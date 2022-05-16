The phone number for more information about the Enid Gem and Mineral Society rock swap swap was incorrect. The correct phone number is 580-231-8111.
CORRECTION: Rock swap phone number corrected
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Local pharmacist facing possession charges
- Enid man accused of pointing firearm at woman
- Chisholm delays HS cheer coach hire; student raises concerns at meeting
- Lightning strike causes oil tank battery fire
- Woman charged after allegedly using racial slur toward, slapping teenager | VIDEO
- Police continuing investigation into sexual assault, homicide of toddler
- Halvorson heading west to Utah Valley
- Man receives 30-year suspended sentence on multiple charges
- Parker, Riesen had All-Skeltur baseball
- Posh meets picnic: New business customizes experiences
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.