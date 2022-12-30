STILLWATER — Stillwater Medical Center and BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma have come to an impasse in negotiations over who should pay for inflating costs of medical care.
Both entities have announced Stillwater Medical facilities will no longer be a BCBSOK in-network provider on May 1, 2023, unless they can compromise.
BCBSOK says SMC hospitals in Stillwater, Blackwell and Perry will no longer be in Blue Traditional, Blue Choice or Blue Preferred networks. SMC also will leave Blue Cross Medicare Advantage HMO and Blue Cross Medicare Advantage PPO networks on Jan. 1, 2023.
On Oct. 4, SMC notified Humana Medicare Advantage members that the regional hospital will no longer be a preferred in-network provider as of Jan. 1, 2023. BCBSOK told the Stillwater News Press it will notify members if SMC becomes no longer in-network.
SMC and BCBSOK have created web pages outlining their side of why negotiations have come to a standstill.
On its website, SMC claims costs have increased 26% since 2019 and that they will be unable to maintain a high level of care if they accept reimbursement contracts from insurance provider networks that do not keep pace with inflation.
BCBSOK’s website says that SMC wants to increase prices by several times the rate of inflation. BCBSOK maintains they are trying to protect local businesses and employees from steep price increases.
According to SMC’s webpage, the collective rate payments for BCBSOK’s patients comprise 21% of Stillwater’s patient base.
SMC has stated a deadline of Dec. 31 to reach an agreement. While BCBSOK communications manager Tricia Ament shared there is no deadline and that BCBSOK is open to returning to negotiations.
Both the city of Stillwater and Oklahoma State University use BCBSOK to provide health and medical insurance to their employees. According to city of Stillwater Communications Director Dawn Jones, the city doesn’t know how employees will be impacted at this time.
Peters writes for the Stillwater News Press.
