NASH, Okla. — Janet Cordell, RN and community advocate and volunteer, will share some of her experiences during the annual Friendship Supper held by the women of Nash Christian Women’s Fellowship on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
“A heart for mission” in all areas, whether it be abroad or at home, Cordell is dedicated to quality-of-life issues for all and gives new meaning to the word “volunteer,” according to the group. Cordell’s most recent involvement is Enid S.O.S. (Street Outreach Service), which meets people where they are, providing a van and shower trailer, clothing and other necessities and medical assistance.
The Friendship Supper begins at 6:30 p.m. and is held at Nash Christian Church, 116 N. Main, Nash. The Christian fellowship is open to the public. The meal will be served by the women of Nash CWF, and there is no charge.
