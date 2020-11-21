Waukomis native and former Garfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawna Cornish-Pitman is returning to the county, and to the sheriff’s office, as the incoming undersheriff.
Cornish-Pitman, Sheriff-elect Cory Rink and their families were at Farmhouse Fresh Saturday morning to discuss their upcoming term at the sheriff’s office, and to mingle with members of the public.
Cornish-Pitman said she was excited to be back in Garfield County, and she’s looking forward to again serving her home community.
“It’s great to be here, and to give back to this office,” she said, “and see people I know, and let the citizens know I am there for them.”
Raised in Waukomis, where she graduated from high school in 1989, Cornish-Pitman started as a dispatcher-jailer with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. After three years she moved from dispatch to uniformed service as a deputy.
She worked her way up over the next several years from patrol to investigations, and to become the department’s first forensic investigator. From 2006 to 2011 she was the sheriff’s chief criminal investigator, under then-Sheriff Bill Winchester.
In 2011 she went to serve as an investigator for the Oklahoma State Board of Pet Breeders, and when legislative action dissolved that board, she went to serve as a deputy with Canadian County, where she remained until being tapped as undersheriff by Rink.
“Cory and I have worked together for a long time, and it meant a lot to me when he reached out to me to be his undersheriff,” Cornish-Pitman said. “I love the sheriff’s office, and I’m looking forward to getting in there and making some changes for the better, and starting to do what we know how to do.”
In selecting his undersheriff, Rink said he was looking for someone who shared his passion for serving the public.
“She’s an excellent deputy with great people skills, and she’s a great investigator,” Rink said. “She does a fantastic job, and I wanted an undersheriff who has those qualities, especially the people skills, and who is invested in the community. We share a vision of what we want the sheriff’s office to be — to be in the community and serve the public.”
Rink and Cornish-Pitman start their term at the sheriff’s office on Jan. 1, 2021.
