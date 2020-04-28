VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — A subcontractor hurt while working at Vance Air Force Base on Monday has died from the injuries, base public affairs confirmed Tuesday morning.
"A subcontractor working at Vance Air Force Base was seriously injured today," a post on the base's Facebook page Monday evening states. The post also says the injured person "did require air evacuation to an increased level of care."
The 71st Flying Training Wing public affairs office stated Tuesday morning the incident is under investigation, and officials have not yet released any additional information on the incident nor the subcontractor's identity or role on the base.
This ongoing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
