ENID, Okla. — A free coronavirus antibody test will be offered at upcoming blood drives held by Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Blood donors must be 18 or older to receive an antibody test. Test results will be mailed post-donation, according to a press release.
Drives will be held at:
• Oakwood Christian Church, 401 N. Oakwood; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
• Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
• Enid First Friday, Bloodmobile on Independence and Randolph; 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 5.
• Hibbett Sports, 610 S. Cleveland; 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 5.
Donors will receive a free T-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City or two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H2O Water and Adventure Park in Tulsa, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org.
All OBI phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors also will have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present. OBI donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing, as well.
Appointments can be made by calling (877) 340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.