Attorneys for Dr. James Merrifield filed the correct appeal petition with the state on Friday in his objection to the city of Enid’s Kaw Lake pipeline project.
In the petition for certiorari, attorneys are asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to overturn a district court judge’s ruling allowing the city to proceed with condemning Merrifield’s property in Osage County.
Defense attorneys also are requesting that the state stay any proceedings on Merrifield’s property while the appeal process is underway, to prevent city workers from beginning work on the pipeline and “initiating damage” on the property, according to Friday’s filing.
For the stay to be granted, the trial court had ordered a $500,000 supersedeas bond last April, which has not yet been posted.
Attorneys in Friday’s filing called the amount “extraordinarily high,” set at the city’s urging.
“The imposition of such a high bond is tantamount to the denial of a bond,” the filing reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.