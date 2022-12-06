OKLAHOMA CITY — Doug Lawler, Continental Resources' current COO, will assume the role of president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, it was announced Tuesday.
Lawler has spent more than three decades in the oil and gas industry and joined Continental in February 2022. Lawler will transition to his new role at the start of 2023 upon the retirement of William Berry.
"Doug is a transformative leader who will build on all we have achieved in our company's 55-years,” said Harold Hamm, Continental founder. “Doug is exactly the right person to inspire our employees and grow our company and our culture as we meet the world's energy challenges. Operating as a private company unlocks endless possibilities, and I look forward to working with Doug as we fiercely champion American energy for decades to come.”
In October, a deal was announced to take private the company that went public in 2007. The deal valued the independent oil producer at $27 billion.
"I do not take lightly the immense privilege to lead one of the world's premier exploration and production companies,” Lawler said. “Since joining Continental, I have seen first-hand the impact of our unique 'Culture of the Possible' as we continue to raise the bar for our industry. I am honored to have the opportunity to work side by side with Harold, one of our industry's great icons, as we champion American energy.”
"I want to thank Bill for his service, not only to Continental, but to the entire industry. Continental is better today than we were three years ago thanks to Bill's leadership and teamwork,” Hamm said. “He helped secure our entry into the Powder River and Permian basins and was instrumental in leading our recent investment into carbon capture and sequestration with Summit Carbon Solutions. He has been keenly focused on ensuring the next generation of leadership at Continental which leads us to this pivotal moment.”
Berry will continue to serve as a strategic adviser to Continental Resources and on the board of directors for the Hamm Institute for American Energy.
Continental Resources was based Enid until Hamm moved operations to Oklahoma City in 2012.
