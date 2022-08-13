Construction work will begin Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the intersection of Garriott Road and Grand.
According to the city of Enid, construction will include improvements to the corner radii, as well as additions of accessible crosswalks and ramps. To allow contractors to complete the first phase of the project, eastbound Garriott will be reduced to one lane at the intersection. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in a month.
City officials urge motorists to follow detour and traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
