837
|21
|2403
|2020-11-17
|BRYAN
|2367
|17
|1836
|2020-11-17
|WAGONER
|2317
|35
|2036
|2020-11-17
|GRADY
|2155
|19
|1780
|2020-11-17
|CREEK
|2124
|41
|1732
|2020-11-17
|TEXAS
|2119
|11
|1920
|2020-11-17
|LE FLORE
|2077
|26
|1811
|2020-11-17
|MCCURTAIN
|2022
|43
|1648
|2020-11-17
|MCCLAIN
|1986
|16
|1533
|2020-11-17
|CHEROKEE
|1844
|10
|1442
|2020-11-17
|OSAGE
|1705
|18
|1466
|2020-11-17
|WASHINGTON
|1685
|43
|1440
|2020-11-17
|DELAWARE
|1644
|37
|1333
|2020-11-17
|PITTSBURG
|1620
|21
|1357
|2020-11-17
|WOODWARD
|1600
|6
|1377
|2020-11-17
|SEQUOYAH
|1593
|14
|1318
|2020-11-17
|OKMULGEE
|1570
|15
|1327
|2020-11-17
|JACKSON
|1551
|22
|1245
|2020-11-17
|OTTAWA
|1517
|22
|1323
|2020-11-17
|CUSTER
|1486
|11
|1205
|2020-11-17
|CADDO
|1470
|28
|1196
|2020-11-17
|PONTOTOC
|1441
|8
|1046
|2020-11-17
|KAY
|1307
|20
|1009
|2020-11-17
|MAYES
|1266
|17
|1008
|2020-11-17
|CARTER
|1261
|13
|994
|2020-11-17
|GARVIN
|1256
|9
|917
|2020-11-17
|STEPHENS
|1178
|12
|907
|2020-11-17
|LOGAN
|1128
|3
|937
|2020-11-17
|BECKHAM
|1120
|16
|961
|2020-11-17
|SEMINOLE
|1090
|8
|901
|2020-11-17
|LINCOLN
|1083
|24
|875
|2020-11-17
|ADAIR
|1070
|13
|814
|2020-11-17
|OKFUSKEE
|850
|11
|600
|2020-11-17
|CRAIG
|798
|2
|671
|2020-11-17
|KINGFISHER
|731
|6
|614
|2020-11-17
|MCINTOSH
|682
|12
|541
|2020-11-17
|ATOKA
|638
|1
|505
|2020-11-17
|CHOCTAW
|623
|2
|503
|2020-11-17
|HASKELL
|565
|6
|439
|2020-11-17
|MARSHALL
|544
|2
|389
|2020-11-17
|HUGHES
|514
|7
|425
|2020-11-17
|MURRAY
|485
|3
|367
|2020-11-17
|PAWNEE
|462
|5
|365
|2020-11-17
|LOVE
|436
|1
|326
|2020-11-17
|JOHNSTON
|429
|4
|337
|2020-11-17
|WOODS
|380
|1
|225
|2020-11-17
|PUSHMATAHA
|369
|6
|311
|2020-11-17
|NOWATA
|347
|4
|281
|2020-11-17
|MAJOR
|344
|2
|236
|2020-11-17
|NOBLE
|337
|3
|246
|2020-11-17
|BLAINE
|295
|2
|241
|2020-11-17
|WASHITA
|280
|2
|198
|2020-11-17
|LATIMER
|277
|3
|236
|2020-11-17
|KIOWA
|267
|6
|206
|2020-11-17
|ALFALFA
|249
|0
|146
|2020-11-17
|TILLMAN
|239
|4
|179
|2020-11-17
|COAL
|220
|0
|151
|2020-11-17
|GREER
|206
|8
|156
|2020-11-17
|GRANT
|174
|3
|133
|2020-11-17
|COTTON
|157
|3
|113
|2020-11-17
|BEAVER
|142
|1
|111
|2020-11-17
|DEWEY
|142
|1
|105
|2020-11-17
|JEFFERSON
|126
|1
|91
|2020-11-17
|HARPER
|121
|2
|89
|2020-11-17
|ROGER MILLS
|119
|5
|88
|2020-11-17
|ELLIS
|97
|0
|43
|2020-11-17
|HARMON
|93
|0
|79
|2020-11-17
|78
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|CIMARRON
|58
|0
|42
|2020-11-17
Oklahoma per city 11.17.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|24606
|216
|19535
|2020-11-17
|TULSA
|17523
|166
|15129
|2020-11-17
|EDMOND
|5765
|32
|4500
|2020-11-17
|NORMAN
|5566
|67
|4603
|2020-11-17
|BROKEN ARROW
|5500
|52
|4420
|2020-11-17
|OTHER***
|3437
|23
|2839
|2020-11-17
|STILLWATER
|2842
|8
|2443
|2020-11-17
|ENID
|2838
|33
|2356
|2020-11-17
|YUKON
|2800
|9
|2229
|2020-11-17
|LAWTON
|2425
|22
|1854
|2020-11-17
|MOORE
|2053
|18
|1635
|2020-11-17
|CLAREMORE
|2028
|49
|1530
|2020-11-17
|SHAWNEE
|1694
|18
|1437
|2020-11-17
|OWASSO
|1665
|5
|1333
|2020-11-17
|GUYMON
|1654
|11
|1503
|2020-11-17
|MUSKOGEE
|1588
|22
|1172
|2020-11-17
|DURANT
|1399
|9
|1093
|2020-11-17
|BARTLESVILLE
|1370
|38
|1168
|2020-11-17
|TAHLEQUAH
|1350
|5
|1059
|2020-11-17
|ALTUS
|1340
|20
|1084
|2020-11-17
|BIXBY
|1192
|6
|987
|2020-11-17
|ADA
|1189
|6
|867
|2020-11-17
|EL RENO
|1185
|8
|963
|2020-11-17
|MCALESTER
|1178
|19
|1017
|2020-11-17
|JENKS
|1173
|9
|1008
|2020-11-17
|TAFT
|1082
|2
|759
|2020-11-17
|ARDMORE
|1006
|10
|794
|2020-11-17
|CHICKASHA
|990
|12
|828
|2020-11-17
|SAPULPA
|971
|16
|801
|2020-11-17
|SAND SPRINGS
|966
|9
|730
|2020-11-17
|MUSTANG
|931
|5
|714
|2020-11-17
|PONCA CITY
|919
|13
|733
|2020-11-17
|MIAMI
|904
|14
|792
|2020-11-17
|FORT SUPPLY
|900
|2
|890
|2020-11-17
|BLANCHARD
|784
|3
|602
|2020-11-17
|BETHANY
|768
|7
|588
|2020-11-17
|DUNCAN
|767
|7
|604
|2020-11-17
|CHOCTAW
|762
|6
|606
|2020-11-17
|BROKEN BOW
|752
|25
|644
|2020-11-17
|CLINTON
|750
|2
|591
|2020-11-17
|STILWELL
|711
|11
|524
|2020-11-17
|IDABEL
|700
|11
|518
|2020-11-17
|COLLINSVILLE
|685
|3
|508
|2020-11-17
|VINITA
|655
|2
|552
|2020-11-17
|LEXINGTON
|651
|6
|542
|2020-11-17
|GUTHRIE
|641
|0
|520
|2020-11-17
|SALLISAW
|627
|4
|525
|2020-11-17
|GLENPOOL
|622
|7
|526
|2020-11-17
|ELK CITY
|611
|7
|514
|2020-11-17
|GROVE
|608
|26
|501
|2020-11-17
|POTEAU
|600
|6
|503
|2020-11-17
|SEMINOLE
|597
|5
|501
|2020-11-17
|OKMULGEE
|592
|7
|507
|2020-11-17
|WEATHERFORD
|587
|8
|496
|2020-11-17
|PURCELL
|578
|7
|439
|2020-11-17
|WOODWARD
|575
|3
|389
|2020-11-17
|SKIATOOK
|574
|8
|474
|2020-11-17
|COWETA
|568
|15
|458
|2020-11-17
|ATOKA
|546
|0
|410
|2020-11-17
|ANADARKO
|536
|11
|436
|2020-11-17
|HOMINY
|530
|2
|508
|2020-11-17
|NEWCASTLE
|515
|4
|425
|2020-11-17
|TUTTLE
|487
|5
|393
|2020-11-17
|MCLOUD
|487
|1
|431
|2020-11-17
|HENRYETTA
|477
|7
|395
|2020-11-17
|SAYRE
|459
|9
|409
|2020-11-17
|PRYOR CREEK
|435
|9
|335
|2020-11-17
|PAULS VALLEY
|429
|2
|341
|2020-11-17
|BOLEY
|422
|7
|282
|2020-11-17
|TECUMSEH
|421
|1
|344
|2020-11-17
|NOBLE
|401
|5
|322
|2020-11-17
|CUSHING
|395
|4
|314
|2020-11-17
|WAGONER
|394
|6
|335
|2020-11-17
|JAY
|392
|2
|326
|2020-11-17
|HUGO
|392
|2
|335
|2020-11-17
|PIEDMONT
|388
|3
|305
|2020-11-17
|MADILL
|362
|1
|258
|2020-11-17
|MULDROW
|354
|3
|306
|2020-11-17
|STIGLER
|352
|5
|268
|2020-11-17
|HARRAH
|350
|4
|280
|2020-11-17
|ALVA
|344
|1
|196
|2020-11-17
|HOLDENVILLE
|338
|4
|291
|2020-11-17
|CHECOTAH
|323
|5
|262
|2020-11-17
|SULPHUR
|314
|3
|239
|2020-11-17
|EUFAULA
|309
|7
|236
|2020-11-17
|HEAVENER
|308
|8
|279
|2020-11-17
|MARIETTA
|306
|0
|214
|2020-11-17
|KINGFISHER
|305
|1
|267
|2020-11-17
|FORT GIBSON
|303
|5
|216
|2020-11-17
|BRISTOW
|300
|9
|245
|2020-11-17
|SPIRO
|297
|1
|271
|2020-11-17
|WEWOKA
|295
|1
|247
|2020-11-17
|LINDSAY
|276
|3
|190
|2020-11-17
|CALERA
|275
|1
|228
|2020-11-17
|MIDWEST CITY
|272
|8
|216
|2020-11-17
|LOCUST GROVE
|265
|0
|208
|2020-11-17
|HINTON
|256
|0
|232
|2020-11-17
|WARR ACRES
|255
|1
|211
|2020-11-17
|OKEMAH
|251
|3
|177
|2020-11-17
|CATOOSA
|247
|2
|200
|2020-11-17
|VIAN
|245
|3
|193
|2020-11-17
|CHANDLER
|237
|10
|188
|2020-11-17
|HENNESSEY
|237
|2
|199
|2020-11-17
|AFTON
|236
|2
|188
|2020-11-17
|MARLOW
|227
|1
|154
|2020-11-17
|CHELSEA
|225
|3
|189
|2020-11-17
|PRAGUE
|224
|1
|188
|2020-11-17
|SPENCER
|223
|2
|167
|2020-11-17
|MOUNDS
|218
|3
|165
|2020-11-17
|FAIRVIEW
|211
|0
|141
|2020-11-17
|SALINA
|210
|1
|160
|2020-11-17
|TISHOMINGO
|210
|3
|168
|2020-11-17
|NOWATA
|209
|3
|172
|2020-11-17
|CLEVELAND
|209
|3
|169
|2020-11-17
|ANTLERS
|206
|6
|173
|2020-11-17
|DEL CITY
|203
|0
|158
|2020-11-17
|MEEKER
|201
|11
|160
|2020-11-17
|SPERRY
|199
|2
|163
|2020-11-17
|MANNFORD
|194
|4
|149
|2020-11-17
|ELGIN
|193
|1
|129
|2020-11-17
|WYNNEWOOD
|191
|1
|131
|2020-11-17
|WASHINGTON
|184
|0
|144
|2020-11-17
|WESTVILLE
|183
|2
|146
|2020-11-17
|PAWHUSKA
|182
|2
|127
|2020-11-17
|ROLAND
|180
|1
|155
|2020-11-17
|KINGSTON
|178
|1
|128
|2020-11-17
|CACHE
|176
|1
|127
|2020-11-17
|JONES
|175
|2
|139
|2020-11-17
|INOLA
|175
|3
|150
|2020-11-17
|PERKINS
|174
|3
|141
|2020-11-17
|MORRIS
|173
|0
|141
|2020-11-17
|DEWEY
|172
|1
|152
|2020-11-17
|FREDERICK
|170
|4
|127
|2020-11-17
|NICHOLS HILLS
|168
|0
|143
|2020-11-17
|HULBERT
|166
|2
|119
|2020-11-17
|COALGATE
|162
|0
|108
|2020-11-17
|CHOUTEAU
|159
|6
|129
|2020-11-17
|HOOKER
|159
|0
|144
|2020-11-17
|STRATFORD
|158
|0
|115
|2020-11-17
|POCOLA
|158
|3
|139
|2020-11-17
|VALLIANT
|157
|3
|141
|2020-11-17
|PAWNEE
|157
|1
|119
|2020-11-17
|OOLOGAH
|157
|1
|136
|2020-11-17
|MANGUM
|156
|8
|122
|2020-11-17
|HASKELL
|156
|1
|125
|2020-11-17
|TALIHINA
|152
|6
|133
|2020-11-17
|WISTER
|151
|1
|134
|2020-11-17
|HELENA
|151
|0
|62
|2020-11-17
|BEGGS
|150
|1
|132
|2020-11-17
|BLACKWELL
|148
|3
|102
|2020-11-17
|DAVIS
|148
|0
|112
|2020-11-17
|COMANCHE
|140
|3
|116
|2020-11-17
|PERRY
|137
|1
|102
|2020-11-17
|CADDO
|136
|0
|104
|2020-11-17
|GORE
|136
|3
|102
|2020-11-17
|COLCORD
|136
|1
|110
|2020-11-17
|STROUD
|136
|0
|112
|2020-11-17
|WILBURTON
|133
|1
|109
|2020-11-17
|CARNEGIE
|132
|2
|91
|2020-11-17
|KANSAS
|132
|4
|112
|2020-11-17
|MEAD
|130
|1
|86
|2020-11-17
|WYANDOTTE
|127
|1
|115
|2020-11-17
|HOWE
|126
|0
|114
|2020-11-17
|COMMERCE
|126
|2
|117
|2020-11-17
|APACHE
|125
|2
|97
|2020-11-17
|BOKCHITO
|124
|1
|96
|2020-11-17
|LUTHER
|123
|2
|102
|2020-11-17
|NEWKIRK
|123
|1
|87
|2020-11-17
|COLBERT
|121
|5
|94
|2020-11-17
|WATONGA
|119
|0
|90
|2020-11-17
|HOBART
|117
|3
|97
|2020-11-17
|FAIRLAND
|116
|1
|103
|2020-11-17
|KONAWA
|116
|1
|87
|2020-11-17
|WALTERS
|115
|1
|88
|2020-11-17
|KEOTA
|111
|0
|87
|2020-11-17
|HAWORTH
|108
|2
|85
|2020-11-17
|MAYSVILLE
|106
|3
|70
|2020-11-17
|WRIGHT CITY
|105
|0
|90
|2020-11-17
|KIEFER
|104
|0
|84
|2020-11-17
|BINGER
|102
|9
|74
|2020-11-17
|KELLYVILLE
|101
|2
|88
|2020-11-17
|BARNSDALL
|101
|2
|89
|2020-11-17
|TONKAWA
|100
|1
|76
|2020-11-17
|HARTSHORNE
|99
|0
|79
|2020-11-17
|OKARCHE
|96
|3
|72
|2020-11-17
|GOODWELL
|95
|0
|89
|2020-11-17
|MINCO
|94
|0
|74
|2020-11-17
|LONE GROVE
|94
|1
|78
|2020-11-17
|QUAPAW
|94
|2
|75
|2020-11-17
|DRUMRIGHT
|93
|1
|74
|2020-11-17
|BLAIR
|93
|0
|68
|2020-11-17
|ELMORE CITY
|93
|0
|70
|2020-11-17
|WAYNE
|93
|1
|67
|2020-11-17
|WARNER
|92
|0
|70
|2020-11-17
|FORT COBB
|92
|0
|83
|2020-11-17
|PADEN
|91
|0
|80
|2020-11-17
|TEXHOMA
|91
|0
|86
|2020-11-17
|PORUM
|89
|1
|58
|2020-11-17
|STONEWALL
|88
|1
|58
|2020-11-17
|FLETCHER
|88
|1
|61
|2020-11-17
|CAMERON
|87
|0
|77
|2020-11-17
|HOLLIS
|87
|0
|73
|2020-11-17
|PORTER
|86
|1
|67
|2020-11-17
|ARCADIA
|86
|0
|64
|2020-11-17
|WELLSTON
|86
|0
|70
|2020-11-17
|RED ROCK
|82
|1
|66
|2020-11-17
|TALALA
|81
|0
|65
|2020-11-17
|NEW CORDELL
|81
|0
|49
|2020-11-17
|WATTS
|80
|0
|65
|2020-11-17
|EARLSBORO
|77
|0
|54
|2020-11-17
|HYDRO
|77
|1
|69
|2020-11-17
|WETUMKA
|77
|1
|65
|2020-11-17
|WILSON
|77
|0
|66
|2020-11-17
|CRESCENT
|77
|1
|64
|2020-11-17
|ALEX
|76
|0
|65
|2020-11-17
|BOKOSHE
|73
|0
|65
|2020-11-17
|ADAIR
|70
|0
|52
|2020-11-17
|CEMENT
|69
|0
|60
|2020-11-17
|QUINTON
|69
|0
|53
|2020-11-17
|PAOLI
|68
|1
|52
|2020-11-17
|WELEETKA
|67
|1
|42
|2020-11-17
|MOORELAND
|67
|1
|52
|2020-11-17
|BENNINGTON
|67
|0
|49
|2020-11-17
|BEAVER
|66
|0
|52
|2020-11-17
|RUSH SPRINGS
|66
|0
|43
|2020-11-17
|BOSWELL
|65
|0
|55
|2020-11-17
|YALE
|65
|2
|54
|2020-11-17
|NINNEKAH
|63
|1
|54
|2020-11-17
|ALLEN
|61
|2
|45
|2020-11-17
|WEBBERS FALLS
|61
|0
|44
|2020-11-17
|ROFF
|61
|0
|43
|2020-11-17
|INDIAHOMA
|60
|1
|37
|2020-11-17
|BIG CABIN
|60
|2
|45
|2020-11-17
|FORT TOWSON
|60
|0
|56
|2020-11-17
|POND CREEK
|60
|0
|46
|2020-11-17
|LAVERNE
|59
|0
|40
|2020-11-17
|CYRIL
|59
|1
|40
|2020-11-17
|WELCH
|58
|0
|47
|2020-11-17
|BLUEJACKET
|57
|1
|45
|2020-11-17
|CASHION
|57
|0
|40
|2020-11-17
|GARBER
|55
|0
|47
|2020-11-17
|THOMAS
|55
|0
|47
|2020-11-17
|WAUKOMIS
|54
|0
|42
|2020-11-17
|SHADY POINT
|54
|0
|41
|2020-11-17
|GEARY
|54
|0
|46
|2020-11-17
|TYRONE
|54
|0
|43
|2020-11-17
|SHATTUCK
|53
|0
|18
|2020-11-17
|OCHELATA
|53
|1
|43
|2020-11-17
|OKTAHA
|52
|0
|40
|2020-11-17
|GERONIMO
|51
|0
|42
|2020-11-17
|RINGLING
|50
|0
|37
|2020-11-17
|PANAMA
|50
|1
|40
|2020-11-17
|DELAWARE
|49
|1
|37
|2020-11-17
|COPAN
|49
|1
|39
|2020-11-17
|LAHOMA
|49
|1
|43
|2020-11-17
|MEDFORD
|49
|1
|36
|2020-11-17
|CALUMET
|49
|0
|45
|2020-11-17
|CHEROKEE
|49
|0
|43
|2020-11-17
|RED OAK
|48
|0
|44
|2020-11-17
|DAVENPORT
|48
|0
|37
|2020-11-17
|BUFFALO
|48
|2
|39
|2020-11-17
|RAMONA
|48
|2
|38
|2020-11-17
|FAIRFAX
|47
|0
|42
|2020-11-17
|SNYDER
|47
|2
|34
|2020-11-17
|RINGWOOD
|47
|0
|33
|2020-11-17
|CANTON
|47
|2
|38
|2020-11-17
|ARAPAHO
|47
|0
|34
|2020-11-17
|MAUD
|46
|0
|35
|2020-11-17
|BILLINGS
|46
|1
|21
|2020-11-17
|BOISE CITY
|46
|0
|30
|2020-11-17
|SASAKWA
|45
|0
|37
|2020-11-17
|BURNS FLAT
|45
|1
|39
|2020-11-17
|THACKERVILLE
|45
|0
|37
|2020-11-17
|CHEYENNE
|45
|1
|37
|2020-11-17
|MILBURN
|45
|1
|31
|2020-11-17
|SEILING
|44
|0
|28
|2020-11-17
|JENNINGS
|44
|1
|31
|2020-11-17
|MORRISON
|44
|0
|40
|2020-11-17
|KIOWA
|44
|1
|35
|2020-11-17
|WAURIKA
|44
|0
|34
|2020-11-17
|MCCURTAIN
|43
|1
|36
|2020-11-17
|DEWAR
|43
|0
|38
|2020-11-17
|HAMMON
|43
|1
|38
|2020-11-17
|OLUSTEE
|43
|0
|36
|2020-11-17
|WANETTE
|43
|0
|34
|2020-11-17
|GRANITE
|43
|0
|30
|2020-11-17
|COUNCIL HILL
|42
|0
|33
|2020-11-17
|GLENCOE
|42
|1
|35
|2020-11-17
|OKEENE
|42
|0
|34
|2020-11-17
|KREBS
|42
|1
|34
|2020-11-17
|LEEDEY
|42
|1
|33
|2020-11-17
|ARKOMA
|42
|0
|37
|2020-11-17
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|41
|1
|24
|2020-11-17
|GARVIN
|41
|0
|34
|2020-11-17
|SOPER
|40
|0
|35
|2020-11-17
|ASHER
|40
|0
|36
|2020-11-17
|CLAYTON
|40
|0
|32
|2020-11-17
|CANUTE
|40
|0
|27
|2020-11-17
|SPAVINAW
|39
|0
|35
|2020-11-17
|DOVER
|39
|0
|37
|2020-11-17
|CANEY
|38
|0
|29
|2020-11-17
|VERDEN
|36
|0
|31
|2020-11-17
|GANS
|36
|0
|27
|2020-11-17
|OILTON
|35
|1
|25
|2020-11-17
|DUSTIN
|35
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|AMBER
|35
|0
|31
|2020-11-17
|LOOKEBA
|35
|2
|27
|2020-11-17
|GRACEMONT
|34
|1
|31
|2020-11-17
|DEPEW
|34
|1
|28
|2020-11-17
|TERLTON
|34
|0
|26
|2020-11-17
|TIPTON
|33
|0
|29
|2020-11-17
|RIPLEY
|32
|0
|27
|2020-11-17
|HEALDTON
|32
|1
|17
|2020-11-17
|MANNSVILLE
|32
|0
|25
|2020-11-17
|RATTAN
|31
|0
|27
|2020-11-17
|BRAGGS
|31
|0
|24
|2020-11-17
|CARNEY
|31
|0
|27
|2020-11-17
|CORN
|29
|0
|19
|2020-11-17
|VELMA
|29
|1
|24
|2020-11-17
|WHITEFIELD
|28
|0
|22
|2020-11-17
|AGRA
|28
|1
|20
|2020-11-17
|GRANDFIELD
|28
|0
|19
|2020-11-17
|RAVIA
|28
|0
|25
|2020-11-17
|LEHIGH
|28
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|UNION CITY
|28
|0
|26
|2020-11-17
|MILL CREEK
|27
|0
|21
|2020-11-17
|CANADIAN
|27
|0
|19
|2020-11-17
|CLEO SPRINGS
|27
|0
|16
|2020-11-17
|HAILEYVILLE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-17
|ACHILLE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-17
|CROWDER
|26
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|KINTA
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-17
|MARBLE CITY
|26
|0
|19
|2020-11-17
|WANN
|25
|0
|16
|2020-11-17
|SAVANNA
|25
|0
|20
|2020-11-17
|KAW CITY
|25
|1
|20
|2020-11-17
|VICI
|25
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|LANGLEY
|24
|0
|23
|2020-11-17
|FARGO
|24
|0
|16
|2020-11-17
|PITTSBURG
|24
|0
|22
|2020-11-17
|SENTINEL
|24
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|POCASSET
|23
|0
|20
|2020-11-17
|BYARS
|23
|0
|14
|2020-11-17
|TUPELO
|23
|0
|16
|2020-11-17
|ERICK
|23
|0
|21
|2020-11-17
|SPRINGER
|23
|1
|18
|2020-11-17
|OAKS
|23
|1
|20
|2020-11-17
|FOSS
|22
|0
|16
|2020-11-17
|WAKITA
|22
|1
|19
|2020-11-17
|KENEFIC
|22
|0
|15
|2020-11-17
|RYAN
|22
|0
|14
|2020-11-17
|SCHULTER
|22
|0
|19
|2020-11-17
|STUART
|22
|0
|18
|2020-11-17
|COYLE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-11-17
|COVINGTON
|21
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|OPTIMA
|21
|0
|20
|2020-11-17
|TEMPLE
|20
|2
|14
|2020-11-17
|TRYON
|20
|0
|14
|2020-11-17
|REYDON
|20
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|HANNA
|20
|0
|19
|2020-11-17
|STRINGTOWN
|19
|1
|10
|2020-11-17
|MENO
|19
|0
|13
|2020-11-17
|LENAPAH
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|INDIANOLA
|19
|0
|12
|2020-11-17
|FAIRMONT
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|KETCHUM
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|AMES
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|HARDESTY
|18
|0
|16
|2020-11-17
|LANGSTON
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-17
|TALOGA
|18
|0
|14
|2020-11-17
|LONE WOLF
|17
|0
|14
|2020-11-17
|SPARKS
|17
|0
|13
|2020-11-17
|STERLING
|17
|0
|15
|2020-11-17
|SAWYER
|17
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|WAYNOKA
|17
|0
|13
|2020-11-17
|RANDLETT
|17
|0
|9
|2020-11-17
|BUTLER
|17
|0
|12
|2020-11-17
|KREMLIN
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-17
|AVANT
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-17
|BOYNTON
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-17
|ROCKY
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|CALVIN
|16
|1
|14
|2020-11-17
|CUSTER CITY
|15
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|CASTLE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-17
|FOSTER
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-17
|LONGDALE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-17
|LAMONT
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-17
|PRUE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-17
|MULHALL
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-17
|NASH
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-17
|ROOSEVELT
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-17
|GAGE
|14
|0
|10
|2020-11-17
|BERNICE
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|BURBANK
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|BURLINGTON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-17
|NORTH MIAMI
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-17
|CARTER
|14
|0
|9
|2020-11-17
|RATLIFF CITY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-17
|SHARON
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-17
|MARLAND
|13
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|DILL CITY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|FAXON
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-17
|ELDORADO
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-17
|CHATTANOOGA
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-17
|SHIDLER
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-17
|ORLANDO
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-17
|DRUMMOND
|12
|0
|6
|2020-11-17
|MARTHA
|12
|1
|7
|2020-11-17
|GOTEBO
|12
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|OSAGE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-17
|FRANCIS
|12
|0
|6
|2020-11-17
|MILLERTON
|12
|0
|6
|2020-11-17
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-17
|FORGAN
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-17
|DIBBLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-17
|ALINE
|11
|0
|6
|2020-11-17
|WAPANUCKA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-17
|JET
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-17
|GOLDSBY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-17
|FITZHUGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-17
|MARSHALL
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-17
|RALSTON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-17
|ALDERSON
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|ARNETT
|9
|0
|4
|2020-11-17
|LOCO
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-17
|BESSIE
|9
|1
|7
|2020-11-17
|FREEDOM
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-17
|GOULD
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|NICOMA PARK
|8
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|CARMEN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-17
|WYNONA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|LAMAR
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|HASTINGS
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-17
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|DEER CREEK
|7
|1
|1
|2020-11-17
|BOWLEGS
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|TERRAL
|7
|1
|5
|2020-11-17
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|KEYES
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-17
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-17
|DEVOL
|6
|0
|3
|2020-11-17
|HILLSDALE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-17
|HITCHCOCK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-17
|MEDICINE PARK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-17
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-17
|DACOMA
|5
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|EAKLY
|5
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|GOLTRY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-17
|PEORIA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-17
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-17
|COLONY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|WILLOW
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|CROMWELL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|BROMIDE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-17
|BRAMAN
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|WAINWRIGHT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-17
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-17
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-17
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-17
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|MANITOU
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-17
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|DAVIDSON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-11-17
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-17
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-17
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-17
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-17
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-17
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-17
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-17
|ADDINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-17
|BRAY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-17
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-17
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-17
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-17
