Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. Morning high of 64F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.