GRANT COUNTY, Okla. — A 41-year-old Medford man was arrested this week after authorities accused him of stealing copper wire and possession of methamphetamine.
Nathan Schuermann is in custody in Grant County, and bond has been set at $20,000, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office received a report from a U.S. Energy Corp. lease operator, who reported a silver car on an oil site on the northwest corner of Kiowa and County Road 1020 in Grant County. The car was not authorized to be there, authorities said.
Responding law enforcement officers noticed a man asleep in a 2008 Pontiac on scene. Investigator Stephen Beall recognized him as Schuermann. The car's trunk was open with a ladder extending out of the trunk. Under the ladder was a visible roll of copper wire, according to the sheriff's office. The oil site appeared to have been damaged, as were some power tools, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. It appeared copper theft had been attempted.
Schuermann also is under investigation for copper theft in other counties in Kansas and Oklahoma, according to the release.
During the investigation, methamphetamine was found on Schuermann by GCSO Deputy Daniel Huggins, according to the sheriff's office.
After a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, approximately 100 pounds of insulated copper wire was found, along with burglary tools including an angle grinder and impact drill, the release states.
Beall found that Schuermann had sold 583 pounds of copper wire for $1,585.76 on July 11 to Al’s Metal Recycling in Oklahoma City, and another 428 pounds of copper wire also sold for $1,211.24 Aug. 2 to the same recycling plant, according to the release.
