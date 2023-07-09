Enid News & Eagle
Members of the board of directors of the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will consider discontinuing public displays at the library when they hold their regular meeting at noon Monday, July 10, in the Great Plains Room of the library.
The meeting is open to the public.
Public display requests have been a point of contention with the library board since 2021 when concerns were brought before the board regarding a Pride Month display.
Over the course of several meetings, library board members adopted several rules regarding public exhibits and requests by individuals and groups to have public exhibits in the library, including where the public displays can be located and also setting a four-month time frame for requests.
City Attorney Carol Lahman said the item has been placed on the agenda due to some board members suggestions that due to controversy over recent months, public displays in the library be discontinued. During the May 8 meeting, member Christina Hopper said the public display requests have been divisive and suggested discussing whether to continue public displays at the July meeting.
The agenda also lists consideration of requests to approve a LGBTQ History Month exhibit in October and to consider a Constitution Week exhibit Sept. 17-23.
Two new board members will take their seats during the July meeting. Former City Commissioner Jerry Allen and community member Marsha Scott were named to the library board in June.
The board will appoint a member to fill the vacancy of vice president. They will also appoint two Library Board collection advisers.
